“Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever.” ~ Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Anno Domini 1911

Who would fly you? Let’s take a look at the major passenger space companies offering rides today.

Where would you go to see a space launch? Let’s take a look at some of the space ports here on Earth.

Who is building a space hotel or a city on another celestial body? Let’s take a look at some plans for the future.

Where can you go for space training? Let’s take a look at space camps, space training service companies, micro gravity ballistic flights on aeroplanes, and other possibilities.

Who is offering space suits, space helmets, and other gear? Let’s take a look at some gear you might like to own and wear.

These are some of the business activities Space Travel Services is pursuing. We are planning to become a travel agency with speciality in travel to space sites and into space.

Rides

The companies offering passenger trips into space today are SpaceX, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and as a broker for Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities the company Space Adventures can book a flight into space on a Soyuz space system.

SpaceX doesn’t offer individual seats. You can book a “Dragon capsule” flight for about $55 million and it flies up to 7 passengers. So if you booked a Dragon capsule flight and re-sold each seat for $14 million you could pay for the flight and clear $43 million for marketing, overhead, and nice going away and welcome home parties for the travellers (14Mx7=$98M in revenues). Depending on how your customers respond to the opportunity, you could also spend some of that money on training so the customers get more enjoyment out of the experience and less suffering from space adaptation syndrome. You might need to spend some time thinking about what to do while in space because seven people are going to be crowded inside that capsule. A destination, or deployable inflatable habitat would be clever. It might make a business.

Axiom Space will book flights for travel to the internationalist socialist space station and maybe for other space destinations. They offer a travel package for one space tourist for $65 million. It includes 700 to 1000 hours of flight preparation, health, and training over an entire year - arguably more of a time commitment than a typical tourist would want to make. The price includes all meals, clothing, gear, and “life support” accommodations during the space portion of these activities. How much to connect to wi-fi in space? No clue, but data plans are included in the $65M price tag. They seem to have some agreement with the corrupt officials of the nationalist aeronautics and space administration (nasa) through the “commercial framework” so the tourists pretend to conduct microgravity research for ten to fourteen days and NASA pretends they are doing their jobs finding any use at all for their portions of the internationalist socialist space station. So far Axiom has provided four such flights for groups of tourists. Two more groups are tentatively scheduled to fly in 2027. In the tradition of making “first” events happen, Axiom has hosted the first Saudi space tourists, the first Turkish space tourist, and travellers form India, Hungary, and Poland on past missions. The travel accommodations are provided using the Dragon capsule from SpaceX. The price is per seat. No information on whether non-human travellers would be welcome.

Blue Origin has paused space excursions on its New Shepard suborbital space launch service. When they were offering such rides, the trip cost about $250K per passenger. They anticipate resuming such flights in about five years. Meanwhile Blue Origin is raising capital ($10 billion in a private placement was recently discussed) and focusing on their New Glenn space system for orbital launches. Their “Blue Ring” system seems to be intended to manoeuvre satellites into various orbits. It is not clear they intend to make orbital passenger flights available.

Virgin Galactic has paused space excursions on its suborbital space launch system. They anticipate a re-start later this year, with a per seat price on their new “Delta class” system estimated to run $750,000. Not exactly cut rate, especially if New Shepard were still booking flights at the previous $250K. On the other hand, the dollar keeps inflating away.

Space Adventures has indicated the per passenger fee for a flight in the middle seat of a Soyuz space capsule going to the internationalist socialist space station is about $50 to $60 million. How does that compare to the price Space Travel Services agreed to pay in October 1990 to put one American on the Mir space station for a week? Let’s just say that the price in dollars is higher, and the dollar has declined in its purchasing power by a quite a lot. The price of gold is more than ten times higher, and the price of a spaceflight has gone up less.

The institutions that send people into space on a non-commercial basis include the nationalist socialist space administration (nasa) of the United States, the Russian outfit Roscosmos, and China’s nationalist space administration. India has plans to have its India space research organisation (isro) make a first crewed flight in 2027. The European space agency (esa) is working with some commercial partners to develop a “Nyx” capsule which may in future have a crewed variant capable of putting people into orbit.

