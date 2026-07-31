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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
15h

It is very strange to realize most countries have never had any citizen even go to orbit, and the US has been sending our people for 50ish years now. As soon as I read where he opened his farm, I knew that it was ill-fated.

And wow, 1990 was the first time a Japanese person went to space, we had already won 2 atomic wars by then. Oops, Bradbury wants his butchered quote back.

So we are on track for over 13 milluon missing kids this year? Disgusting, sad and infuriating!

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