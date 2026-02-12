“There’s a lot of horrible photographs that appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or people around him, but that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody."

~ Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Anno Domini 2026

Should the system collapse if prosecuting every rapist from the Epstein files collapses it?

Yes.

Their system

Every day people I know talk about the system that mars the face of the District of Corruption as if they were part of it. “We are fighting illegal immigration,” or “we should not be involved in Ukraine.” Many such comments. Friend, you aren’t. I’m not. So what’s with this pronoun? You are not welcome to include me in with them. They are not any good.

What communion has righteousness with unrighteousness? None. So take yourselves apart and touch not the unclean thing. If you send them money, you are supporting their criminal behaviour. If you comply with their demands, you are supporting their tyranny. You should stop.

You know what they are. They rape children. They murder men, women, and children because it is convenient for them to do so. They murder to cover up their crimes. They murder because whistleblowers tell the truth, because journalists report the truth, and because they can always get away with it. Many of them are cannibals, eating human flesh. You may not have believed these things when the disclosures from WikiLeaks were published, when the disclosures from the Anthony Weiner laptop were published, or when the disclosures from Hunter Biden’s laptop were published, or when Ashley Biden’s diary was published, but now you see the Epstein files. Same criminals. Same crimes. More evidence.

Their system does not exist to serve you, your family, your friends, your neighbours. Their system exists exclusively to serve them, their friends, their families, their coterie of sycophants. Their system bears corrupt fruit. They lie, cheat, steal, rape, murder, eat human flesh, and they always, invariably, protect their associates who do these same things.

The head of every major finance house is corrupt and evil. They all seek out people like Kathryn Ruemmler who have lots of connexions so they can hire such persons to be “chief legal officer” and help them with devious relationships with other powerful people. All of the regulators are captured. All of the pharma execs were or have hired all of the regulators at centres for disease control, the food and drug administration, and the other regulatory agencies.

How do I know?

You probably know quite a lot about what is in the Epstein files. You may have been keeping up with the other disclosures from whistleblowers like Seth Rich, Andrew Breitbart, Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, and many more. Me, too.

Also, I went to college and graduate school with many similar people. I know a great deal about their character from having lived and studied and worked amongst them.

In college I was regarded as something of a prodigy. Columbia University named me a John Jay scholar, which is one of the reasons I was able to afford to attend classes there. As part of the John Jay programme, I met and had supper with the other Jay scholars and dinner guests such as Rupert Murdoch, Franklin Thomas of the Ford Foundation, Ed Koch, and many others. It is a big club, and they beat you with it.

One of the people who sought me out to talk to me on campus was Barack Obama. Why? He was told to interview me. He wrote a lengthy hit piece on the two major anti-war groups on campus which was published in Sundial magazine. I was one of the activists in Students Against Militarism who helped put together our big event in the Autumn semester of 1982. Thousands of us lay down on campus one day at noon to show what it would look like if a nuclear bomb went off in downtown Manhattan. We called it a die in. Dozens of newspaper reporters and magazine photographers were there.

No doubt our event upset the cia and the military industrial complex war profiteers. Obama sought me out because he had attended some meetings of our group in the Spring of 1983. I had not been at any of those meetings, because I was working a very good paying job at a bank in midtown to help pay for my tuition. Obama hailed me from across two of the quadrangles on campus one day early in the fifth month of 1983 to ask me why I hadn’t been going to the meetings. It was, as I’ve reported elsewhere in L5 News a very strange conversation.

It ended when he asked if I planned to be involved with the group the following year and I said no. He asked why not. I said there were two reasons. One was the job paid well and I needed money for school. The second reason was, I had attended one of the last meetings of the group just the previous week and found out that the new chair of the group was a graduate student in Chinese language studies and a Maoist. I said that I could have nothing to do with Maoism.

Obama said, “What’s wrong with Maoism?”

I replied, as I started to turn away, “You know. All the dead people?”

I had stopped looking at him and was deliberately walking away when I heard him say, “Oh yeah. The dead people.” As if it had only just occurred to him that someone might be bothered by such murders.

Obama knew that Kathryn Ruemmler was a very close associate of “uncle Jeffrey” and knew the value of all the gifts Epstein gave her. Obama knew Larry Summers was friendly with Epstein, especially after Epstein’s criminal conviction. Obama knows what happened to his family’s personal chef at Martha’s Vineyard. He is also connected to a young girl who was brutally murdered. Does he also know who murdered Joan Rivers? He is himself a mass murderer from his actions as president during his two terms in office.

No, I do not think that the wealthy and powerful people I met at Columbia and later at Rice University have a strong moral foundation. I do not believe any of them “hear the words and do them,” to quote Jesus on how to build upon a solid foundation.

