“Whether dealing with monkeys, rats, or human beings, it is hardly controversial to state that most organisms seek information concerning what activities are rewarded, and then seek to do (or at least pretend to do) those things, often to the virtual exclusion of activities not rewarded. The extent to which this occurs of course will depend on the perceived attractiveness of the rewards offered, but neither operant nor expectancy theorists would quarrel with the essence of this notion.” ~ Steven Kerr, Academy of Management Journal, Anno Domini 1975

Friends, it is another year. Welcome to the year of our Lord 2026.

You know what happens in the eleventh month of this year, all other things and various possible global calamities notwithstanding, don’t you? On the third day of the eleventh month there will be, ugh, elections. The entire house of representatives will be up for election or re-election. The 20 Republicans and 13 Democrats running for senate will face some sort of opposition, along with two additional senate seats to be filled in “special” elections on the same day. Currently the house has 219 Republicans to 213 Democrats with 3 vacancies. The senate is 53 Republicans, 47 Democrats, and two communists (Angus King, Bernie Sanders) who caucus with the Democrats. Naturally, with these substantial majorities the Republicans refused in 2025 to end the department of education, refused for most of the year to order the release of the Epstein files and then only agreed to release in redacted form, refuse to this day to impeach any of the obstructionist feral judges who prevent necessary implementation of policies chosen by the majority of those voters who were still willing to vote in 2024, refuse to impeach any of the 235 feral judges falsely “appointed” by auto-pen from the Biden administration including the supreme court “appointee” Ketanji Jackson, refuse to put together a balanced budget to be considered, and refuse to do other important things.

The evil men and women in office for the Republican party have utterly refused to review the events of 6 January 2021. They have refused to remove their colleagues who sat on the investigation committee to lie about the events of that day. Those members are Bennie Thompson, Pete Aguilar, Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, and Jamie Raskin, each of whom should be removed from office for ethics violations. They also refuse to forward evidence to the justice department for prosecution for those members and the others (Liz Cheney, Elaine Luria, Stephanie Murphy, and Adam Kinzinger) who have since left office. They refuse to have the capitol hill police officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt prosecuted. They refuse to censure and remove from office the evil corrupt violent Nancy Pelosi. These abuses and usurpations should stand as an ongoing indictment of the Republican party “leadership” in both house and senate.

Meanwhile the evil men and women in the Trump administration continue to refuse to prosecute any of the J6 committee, continue to refuse to arrest, indict, or prosecute any of the actual rapists who travelled to Epstein island, refuse to arrest Tim Walz and the other perfidious evil men and women cooperating with the corruption of welfare funds in Minnesota, or those in Massachusetts, Oregon, Illinois, and other prominent states. Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, works exclusively for her clients at Ballard Partners and will never work for the American people. Pam actively hates the rape victims and the J6 peaceable assembling Americans and everyone else who isn’t able to pay her partnership’s hefty fees.

No election

You keep pretending that “this time it is going to be different.” It won’t. Your pretence makes me sick. You voters are disgusting. You who contribute funds to the Republican or Democrat parties or to their candidates are even more disgusting. You should stop. You should repent. But you won’t.

Mind you, anyone in the Green party, the American Social Democrats, or the other communists parties is even more disgusting. But only slightly less outrageous are the people active in the Libertarian and Constitution parties. You also make me sick.

Since 1995 I have been very active in writing about and publishing about how to actually win elections. It isn’t hard to see that having about 2,800 county party groups makes the Democrat party more effective locally than the GOP having 2,220 or so county groups. I have encouraged, even pleaded, with state and national Libertarian groups to form more active county party groups to no avail. The Libertarians can possibly claim as many as 125 such groups. It is pathetic and disagreeable.

Most of the reason that Libertarians don’t have as many as a thousand or more county groups is laziness. Many Libertarian party activists would rather drink or get high than do anything to organise. Those who are reasonably sober would rather flame war one another on email or on various socialist media platforms and pretend they are doing something by defending some policy position or another. It is upsetting because it has been thirty years while I’ve been watching, and over 54 years since David Nolan co-founded the party. You do nothing for freedom and I’m tired of pretending that you want to do anything.