The companies who have announced intention to offer trips into space include Sierra Space, Voyager Space, Vast Space, Radian, Polaris, and Dawn Aerospace.

Sierra Space is developing a space plane called Dream Chaser and is working with Blue Origin on the Orbital Reef space habitat concept. The first flight of the Dream Chaser, an unmanned flight to orbit for testing purposes with the space plane they have named “Tenacity,” is tentatively set for later this year. It will be boosted by a military industrial complex “United Launch Alliance” Vulcan rocket system.

Voyager Space leads a joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, and MDA Space (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates of Canada) to build and operate Starlab, a commercial alternative to the internationalist socialist space station (iss). Starlab would feature nearly 400 cubic meters of pressurized volume and is designed to host national space agencies, researchers, and commercial clients. It compares massively to the Industrial Space Facility proposed by Space Industries forty years ago which was to be flown and later retrieved by space shuttle. The Industrial Space Facility would have been 71 cubic meters in volume with about 20 kilowatts of power compared to Starlab’s 60 kilowatts. Starlab would likely be flown by Spacex Starship rocket system not sooner than 2028.

Vast Space is developing commercial space stations to enable humanity to live in orbit. Their initial spacecraft, Haven-1, will carry up to four passengers for 14-to-30-day missions. Their long-term roadmap expands to a massive multi-module station (Haven-2) and eventual artificial-gravity stations holding up to 40 crew members. The first flight of Haven-1 by SpaceX Falcon rocket system is tentatively scheduled for first quarter of 2027.

Radian is developing Radian One, a fully reusable, single-stage-to-orbit spaceplane designed to carry two to five astronauts or passengers. It would take off horizontally from a rocket-powered sled and land on a standard runway. The Radian One vehicle is intended for rapid turnarounds as quick as 48 hours. A full scale, uncrewed, suborbital flight is planned for 2028. Their R3V prototype was expected to fly this year and that plan has been delayed.

Polaris is a project of Jared Isaacman. You may remember the “Polaris Dawn” in the ninth month of 2024. That mission was flown with four passengers using a Dragon capsule and a Falcon 9 launch system. A future passenger space system using the Starship launcher is under development. Arguably a properly outfitted Starship might lift as many as 100 passengers at once, whether to an orbital destination or for a brief excursion in orbit and return to Earth, or even for a fast trip to another continent in the spirit of Robert Heinlein’s “antipodes rockets” business started by Delos David Harriman. Polaris is also involved in development and testing of space suits. Their 2024 mission included full scale in space testing of extra vehicular activity suits worn by the passengers on the flight. No dates have been set for the next two Polaris flights which are currently in development.

Dawn Aerospace has developed, built, and flown its MkII Aurora space plane. The New Zealand based company has sold one of its Aurora space planes to the state of Oklahoma for $17 million but Oklahoma has never flown it. Their space plane is uncrewed and intended for satellite launches, but future models of their space plane may be able to deploy space station components, other space habitats, or passenger modules. They are included here in order to have a thorough listing for you.

We should also briefly review the unmanned rocket systems currently on offer for satellite launching, because they may become useful for passenger launches in the near future. Major providers of unmanned launch systems include SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Arianespace, United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, Northrup Grumman, Firefly Aerospace, ABL Space Systems, Astra Space, Rocket Factory Augsburg, Isar Aerospace, Galactic Energy, CAS Space, Deep Blue Aerospace, Space Pioneer, LandSpace, Nord Space operating out of Canada, i-Space of China, Space One of Japan, Gilmour Space of Australia, Innospace of South Korea, PLD Space of Spain, ISRO of India, CASC of China (the Long March rockets outfit), ExPace, China Rocket Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan, and Avio of Italy. This list is probably not comprehensive but represents current satellite launch providers with at least one launch accomplished or expected before the end of 2027.

