“Mankind will not remain on Earth forever, but in its quest for light and space will at first timidly penetrate beyond the confines of the atmosphere, and later will conquer for itself all the space near the Sun.” ~ Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Anno Domini 1911

It has been a long time since man first orbited the Moon. I was a young child when Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Anders read the first chapter of the book of Genesis while orbiting the Moon on Christmas day in AD 1968. It seemed to me at the time that when I grew up, people would be travelling in space all the time.

Scepticism is useful. So are certain traditions of logic. One of the traditions of logic says that the least complex hypothesis that covers the available information is the best one to pursue. So let us inquire what theory covers the following summary information.

From AD 1961 through the second month of 2025 over 735 people have flown in space on orbital, suborbital , or very high altitude vehicles. Each of 135 shuttle launches from AD 1981 to 2011 involved 5,000 people who worked on the shuttles, the launch site, design, procurement, upgrades, and operations. The Apollo programme involved about 400,000 persons. Tens of thousands of people worked on the Soyuz launch programmes and its predecessors. Thousands of people have worked on Ariane rocket systems and European astronaut space travel missions. Thousands of people work in 47 countries that have seen space travellers visit Earth orbit or go further out to orbit the Moon or land on the lunar surface.

Since AD 1232 there have been millions of rockets flown from the surface of the Earth in war and in peace. Since 1942 there have been thousands of rockets flown into space on orbital or suborbital flights. The first North American X-15 took its pilot into space in 1963. There have been hundreds of flights by aircraft that included time in space. Thousands of aeroplanes have flown parabolic trajectories to produce about 30 seconds or so of weightless time or “microgravity.”

The hypothesis recently advanced by one of the persons (loosely defined) commenting on an essay here is that all of these people have been lying, or have been deceived, and no one has ever flown in space, at all, since the beginning of time. It is difficult to imagine how the conspiracy would hold up given the adage, from the era of Poor Richard’s Almanac that three may keep a secret if two are dead. How have many hundreds of thousands of directly involved workers and hundreds of millions of witnesses, including tens of thousands at each Apollo launch, been able to keep the deception going? It fairly boggles the mind.

Of course, there is a certain kind of hateful personality who wants to urinate on the accomplishments of anyone. They will say horrid things about heroic deeds in battle, or about inventions, or about other accomplishments, because the idea of anyone actually achieving something great is beyond their scope. They are jealous, ugly, and nasty trolls. One encounters them from time to time. Over the years, a culture of “network etiquette” rather absurdly combined into a portmanteau “netiquette” has arisen. A central tenet of netiquette is “don’t feed the trolls.”

So if you feel obligated to tell me how nobody has ever flown in space, I will consider you a troll. You should be aware that in so doing you are calling me a liar and calling hundreds of thousands of other space launch workers now living liars as well. It is rude, I don’t like it, and I will call you on it. You will be asked to cease from using all Global Positioning Satellite information, and may be asked to apologise.

Radio direction finding

All the way back in AD 1888 there was a fellow in Germany named Heinrich Hertz. He was kind of a big deal in the study of electromagnetic waves. We name the unit for “cycles per second” after him. That’s how we measure frequency. In that same year of 1888 he discovered that you could locate the direction of a radio transmitter by changing the orientation of your receiving antenna. A little later it was established that you could find the exact position of a transmitter by using a group of receiving antennae in different locations and comparing information about the direction of the transmitter from the different places. With three receivers in different places you can triangulate the location of any transmitter. You can get not only direction but distance to the source if you know what you are doing and have a sufficiency of receivers. The technique uses a branch of mathematics we call trigonometry which we also use in measuring the circumference of the Earth and other sorts of calculations.

Did you know that there is a huge amateur radio community in the world? There are millions of us, all over the world. We call ourselves ham radio operators, ham for “amateur.” Also for hamming it up on the air. When the first signals began to come back from Sputnik, Ranger, Surveyor, and other space missions the ham radio operators did the actual work of triangulating the locations from which the signals came. Sure enough, they came from various Earth orbits, from the Moon in the case of Ranger, Surveyor, and Apollo craft among others, from Mars in the case of Viking missions, and from further away in the case of Pioneer and Voyager craft.

