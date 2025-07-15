“During the first few centuries of the Church, Christian theologians focused on three practices in particular that they saw as defining this false universal religion: polytheism, sacrifice, and idol worship.” ~ Owen Davies, Paganism: a very short introduction, Anno Domini 2011

You live in a country that was settled by Christians. Many of those Christians were persecuted in “the old world” by aristocrat families of pagans. The English were conquered by Viking pagans, norse-men or “Norman” French who imposed their language, raped the locals, imposed taxation without representation, and were extraordinarily cruel. Later, in AD 1714, the Germans in Hannover usurped the English throne and put Georgie the first on it. They were also cruel and violent pagans.

Almost immediately they began establishing “lodges” of one of their pagan rites, the freemasons. They endorsed and paid for the socialist writings of Rousseau and the communist scribblings of Marx. Some of their Bavarian cousins formed the illuminati. Some of their Venetian cousins retained the Roman traditions of demon worship. In the 19th Century the same terribly evil men and women funded Helena Blavatsky and her cults of idolatry. The thelemists, the anti-Christians under Victoria Woodhull, the Vril worshippers under Himmler and Hitler, all were funded and encouraged by Wall Street banking gangsters, by British intellectuals and aristocrats, and by the royal families of various houses of European usurpation.

To celebrate the centennial of the Hannoverian usurpation, the British set fire to the White House and much of Washington City in what is now the District of Corruption. I believe they did so in part to destroy as many copies of the original 13th amendment that punished anyone who accepted a title of nobility with political exile. Dolly Madison carefully left all those papers behind when she fled the White House with a few oil paintings and some other mementos. To celebrate their bicentennial, the Hannover family, which had been exhausted in AD 1901 with the death of Victoria who left no legit male heir, the re-named house of Saxe Coburg Gotha conspired to set the world on fire with the first world war. (For the tricentennial they massacred men, women, and children at Maidan in Kiev.)

They started the first world war, I believe, in the enthusiastic belief that by orchestrating the murders of millions of British men, the daylight and night time bombings of Christian women and children, and the various battles in Africa and elsewhere against German colonial troops, as well as the “Spanish flu” which started in barracks and military encampments of the Allied powers in Europe, they were sacrificing roughly 100 million human beings to the demons they worship. Yes, I do particularly blame the British “royal” family. No, I don’t have any enthusiasm for the Hohenzollerns, the Italian aristocracy, nor the Austro-Hungarians. Yes, I do agree with Antony Sutton that the Wall Street bankers put together the $100 million loan to improve the fleet of Japan so it would win its war against Russia. Yes I also agree with Sutton about the bankers funding Hitler 1933-1945 though with cut outs and intermediaries after 1941.

You will find that there is a star Remphan mentioned in the Bible. You will find that Jesus, speaking to John the divine in Revelation, calls certain worshippers of Remphan the synagogue of Satan. I do not believe the people who run the state of Israel are Jewish. They are demon worshippers. They are evil.

Katie Johnson

One of the aspects of my character that I’ve mentioned a few times in other essays on this ‘stack is that I am a survivor of repeated childhood trauma. I was beaten bloody by my dad, more than once. I am also a survivor of adult trauma, especially at the hands of the police who broke eleven of my bones in AD 2004 and did other ills at other times. So one of the things that I have found myself called upon to do is help survivors of rape and survivors of other forms of violence (because rape is violence) be able to express themselves.

One of the things my friend Naomi Brockwell

pointed out in a recent Twitter post is that the people who demand an end to anonymity on social media are exceptionally wrong. They are, in my opinion, evil. They want to force everyone to tie their banking information to their posts so that the evil vicious thugs, like Peter Thiel’s associates in the District of Corruption, can unperson anyone who speaks out in any way against the vicious thugs in power. I have myself worked on anonymous remailers, encrypted messaging technologies, and other ways for people not only to speak and write and publish anonymously, but also to engage in economic transactions that cannot be traced. Such tools are very important for individual freedom.

Which brings me to one Donald Trump. There is an important document that I would like you to read all the way through. I often avoid posting links because I don’t think people follow them, and I want you to do your own research, because you are more likely to be convinced if you do so.

Katie Johnson’s formal complaint is a court filing which is found at the link for this sentence. If you want to understand what I am saying, you will go read the entire pdf found at that universal resource locator (url).

In it she makes a detailed series of accusations against president Trump and against Jeffrey Epstein. The court filing is dated in AD 2016. It reflects events from four months in 1994. Specific and detailed events of sexual violence are described. It is sickening.

It is much more sickening in the context of Trump insisting that the entirety of the Epstein matter is manufactured by Obama, or by members of whatever group ran the Biden administration (possibly Obama and others). I think it is important to consider the matter seriously.

Even if you don’t take the complaint at face value, which is one of the things you might choose to do, you may wish to consider the nature of the forty year crime spree of Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Barr

There was a fellow named Donald Barr who served in the OSS during the second phase of the house of Windsor firestorm celebration of mass murder which we call “world war two.” He was a very nasty fellow. In AD 1976 he helped a guy named Jeffrey Epstein get a job at a school. The teaching gig didn’t last long because the minor children, including teenage girls, that Jeffrey was teaching, began to complain about Jeffrey’s inappropriate behaviour. So Jeffrey had to leave that job.

