"For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost." ~ Luke 19:10

I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday and was told that I should go ahead with the search and rescue project.

Need:

The Cascadia fault goes off every few hundred years on average. Geological records indicate the last time it went was Anno Domini 1699. When it hits, there will be a major earthquake, several volcanic eruptions, and intersecting faults will also blow. There is significant risk from tsunamis.

When (not if) the earthquake and tsunami happen, water, wastewater, food distribution, electricity, and natural gas will be heavily impacted. Bridges, air transportation, rails, roadways, and seaports will be compromised. Fire departments, hospitals, and schools will be heavily damaged along with many homes. Most communication systems will be down at least temporarily.

Answer:

Build a search and rescue team for the region.

Focus immediately on current risks such as forest fires, human trafficking by cartels, and lost hikers.

Develop skills among the search and rescue teams for finding, rescuing, and helping those in danger.

Be available during fire season as soon as possible.

Identify equipment needs and team members, acquire supplies, hire personnel.

Network with other search and rescue organisations in the region.

Acquire equipment including radios, generators, food, fuel, tents, water purification systems, water storage equipment, fire suits, trucks, drones.

How you can help:

There are three levels of membership: basic, supporting, benefactor.

The basic membership costs $10 and is intended for anyone. You receive updates and a newsletter by email or by visiting our web site.

The supporting membership costs $100 and is intended for those who support our work, especially those who may be in need of our services. You receive updates, a newsletter, and a T-shirt which says "Someone is coming to save you."

The benefactor membership costs $300. It is intended for those who are in a position to help others. You receive updates, a newsletter, the T-shirt described above, and a gift pack of useful tools for hiking.

Coming milestones:

build web site

design t-shirt

select gift pack items

send updates

develop newsletter

identify team members

acquire equipment

begin operations

We expect to be fully operational, with your help, in a matter of weeks. To accomplish this goal, we need your help building up our team. So if you are able to join as a member, please do so. If you or someone you know has relevant skills and is in the area, we are looking to work with good people.

The best way to contribute is by contacting me in direct messages here on Substack or by email. I will get back to you promptly.

Update 10th day of 5th month AD 2025

In the next few days I would like help with a t-shirt designer from someone who designs shirts. If you are such a person, please get in touch through direct messages.

I’m also wanting to start a fundraiser to raise $9.8 million for this project for personnel, vehicles, supplies, equipment, and a building. Feel free to ask for information about how that budget breaks down. Considerable thought has already gone into these matters. There are existing ways to contribute, but I think we probably need something formal on a donation gathering and communications platform. You are hereby encouraged to share your thoughts on experiences with platforms, good, bad, and indifferent.

