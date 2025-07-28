“You never cure structural defects; the system corrects itself by collapsing.”

~ Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Skin in the Game, Anno Domini 2017

This evening I began reading a number of essays published on Lew Rockwell’s eponymous site. Authors like Doug Casey, Jacob Hornberger, Chuck Baldwin, another fine essay from Jim Bovard all make the case that the District of Corruption is full of evil. I remain reluctant to post many links, and would repeat my recommendation that you keep up with current events by reading frequently from Lew’s web site.

Then I began looking at the topics they were covering, including the inept congressional investigations of everything from the Waco massacre to the January 6 political prisoners, including the Epstein files, and including the violent, depraved nature of the people in power. Should I write about some of those events? Yes. But they are symptoms of a larger, longer disease. The rot set in a very long time ago.

None of the people in power are any good. None of the people who are waiting in the wings to take power are any good. None of the people who have had any power in the last 144 years have been any good. The processes by which they are selected are entirely corrupt. The real power is not exercised out where you can see it, but is hidden by black budgets, black operations, black sites, black chambers, and evil men and women.

You have to give up the idea that there are any political solutions to the problems caused by the political system. You have to give up the idea that the system “needs” to be reformed when it is working very well and is highly profitable for the people who designed it, keep modifying it from time to time, own it, and operate it. None of them care at all what you think. None of them want your consent. They want to hurt you. They want to murder billions of people and enslave the survivors. They want to rape you, your children, and your descendants to the end of time. They want to steal everything in sight. They don’t mind if the economy craters because people are deprived, they enjoy the idea of other people suffering.

So it seemed to me that it might be helpful to make a list of some of the more horrifyingly bad, evil, corrupt, vicious, terrible events of the last dozen dozen years. (Yes, 144 is gross, isn’t it?) Maybe if you saw a list, and accepted my humble request for help adding to it, since I have editorial powers over this page, we could work together to thoroughly document what has been done, by whom, and for how long. I think that would be fun. And, yes, as with TE Lawrence over a century ago, I do have a very strange idea of fun.

Anno Domini 1877 Confession of faith by Cecil Rhodes published. “Why should we (freemasons) not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire.” That same year the British annexed Transvaal violating treaties from 1852 and 1854.

AD 1880 Kimberlite diamonds having been very successfully mined near Kimberley in the formerly independent Diggers Republic, the British annex the territory to become part of Cape colony, breaking a treaty from 1834.

AD 1881 the assassination of James Garfield. Garfield’s election disrupted the patronage system of the Stalwart faction of the GOP. The political battle over the appointment of the collector of the port of New York led to the resignations of two powerful Stalwart faction senators. Garfield had also been an opponent of fiat paper currency. Garfield was certainly corrupt. His assassination served other corrupt interests. That same year the British lost the first Boer war.

AD 1885 Steel magnate Andrew Carnegie in an interview published in the New York Times declares himself a socialist and advocates for socialist policies.

AD 1886 The Witwatersrand gold property near the Boer capital Pretoria proved to be the world’s largest deposit of gold-bearing ore. The avarice of the house of Hannover was re-ignited by this find.

AD 1890 to 1896 Rhodes appointed prime minister Cape Colony. Rhodes restricted access to voting and imposed a labour tax to force African farmers off their lands (and into the mines). Also during this time he used his power and influence to create the country of Rhodesia. As a capstone to his rule, Rhodes orchestrated the Jameson raid in 1896 to attempt to overthrow the Kruger government of the South African Republic.

AD 1890 to 1937 Lodge practice medicine was made illegal through state legislation in order to prevent working families from being able to access low cost health care through local mutual aid groups. The American Medical Association was the main lobbyist to restrict access to healthcare.

AD 1895-98 Cuba war for independence. Taking Cuba away from Spain is mentioned by freemason groups, including Knights of the Golden Circle, as far back as the 1850s.

AD 1898 USS Maine exploded in Havana harbour as a result of a firedamp ignition in one of her coal bunkers. (Hyman Rickover would research this matter in 1974 and conclude that it was a coal bunker fire, not a mine, that sank the ship.) Funding from British interests spurred a fever of yellow journalism resulting in clamour for war with Spain. The Spanish American war was the result with about 60,000 casualties on both sides.

AD 1899-1902 Second Boer war led to the British dominance of South African gold and diamonds, resources they continued to use to finance their perverse propaganda worldwide. About 100,000 casualties on both sides, including civilians, including starvation in British death camps.