So it is possible to confirm quite a lot of information. You can pretend to be convinced that “the Moon landings were faked” if that sort of urination on the accomplishments of others is your only way of feeling good about yourself. But I have yet to see any convincing evidence that the television signals received from the lunar surface during those Apollo missions ever came from any other location. We know quite a lot about the technical aspects of these missions because we bothered to pay attention and millions of people were watching very closely. But you go ahead and push your fantasy about how it was all done on sound stages in the desert. Don’t forget to pat one another on the back and get the important affirmations.

You may have some vague concept of how anything works, which is one of the many hazards in living in a technologically sophisticated era in an age when dumbing down the masses of humanity has been the project of evil scum like the Rockefellers, Schwabs, Thiels, Pelosis, and other demon worshipping freemason sorts. But you may be aware that there is a “GPS receiver” in many of your devices, including today’s generation of laptops, most mobile phones, tablets, and other devices.

It so happens that radio frequency direction finding (also known as high frequency - HF - direction finding - DF - or HFDF often said ‘huffduff’ by some of our friends in other parts of the world) is an inextricable part of your devices. Global Positioning Satellites were launched beginning in AD 1978. I worked on a proposal to provide launch services to one of the later blocks of such satellites that were going up, so I know rather a great many things about these systems, the clocks they carry on board, and the nature of their orbits.

At any time there are quite a few GPS satellites in the sky over you. Part of that has to do with the height of their orbits, part of it has to do with the various inclinations of these orbits that give coverage over various parts of the Earth, and part of it has to do with whether those satellites are operational. Over the years, batteries wear out, position-keeping fuel is exhausted, and satellite technologies are upgraded, so the actual number of GPS satellites varies over time, as does their location in each instance.

Your device uses a minimum of three GPS satellites to obtain your exact location. That’s because your device knows what time it is based on updates from nearby cell towers and other radio sources. The GPS satellites carry very accurate clocks and each one broadcasts a continuous signal that basically offers the time to a very exact amount. Remember that Hertz fellow mentioned above? Well, there is a compound called Cesium 133 which vibrates at 9,192,631,770 Hertz (Hz) which is a very high frequency indeed. So, atomic clocks are able to give a very exact time, and are reputed to be able to keep time for 300 million years to within about one second accuracy, though we have thus far not put one through enough eons of use to confirm this statement.

You know your position on Earth because the GPS satellites in space know the exact time where they are, and your device can very rapidly (in a tiny fraction of a second) calculate how far it is from each of these devices based on the exact time as known by your device and a simple understanding of the speed of light. It takes a certain amount of time for the signal from each satellite to reach your device and if you know the time each signal was sent you know the exact distance. If you know the exact distance and direction to each of three or more satellites, you know your exact location, to within a few meters. So you can wander the world, knowing where you are, and knowing that the mapping software is telling Google, Palantir, and various deep state agencies where you are, where ya been, and where you think you may be going. Isn’t that fun?

So, yes, if you want to deny that people and things have ever flown in space, be sure to smash your GPS devices and stop using location services, please.

Samples brought back

There have been quite a number of samples returned from the lunar surface by unmanned and manned missions to the Moon. Recently we have a sample brought back from an asteroid as well. You can visit various space centres in Russia, America, Japan, and elsewhere and actually touch a Moon rock if you wish. There are travelling exhibits associated with different space outfits that let you do these things.

Geologists and other scientists have analysed these samples to establish certain information about where and when they were formed. Other samples have come from the skies as meteor impacts, and some of those samples left other planetary bodies as a result of volcanic or impact events so powerful to put material into escape trajectories. Some meteor samples from Antarctica have ben examined carefully and seem to be from Mars, for example.

We also have an entire spacecraft that was launched in AD 1984 called the Long Duration Exposure Facility (LDEF). It was deployed by a space shuttle crew. It was meant to spend a period of some months in space and be returned to Earth, refurbished, loaded with new experiments, and sent back into orbit. However, the Challenger explosion occurred when NASA deliberately murdered seven astronauts, and so LDEF stayed in space until 1990. Like a lot of NASA projects it was meant to fly again and again and like a lot of things NASA bureau rats do, it got set aside and only flew the one time. NASA is really a terrible agency run by unpleasant persons. It ought to be shut down, its field centres closed, its hardware auctioned off, and everything it does turned over to the private sector to be done better, faster, cheaper, more often, and in more places. But NASA bureau rats hate everything about this idea.

Space tourists

It is possible to travel in space as a tourist. Yes, it has been expensive thus far. Suborbital flights are less expensive than orbital flights. There’s a company that offers trips to the very upper edge of the atmosphere by high altitude balloon which might prove to be the low price leader in the business.

No doubt the trolls will assert that all space tourists are dupes, or liars, and somehow persuade themselves and one another to keep the idiocy going. I’ve no idea why such persons feel the need to put their mental illnesses on display, but here we are.

Helen Sharman was a British space tourist chosen by an ad agency for a trip to the then-Soviet space station Mir. Toyohiro Akiyama was a Japanese journalist sent by Tokyo Broadcasting company to spend a week on Mir. Toyohiro is well known in the space community for saying that flying in space made him dream of beer and cigarettes.

Dennis Tito was the first person to pay for his own trip to space. He spent seven days on the internationalist socialist space station (ISSS) in AD 2001. He was launched on a Soyuz TM-32 while wearing a Sokol KV-2 spacesuit. You can find links to video and promotional stills from his journey.

Mark Shuttleworth is a South African computer millionaire who flew to the ISS in AD 2002. Anousheh Ansari was the first woman to pay for a trip to space, visiting the ISS in 2006. Her family posted the $10 million Ansari X-prize which helped stimulate considerable interest among private companies in building re-useable space launch systems. Charles Simonyi is an Hungarian-born American who flew to the ISS twice, in 2007 and 2009. Richard Garriott is an American video game developer who flew to space in 2008. Guy Laliberté is the first Canadian space tourist. Hazza Al Mansouri is the first UAE citizen to fly in space. Other space travelers include: Gregory Olsen, Michael Barratt, and Gennady Padalka.

Visitors to the ISSS who weren’t essential personnel for flight or onboard operations include Joseph M. Acaba, Scott D. Altman, Clayton C. Anderson, Dominic A. Antonelli, Lee J. Archambault, Richard R. Arnold, Jeffrey S. Ashby, Serena Auñón-Chancellor, Kayla Barron, Daniel T. Barry and others.

Politicians like Bill Nelson, Jake Garn, and the Lincoln Savings and Loan villain John Glenn have flown in space. They took your taxpayer money to fly around in orbit and laugh at how much they made you pay for their trips.

Harrison Schmitt is arguably the first space tourist carried to the Moon. He performed a number of geology experiments while there in AD 1972. You could, as they say, look it up.

My friends in space

Over the years, I attended a lot of space conferences. One of the things I have learned to do when I get involved in a new activity or industry is to go to the places where the people in that industry get together. In so doing, I find myself shaking hands with many of the people who have actually done things, or have ambition to do things. It is something you should consider if you have your heart set on any big undertaking.

Deke Slayton and I met in the Spring of AD 1986. Deke was president of Space Services, Inc., of America. He and I both worked for David Hannah, Jr. In the years until the 11th month of 1989, I spent a lot of time visiting Deke’s office, working with him in the conference room on various proposals, getting told by him to stop by for a beer from the keg he kept in that same conference room, and being told to “hang it up” and go home even while in the midst of some complex software or writing task. He was a great guy, a fast driver that I chased down any number of Houston area freeways when we needed more than one car to get things done, and an extremely competent technologist.

Deke flew as the Apollo command module pilot for the Apollo-Soyuz test project. On that mission he was responsible for operating the command module during the launch. Then there was a “docking adaptor” and space laboratory in the payload faring to which he docked the command and service module. Then he was tasked with holding very still to let the Soyuz pilot dock on the other end. That didn’t work, though. So Deke asked that the Soviet pilot hold his craft very still and Deke docked the entire rig to them. He was that good a pilot.