Trump, the jab, his buildings

By now you are probably aware that I don’t vote. The last presidential election in which I voted was 1988 and the last presidential candidate for whom I voted was Ron Paul when he ran as the Libertarian party nominee.

Among the many things about Trump you really ought to spend more time considering, he was the chief advocate for “operation warp speed.” The poison jabs which have been giving people myocarditis, aggressive cancers, and sudden death were his team’s idea. In 2020 you might have been persuasive to suggest that he was given bad advice by evil counsellors, and I might have extended some benefit of the doubt. But in 2021 and in 2022, his buildings refused admission to anyone without proof of vaxxajab poisoning.

Do you remember when there was a “healthcare information privacy act of America” or “hipaa”? Remember when it was illegal to ask someone about their medical condition? Remember when the people who rented out Air BnB properties would demand you meet them on the front porch with your proof of vaxxajab poisoning? I remember. The people in power never bothered to change the law. They did, however, make it a policy not to enforce that law.

Trump will always protect Howard Lutnick. Lutnick brought his children to Epstein’s island and knew all about Epstein’s criminal conviction at the time. Trump got rid of Matt Gaetz, after promising him the attorney general job and making sure Gaetz wasn’t going to stay in congress, then gave the job to Pam Bondi knowing that nothing sticks with Pam. Bondi continues to work for Ballard Partners based on her actions and words, and has no interest in protecting the victims of the Epstein perpetrators. I believe she knows who murdered Virginia Giuffre and wants to have the other outspoken victims murdered as well.

You can find Trump in lots of different aspects of the Epstein files. He is also named in a sworn affidavit by an underage victim of rape still on file in federal court in California. You are welcome to believe about him whatever you wish to believe. And I will believe what I believe.

Silencing dissent

You see a long pattern of murder, arrest, and torture of people who have been responsible for some of the independent disclosures. Seth Rich was murdered. So was Andrew Breitbart. Assange was arrested and tortured for years. Many such cases.

Substack’s policy is to support Don Lemon for trying to interfere with the private church worship of Americans in defiance of their first amendment freedom not to have their worship prohibited. That’s because Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Singh do not want any Christians to ever worship based on their stated, published opinions. Rather worse, Adam Inglis as Substack chief legal officer has apparently authorised the British authorities to view the draft essays of one of the Substack authors in the United Kingdom, who was visited on his front porch by police officers to take him to task for things written in that draft, unpublished essay. Moreover, Stripe apparently shared his login with the UK police because his Stripe account was logged into the next day, not by him. These are things about which Substack will never admit any complicity. They are determined to impose “age verification” even in countries where it is not required, because they want to require everyone to be identified so that their individual bank accounts can be frozen for wrong think. These are the policies of Substack, and they are getting worse every day.

When Jimmy Carter convinced congress to authorise the department of education in 1979 he did not want Americans to learn. Learning is not education. Education is institutional instruction, and is for putting people into institutions. Slavery is an institution. Yes, I do believe Jimmy Carter wanted to enslave mankind. Carter is now dead. Your Republican friends in power just increased the budget for the department of education from $66.7 billion which is what Trump put into the “big beautiful bill” for its budget. You think Trump wants to keep his 2024 campaign promise to get rid of the department of education? Prove it.

They want to dumb us down. They want to put people like me out of work (and have had some success) so they can replace us with artificial “intelligence” large language models that lie to everyone along a consistent narrative. They want to tell you when you look for answers that they have all the answers. That’s why all your search engines give you “answers” that conform to a set of views programmed by profoundly ugly, evil people like Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and others. They want you to turn to the Internet for answers and be misled.

After all, if you had independent sources of knowledge, if you read the 1911 encyclopedia Britannica, or history books from the 18th, 19th, and 20th Centuries, if you were free to read books, you would never conclude that you ought to be subjugated and enslaved by mass murdering child raping demon worshipping cannibals.

Do not comply

What should you do? I’ve written well over 300 essays on L5 News including several giving specific suggestions. Work on building teams with friends, family, and neighbours. Get and learn to use equipment like dirt bikes, shortwave radio, paper maps, single engine aeroplanes, drones, guns, emergency wound treatments. Store food and water so your family can endure months. Respond to local and regional emergencies to help the people around you, and ask that they be prepared to do likewise for you.