No, I don’t actually know much about the many problems of the Constitution party and the other reasonably conservative political parties, but they are clearly not going to get their respective acts together to field very many candidates this year, nor in future elections. Probably the same matters that afflict the Libertarians, laziness, lack of sobriety, division over minor issues fomented by those who want the alternative parties to fail, and social ineptness also affect the Constitution party and other such groups.

These are among the very many reasons that it is clear you are not going to vote your way out of the mess you’re in. To the credit of over 116 million Americans in 2024 and something on the close order of 123 million in 2018, voting no longer comes up as something sensible people are doing at election time.

American freedom

Quite a lot of people hate American freedom. Quite a large number of these people hate Americans in general and Christian Americans in particular. Every cia agent, including especially Barack Obama actively hates American freedom and Christian Americans. Teddy Roosevelt hated Americans enough to form the fbi, food and drug administration, nationalist parks and forests, and send many Americans to fight and bleed and die for foreign territories. So did Woody Wilson, Herbie Hoover, Frankie Roosevelt, Ike, tricky Dickie Nixon, LBJ, Clinton, both Bushes, and Biden, among many others. So it is little wonder that all the active national political parties are against American freedom.

You need to stop pretending that you can end cannibalism by eating cannibals. You cannot. Eating more of them doesn’t make things better, it makes things worse.

Yes, that is a metaphor. You cannot end the problems caused by politics through the addition of more politics. Having a new bureau rat agency to rein in the excesses of the other agencies won’t work, and simply adds to the problem. Having new political parties won’t work for the reasons mentioned above. Donating to political candidates won’t help make things better. It will definitely make things worse. You should cut that out.

You won’t, though, because you keep allowing yourself to be persuaded that you can reward for things that you don’t want and get the things you do want. Doing so is insane. It is not a behaviour that is unlikely to produce the results you want, it is a behaviour that is certain to produce the results you don’t want, and you keep doing it because you refuse to look at reality. Which is disgusting and foolishness and madness.

To be clear to all you political people, all you self-styled Christians who vote and donate to candidates and insist that God has anything to do with the magistrates or the people in power, you make me sick. Go away from me. You are harming men, women, children, and the possibility of a decent society with the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity. I’m not going to be nice about it. I’m not going to be polite. I’m going to give you every single dressing down and every single insult and personal disregard that you have so richly earned if you so much as raise a single word of objection.

Yes, it is still only the first day of the first month of the new year. Nevertheless, I wanted to get out ahead of the crowd of political commentators who will be telling you that this coming election matters, that your vote matters, that your vote will be counted this time for sure even though the same voting machines are being used and the same mail in ballots and remote ballot collection systems and early voting weeks and weeks will be involved. I want you to look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself that you are lying when you say that voting is going to change anything. You don’t have to admit it publicly. You don’t have to tell anyone that you went to the bookstore or something instead of going into the stupid voting booth, but you ought to have the humanity to be honest with yourself. Voting only encourages them, and it is time for you to personally take responsibility for not encouraging them.

Para bellum

To be candid, I’m not expecting only one. So “bellum” would be mistaken and “bella” would be more accurate. Prepare for wars.

How? Prepare your home and family with radio transceivers. You’ll need to at least be able to broadcast on the emergency frequencies in the citizen and shortwave bands. If you don’t know what that means, take a class, read some books, watch some videos, and learn. Then find people in your community who are likely to be good allies. Police and sheriffs are not; firefighters may be especially if yours is one of the majority (by total number of firefighters) who are in volunteer fire brigades; nurses are good allies as are emergency medical technicians; doctors who are not surgeons are definitely the evil enemies of all mankind and poison pushers of the most insidious sort, and some surgeons are no good either; dentists and orthodontists and pediatricians generally fall under the no good category. Truck drivers, mechanics, steam fitters, technicians, people who build things, people who make things, and some of the people who are involved in the logistics streams are likely to have much merit. None of your politicians or local bureau rats can be trusted. If you have not been to a gun range, do that first.

