“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” ~ Gospel of John, chapter 1, verse 1

One of the authors recently come to Substack is an old friend with whom I’ve done a lot of interesting projects. The Findings is by Paul who is one of the echt cypherpunks. Today something he wrote really struck a chord within me. “Our battle is not left versus right, it’s sacred versus hollow.”

A great many people have contested the ideology of the left-right paradigm. Fifty years ago my late friend David Nolan came up with a chart suggesting that we move beyond the left-right spectrum we seem to have inherited from the Jacobin interpreters of the French national assembly’s seating arrangement. David built a chart with two axes, describing individual freedom and economic freedom. Author Jerry Pournelle, another friend who has sadly passed away, described his chart’s axes in terms of reason and state enthusiasm. Author Gary Lloyd wrote, “When the government's boot is on your throat, whether it is a left boot or a right boot is of no consequence.”

So it is in these contexts that I felt the urge to compose this essay.

Christians must repent

Soon after my resolve was clarified and the timing of beginning to write this essay was shown to me, a friend wrote to say: “God said to send this to you: Christians repent! They must repent or suffer Judgement.”

You may recall that Jesus has said quite a bit on this same topic. “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”

You will be known by the things you produce. Good fruit comes from a good tree. A diseased tree cannot produce good fruit. If you are promoting censorship, masques in public places, lies, poisons such as the vaxx-a-jabs, the brutal murder of abortion, the war in Ukraine, and other evil, you are no good. You cannot make up for these terrible things by doing some good works now and then. You can make up for doing terrible things by repenting and by resolving to sin no more. No matter what you have done, if you repent, God will accept your repentance and show you a better future.

You cannot, after all, enter heaven through the merits of your own grace. Nor can you pay the price for your sins. It is by the grace of God that we receive the rewards of eternal salvation. It is by the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ that the price of our sins has been paid. Jesus purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Do you seek to be worthy of them? Then begin by repenting your sins.

Hear the words of the Gospels. Do the words. Those who believe may be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.