Sights

It seems that everybody wants to have a space port. Recently I was informed of a group in Indonesia with space port plans. Las Vegas real estate developer Rob Lauer was profiled recently here in L5 News with his plans for Vegas spaceport about 14 miles from the Las Vegas strip in Nevada. He has been working on a direct listing for United Spaceports to raise about $200 million and build out the Vegas spaceport and begin design and development in other locations. Oklahoma, New Mexico, Alaska, Hawai’i, Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia, and Maine have actual launch facilities (active or deactivated) or current plans for developing space launch sites. There is also an active launch facility on the Kwajalein atoll in the Pacific which is operated by the United States. Please let me know in the comments if you would like more details on any of the American space activity locations.

Overseas there are launch sites in Canada, Russia, China, France (if you take the French view that French Guiana is a département or province of France), India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, North Korea, Iran, Israel, and Australia.

Canada gave up launching rockets from its Churchill launch site in 1998. Canada has somewhat active plans for launch sites in Nova Scotia and their Atlantic launch complex. At Canso in Nova Scotia is the first Canadian commercial launch facility to be built and operated by Maritime Launch Services. Canada’s Atlantic space complex is on Newfoundland and Labrador and operated by NordSpace. (Yes, there is a bridge to Nova Scotia; no there are no bridges to Newfoundland nor Labrador so you can anticipate the logistics problems consistent with island operations.)

India launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India. The nearest major aeroport is in Chennai, so your flight from America would likely run through Europe for a connecting flight on a European airline or through Dubai to connect using on equipment operated by Arab speaking crew.

Japan operates the Tanegashima and Uchinoura space centres. Your flight there from Tokyo-Haneda or from Osaka would likely land at Kagoshima aeroport.

New Zealand is the home of Rocket Lab Launch Complex One on the Māhia Peninsula. The town nearest the Rocket Lab launch site is Wairoa, located about a 40-minute drive southwest of the Mahia Peninsula. You would get to Wairoa from the United States using a direct flight to Auckland out of Honolulu, San Francisco, New York’s JFK aeroport, Houston Intercontinental, or Los Angeles.

South Korea operates the Naro Space Centre. Your trip to the Naro Space Centre would likely bring you to Yeosu, South Korea which is a few hundred miles from Seoul and accessible by car, high speed train, or aeroplane.

North Korea operates the Sohae and Tonghae launch stations.

Iran operates the Imam Khomeini Space Centre.

Israel launches from the Palmachim airbase. This site is an active militaristic base with deeply trenchant security requirements and zero tourist facilities. However, if Israel deigns to mention an upcoming space launch going West over the Mediterranean sea, there are some coastal beach resorts north and south of the airbase where the launches can be seen.

Australia has commercial orbital launch facilities at the Arnhem Space Centre. Their space centre is extremely isolated on the Dhupuma plateau in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia. Located approximately 12 degrees south of the equator, it is roughly 25 miles southwest of the nearest large settlement, the mining township of Nhulunbuy. About 435 miles away is Darwin which boasts 140,000 population and has some decent hotels.

United Kingdom is developing multiple launch sites in Scotland, notably the SaxaVord spaceport and Sutherland spaceport. SaxaVord is on the Lamba Ness peninsula of Unst, the very most remote of the Shetland islands. It collaborates with several commercial rocket developers, including Germany’s Rocket Factory Augsburg and UK-based Orbex and Skyrora. Flights from SaxaVord are mostly for polar, especially sun synchronous orbits suited to remote sensing satellites. The nearest village is Lerwick with 7,500 population and a number of boutique hotels. Sutherland spaceport was planned to be completed about 115 miles north from Inverness, Scotland the remote A’ Mhòine peninsula in the Scottish Highlands. Development has paused and Orbex operations are to take place elsewhere. Inverness has seasonal populations from 40,000 to 70,000 and some nice boutique hotels.