AD 1901 McKinley assassinated

AD 1902 Cecil Rhodes testaments published.

AD 1905 The unconstitutional US forest service was created by Teddy Roosevelt to interfere with all forestry activities.

AD 1906 The unconstitutional fda was created by Teddy Roosevelt to interfere with all food and pharmaceutical production.

AD 1908 The unconstitutional fbi was created by Teddy Roosevelt to spy on congress and other ambitious politicians.

AD 1913 Direct election of senators is ratified. The unconstitutional and illegal cartel of the Feral Reserveless scam is started by Woody Wilson.

AD 1914 World war one in Europe begins.

AD 1916 Woody creates the black chamber to monitor American telegrams and telephone calls, especially those going overseas. This agency morphed over time into today’s nationalist socialist security agency (nsa) which engages 24/7 in unconstitutional domestic surveillance of all communications.

AD 1917 America enters world war one in defiance of Woody’s campaign promises.

AD 1919 Prohibition ratified.

AD 1920 Amendment providing for women voting is ratified.

AD 1926 Alcohol was deliberately poisoned by the feral authorities leading to about 10,000 deaths nationwide.

AD 1930-32 Herbie Hoover established a series of unconstitutional agencies purporting to regulate securities, communications, and other industries.

AD 1933 Frankie Roosevelt banned American ownership of gold, outlawed gold-denominated contracts, and began the inflation of the dollar from $20/ounce of gold.

AD 1933-1945 FDR continued his pursuit of overtly communist policies establishing a great many unconstitutional agencies.

AD 1941 The orchestration of the entry of the US into the second world war as described in Day of Deceit and other scholarly books led to the deaths of 407,316 American soldiers, 671,278 wounded soldiers, and about 130,000 Americans held as prisoners of war (many of whom died in Japanese captivity). The events of late 1941 and early 1942, though known in detail by Churchill and FDR, were not opposed with proper war warnings, adequate troop concentrations, or other strategic and tactical options, leading to mass deaths in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Batavia, and throughout Southeast Asia. As a result military and civilian deaths in Dutch, British, American, French, and Chinese territories were enormous, which was the deliberate objective of Churchill and Roosevelt.

AD 1942 Frankie Roosevelt creates the office of strategic services (oss) which would later morph into the cia, adding huge layers to the deep state edifice of the secret service, fbi, and nsa.

AD 1948 Demon worshippers with arms smuggled by oss operatives occupy Jerusalem.

AD 1963 JFK assassinated by multiple shooter teams in Dallas. George Herbert Walker Bush was there to orchestrate the murder.

AD 1965 Lyndie Johnson begins imposing socialised medicine policies with Medicare in an effort to destroy America’s health and access to free market healthcare services. Also that year the deep state coordinated the assassination of Malcolm X.

AD 1968 RFK assassinated. MLK, Jr. assassinated.

AD 1971 Students were deliberately murdered at Kent State University in Ohio on orders of president Tricky Dick Nixon. The Pentagon papers were published, revealing extensive unconstitutional actions in Southeast Asia. Dickie also ended the last ties to gold so the American dollar has inflated without limit ever since.

AD 1972 Watergate hearings illustrate the willingness of political operatives to use burglary and intimidation to win political power. The fbi through “Deep Throat” helped coordinate the news stories that led to Dickie Nixon leaving office two years later.

AD 1974 to 1976 Jeffrey Epstein is recommended by oss stalwart Donald Barr for a teaching job at a private school. There, he is reported for inappropriate behaviour with students. Later he gets another job at Bear Stearns on a recommendation from Alan Greenberg.

AD 1975 Frank Church and others begin a series of hearings investigating the espionage agencies. A year later a select committee to investigate the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, and assassination attempts on various foreign leaders also held hearings. These hearings revealed that everyone involved in the cia, fbi, nsa, dea, and national reconnaissance office were involved in criminal behaviour, including murder, rape, extortion, and bribery.

AD 1978 to 2018 Epstein hosts rape parties involving on average 20 minor children every week for forty years. His work in this respect seems to have been facilitated by Don Barr’s son William, attorney general under GHW Bush and Trump, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell, Les Wexner of Seagrams and Victoria’s Secret, Bronfman, Leon Black, and others. During this period, on information and belief, Disney began or continued a series of “rape parties” involving underage workers at their theme parks and film and television stars, boys and girls.

AD 1981 An assassination attempt on Ronnie Reagan succeeded in wounding him. Subsequently he stopped talking about ending the departments of education and energy.