Alan Bean and I met at a conference in League City around 1993. I bought several of his paintings from him at the time. We talked about one of them which he titled “What it was like to walk on the Moon,” and after a bit of negotiating, I bought a print of that one which he signed. Later it was mounted with the mission patch from his trip to the Moon in a very nice frame.

Ray Cronise and I met in 1988 as I recall, while I was engaged in some work with a Students for the Exploration and Development of Space group. Ray was very active in forming a chapter of that outfit. So was I. In his 15-year career with NASA, he served as Assistant Mission Scientist on four Spacelab missions and Principle Investigator on the Aerogel payload for STS-93 and STS-95. He also co-founded with Byron Lichtenberg and Peter Diamandis a company called Zero-G which uses parabolic aeroplane flights to provide real microgravity experience for space tourists.

My friends in the space industry

I became interested in space in AD 1968. My next oldest brother chose engineering for his education and profession. He subscribed to the L5 Society’s publication L5 News sometime in 1976. My own membership in L5 dates to 1977. About then I started a chapter of L5 at my high school. A little later I started a joint chapter of the Planetary Society and L5 at Columbia University. While in New York, I met Alan Wasserman who was involved in both L5 and Libertarian party politics as I recall. I also met a number of scientists at Columbia, Princeton, Harvard, Rice, and elsewhere during my college and graduate studies. One of these was John Freeman, the inventor of the photo-klystron for directly converting sunlight to radar energy.

My career in space activities is still ongoing. I have a number of new ventures which I am following closely.

G. Harry Stine and I met at the North American science fiction convention in 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona. We met in the green room as we were both speakers. While there we talked to some of the other active participants in the L5 Society. Harry was one of the guys at White Sands missile range from about 1946 to 1951 when a number of V2 rockets were flown at that site. He was also responsible for some engineering work at Cape Canaveral, including on a multi-stage rocket that was not allowed to put a payload in orbit ahead of the Russians because it was being built for the Air Force and the Navy had been chosen to fly the first satellite. So he told a story about being required to put sand in the fuel tank of the top stage. Harry and I worked on a number of space projects and he allowed me to be his host on one of his visits to Houston.

Aleta Jackson and I first spoke on the telephone sometime in 1978, as I recall. I called the L5 Society offices in Tucson, Arizona to discuss my membership. We spoke a large number of times over the following years. It was Aleta who scored me the speaking gig at NASFic. She worked on several spaceflight projects in the Mojave desert.

Greg Barr and I spoke on the phone in the late 1970s. He was L5 Society administrator when the nasty trollish Mark Hopkins arranged for the “merge and purge” with the nationalist socialist space institute founded by arch-Nazi, war criminal, and mass murderer Werner von Braun. Greg and I talked and worked together on a number of space projects and other non-profit activities.

Keith Henson co-founded the L5 Society in 1975. He and I met at the NASFic in 1987, also in the green room. He invited me and a number of other people to a party on the far side of the galaxy a million years from now. He and I continue to correspond on space power satellites and some other topics.

Bob Zubrin, Mike Duke, Clyde Tombaugh and a large number of other space and astronomy professionals and I have met through conferences, speaking engagements of theirs or mine or both, and at various events. So, I’ve known a lot of people who know all about the space business, about the stars and planets, about space technology, about the missile equation, and all kinds of other topics. I won’t embarrass all of them by naming them individually. But readers of this essay are invited to share it with their friends and to chime in on the comments if they wish to stand and be counted.

My space projects

Conestoga was a launch system that began well in AD 1982 and ended badly in 1995. It first came to my attention during the Summer of 1982 when it was reported that the Space Services team which had “launched” the Percheron rocket system in 1981 from Matagorda island off the coast of Texas to an apogee altitude of about 287 feet in a launch accident were working on a new rocket system with a somewhat more reliable propulsion system. They also had a small gang of contractor companies, including a charming group that went by the name Deutsche Forschungs Versuchsanstalt für Luft und Raumfahrt (DFVLR) which did a great deal of launch site preparation work, including monitoring winds aloft with weather balloons and a large radar array. The rocket launch was a stunning success. I got involved in the company in 1986.

We proposed a number of Conestoga configurations for various payloads. I have details on some aspects of the launch system because I needed to write about it for our responses to a number of requests for proposal. I also saw schematics for the system in the company archives and on the drawing board at Eagle Engineering where quite a lot of work was done to make detailed designs. Moreover, I talked to about a dozen engineers who had responsibility for different subsystems for the vehicle. My job included turning their technical jargon into words that could be understood by procurement officers and businessmen.

Conestoga’s one and only commercial flight was destroyed shortly after liftoff because someone sabotaged the launch with low frequency signals that caused the guidance system to malfunction. It was destroyed in a glorious explosion above the Wallops Flight Facility off the coast of Virginia. By 2001 the company was out of business, its assets being sold to a small defence contractor.

Starfire was a project that arose out of my work in the Summer of AD 1986 finding science payloads for suborbital flights for Space Services. Charlie Chafer got busy in the District of Corruption and pretty soon NASA had a set of “centres for the commercial development of space” at various universities around the nation. Some of these guys had funding, and so we proposed a modified Black Brant IX rocket system for the University of Alabama at Huntsville to provide about 7 minutes of microgravity for a bunch of materials manufacturing experiments. One of our secretaries suggested that the name we had for the modfied rocket system was boring and I lay in bed one night thinking about the matter. The name Starfire was one of my contributions to the project. I also wrote and edited the technical proposal, worked with the subcontractors on logistics, found a company to move the rocket engines, attended the spin test at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, met Dennis Wingo who was working on a SEDSat project at the time, and spent quite a lot of time in conversations with all manner of engineers and technicians. Eventually we had the first licensed commercial space launch with a shiny Department of Transportation document that approved our launch (for a small fee). It was a rousing success. I was the voice of launch command for the gathered press and public at the White Sands missile range.

First flight for Starfire was in AD 1989. The second flight was less successful but the payload and guidance system were recovered completely unharmed. A total of seven flights were involved in the “Consort” payload series.

Microsat was a company started by Walt Anderson, Bob Richards, Todd Hawley, and Peter Diamandis. I was engaged to provide marketing services in AD 1989 and continued to work with their team through the end of the 10th month of 1990. The president terminated all payroll and later sold the company to a defence contractor, which resulted in some concerns from a couple of major investors.

The Ultimate Adventure was a sweepstakes project that I co-founded in 1990. One of the active members of Houston Space Society who had helped organise the 1982 international space development conference was Art Dula. He and I spent some time in 1986 and 1987 driving around parts of Texas where he had space investments. Well, he drove his Rolls Royce and I sat in the passenger seat and chatted with him about the different projects. Nice man. Art went to Moscow in the Autumn of 1990 and brought back a contract with the Soviet space agency Glavkosmos to put an American on the Mir space station for seven days.

My friends David Mayer and Howard Stringer and I organised a sweepstakes to give the trip away. The forces that shouldn’t be decided to destroy our company, and were successful. But that is another story for another time.

There is a long list of projects, including legislation, start-up businesses, and space satellite hardware development enterprises which involved me in one or another of their activities. I also worked closely with Alan Binder and some of the people interested in what became the Lunar Prospector mission to send some experiments into lunar polar orbit. So there are many stories which you can probably get me to write about if you tap kindly.

Reasonable objections

Yes, it is possible for you to be someone who is seeking understanding who has been sceptical about the space missions of the past. That’s okay. You might have questions or comments about how certain things happened, or whether they did, and you are welcome to ask those questions if you wish. You might even choose to ask some of them here. If you are reasonably polite, I might choose to answer. Each one of us has choices to take.

You will find that I very devoutly believe in God, in His son Jesus Christ, and in the “divine commission” to hear and do the words of the Gospels, translate them into every language, and carry them to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. You are not required to believe what I believe. My beliefs don’t change because of you choosing to believe or not believe as I do. Those who believe the words of Jesus Christ may be baptised in water and with the Holy Spirit. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.