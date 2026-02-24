“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” ~ Anne Frank

Today is the last day that I am told the storage rental place will accept payments.

There is probably a way to pay them by knowing the account number and calling their customer service number, though it is not clear from today’s report from a friend if that is possible without one of their customer service representatives. I am able to make payments by phone, still, but don’t have enough funds to clear the arrears.

Currently looking for about $720 to pay the remaining balance.

The long term solution

A friend has agreed that I can borrow his truck to go get my things out of storage, which is very helpful. But I need to pay the balance due in order to have access to the storage unit. And the storage place intends to auction my stuff if the balance is not paid today.

Another friend a couple of states away has offered to let me store my things at his place rent-free.

Naturally, getting to where the truck is and getting it to Ohio and getting the things out of storage are going to cost money. But, it is actually a long-term solution, I think.

The stuff

Just briefly, the stuff includes on the very close order of 2,100 books including reference works, texts that I have used in teaching history, physics, computer science, and about topics like vacuum tube electric circuits. It includes considerable high tech gadgetry, some appliances, much furniture, many kitchen utensils including gear I’ve used as a chef, sous chef, saucier, and pastry chef, and much other material. There is a Halliburton suitcase of my mom’s side of the family’s photos going back into the 19th Century. Clothes, including formal wear. Shoes. Boots. The assembled material of not quite sixty years; I wasn’t quite this old in 2020 when it was put in storage.

Please help me

Your help would be very much appreciated.

I can receive funds using Zelle Quickpay, CashApp, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), bank wire transfer. A friend has agreed to let you send funds to his PayPal if you prefer that method.

Any amount would help. Small amounts add up.

If you don’t have funds to send, please consider adding a comment here on this article, or restacking this article, or hitting “like.” Apparently doing these things change how the algorithm promotes certain articles.

