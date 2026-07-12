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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
10h

Jim, despite winning a competition among engineers from a Sr. NASA training program post 13, the only way I'm getting a ride is as a "stow away", and these days, unless absent DEI garbage, I won't even get on air flights whose company's management supports DEI in any fashion! I ONLY support a 100% MERIT BASED SYSTEM, completely "color & race BLIND"!!!! Let the DEI fly the "presidente" on A=Hole 1! We will see how soon "that shit get's fixed, by DEI mechanics!"

I can only imagine the DEI mechanic reveling hours later, "Was that TORQUE Spec, in-lbs, or ft-lbs?"

or "Where did I lose my inspection flashlight?"

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
21h

Thanks for this very thorough review of space fairing options. I had a manager that worked for nasa and he held them in a similarly low regard as you do. He may have described them with more expletives.

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