Norway has been talking about or planning the Andøya spaceport for small satellite launches since before I was born. Tourists visiting Andøya spaceport can explore the immersive Spaceship Aurora Visitor Centre in Oksebåsen, featuring interactive space exhibits, films, and an escape room. While the nearby orbital launch pads such as those operated by Isar Aerospace are restricted zones, the surrounding rugged Arctic coastline offers dramatic public vantage points to watch rocket launches including many mountainside viewing spots. Nearby tiny Andenes has a smattering of boutique hotels. Sortland, a bit further off has somewhat more people and accommodations. Harstad is about 75 miles away has a population of 25,000 and actual places to stay, eat, and see.

Sweden is expanding the Esrange Space Centre to include orbital launch capabilities. Would you like to tour their facilities 125 miles north of the Arctic circle? Maybe come in Summer and see the midnight sun. Take some video. Get your flat Earth friends to explain how the sun does that thing where it doesn’t actually set above the Arctic circle on the solstice. Much consternation may ensue. Kiruna, Sweden is the nearest town, has about 25,000 population, and includes a Best Western for all your American tourist inclinations.

Oman is famous for oil and certain trade opportunities due to its location. They are currently building three launch complexes at their Etlaq spaceport to serve commercial operators near the Arabian Sea. Duqm is the nearest city, currently population about 40,000 and has several luxury hotels.

Peru has Stargate Peru Sociedad Anónima Cerrada which is constructing a launch pad in Piura. They are near the equator, so there is some benefit to launches toward the east from their latitude. (The advantage proceeds as the cosine of the latitude. That’s because Earth is a sphere rotating about 1,000 miles an hour at the equator. Your flat earth friends will disagree, but they will also insist that all these space activities conducted since the 1920s by various rocket pioneers and space teams including now hundreds of thousands of engineers and over 650 space travellers, is all “fake and gay” or whatev. So they probably won’t wanna join you on a tour of Peru’s finest space launch site.) Piura is a vibrant, sun-drenched region in northwestern Peru known for its colonial history, rich gastronomy, and stunning northern beaches like Máncora. It is home to the developing billion-dollar Spaceport of Peru (Puerto Espacial), located at the El Pato airbase in the city of Talara not so far from the city of Piura which boasts a Wyndham hotel for your American tourist needs. Lots of great eating establishments in the region in case “rich gastronomy” left you pondering.

Dominican Republic has the Pedernales spaceport, an upcoming US-owned commercial spaceport being built in the municipality of Oviedo, in the Pedernales province of the Dominican Republic. Announced in early 2026, the $600 million project is developed by LOD Holdings and aims to launch its first rocket or satellite before May 2028. LOD stands for “Launch on Demand.” It is a private, more or less Florida based business. If you plan to visit you’ll probably want to stay in Santa Cruz de Barahona which has a population of about 75,000.

Kazakhstan hosts the Baikonur Cosmodrome which is located in the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan. It is the world’s largest and oldest operational space launch facility. Leased to Russia through 2050, it functions as a restricted, high-security spaceport managed by Roscosmos. It remains the primary launch site for all Russian crewed space missions. American aerial surveillance showed intercontinental ballistic missile sites at Baikonur as early as 1955. During the international ‘geophysical’ year of 1957, Russia was allowed to launch the first artificial satellite into Earth orbit. (The fully capable Thor Delta Star ready to go in 1956 had sand loaded in place of propellant in its top stage on orders from the Pentagon.) Yuri Gagarin launched from launch pad one at Baikonur in 1961 and made his parachute landing not so far West, arguably not quite completing an orbit. Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to fly in space from a launch pad here in 1963. Bastille day 2026 (the 14th of this month) is to be the launch date for the next manned Soyuz rocket to deliver another crew of three to the internationalist socialist space station (iss). Once a completely closed-off Soviet military town, Baikonur now welcomes space enthusiasts from around the world. Because it is an active, highly regulated restricted facility, travelers must book curated, pre-approved multi-day tours through certified operators at least two months in advance to secure background checks and entry permits. If you ask politely, especially if you ask in Russian, they may let you follow certain cosmonaut traditions such as urinating on the rear vehicle tyre during a rest break as they drive you toward the launch gantries, typical behaviour since Gagarin’s trip.

