“Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.” ~ Isaiah 43:19

Yes, the people who have built the large hierarchies under which you suffer are evil. They no longer hide their actions. They rape children. They molest infants. They sacrifice living people to demons. They lie, cheat, steal, corrupt, rape, murder, torture, and eat human flesh.

We should start again. This world has not been heading the right ways for a long time. Those who were supposed to take charge of our spiritual well-being have refused to do so. They have, instead, committed sins of lust and depravity, not only with one another but also with those in their care. Those who were supposed to investigate and publish facts about the other hierarchies have been purchased and suborned. Those who dared to oppose them and reveal the truth anyway have been murdered, tortured, discredited, exposed, and ignored. Groups formed ostensibly to protect the weak, the poor, the orphaned, the war ravaged have proven to be brutal, violent, in service to the very wealthy, and determined to enslave those who they were purportedly sent to protect. Wars are waged for profit. Industries and resources are shoved into cartels to protect those who are already wealthy. Currencies are debased and exchanges are distorted.

Yet there are good men and women in this world who want to build a better future. I know many of these people personally, and there are far more that I’ve never met. There are good people everywhere I’ve been. So, while it is certainly clear that there is no prospect for the system to investigate the system and do anything but exonerate the system, whether that is a church hierarchy or a bureaucracy or an agency or a police force or a military or a ruling dynasty, it is still possible to accomplish many things. This essay is about starting again, and if necessary, again and again thereafter. As many times until it takes.

Investigators

Two thousand years ago our friend Jesus Christ told his disciples that everything hidden would be revealed. Words whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. The days of that prophecy are at hand.

We have seen investigators like Jim Garrison, Oliver Stone, HP Albarelli, Bumper Hornberger, Alan Kent, and many others expose the flawed narrative of the Warren commission that Lyndon Johnson put together to hide his coup d’etat and the conspirators who murdered his predecessor. We have seen investigators expose the crimes of the military in the Pentagon papers and reporting on the ground in wars for many decades. We have seen whistleblowers in hiding like Seth Rich, Ed Snowden, and others share files and records with Julian Assange, Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras, Barton Gellman, and many others to expose corruption, betrayal, and evil.

Investigative film makers and authors reported in detail on the deliberate Waco massacre perpetrated by Janet Reno on direct orders from Bill Clinton that led to the slaughter of dozens of men, women, and children. The facts of the Ruby Ridge attacks have been published. The facts of the eleventh day of the ninth month of 2001 have been published extensively and the official narrative exposed as disgusting lies. The Podestas have been revealed as violent, brutal, enslaving, and horrid. Also revealed have been the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, Wexner, Gates, Hoffman, Ellison, and many others. The Epstein files are not the tip of the iceberg, they are an aspect of a terrible system of control by truly evil men and women. Anthony Wiener’s laptop, the PizzaGate investigation, the Hunter Biden laptop, all those stories from the late 1970s about satanic ritual abuse, everything about MK Ultra and MK Naomi, including where those initial letters come from, all off these things have been exposed, brought into the light, seen by tens of millions.

We have here on Substack a number of really effective authors who continue to share the truth, write about their own experiences and those of their families, and unveil the secrets of those who would enslave all future generations. If you have questions about who they are, let me know in the comments and I’ll point some of them out to you.

Of course, exposing the truth is only one step toward building better things. You have to reject the system that seeks to enslave you. You have to choose not to support tyranny. You don’t actually have to bring down the tyrants as long as you don’t support them, because their popularity will inevitably wane, and you will see them tumble from the temporary platforms they have demanded that other people raise them upon. You do need to know the truth about them. But you won’t be able to vote your way into a better future, because the entire system is completely compromised and because voting is truly a foolish way of taking choices.

Expertise

If you have been given opportunities to learn, you should reflect upon them. The last six years you have been told about experts. Then you’ve watched them lie to you. You’ve been told that things that are known to work well cannot be used to fight against fictional or “novel” pathogens. You’ve been encouraged to take poison jabs. You’ve been told to wear masques that are hopelessly ineffective against airborne molecules and bacteria let alone how virus particles are depicted in the literature.

