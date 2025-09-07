“After their departure, behold, the Angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream, saying, Arise, and take the babe and his mother, and flee into Egypt, and be there till I bring thee word, for Herod will seek the babe to destroy him. So he arose and took the babe and his mother by night, and departed into Egypt.” ~ Matthew 2: 13-14

Herod was a pagan, an usurper, an idolator, and a baby murderer. He sent his men to slay all the male children two years old and under (although he knew much more closely the time of the birth of Jesus) and they did. Herod was an evil man, pretending to be Jewish. He was not the last such man in Jerusalem.

There has been much discussion of “migrants” and “undocumented workers” and “illegal aliens” all of which are euphemisms for people from not around here. Some of them are refugees. Some seek asylum out of genuine reasons to believe that if they went to their country of origin they would be tortured, raped, murdered, imprisoned, or all of these in no particular order. Many are being, in effect, imported to replace persons who already live in certain countries.

Demon worshippers in power in many European countries don’t want Christians to exist. So given the opportunity to import pagans or idolators, they leap at the chance. Many people who are Muslims do not worship God the Father Almighty, His only son Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit who are God. Demons fear God and you have power over them. If you are a believer in the Gospels, you should be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit. After these things, you may at any time say, “In the name of Jesus Christ I command all demons to go from this place forever,” and they must obey. If you want to know why people praying silently in their minds outside abortion clinics and other places where demon worshippers congregate are asked to leave or are arrested in various places, that is why. Demons do want to be present at the death of innocent children. They do not want to be in the presence of Christians. They do not want to hear the name of Jesus Christ.

People like the Ursula von der Leyen are not Christians. Her granddad was Carl Albrecht and was directly involved in the negotiations of the Ribbentrop Molotov pact between evil Nazi Hitler’s regime and evil Commie Stalin’s regime as a diplomat, for the German militaristic nationalist socialist Vril-worshipping regime. So he was a willing participant in tyranny. She is the perpetrator of additional crimes against humanity of her own choice. One could make a very long list of tyrants in many different countries. You will find that migrants are associated with crime not only because they are being selected for criminality but also because they are being deliberately defended and incarceration and deportation are being prevented by judges, prosecutors, and police who are enthusiastic about theft, torture, rape, murder, and destruction of Christian families, Christian children, and Christian places of worship. These are people who are being given preferential treatment, which has been documented in court rulings for many years. These are people who are wanted by the existing regimes to replace, supplant, and destroy the existing populations.

Nor indeed is this behaviour anything new or remarkable. My many Native American and First Nations readers will be nodding along thinking, well, it’s what the British have done for hundreds of years, isn’t it? Colonialism is a long and terrible history of mass murder. My friend RJ Rummel documented in excess of fifty million murders by colonial powers during the 20th Century alone.

Yes, obviously the behaviour of the British usurper family (Hannover from 1714 and Windsor after the renaming in 1917) toward the native populations of the segregated “homelands” in South Africa, the native population in Rhodesia, the peoples of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the people of Burma, the “worthy oriental gentlemen” in Hong Kong and Singapore, the First Nations peoples of Canada, the occupants of British slave plantation islands in the Caribbean, the slaves owned by the Duke of York and his assigns since the “peace” of Utrecht of 1713, the disadvantaged trading partners of the Hudson Bay company, British East India company, and other British companies, their victims of the Opium wars and their victims of their drug cartel ever since, the victims of the thing in the District of Corruption established in the 1814 victory codified in that year’s treaty of Paris, all the natives of Australia, New Zealand, and other Pacific colonies of theirs, and everyone who has ever had the misfortune of meeting them or working with them, has been uniformly bad. They are evil. They are the most disgustingly reprehensible family on Earth. They represent the worst things done in the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Crimea, Afghanistan, North Africa, and everywhere else their tainted minions have crept into power. There are no children tortured, no children raped, no children murdered in any of the places they have power whose suffering is not a source of amusement and celebration to upChuck the third, his brother, and the rest of his family.