Brazil has been expanding its facilities at the Alcântara launch centre. First ground was broken there in 1983 and the site became operational in 1990. Building upon its recent commercial debut, the spaceport is entering a new era of private-sector operations. Key activities for this year feature missions by South Korean aerospace firm Innospace, which is conducting payload integration and orbital launches of their HANBIT-Nano rocket. Additionally, Brazil has cleared several private North American space operators, including C6 Launch, Hyperion, and Orion AST, to establish permanent launch and support infrastructure at the site. Being an active and militarily restricted “secure” site they have much security theatre and only a few tourist facilities, including at their visitor centre. There are some locations nearby suited to watching launch activities. The nearest city of substance is São Luís, the capital of Maranhão just across the bay which has a population over a million persons. Yet, being far from both the capital and the major cities of Brazil, travel costs are very low (perhaps $30 out of season for a night’s stay and a decent hotel).

Spain has plans for suborbital and small orbital launch activities at El Arenosillo. Established in the 1960s as a joint collaboration between the Spanish government and NASA, the base initially launched meteorological sounding rockets to study the upper atmosphere. Over the last 50 years, it has evolved into the Spanish ministry of defence’s official test site for atmospheric research, drone, and aerospace vehicle testing. El Arenosillo primarily serves as a suborbital testing, qualification, and acceptance base. The facility is currently a strategic proving ground for PLD Space, housing qualification testing and suborbital operations. While their primary commercial orbital launches are conducted from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, El Arenosillo hosts ongoing R&D and testing activities for the company’s next-generation Miura 5 orbital launcher. PLD Space made the first private European rocket launch there in 2023 with their suborbital Miura 1 launch vehicle. They make the same pretence of being a military base, so security theatre trumps any tourist features. But nearby BOOTES Observatory might have an educational event so you could maybe arrange a visit.

Russia has also engaged in formal agreements to build spaceports in several African nations, with Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Algeria identified as potential locations. Algeria used to be part of France which operated the Hammaguir launch site in the Béchar province. Hammaguir was a major French rocketry and missile testing facility. It hosted the launch of the Asterix satellite in 1965, making it the first successful orbital spaceport outside of the US and the USSR.

Stays

Get up very early and depart before dawn for your trip aboard a Space Perspective balloon. You’ll be lifted along with five friends to 100,000 feet in a pressurised capsule for a luxurious, 6-hour near-space journey. Ascent is provided by a massive hydrogen “SpaceBalloon.” You get above 99% of the atmosphere and see the curvature of the Earth without enduring high acceleration from a launch vehicle. Of course you want to bring your flat Earth friends, but each seat costs $125,000 so you might simply tell them you’ll video conference once you get aloft. Or not. It isn’t like they’ll be persuaded by evidence.

The evil men and women of the nationalist socialist space agency (nasa) told Ronald Reagan in 1984 that they could build a fully operational space station in ten years. They lied. In fact internationalist socialist space station was not occupied until sixteen years later, in the eleventh month of AD 2000 by two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut. Of course, in 1990, one of the primary arguments made at a meeting of the national space council by George Abbey of NASA about the Space Travel Services “ultimate adventure sweepstakes” was that it would destroy American support for the space station and therefore had to be destroyed. I gather Pete Worden disagreed but Dan Quayle was persuaded. So we were in fact ruined. Oh. Well. Their plan is currently not to have the iss operate beyond the year 2031, but you can still fly to it until then. Maybe. If they let you.

Space habitats are under development from a number of outfits, both commercial and nation state. Haven-1 from Vast Space is intended to be a private enterprise space station for people with private crew quarters. You might be able to book a room there some day. Axiom space has designed HAB1 with components to be attached to the internationalist socialist space station (iss). They intend to make a free-flying independent commercial space station one day. Voyager and Airbus are building Starlab. It would be launched on a single rocket mission and inflate into a substantial habitat. The passenger accommodations were conceptually designed by people from the Hilton resorts outfit. Orbital Reef by Blue Origin and Sierra Space is conceived to be a mixed use business park in space for tourists, researchers, and manufacturing. Sierra Space is developing expandable “large integrated flexible environment” (life) modules, so they are good with the acronym thing.

