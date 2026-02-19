L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
e arthur's avatar
e arthur
10h

Good article. I really liked "You need to stop selling yourselves and your children into servitude." What you're talking about is "unequally yoked" and what today we casually call "citizenship." I absolutely agree that people need to start over in ways you described, but if one doesn't "come out from among them" then they are ultimately just performing their servitude to the faithless (D.C) in a different manner, however fringe.

I've lived along the lines of what you describe for many years and have decried the State for many years. Yet, it wasn't until I abandoned my citizenship (I just let it expire) that I could truly say that I am no longer a servant of the D.C. system and therefore no longer complicit with the nation's crimes against God (which are many).

It's a lot to describe here but essentially citizenship is the result of agreement between individuals and the State, but what "agreement can light have with darkness?" The attached series is in two parts; Part One pertains to why Paul writes not to be yoked with the faithless and Part Two pertains to modern circumstances of yoking with the faithless. I can't help but share it here, considering some of the comments you made and the insights you shared.

Sorry to hear about your circumstances. I'm quite poor myself, financially speaking. Best wishes! Eric

https://earthur.substack.com/p/be-reconciled-to-god-1-introduction?r=4c6jfe

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jim Davidson and others
Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
15h

Do you have a page that solely describes your security audit services?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Davidson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture