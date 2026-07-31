“While in the space station I have been dreaming of beer and cigarettes.” ~ Toyohiro Akiyama 3 December 1990

In 1990 while we were in the midst of planning for the Ultimate Adventure Sweepstakes, the team at Space Travel Services learned that Tokyo Broadcasting had paid for a space mission to send one of their journalists to the Mir space station for a week. We thought it would be helpful to time our announcement about a week after he returned to Earth.

Mir mission

Toyohiro’s 1990 space mission took place aboard the Soyuz TM-11 mission. The soviet space agency Glavkosmos launched the Soyuz spacecraft using a three-stage Soyuz-U2 carrier rocket from Gagarin’s Start at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The crew were Viktor Afanasyev, commander, representing the host country, and Musa Manarov who served as flight engineer. Toyohiro was the first Japanese national to fly in space. His mission launched on the 2nd and returned to Earth on the 10th day of the 12th month of 1990.

It might be argued that he flew as a tourist, although it was a sort of working trip because he made several broadcasts from space. His flight was paid for by his employer. In 1989, a group of British companies began a promotion called “Project Juno” which was started by the advertising firm Saatchi and Saatchi with the promotional advert “Astronaut wanted, no experience necessary.” Her flight was funded by British Aerospace, Memorex, Interflora, and public fundraising schemes like a lottery. The Brits did not fully fund the expected price, so the Soviets made up the difference (or discounted the fare).

In the 8th month of 1989, Toyohiro was selected for the flight from among 163 employees of Tokyo Broadcasting who applied. He and camera woman Ryoko Kikuchi were selected as the two final candidates. In the 10th month of 1989 they both began training at Star City. A week before launch, Ryoko developed appendicitis and was not able to fly.

The flight was priced by Glavkosmos to Tokyo Broadcasting, though the exact amount has been reported several ways, such as US$28 million, $25 million, $37 million, or 5 billion yen (which at the time would exchange to about $37.3 million).

While aboard the Mir space station Toyohiro gave honest and live reports every day, documenting his situation and life aboard the space station. Initial viewership for the coverage from space was very high. Upon return to earth he reported that fresh air, taking a bath, beer, and cigarettes were among his favourite thoughts on returning home.

Other news stories

In the fourth month of 1991, Toyohiro and a group of Japanese journalists made a film about the condition of the Aral sea in Kazakhstan. It was among the more thorough reports on the sea and its terrible treatment at the hands of the Soviet socialist republic.

He served about four years as a news executive with Tokyo Broadcasting. In 1995 he left the news profession due to concerns about conflicts of interest and the condition of commercial news broadcasting.

In early 1996 he moved to Fukushima prefecture to work in the field of organic farming of rice and mushrooms. He wrote books and gave lectures on environmental issues, leveraging his national celebrity as a space traveller. In the third month of 2011 he was ordered to abandon his farm due to the inept handling of the nuclear disaster at Fukushima. In late 2011, he became a professor of agriculture at the faculty of arts, Kyoto University of Art and Design. His publications include The Pleasure of Spaceflight in the 9th volume of “Journal of Space Technology and Science,” from 1993; “Journey Around Agriculture,” 1998; an official photograph collection published in 1991 relating to his accomplishments as the first Japanese national to fly in space; Farmer’s Diary 1998; Space 1992; Space above and below, “Bungei Bunko” 1995; To Live with Agriculture: earth and space” 1999; “Space Specialist 9 Days - First Japanese Astronaut Experience All Records” 1991; “This is a space correspondent! I went to space!” 1991; Hoe and Spacecraft 2007.

Current situation

Toyohiro is retired and lives a private life. Born in 1942 he turned 84 earlier this month.

Report on children

It has come to my attention that in AD 2020 there were 11 million children stolen off the streets of the world or sold into slavery. In 2021 the number was somewhat higher. In 2022 it was 12 million, or roughly one million each month counting all children worldwide. In 2023 it was slightly more. In 2024 it was more. In 2025 more still. Currently the figure works out to 1.1 million children per month, so 7.7 million children so far this year. These children are enslaved, raped, tortured, murdered, some of their organs are sold, some of their bodies are eaten by cannibals. The hospitals in many countries make orphans disappear. The amusement parks in many countries kidnap and sell children. The major sporting events include special rooms in the luxury sky boxes where children are sold. These are not topics that get enough attention, so this special section will appear in this publication from time to time.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.