Bigelow Aerospace was founded by hotel magnate Robert Bigelow in 1999. Some of my friends in Houston worked there early on. In 2006 the company launched Genesis 1, a one-third scale prototype aboard a Russian Dnepr rocket to prove the viability of deploying and inflating a habitat in orbit. Genesis 1 is still in orbit today. A year later they launched an upgrade, Genesis 2, also a prototype, also still in orbit. In 2016 they flew the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (beam). It was a human-rated, 565-cubic-foot habitat contracted by nasa and attached to the internationalist socialist space station (iss) where it remains to this day. We gather it is presently used as a closet. The evil machinations surrounding the covid lockdowns, especially in Nevada in 2020, seem to have destroyed the company which suspended operations at that time. Relevant expertise and proprietary technology seems to have been handed off to Sierra Space.

The communist Chinese operate Tiangong. It is currently the only other fully operational, permanently inhabited space station in Earth’s orbit other than the mess of iss. China is expanding it with additional co-orbiting modules and telescopes.

Russia which has not exactly been enjoying the war deliberately begun in 2014 by the British secret service is planning a “Russian orbital service station” (ross) for a planned national manned orbital platform to replace its segment on the iss and support cosmonaut activities after iss is deliberately de-orbited and destroyed.

The people who brought you the complete cluster of iss are planning a “lunar gateway” deep space habitat to be positioned in orbit around the Moon. It would arguably serve as a staging point for lunar surface expeditions and long duration stays. No word on how they plan to deal with the radiation environment for those long duration visits. No discussion of how it is to be deployed. (In his book The Case for Mars author Robert Zubrin ridiculed plans to build “Battlestar Galactica” spacecraft in Earth orbit, arguing that we have far too little space construction experience to undertake a huge venture of that sort. Whether things have changed much in the last thirty years remains to be seen.)

India is planning the Antariksh station. It would be a modular space station with its first module launched in 2028. You probably won’t get to visit. No word on tourist accommodations.

Training

Space training facilities that are arguably accessible for tourists to visit, including at times to undertake some training activities are found in the United States at several locations, in Russia at Star City, and in Germany.

Huntsville, Alabama has Space Camp (of film and television fame) and the US. Space and Rocket Centre. Space Camp offers hands-on space missions, rocket building, and astronaut simulators for children ages nine to eighteen and various adult space academy programmes. Some of the original “operation paperclip” German military vintage 1933-1945 engineers were imported in 1945 by the skull and bonesers of the cia. They stayed for a while in the desert near El Paso at the Fort Bliss military base. Various V2 rocket tests took place from what is now the White Sands missile range. They were relocated in 1950 to Huntsville and the Redstone arsenal where they developed the Redstone rocket precursor to the Jupiter and Saturn rocket systems. Some of them continued to live in the area at least into the 1990s.

Houston is home to nasa’s astronaut training operations. The Johnson space centre offers guided tram tours. You get to look into an active space vehicle mockup facility. You get to see a bit inside some of the astronaut training facilities. You get to look at international space station (iss) and Orion spacecraft prototype modules. You get to see where they keep the moon rocks. Maybe get to touch a moon rock in its display case. Watch as nasa administrators and bureau rats stare at the clock on the wall to see if it is quitting time yet. Or lunch. Or smoke break. There was a time when I would interrupt the student-age tour guides and give elaborate corrections, but that was long ago. Yes, they have a swimming pool training facility. Yes they have two really big vacuum chambers for testing stuff, and for testing people. The larger one is chamber A and the smaller one chamber B. No word on who got a bonus for naming these things. They also have air hockey type floor which they call a “precision air bearing floor” in their mockup facility. You need to know that when things move in space, they keep moving, a fact not really understood in most environments on Earth where if you stop pushing it stops going. With small objects that’s not a big problem, but with big objects if you don’t get a visceral understanding of what mass is like when it keeps moving, you might get crushed to death or badly injured in space. (See above discussion on why building Battlestar Galactica in orbit is not for the faint of heart.)

