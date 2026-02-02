Gold and silver are always in demand, regardless of clime, century, or government in power. But public confidence in and, hence, demand for paper money depends on the ultimate confidence - or lack thereof - of the public in the viability of the issuing government. ~ Murray Rothbard, The Mystery of Banking, Anno Domini 1983

Back in 2002 my late friend Clyde Harrison said, “Fiat money doesn’t float. It sinks at different rates.” He was speaking at the Eris Society gathering which was something of a turning point for me. Two years later I had purchased a private venture capital stock exchange and had a net worth in excess of three million dollars. Many things have happened in the years since then. Today I am rebuilding.

Many bubbles

Any time a particular commodity or category of stocks rises dramatically in price, it is described as a bubble. One of the earliest such bubbles was in shares of the South Sea company which represented part interest claims in the Atlantic ocean slave trade. When that particular bubble burst, the share price collapsed and investors lost out. Even otherwise notably smart guys like Isaac Newton had their invested capital obliterated.

One of the more recent bubbles with which you may be somewhat more familiar involved mortgage backed securities. Probably the best way to understand that bubble and the consequences of its bursting is to consider the films “The Big Short,” and “Margin Call,” both of which I reviewed in an essay some time back. All the investors who relied upon the ratings agencies to protect the integrity of their investments learned that the ratings agencies are faithless. Some people were able to make small fortunes out of very large ones, while others were able to make shrewd investments and generate enormous returns.

Crashers

There is a conceit amongst the managerialists, functionalists, communists, and aristo rats that is the sin of pride. They believe they ought to have power over everyone else.

One of the powers they believe should belong to them is the power to regulate, tax, limit, restrict, and prohibit trade and commerce. Doing so always causes great harm. All of them know they are harming others, none of them care.

So when fiat money reverts to the value of the paper on which it is printed, they get angry. The more money is printed the less it buys. One of the ways that people worldwide are able to detect the large scale increases of fiat money in circulation is by looking at the prices of gold and silver. In order to distort those signals, the people who licence and regulate commodities exchanges, their minions who own and operate those exchanges, and other regulators are in the habit of crashing the market prices of gold, silver, and some other things. Doing so is deliberate, perverse, and harmful.

What happened to the 1980 silver boom when the price soared to an intra-day high above $50 per ounce? The exchanges upped their margin requirements and regulators changed the rules.

What happened to the 2026 silver boom when the price soared past $121 per ounce? Regulators in China prevented trading by one of the world’s largest trading funds and exchanges upped their margin requirements.

Did silver lose any of its intrinsic properties? No.

Did the USA dollar gain anything as a store of value? No.

The people who run the system had the rules rigged one way, now they have the rules rigged another way. In 1980 this destroyed the wealth of the Hunt brothers. Last week it destroyed the wealth of many more. Bitcoin and other stores of value were liquidated by many investment funds to restore suddenly missing liquidity. This crash is financial regulator and cartel commodity exchange operator induced, and is entirely malicious.

“Anyone who still believes all their wealth is safe inside the banking system has learned nothing. The situation described by GoldFix over the last 48 hours makes one thing painfully clear: when the system wobbles, your money is no longer under your control. Wealth preserved outside the system is not paranoia. It is prudence,” wrote Jan Baltensweiler of von Greyerz

Yes, I am asserting a distinction exists between a bubble bursting and a market crash imposed by regulatory shenanigans.

My commentary

For a very long time I have followed the gold and silver price movements. These prices arise out of the buying and selling behaviour of spot market traders. To some extent, spot prices are reflected in the exchange traded fund prices, futures contracts, options contracts, and other secondary reflections of spot trading. However, as you get further from the spot market you see greater distortions in price discovery.

A thing is what it does. A corrupt tree produces corrupt fruit. An exchange traded fund produces distortions in price discovery. The results you see were the goals all along.

So, in my notes here on Substack from this L5 News account, I write several times a week commentary on the gold trading activity during the trading sessions in Sydney, Hong Kong, London, and New York. At no time do I comment on the exchange traded funds that purport to have gold in storage. For one thing, having examined some of the contracts for those “ETF” investment offerings, I can assure you that they lend the contents of their storage facilities when, as, and how they see fit. Your “shares” in the fund represent a partial interest in an undifferentiated claim on the stored metal. If the metal is lent out and never returned, your shares may have an actual value of zero.

That situation is arguably different with allocated storage. If you have an allocated storage agreement with a bullion bank or bullion repository you probably have a greater certainty that your gold or silver is actually in a particular vault and hasn’t been lent out. The fiduciary obligation of the vault custodians should indicate not only the presence of your metal but their bond from a larger financial services enterprise that represents your recourse if they abscond with your ingots. It is rational to suppose that if you never trust anyone you won’t be able to get much done. However it is also the case that nothing beats physical gold and silver bullion in your actual possession.

In the cryptocurrency biz we have a saying. “Not your keys, not your coins.” We say that because blockchain ownership of value can be changed using certain protocols involving digital signatures applied by private keys. If you have the keys and the passwords, you have actual ownership. If someone else, such as an exchange, has the keys and passwords, even if you have a claim against them, you don’t have effective possession. The same thing applies to gold and silver bullion rounds or ingots. Having them where you can put your hands on them is more certain than trusting someone whose interests may stop aligning with yours when things go sideways.

Please support my work

Tonight I am indoors.

Also tonight I’m looking for funds to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio which is past due for last month and is now due for the current month. I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system.

I’m offering a special $80 deal on my personal 90-minute audit of your communications privacy and data security situation. You get 90 minutes of my time after you tell me what your company, or you, or your family, or your school are doing with your computer systems, network connexions, and connected devices. So you don’t pay anything until I’m actually researching your set up and sending you a detailed analysis. I’ve been in computer communications and network technology since 1978 going back to the 75 baud acoustically coupled modem we used long ago, in another country (but Christopher Marlowe is dead). So if you think you need more data security or more privacy for your communications, you are almost certainly correct, and I can help.

Also I have membership coupon codes for the Axiom network. Right now I have a few that are “Hobo” level memberships for $10 and a few “Seeker” level memberships for $20. Axiom is a social media platform that lets you earn “acorn” tokens by posting ideas and evidence that supports your ideas. Several of my recent essays discuss Axiom. I believe it represents a very early censorship-proof publishing environment.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

Do you have money to donate? My friends in Colorado are working on a home school and day school project for children whose families don’t want them irradiated by the corrupt school in Nucla.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.