Should you overthrow the corrupt system? I don’t think that’s going to go well. Anything you and other people put together to overcome something as strong as the current system would necessarily be stronger than it, and that sort of violent revolutionary structure inevitably becomes itself corrupt. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The party on the left is now partying on the right, and the beards have all grown longer overnight. No, I am not advocating any such course of action. No doubt there will be people who engage in such functions. Many of them are funded by aristo rats and non-governmental outfits and were until recently funded by budget authority for various agencies. Tim Walz is fomenting violence in Minnesota so he won’t be questioned about his $50 million in offshore accounts for all the billions in fraud of Minnesota welfare. It’s a big club, and they beat you with it.

Don’t go peacefully. Remember what Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote about how we burned in the camps thinking we should have set up in the entryways and foyers of our buildings and fought against the secret police rather than letting them arrest a third of the population. That’s one reason to work with your neighbours. Otherwise you are put on a bus, sent to a labour camp, and when they choose to impose a “population reduction” you are one of those reduced.

Do not comply. The system is run by a few hundred exceptionally wicked men and women in the District of Corruption. About 2.3 million civilian and 2.1 million military personnel work for them. Several tens of millions receive pension funds and welfare funds. About twenty-six million are teachers pushing the arbitrary rules, demanding obedience, and inflicting the propaganda narrative on American children, but, happily, tens of millions of Americans refuse to send their children to those indoctrination centres. About 116 million American adults qualified to vote did not do so in 2024, and about 123 million in 2018. You ought to know by now that you aren’t going to vote your way to freedom.

My friend “leithian” here on Substack has written extensively, earnestly, and from direct knowledge about the fact that you don’t owe “income taxes.” You don’t have income as it is legally defined. You might want to avoid paying taxes you don’t owe to people you don’t like to do things that are abhorrent to your soul. Roughly 125 million Americans the irs thinks ought to file every year do not do so.

You have a choice in software products. Bill Gates benefits from his stock ownership every time you buy anything from Azure server hosting (cloud services as they are called) or Microsoft software. I recommend other server hosting options. I strongly recommend open source alternatives like LibreOffice. You can get Proton Sheets and file sharing services without ever using nasty evil Google. Feel free to ask in the comments for other suggestions.

You shouldn’t ever buy anything from Oracle, and you probably shouldn’t work with people who do. Larry Ellison is a very bad man, in my opinion. Reid Hoffman is very evil, in my experiences of him and his LinkedIn system, and he sold out to Microsoft which speaks volumes about his character.

No, it is not easy to read lots of books, study lots of sciences and mathematics, and become proficient in a lot of tools and technologies. Maybe divide some of the work with people you trust in your family and amongst friends and neighbours. But do remember that if you and people you know aren’t able to rebuild civilisation where you live, it might not get rebuilt. Which would leave your grandchildren stirring the dirt with sticks to get some worms for fishing or maybe eating. You can do better.

Things that cannot continue

Won’t. They won’t.

Things that cannot continue are not going to continue. The things you see people in power doing represent their desperation. If the aristo rats of Europe thought they could get along with the people who voted for Brexit, with the majority in France who hate Macron, with the majority in other countries who are vexed by socialism, would they be seeking actively to replace their own populations? Of course they wouldn’t bother. But, they did poison with vaxxajabs to destroy the fertility of those populations for upwards of 80 years now, so you should probably reflect on how long they’ve been planning to hurt billions of people. The extensive evidence in the Epstein files is that the plandemic was indeed planned and the poison jabs were indeed deliberately harmful.

Censorship is a desperation move. You cannot build a vibrant, prosperous, growing, robust, anti-fragile civilisation if people are not free to express themselves. Ursula von der Leyen hates that very idea, as her granddad the doctor who worked for the German militarists in the 1933-1945 period hated that same idea. She says that “disinformation” is a virus and censorship is a vaccine, and she and her evil mass murdering child raping friends in Brussels want to dictate what is and is not disinformation, not only for the member states of the European Union of soviet socialist republics (EUSSR) but also for everyone on the surface of the Earth. Keir Starmer and Fred Merz love her ideas and want to hurt as many people in their countries as possible. They can only accomplish their goals if they destroy freedom of speech, deny the right to trial by jury, rape, torture, and murder with impunity. So they have chosen to do those things.

Their system is fragile. It is being eroded by the unwillingness of Americans to pay for the evil United Nations and other internationalist socialist (communist) agencies. It is being replaced by decentralised money, decentralised technologies, and the spread of knowledge. It was already too late for them in the fifth month of 2000 when my friend Dale Robertson, in a speech he gave to a group I put together in Houston, said that Americans are completely out of control. We are.

Which doesn’t mean that the dinosaurs thrashing around in their death throes aren’t going to squash a bunch of mammals who happen to be nearby. It does mean that they are on the way out. So, plan accordingly.