The Kennedy space centre visitor complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida features the “astronaut training experience” and Mars base one. These allow tourists to experience low gravity, simulated space docking, and Mars rover navigation. Courses are four to five hours long and cost about $175 for the full treatment. You can get thirty minutes for $30.

NASTAR centre in Southampton, Pennsylvania (about 25 miles north of Philadelphia) offers FAA-approved commercial human spaceflight training, allowing tourists and suborbital spaceflight aspirants to experience high-G forces in multi-axis human centrifuges. The experience centres around the STS-400 high-performance human centrifuge, which can spin up to 12 gravities. It operates in a fully customisable cockpit to recreate the exact g-forces, vibrations, and visual profiles (launch, re-entry, and aborts) of spacecraft like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. Trainees learn space physiology and how to manage the “distraction factor” in high-stress, dangerous situations. Trainees practice riding out the intense pressure of both vertical and horizontal launches using the G-force simulation of the centrifuge systems. Hypobaric chambers are used so trainees experience simulated high-altitude scenarios to learn how to recognise and recover from hypoxia also known as oxygen deprivation. The standard course is priced at $4,950 and you must have a medical clearance to take the course. Participants also receive a mission kit with a flight suit, coursebook, and a personal video of their centrifuge experience. You do not, however, get to keep the flight suit.

Russia operates the Gagarin cosmonaut training centre in Star City, Russia. That’s where my boss (1986 to 1989 while I worked at Space Services Inc. of America) learned to work with the Russian cosmonauts for his part of the Apollo-Soyuz test project. He spoke well of their vodka, less well of their beer. The primary training hub for Russian cosmonauts and international crew members, it can be toured through package tours more or less year round. You get to see massive neutral buoyancy pools, centrifuges, and full-scale iss and Soyuz mock-ups. Tours are offered only during weekdays because security theatre active military base, and so forth. It is about 20 miles from Moscow so plan your winter apparel accordingly.

The European space agency has an European astronaut corps. They train them at the European astronaut centre near Cologne, Germany. They offer tours. You can see some of the training facilities. You can see the Columbus space lab module mock-ups. You can look at the neutral buoyancy facility.

There is also a day camp operation in Wichita associated with the Kansas Aviation museum which provides science, technology, engineering, and mathematics activities for young people. It goes by the name Astro Camp.

Did you know that astronauts have trained for microgravity by being flown on aeroplanes? It is true. You get about thirty to forty-five seconds at the top of a parabola if the pilot knows what they are doing. Fun story from the 1950s: A pilot was told to take a cat up. Video from the cockpit shows the pilot with the cat very content on his lap. Pilot makes his takeoff roll. Cat gets a little anxious as the plane accelerates and then as it takes off the cat calms down. Cat sits on the lap. Looks around a bit. Then the plane reaches the top of its first parabola. Pilot was instructed not to hold onto the cat at this part of the journey. So the cat floats up away from the pilot. Cat’s hair goes out in all directions. Cat’s limbs go out in all directions. Cat has very frustrated look and its arms and legs and tail are moving in all directions, frantically seeking any purchase. Cat gets one claw of one limb into the pilot’s flight suit. WHAM! Entire cat slams itself into the pilot using that one toehold. Cat then digs in all four sets of claws. Now pilot has very distressed expression and grabs cat, trying to lift it off the parts being punctured by claws. Cat is having none of this nonsense and contracts its grip even harder, to the evident further distress of the pilot. Pilot aborts all further parabolic arcs and makes immediate return to landing strip. No other pilots ever volunteer for such testing activities at that airbase.

So, a company called Zero Gravity corporation offers trips on parabolic aeroplane flights using a modified Boeing 727 plane. They charge about $8k per passenger. They can schedule a trip from California, Nevada, or Florida. You get a flight suit. You get to keep the flight suit. You also get a champagne toast afterwards. You may or may not be able to keep the champagne down. You may be provided some towels for sopping up what comes up when you fly. You may be advised not to eat breakfast before the flight. No word on the exact number of parabolas which likely depends on weather, other flight conditions, and any medical emergencies experienced by vomiting passengers. You have been suitably warned.