That same year Jeffrey was given a job at Bear Stearns. I gather he was involved in options trading. On information and belief by AD 1978 Epstein was procuring minor children to be raped by prominent members of the financial and theatrical communities in New York city. His work in procurement continued until 2018. So, forty years, with about 20 children on average being raped every week, meaning that over 40,000 children were harmed by his activities.

Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch

You knew of him as Robert Maxwell if you were around in the 1948 to 1991 timeframe when he went by that name. He was born under the name in the heading for this section over in part of Czechoslovakia that is so far east it is now part of what calls itself Ukraine.

In 1948 he did a strange thing. He persuaded the Czech powers that they should send arms and aeroplane spare parts to the Irgun, Lehi, and Haganah terror groups that were fighting for “Israel” independence. His work for them was considered fundamental to their success. After his nude body was found floating in the sea in 1991 he was much honoured by the mossad and other state of Israel agencies and their violent, murdering, thieving personnel.

He had children by his wife Elisabeth. She was born in France to a dad who was a descendant of French Huguenot protestant aristocrats and a mom who had been Roman Catholic but was excommunicated for marrying a protestant. Their youngest child, born in 1961, they named Ghislaine. By then Ján had been for many years known by his officially sanctioned new name Robert Maxwell. So she is known as Ghislaine Maxwell.

One of the aspects of publishing which Robert Maxwell got involved in was the limitation of access to textbooks and scientific papers. After the second world war, Maxwell’s connexions to the allied occupation authorities in Europe helped him get lots of money to buy into Springer Verlag. He also bought part of Butterworth-Springer and formed Pergamon press. If you want to know more about how exceptionally evil much of the textbook industry is, you should look into the story of Aaron Swartz. Aaron was one of the people seeking to place in the public domain the textbooks that are deliberately priced to impoverish college and graduate students.

I have sometimes said that the international symbol of poverty is a student carrying books. They have just returned from the book store so they have absolutely no money. Probably had to go into debt just to get the books. Not because these books are published by companies that pay any royalties to the original authors, but because hurting students is part of the pagan ritual of abuse. Aaron “committed suicide” and I don’t personally believe he was even slightly suicidal at the time.

You

Well, you don’t have to believe the things I believe. Over the last few years I’ve written about that matter several times in other essays in this ‘stack. You choose to believe what you wish to believe.

In this matter, I am consistent with the teachings of Jesus. It is not rational to suppose someone who is forced to adopt beliefs under threat of death is actually a believer. All you can accomplish by coercing “belief” is pretence. Hypocrisy is a bad thing. In this matter, I am utterly and vehemently opposed to the evil, disgusting, violent, wrong views of the person called Muhammed who was the progenitor of the Islamic book of doctrines. Jesus teaches us to love our enemies. Muhammed wanted to teach everyone to kill anyone who doesn’t believe exactly as Muhammed taught, and chop off the limbs of people who did various other things. Mutilation and murder are not the signs of a positive view of the future. Many devout followers of Islam worship a rock in Mecca, a black rock, about which they sometimes speak fervently. Thus, I believe many of them are also pagan.

You don’t have to believe Katie Johnson. You are free to speak out against her complaint. You are even welcome to say that because she didn’t name herself out of fear of reprisals that she is not to be believed. You might want to be considerate of how unpleasant you are about people who write under pseudonyms, though, because I am on the other side. I believe people are free to use names that they choose, or to remain anonymous, and that is especially true for survivors of violence including rape who fear being attacked by those by whom they were violated.

You live in a world that has a lot of evil violent pagan aristocrats who are effete and who call themselves "elite." My friend

calls them “cruelites.” My friend on Twitter who goes by the name Skip the Free Rifleman (notfreerifleman is his account there) calls them BEPIGS which is an acronym you can learn more about on his Twitter page. I won’t try to reproduce all of it here, but bankster, pedophile, and Satanic-Luciferians are some of the elements of BEPIGS. Many of these people have helped themselves into positions of power. Many of them have become billionaires because they were cooperative with the powers that be.

The recent past

Americans have come to be aware of the Progressive movement. The Progressives include both evil violent Republicans and evil violent Democrats. They intend to progress toward a world where everyone on Earth is enslaved to the demon worshippers they serve. Many of them are freemasons. Some of them are Roman pagans. Some of them are Norse or Germanic pagans. Some are Shinto pagans. Some are Islamic pagans. Some are Remphan worshippers who pretend that thing on the flag of the state of Israel ever came from David.

Teddy Roosevelt was a terribly violent evil man. He was involved in mass murder during the Spanish American war. That war was orchestrated by the British usurpation using money stolen from Southern Africa to buy off magazines and newspapers in America. William Randolph Hearst was an especially vile member of their coterie of ambition and control whose papers lied about the USS Maine and about many other matters to push for war with Spain.

