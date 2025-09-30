“Early on, he realized that revolutions don’t require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brushfires in people’s minds.” ~ Diane Ackerman on Sam Adams, Anno Domini 1987

Anything that has happened is possible. Long ago in “the late 1900s” as the period is coming to be called there was a man named Newt Gingrich. He had ambition. He offered a contract with the American people. Many Republican candidates in Anno Domini 1994 promised to adhere to its terms. They would reduce discretionary spending, focus on balancing the budget, rein in excesses previously authorised by politicians, and do a better job for the American people. For a time there was some enthusiasm, and after the end of the fiscal year on the last day of the 9th month of 1995 the congress critters stood on their hind legs and refused to agree to a new budget. Continuing resolutions kept things going into the 11th month, during which there was a six-day shut down. The hoax stream media were ordered to frame the dispute as childish and incompetent on the part of those wanting fiscal restraint. Efforts to keep the District of Corruption in endless money fell apart again the following month, leading to a 21-day period of further shutdown. Nobody has ever ended the excesses of politics through the addition of more politics, and this case was no exception. So early in 1996 the whole business of actually having moral fortitude was given up. Since then there have been brief shut down events in 2013 and for 35 days at the end of 2018 and into 2019.

Will the government shut down this year? Not really. Some agencies may close some offices. Some things will be done to make matters inconvenient for individuals so they might clamour for re-opening. Some terribly bad things may be delayed. Most of it, to the extent that anything happens, will be theatre.

“You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals.” ~ W. Buppert

Ending tyranny

It would take a great deal more than a temporary furlough of some civilian workers of tyranny to actually effect an end of tyranny. It would be a good idea. It won’t be done by the people in power, even the ones in the “freedom caucus” of the national legislature. My purpose in this essay is to examine some of the things that would need to go away as aspects of a comprehensive end of tyranny.

Briefly, I reflected on the possibility of running through the ZeroHedge news articles now visible on their page, to list out some ways in which the situation described arises from one form of tyranny or another. Up top it says that Frank Holmes has called $7K gold and $100 per ounce silver, and monetary inflation is a form of tyranny. Payday debt is usury, which is a form of tyranny. Digital identity systems are tyranny. War and genocide in Gaza are tyranny. Deploying troops wearing Antifa uniforms is tyranny. Deploying troops to round up Antifa may be tyrannical. Firebombing Ice Cube’s tour bus in Portland is idiocy, and useful idiots are often associated with tyranny. Unemployment is falsely reported as under 4.7% when the real figure not excluding the long-term discouraged tapped 35% last year. False statistics are used to keep tyrants in power. Politicians and pundits are pushing rage as a preferred response to all events. Dark money non-governmental organisations are pressuring Democrats to push for the governmental shutdown, and are associated with much violence and the elimination of justice. Orders banning masques in California are tyranny. Deploying national troops wearing masques is tyranny. Deploying “Patriot Front” marchers in masques is a Biden (Obama third term) symptom of tyranny. Putting violent criminals on the streets of Charlotte to murder unarmed women in train cars is tyranny. Stochastic tyranny, the deliberate pushing of narratives calling political opponents vile names is typical of the Obama regime, and leads to higher probabilities of violent events such as school shootings, church shootings, churches being burnt, speakers being assassinated, and candidates being attacked. The Hillary-orchestrated violence in Las Vegas in the 10th month of 2017 was tyranny, as was her husband’s violence in Waco in 1993. Butchering everyone in a peaceful clan meeting in Mogadishu in 1993 was also tyranny. Violent attacks on international shipping is tyranny. Violent attacks on underwater utility cables providing natural gas, fibre optic communications, or anything else is also tyranny. Refusing to curb screw worm propagation in Mexico is idiotic and deadly. Spoofing and jamming global positioning satellite systems is violent and deadly. Selling deadly Tomahawk cruise with a thousand-mile range (roughly Kyiv to Moscow btw) to Ukraine is madness. Paying communist partisans to gather in their masses through non-governmental organisation cut-outs as the Democrat party is now doing is deadly. You can track violent madness by looking at ZeroHedge yourself.

As you can see, it was pretty easy to relate many news stories to acts of tyranny and the enabling of idiocy. Shutting down a few agencies and furloughing a few hundred thousand parasite bureau rats isn’t going to end tyranny. But it would be a good start.

Digital identity

Over in the UK there is now a petition to end digital identity. It is on a platform for petitioning parliament, in a rather pathetic attempt to simulate consent of the governed by allowing Britons to petition for redress of grievances. The vile tyranny of the Labour party isn’t even vaguely interested in what the people of the UK want. For example, 27 days ago the petition was over 10,000 signers, and the parliamentary ministerial authority complex is supposed to “respond” officially to such petitions. They have refused. Eight days ago the petition had more than 100,000 signers, and parliament is supposed to consider it for debate, but has refused, and set no date for such a debate in parliament out of utter hatred of all the people involved. Today the number of signers stands at 2.56 million, but two-tier Starmer doesn’t care. He hates everyone who wants freedom. He mocks them by saying that the only way he can end unlimited immigration by refugees is to impose digital identity on everyone already in country. Starmer is an especially evil, vicious, and demented authoritarian.

Americans reading about these matters may want to stop preening. You fools have had digital identity papers since 2005. Your nasty evil politicians betrayed you with a system to ease into state-imposed digital identity through the state identity and driver “licence” system with increasing severity against those states seeking to avoid or delay it. Your passports issued since 2005 have been digitally encoded. You might try percussive maintenance, as many of the chip systems involved don’t do well if you smash them with a hammer. Any sort of chip reader will let you see how well you’ve done.

Currently the tyrant in charge of Heimatlandsicherheitsdienst (Homeland security) Kristi Noem smiles cleverly while imposing Real ID on air travel by Americans. She hates freedom and wants to impose her authoritarian whims to harm the God-given right to travel, especially against Americans who are not accused of any crime. She wants total surveillance, domination, control, and is very likely to impose banking restrictions against dissidents.

Digital identity is tyranny. God has spoken against it through Jesus Christ in the book of Revelation. You might want to spend time with those words. Also look directly at the horseman on the black horse who calls for price controls which bring famine and do try to relate those images to current events. Do not accept the mark of the beast.

No political solution

Back in the late 1900s as they are now called, in my salad days, when I was green in judgement, I thought well of the constitutional limits on power and the concept of a federal system of checks and balances. In my defence, I note that a two-semester course on the constitution and its amendments was required to graduate my high school. There was a considerable propaganda system promoting the amusing notion that if you give enormous power to a small number of people in a distant national city they will actually limit their use of power. Words like fatuous come to mind.

No doubt if those in power were working within the limits of constitutional power as actually written in the document I was taught to understand in detail, I would have been much more focused on business and knowledge rather than on ending various forms of tyranny. Since then, as I’ve spent more and more time learning how far back the problems go, I’ve concluded that the overt imposition of tyranny began in 1787 with the intention that the constitution be the casket in which they bury the Declaration. Yes, I could go into considerable detail. No doubt it would do you some good to examine one of the best books on the topic Hologram of Liberty by Ken Royce (also known as Boston T. Party) which you can easily obtain from his Javelin Press if you look for it.

You are welcome to be as enthusiastic as you wish for the theatrical and treacherous pretence of a government shutdown. You are welcome to delude yourself with the view that “this time it will be different.” But your expectations won’t be met. The things you were promised last year have not been provided.

There is no audit of the gold in Fort Knox, let alone the gold in storage at West Point. There is no audit of the Feral Reserveless scam, and it won’t be shut down if the other agencies are temporarily shuttered. The promise to end the department of education was a lie, and it was funded to $66.7 billion in the “big beautiful bill” because the Republican congress and the Republican white house want to destroy the minds of children with communist propaganda just as do the Democrats. Endless tyranny of regulations continues. You are taxed without proper representation. You are made to pay fees for basic God-given freedoms to hunt, fish, visit parks, cut trees, build a home, use your own vehicles, and do every other thing that some local, regional, county, state, or national entity can make you pay to “licence” and also they make you pay for the digital identity documents.

You are welcome to imagine that all these things can be resolved if you simply vote out the current rascals and vote in some other set. I would mention that the history of elections in the 237 years since 1788 has been entirely bad, and that the more you vote the more the people in power take away your liberty. I would, but you wouldn’t really heed my warnings, would you?

Nor indeed is there any evidence that a violent revolution to overthrow a corrupt entity with power can ever result in freedom. In order to throw down any tyranny which has vast military, economic, and political power you would need to establish an outfit, or a set of outfits, that have more military, economic, and political power. Doing so would merely result in changing the identities of the tyrants. Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Prayer

You are in quite a fix, friends. You aren’t going to fight your way out. You aren’t going to vote your way out. A very small number might be able to buy your way “out” in the sense of being far enough from trouble for a while to be left somewhat alone, if you keep your head down and impose upon yourself all the censorship and limitation of action that those in power would impose if they knew where you were. Yes, it is possible to disappear, though you are unlikely to get it right at first.

For these reasons, I suggest you go to the one who makes all things possible. For, indeed, all things are possible through Jesus Christ who strengthens us. I recommend you pray.

You don’t need to pray the prayer that I have been praying. You are welcome to do so, or just say “amen” if you wish. You should pray because God loves you, God cares about you, God created you to be free, and resistance to tyranny is obedience to God. So, I pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.