Gear

The SpaceX extra vehicular activity (eva) space suit includes a helmet with heads up display, proprietary joints, full protection from vacuum, and it is supposedly competitive with whatever nutty thing nasa is offering astronauts these days. The nasa thing costs taxpayers about $22 million per suit. SpaceX supposedly makes them available for less. No word if you get to keep the suits after the $55 million flight on Dragon capsule for up to seven of your favourite people.

For around $15,000 you can get very high fidelity moon suits much like those worn by the Apollo astronauts on the surface of the Moon. The same price holds for a space shuttle space station type eva suit or for a Russian cosmonaut Sokol type suit. Lower prices are available with less fidelity of garment, from $3,750 on down. There are several companies offering these replica suits. They are not tested in hypobaric chambers and are unlikely to serve you well if you actually find yourself in the vacuum of outer space. But, as Ridley Scott pointed out in 1979, in space no one can hear you scream.

You can get a Nomex flight suit of some sort for about $200 to $500 from various companies. You can get space helmets, too, or you can get a high quality motorcycle helmet. For example, the Shoei X-Fifteen is designed with aerodynamic winglets and a race-derived shell. This helmet features an advanced integrated matrix plus composite weave and multi-density expanded polystyrene liner. It accommodates speaker systems, optimizes airflow to prevent fogging, and passes strict certification requirements for safety. Run you about $1200, maybe less depending on distributor and retailer mark ups. Or you can buy a realistic replica space helmet for $4,500. Or a costume space helmet for $30.

It would be great if there were some $9K space suit system that included boots, helmet, gloves, and suit body that wouldn’t burst open at the first sign of millipound atmosphere around it. But that sort of equipment isn’t currently on offer, so we’ll have to design and implement our own in the fullness of time.

Yes, you can buy gloves. Costume for $20, replica for $600, actual glove that was flown in space artefact for $8,560 from some astronaut that took a few home. You know the taxpayers aren’t gonna miss them, right? Well, a pair of the very pinnacle of sport motorcycle racing engineering, featuring titanium inserts, carbon fiber, and a Kevlar reinforced build, built for ultimate protection at high speeds would set you back about $500. More than a few brands of motorcycle gloves are available for about $200 a pair with high end features. So it depends on whether you want to look the part or actually keep your hands after you spend an hour in vacuum. Yes, it would be interesting to test some of these items in various hypobaric chambers for fun and profit.

Of course you’ll want authentic mission patches, plastic model kits, die cast scale models, and freeze-dried ice cream to take home and share with friends and family. The inevitable “space blanket” no doubt with suitable words, images, and logo on the packaging.

Tours

Space Travel Services is developing package tours of spaceport facilities. We currently have active plans for two-day, three-day, and seven-day tours in the United States and overseas. For the following launch site and space training facility tours taking place in the continental USA, you can also book me as your personal guide. I’m familiar with many of the stories and anecdotes of early space travellers and have met and worked with astronauts such as Deke Slayton and others. Also, I’ve launched rockets from White Sands and been involved in space activities at Redstone Arsenal, at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, at Rice University, at Columbia University in the city of New York, and at the Johnson space centre in Houston. If you are interested in a luxury package tour of any American space facility please let me know.

We don’t think it likely that we’re going to get you access to North Korea or Iran any time soon. For any other country listed above, please let me know if you would be interested in travel and accommodations information, or a guided tour of space facilities. Space Travel Services has friends and associates all over the world.

About 800 million to one billion people now alive have indicated in various ways that they would like to take a trip into space if they could afford one. Obviously, the cost is the main impediment right now. But it won’t always cost tens of millions per seat for orbital nor hundreds of thousands of dollars for suborbital space travel. As you can see above, three are a great many companies developing ways to get people and things into space.

Do you want to go? Let me know in the comments.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.