AD 1984 Grace commission reports over 2,500 recommendations to reduce wasteful spending by the Pentagon. These are ignored, like the recommendations of all other commissions tasked with the same issues.

AD 1992 In Idaho at Ruby Ridge fbi sharpshooter Lon Horiuchi deliberately murdered Vicky Weaver after US marshalls had shot her son Sammy in the back. At the heart of this armed conflict was a small tax payment allegedly due for some minor modification to a shotgun.

AD 1993 Late in the second month of 1993, the fbi coordinated the bombing of the basement parking level of the World Trade Centre, leading to six deaths. The batfe orchestrated the use of military resources in an unnecessary and unconstitutional attack on a faith based community. By the fourth month of the year Janet Reno and Billy Clinton authorised the fbi and special forces troops to torture, murder, and burn seven dozen Texans at Mount Carmel church near Waco, Texas. Two dozen children were deliberately killed by poison gas and by a demolition charge deliberately set above the ceiling of the church vault where Reno and Clinton knew the women and children were huddling as the fbi tanks ventilated the building, destroyed stairways and interior halls by repeated ramming the building, and then deliberately fired pyrotechnics into the building to set fire to the CS gas previously deployed. The fire turned the CS gas into cyanide gas which is seen in the autopsies of many of the corpses recovered after the massacre.

AD 1995 After carefully putting all the Rose law firm, Whitewater, and Waco massacre materials in the Murrah feral building in Oklahoma city, the batfe set about to murder everyone in the building with a number of explosions.

AD 2001 WTC/Pentagon attacks were orchestrated by the George W. Bush administration to justify the previously drafted USAPATRIOT act’s passage. Thousands of Americans were murdered so that trillions could be spent hurting millions of people overseas.

AD 2003 Iraq weapons of mass destruction that did not exist were used to justify sending US troops to overthrow the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein.

AD 2008-2009 Global financial crisis orchestrated by banking gangsters and the treasury department of Bush and Obama administrations, harming tens of millions of Americans.

AD 2010 To make thing as bad as possible for Americans seeking to pay for health care, Barry Obama pushed congress to pass Obamacare. He would subsequently be paid millions of dollars every year by USAID as “royalties” for the Obamacare label.

AD 2011 Hillary Clinton celebrated the murder of Muammar Qadaffi in Libya as part of Barry’s efforts to use a foreign war to distract Americans from the economic misery caused by Barry’s domestic policies. Occupy Wall Street groups in cities across America focused attention on the suffering of Americans from the evil economic policies pushed by Barry and the Feral Reserveless scammers.

AD 2014 British and American espionage operatives and special forces were used to orchestrate a series of murders in Ukraine, including 74 protestors and 17 police at the Maidan central square. This provocation was successful in bringing down the popularly elected government and was meant to be a pretext for war with Russia.

AD 2017 A celebration of the anticipated victory of Hillary was orchestrated with various helicopters used to murder 61 visitors to a Las Vegas music festival, injuring a further 400.

AD 2020 Millions of Americans and tens of millions of Americans have been injured by vaxxajabs and economic policies implemented in the aftermath of the deliberately release of toxins in Wuhan, China in the 10th month of 2019. Estimates vary but vaxxajab poisonings have led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands worldwide since then.

AD 2022 In an effort to end the ongoing and escalating massacre of Russian speaking civilians in eastern provinces of Ukraine, Russia sent in a special military operation that currently occupies most of those same provinces. Popular referenda led to the establishment of independent republics which subsequently joined the Russian federation.

AD 2023 The nation state of Israel deliberately limited all defensive reaction to known plans for attacks on civilians, including a music festival near Gaza in the 10th month of 2023. The resulting deaths and kidnappings have been used since then to justify approximately 75,000 violent deaths of civilians in Gaza by Israeli military forces.

AD 2025 Killing for organs has probably been going on for many years. Lately it seems that the doctors and hospitals are actively murdering patients in order to obtain healthy organs before death. This same situation has been pervasive in China for over 20 years, with roughly 78 million members of the Falun Gong vivisected for organs as punishment for dissident views. On information and belief the displays of human beings at Bally’s Las Vegas and on exhibit elsewhere are all victims of China’s organ harvesting programme.

There are many other scandals, problems, and events, that seem, to me to be a part of a continuum of darkness in our world. You are welcome to comment on any of the listed items, my characterisation of them, and suggest the inclusion of other events in the comments here or elsewhere on this ‘stack. My purpose here is to point out that things have been going on for a long time.

“When a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.