No, this essay is not about them. Nor is it indeed about the migrants or aliens or imported persons by whatever name you choose for them. Stateless persons are people who have no nation state.

Gypsies

There are about 15 million Romani in the world. These are people who are known as “Gypsies.” They have a number of other less pleasant epithets hurled at them by abusive persons.

While they may travel under the passport of a particular nation state, they are provided for in the traditions since world war two, including in the founding documents of the European Union and its predecessor entities as officially stateless persons. Since the establishment of the United Nations deliberately neglected any consideration for stateless persons, there were two subsequent international conventions adopted: the 1954 convention relating to the status of stateless persons and the 1961 convention on the reduction of statelessness. It should be evident from examining these events that the goal of the demon worshippers responsible for the events of the first and second world wars and the post-war “world order” has been to have every individual on Earth enslaved by some power group representing a particular nation state.

Consent

You don’t have to consent. I have friends who have opted out. They are better treated in certain places. Some countries make an effort to issue travel documents for stateless persons. These documents have been recognised, at times, by the European Union and been allowed under the Schengen area since about 1985.

In theory, every country that is a signatory of the 1954 convention on stateless persons is required to provide such travel documents. However, you might find that getting such documents out of the maw of the things in the District of Corruption is challenging. Also, engaging in the process itself may lead to deportation, police brutality, and other extreme reactions. Much the same may be said about the practices of any of the five major powers that “won” the second world war. China, Russian confederation, United States, UK and British commonwealth, and France all provide so many challenges that the United Nations commission on refugees provides an entire web site with numerous pages and video links on how to handle assorted difficulties. (No, of course I won’t ever link to any UN agency site, and yes I do think you should learn to do your own research.) Thus, I do not say that it is a good idea.

Of course, you are free to opt out and refuse to get any document. I am not a “documentarian” nor do I advocate for any of the numerous documentary fallacies popular among certain patriot mythology purveyors. I don’t think you have to file anything to “revoke” your socialist insecurity number because I don’ think anyone ever had constitutional authority to issue such a number. You are not required to have a taxpayer identification number, you are not required to have an employer identification number, you are not required to have a social security number, you are not required to register the birth of your children with a certificating agency, you are not required to have any poison jabs, your children may not be compelled to have poison jabs without your express permission, and you do not ever have to file any paperwork with anyone for any reason. You are always exempt.

You do not need to file any religious exemption. You do not need to file any medical documents. You were supposed to be protected by the healthcare information privacy act of America (hipaa) from having to even disclose your health condition to anyone, but all that went away in fact with Obamacare and with the Covid plandemic fiasco. The de jure situation only matters if you seek to enrich law firms by engaging in lawsuits, which seem unlikely to ever produce any good results. The system is rigged against you. So engaging with the system in any way is not a good idea.

Now, is it satisfying? That may depend in part on what you find satisfactory. For my own part, I don’t regard my status as being determined by my place of birth. Yes, I was in fact born in the United States. Both of my parents were citizens, both travelled on USA passports exclusively, they did choose to have my birth recorded and certificated, my dad applied for me to have a certain number issued, and there have been other bits of documentary evidence. But I have profound concerns about the nature of the current regime since about the time of the 1963 murder of JFK, not to mention the aforementioned 1814 settlement of the second war with the usurper in London, not to mention the constitutional convention of 1787 and its many usurpations.

Happily, it turns out to be possible to make friends. It also turns out to be rather easy to produce travel documents, including those thick bits of plastic with holograms and QR code blocks. Of course, it also turns out to be easy to buy 3D printers, download code for tools and parts, and do all manner of proscribed things if you so choose. It turns out that you can get open source code, open source operating systems, open source hardware manufacturing guidelines and specifications, nearly every book ever published, most all of the paintings ever painted in high resolution files, and all kinds of other documents, photos, files, lists, downloads, music, recordings, translations, and what have you.

No, I don’t believe in nation states. No, I don’t think you should, either.

Statism is a form of idolatry. Flag worship is flaggotry and is also idolatry. You should not pledge allegiance except to God the Father Almighty, His only son our Lord, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.