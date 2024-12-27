“You shall seek those who contend with you, but you shall not find them; those who war against you shall be as nothing at all. For I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, ‘Fear not, I am the one who helps you.’” ~ Isaiah 41:12-13

One of the things that is used by the evil people who run the tyranny which claims power over you is fear of war, especially the fear of nuclear destruction. If you had to find a single reason why the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima were destroyed by nuclear fire in 1945 it is because the freemasons want to terrorise and hurt other people. Nagasaki was the home to the main Christian remnant in Japan. Obliterating them was eagerly and enthusiastically endorsed by the 33rd degree freemasons. Making sure that the world knew that these weapons exist and of their terrible consequences when used was the entire point of the exercise.

People who say that the bombings were essential to win the war are not interested in the truth about the war, about the Japanese government, nor about the numerous deceptions used to herd Americans into seeking the war in late 1941 and prosecuting it thereafter. The fact that despite the first bomb at Hiroshima there was no immediate surrender is used by such people to justify the bombing at Nagasaki, but there was not an actually unconditional surrender thereafter, either. It was always the plan of the strategists in the District of Corruption to keep the imperial family in power in Japan, to let them keep all the gold, silver, gemstones, and artefacts looted from all over Korea, China, the Philippines, Batavia, and other parts of their conquered territories, and keep them in power to run interference for the Saxe Coburg Gotha family in the Far East.

The purpose of nuking cities is to rule by terror. Such has been the case since 1945. There is no good to be found in the District of Corruption, it is entirely and purposefully evil. So trying to “reform” it never works because it is functioning the way its owner operators designed it. The system to which Patrick Henry, Benjamin Farmer, and many other anti-federalists objected, the system which gained increasing power and became increasingly corrupt for over two hundred years, has always been about enslaving you, terrorising you by threat of force, and making you want to find safety and security through obedience. The District of Corruption is a set of extortionists who want to force everyone else to obey them and pay them off, and they will rape, kill, torture, loot, and destroy to get their way.

If you believe that obedience works, you are a fool. It has never worked. People who obey the tyrants are always the problem because the tyrants are outnumbered and always will be. It is entirely your fault if you are paying money you don’t owe to people you don’t like to gain safety they won’t provide. You should stop it. Now.

Obeying the law is not a defence. The law is used violently and extortionately. Plea bargains are used to push defendants into bad deals to become part of the large and growing permanent underclass because all prosecutors at all levels are always evil, vicious, violent, nasty, ugly, corrupt, and horrid. There is no good lawyer working in any branch of tyranny, there is no good prosecutor, there are no good judges, and if you are looking to resolve the many comprehensive and extensive problems caused by living under tyranny through working within the system, you are a fool.

A reckoning comes

You don’t have any choice in the matter. God has been very angry for a very long time. A reckoning is coming. I have quoted the relevant verses on several occasions, so if you feel the need to understand better what to expect, by all means feel free to make inquiries in the comments.

If you feel that you aren’t right with God, now is a good time to repent your sins. Seek God. Be baptised in water and with the Holy Spirit. Tell your friends and family why it is important. Be of good cheer. God has infinite mercy and an infinite capacity for forgiveness if you sincerely repent.

If you are looking to me for greater certainty as to when to expect what is coming, I would point you to Scripture. Jesus says that no one knows the day and the hour, not even the Son, only the Father. So be wary of anyone who tells you that they are sure that the day of destruction, when the towers fall, can be sent around to your contacts with your online calendar app. It cannot.

What is going to happen will happen when, as, and how it pleases God the Father Almighty to have happen. God’s will be done. Amen.

You should not mourn for those who have been hurting other people for hundreds of years, who have raised up their children to believe that they are booted and spurred to ride the rest of mankind. You should not feel sadness when they get what they deserve. Nor, indeed, should you feel joy too abundantly, as there will in fact be much destruction and work to be done thereafter cleaning up the messes they have made.

If you are serving the tyrants who are in power, you should stop doing so. You should turn away from sin. Turn toward God. Repent. Resolve to serve no more and you are at once free.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.