The family that built Pergamon press and other textbook publishing, the Maxwells, were deeply involved in Epstein’s child prostitution activities. The daughter and heiress of that family is in prison for some parts of her criminal conduct in some of those activities. One of the investigators who tried to expose the textbook industry and its extremely high prices was Aaron Swartz, who helped people gain free access to academic journals and publications. You can believe he committed suicide if you wish; I myself cannot. He built Really Simple Syndication (RSS) and many other tools and had much to live for. He was murdered to silence him and as part of an effort to discredit his work in making all the scientific and technical information open source and open access.

You don’t want to rely on experts. You want to know things. The beauty of the decentralised access to knowledge which is the primary outcome of the inter-networking of computer systems is that you are out of control. You don’t want to be controlled by liars who pretend to expertise, you don’t want to be controlled by propaganda posing as films and television, you don’t want to be controlled by politicians and bureau rats, and you don’t want to be enslaved by billionaire mass murdering child rapist cannibals.

You need more expertise in a much wider array of fields of study and activity. You need to know how to do things. You need to know how to tell when you are being lied to and when you are in the presence of truth. You need to understand critical thinking and apply it.

The entire structure of the District of Corruption hierarchies is built on concealing the facts, lying about the truth, pretending that certain regulatory authorities have meaningful and exclusive access to knowledge, and requiring that you pay for things that God provided for free. Before you get all excited about secession for your “free state project” you should be aware that all the agencies at state and local levels are based on the same falsehoods. Everything they want to charge you a fee to do is something you are already free to do anyway. You need to stop selling yourselves and your children into servitude. You don’t need rulers. You don’t need experts. You need expertise. Practical skills. Knowledge of the truth. Means to apply it.

Foundation

In order to build on a solid foundation you should hear the words of Jesus Christ from the Gospels and do them. In the years since the end of 2022 I’ve written over three hundred essays, more than half of which talk about building specific enterprises, cooperating in certain kinds of team structures, and following the teachings of Jesus. My pinned essay for L5 News and several other essays through the years have included links to many of these topics, about making technological civilisation anti-fragile, building toward the asteroids and planets throughout our star system, and developing new ways of sharing knowledge.

Yes, you do want to wipe the dirt away before you start building. You would like a cleaner slate. I get quite worked up from time to time about my desire to see justice pursued, victims exonerated, criminals brought to justice, hierarchies of corruption disrupted. However, those are not essentials. You have to know how dirty they are, and to the extent that some of them are brought to some sorts of justice, that would be great. But it is possible to do a great deal to build a new civilisation even while the dirty nastiness is still rampant.

Buckminster Fuller had a lot of issues, and there are many reasons that I don’t wholeheartedly endorse his views on certain topics. He did, however, illustrate that the land surface area of the Galapagos islands was sufficient to house billions of people with intelligent architecture, rather nicely illustrating that all those “experts” and their “carrying capacity of the Earth” ideas were nonsensical. One of his apothegms is widely quoted as follows: “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

Please reflect on those two sentences. You don’t need to fight hard and overthrow tyranny. In fact, building a huge network for applying force to overcome a powerful military and its espionage apparatus would certainly fail to end tyranny - you would only be trying to end cannibalism by eating cannibals. Whatever you built that was strong enough to overcome what you see oppressing you would necessarily have greater strength and therefore be more capable of oppressing you. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The party on the left is now partying on the right and the beards have all grown longer overnight.

Instead, it is time, it is long past time, to build new models, build in new ways, lay a floor on the foundation that Jesus showed to us.

The future you create will be amazing.

Please support my work

It is supposed to snow here through next weekend. I am looking for work and for help with food and shelter.

In a recent conversation with an old friend he said that I had fallen on hard times. I chuckled when I told him, “It’s true, although I didn’t just fall. I was pushed.”

Tonight I’m looking for funds to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio which is past due for last month and is now past due for the current month. They called at the start of the month to say that I have to pay in full by the 24th of this month as the contents are now scheduled for “auction” unless paid in full by that date. They called again today, so I don’t know if that deadline is still good.

I'm available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know.

My associates in Western Colorado are looking for a sponsor to pay me to write grant applications for their home schooling and day school project. They are raising $30K short term for transport vehicle and a part time worker and $200K for the year. The sponsor would cover my room and board costs while I write applications to private grant sources for the new teaching team.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful.

Do you have money to donate? My friends in Colorado are working on a home school and day school project for children whose families don’t want them irradiated by the corrupt school in Nucla.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.