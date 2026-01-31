“I don’t believe we shall ever have a good money again before we take the thing out of the hands of government, that is, we can’t take it violently out of the hands of government, all we can do is by some sly roundabout way introduce something that they can’t stop.” ~ F.A. Hayek, The Denationalisation of Money, Anno Domini 1990

At the end of 2022 it became impossible to use my phone to create a new Substack post, owing to “push” updates to the app. While I could create something like a post, it wasn’t possible to link to anything or use many of the other features. In response, I started L5 News using my laptop. Since then I’ve published 302 posts from this account. Lots of different topics have been covered, including my commitment to free market statelessness. Today I want to review a few of those topics once again.

Privacy

Cate Blanchett says that being stateless is bad. She says that statelessness makes me a “waste of human capital.” I disagree. Fundamentally, I disagree with her assertion that people are economic resources and with her ideologically deficient view that people are “human capital.” She says, “Stateless people are unseen and unheard. It's a condition of invisibility, and it lurks in the margins and the shadows.”

Given the extreme violence of each and every state on Earth, I myself don’t see any advantage to visibility. Nor do I think Cate wants people to thrive if they aren’t owned as chattel slaves by some state or another. Her views as a so-called “good will ambassador” for the United Nations high commission on refugees represent a desire on her part to see everyone oppressed. Her own nationality seems to be Australian, and that country is no haven for privacy, dignity, decency, or humanity.

In fact I have written extensively on the desirability of being invisible, invincible, invulnerable, coming and going like the wind. Moreover, I started Secure Perimeter Institute to share knowledge about techniques that work and help people protect their communications privacy and data security.

Security

One of the fundamental tenets of American political philosophy has always been that governments are started by people to secure rights. A second tenet is that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. These ideas were written down in 1776 and signed by the delegates to the continental congress from the several colonies established by Britain. Many of the same ideas were promoted by John Locke in his writings, and were reflected in the original “magna carta” or great charter that the usurper signed to appease the barons in AD 1215.

All experience has shown that “governments” do not secure rights. If you want to secure your rights, you should withdraw your consent and stop supporting tyranny. You should get together with friends and neighbours and form a community group or mutual aid response team. Learn how to defend yourself. Learn how to keep your data safe from surveillance, corruption, theft, and destruction. Teach your children the same skills. Teach them to ride, to swim, to shoot, and to love the truth.

Such has been the purpose of Secure Perimeter Institute. Our first customer discussed the possibility of renewing our work into a second phase but has not arranged for payment. So I’ve put together a special offer for $80 to engage with anyone who would like a detailed security audit.

Identity

I would encourage you to question the idea of identity. My friend Paul Rosenberg recently wrote about the topic, calling into question the idea that identification is wise. His view is that our essential nature as souls relates to God, the creator. Identifying with some ethnicity or nationality directs our attention downward rather than upward.

Quite a few of my essays have reflected a difference of opinion with the concept of identity. I am particularly opposed to requirements that people be identified before they are allowed to read, write, speak, or view information. The granddaughter of an authoritarian from Germany is now the head of the European Union. She wants to prevent you from speaking “disinformation” and has arrogated to herself the power to classify everything you say as invalid, therefore not permissible. It is such views that make me unwilling to be a part of state identification schemes.

The future

Many of my essays have covered various topics about the future. Some of my concerns about the future are reflected in questioning the Larry Ellison view that everyone must always obey every rule ever imposed. Ubiquitous law enforcement is clearly bad for people. As well, I’ve been enthusiastic about many developments of recent years and the near future.

These include free market money, the trend toward not voting or participating in the system, and the development of communities beyond Earth.

Knowledge

One of the implications of the data centre project that is pushed with the term “artificial intelligence” is the centralisation of knowledge. I’m on the other side of that concept. I believe we should work to make technology anti-fragile and to develop new knowledge industries in film, broadcasting, publishing, and decentralisation tools for accessing information.

It would be possible to classify all 302 essays (303 with the one you’re reading) into various categories, but also idle. Although the native search utilities for Substack are intermittently broken, you should be able to perform a site specific search of L5News.substack.com for any topic you find interesting. Feel free to ask in the comments for detailed instructions.

Please support my work

Tonight I am broke.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