Evil Teddy started the Food and Drug administration because he hated Americans. He wanted to hurt them as much as possible with poisons in the food supply and poison patent medicines. He started the nationalist socialist park system and he pushed for the establishment of the nationalist socialist forest service. In the year 1908 he determined to start the evil domestic espionage agency the fbi. Congress opposed it. So Teddy had his agents find all kinds of dirt on various congress critters and behold they funded the fbi thereafter. Teddy was a racist which you can understand if you read his speeches about how the Filipino people were not capable of self government.

Evil Woody Wilson was an academic, head of Princeton, and a Progressive. He was also profoundly racist. Woody brought Jim Crow to the District of Corruption to hurt black Americans as much as possible. Woody pushed through the Feral Reserveless scam, the income tax, oversaw the ratification of alcohol prohibition, started the black chamber to spy on all overseas mail and all overseas telegram and telephone calls. (They probably also spied on domestic communications and mail.) He deliberately and maliciously brought the US into the first world war despite his campaign promises to do the opposite. He started the evil internationalist scam of the League of Nations which was the predecessor to the evil internationalist socialist (communist) United Nations. He and his associate Mandell House started the Vietnam war in AD 1919.

Eisenhower was a Progressive. Hoover was a Progressive. Frankie Roosevelt was a Progressive. LBJ was a Progressive. I think George Herbert Walker Bush, of the evil 322 BC Diogenes enthusiast cult “Skull and Bones” of Yale was an influential demon worshipper. He made Donald Barr’s son Bill the attorney general of the United States in AD 1991, about the time Robert Maxwell went for that last fatal nude “swim.” (Donald Trump made the same Bill Barr attorney general in 2019.) The elder Bush was also in Dallas in 1963 making sure that all the shooters were paid off and sent to their individual fates after they murdered JFK. I’m not confident that the Bush family were Progressives. The Clintons and the Obamas are openly communist.

Where does the money come from for all these things? Well some of it was stolen from the Boers in the diamond and gold mines in South Africa. Some of the wealth was stolen from farmers in South Africa and the “tribal homelands” who were pushed off their farms, whose farms were seized by the British colonial powers, and who were forced to work in the mines for slave wages to enrich the evil house of Hannover and its successor in interest, the Windsors. Much of it is stolen from Americans in the form of taxes, including individual and corporate income taxes since 1913; in the form of regulatory impositions that raise very high barriers to entry so many industries are cartels that charge much more for every product and service; in the form of inflation that has, since 1932 destroyed 99.4% of the value of the American dollar; and in the form of a vast array of taxes, fees, tariffs, and other costs that Americans pay.

Virginia Giuffre is dead. But before she died she exposed the violent raping of small boys by Barack Obama. She has a lot to say in her “deadman’s switch” commentary. I have not been in a position to follow up with further research on her statements.

Whitney Webb published in AD 2022 a two-volume book One Nation Under Blackmail about many of these matters, especially about Jeffrey Epstein. She currently writes for

and other publications.

There is a laptop from Anthony Wiener. It contains considerable information including videos of horrifying rituals performed by evil Hillary Clinton and evil Huma Abedin. In the Frazzle Drip video which can be found on various places on the dark web, Huma and Hillary flay the skin off the face of a young girl, wear her face in front of her to terrorise her, then murder her and drink her adrenochrome blood.

There is a laptop from hell, as it is called by author Miranda Devine. It was once the laptop of Hunter Biden. There is a diary of Ashley Biden in which she complains of being sexually molested by her dad, Joe Biden.

These are the people who have in recent years been “running” the country. They have been running it into the ground. They have enriched themselves doing so.

During his brief foray into pretending to be against government expenditures, the mElon had some of his team members go through the payments made by the USAID agency that was one of the slush funds run by Obama and Hillary. One of the series of payments to Obama was millions of dollars in “royalties” for the name Obamacare paid each year from 2017 onward. No wonder the guy has hundreds of millions of dollars in net worth.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband and she are worth something like an estimated $400 million today according to a recent report. She and her husband use information made available to congress critters in order to invest in ways that were prosecuted as “insider trading” when Martha Stewart did them. Pelosi is a vile and disgusting woman who slurps expensive ice cream while her constituents navigate sidewalks covered with human faeces. She and Newsom have profited from selling and reselling the land for the “high speed rail” that has cost billions and produced zero high speed rail lines based on various news reports.

It doesn’t get better when you look at the GOP leadership in the house and senate. It doesn’t get better when you look at the “independent” senator from Vermont, the disgusting communist Bernie Sanders who owns something like seven houses even though he can only sleep in one at a time. It doesn’t get better when you look at the enrichment through corruption of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other Democrat congress critters, the openly communist and anti-Christian views of various other house and senate Democrats, and their calls for the extermination of white Christian men, women, and children.

The future

I don’t know what the future will bring.

Will it cause us to cry or to laugh or to sing?

I don’t believe in predestined fate.

The future will be what we choose to create.

God willing, we create a better future for ourselves and our posterity.

Happy Bastille day. Next year in a free country.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.