Equip yourself and everyone in your family old enough to hold a gun (somewhere around 8 years old or older for a 22 rifle, somewhat older for heavier calibres and higher recoil) with at least one gun. Keep in mind that children grow older and will grow into more effective weapons. Yes, the wars that are coming and are with us today are likely to continue for generations. There is a particular Southeast Asian country where a number of friends of mine left much blood which fought from 1919 to 1979 for its independence against France, Japan, the USA, Cambodia, and China - so if you get to live in a free country in less than sixty years, count yourselves blessed by God.

You’ll want guns, ammo, the means to repair your firearms, manuals for their use and repair, spare parts, spare magazines, gun safes, places to hide them within your home because “katanagari” is not just a Japanese tradition. The reason none of the police and none of the sheriff department people in your community can be trusted is because they will always kick in your door, kill your children, rape your wife, and steal your weapons. Sometimes they will even be doing so while following orders to do so.

So train with your weapons as a family. Train together and stay together. Go to the gun range to meet people who sell guns and ammo. Go to the gun range in winter because you may need to be able to fight in winter. Holding a gun in 30F weather is a very different matter from holding one in -30F weather. You’ll want at least one set of close fitting gloves that you can put a hole in the index finger so you can be confident of your trigger work, and you’ll want some big mittens that fully fit over your gloved hands. (When it is time for shooting, take off your mittens.) You’ll want to be nice to the people at the gun ranges you visit because you’ll want to be friends and allies with them when things go sideways.

You’ll need to outfit your home with food stores including canned goods and dry bulk storage for flour and lentils. You’ll want what it takes to make bread with water, oil, butter, and without anything but a little water. You’ll want frozen and dried meats as well as canned meats and canned fish. Vitamins. Other nutrients.

You can live a couple of weeks without food and survive. Your youngest children and oldest relatives won’t necessarily survive that long. You can live four to six weeks while losing considerable muscle mass and you might or might not recover. So try to plan your food storage carefully and for the number of people you love and seek to protect. Then add a healthy margin of safety because you’ll have visitors, you’ll need to hide some food from marauders, the police and sheriffs will come pillaging, and you might like some extra food when things get bad.

You can live a few days without water. Young and very old won’t live as long without water. So have not only stored water, preferably in glass jugs or in stainless steel containers, but also have water purification equipment including for distilling water. Some filters are better than others. Many filtration systems can do nothing about dissolved solids like sodium fluoride, chlorine, and tetraethyl lead, so look for reverse osmosis filters. Distillation definitely removes dissolved solids, so you may need calcium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, epsom salts, and other minerals to restore some of the nutrients your body uses.

You can hold your breath for up to six minutes if you work really hard at learning how to do it. Most likely you’ll pass out if you don’t have air to breathe after about two minutes. So you’ll want breathing equipment and the ability to purify air for at least one small room in your home. It needs to be a room everyone can squeeze into, and you’ll need to be able to be able to seal it so that poisoned or radioactive air from outside won’t get in except through one pipe which you can lead into the room through a pumped filtration system and another you push out through an exit vent also covered with filter stuff. Have a hand pump in case the mechanical one fails for lack of power. If you have a basement or bunker so much the better. A bent pipe can be filled with gravel and still pass some air. Warm air will want to move upward so plan your exit vent to be above and your intake from below. You may need to read a good bit about how to do this sort of thing effectively and not get everyone killed with an amateur effort.

You’ll need to know your neighbours. Some of them will be useful and helpful. Many of them won’t be especially interested unless things go bad, and since things are going to go bad, you’ll need to know what they’ll be like. So get to know all of them.

Where possible, form interest groups. There are lots of gun groups. Lots of prepping groups. Lots of food prep groups. Food storage groups exist and even have food storage container parties if Tupperware has anything to say about it. There are lots of book clubs and books about survival have been popular for over fifty years. You’ll want books, by the way, because electricity may come and go, even if you have a generator and a hefty supply of fuel for it. You’ll want some encyclopedias, a bunch of books on how things work, and repair manuals for every vehicle you own or are likely to be asked to drive (like a box truck from a rental place or a national guard armory’s vehicles).

You’ll want some drones. More would be better. Bigger ones and many smaller ones. You’ll want to be able to have a view from on high. Look down shoot down might also be nice. And drone stuff makes for another interest group. You want a big family so you can have someone in each of the important interest groups. Cooperate with other families to extend your ability to be effective. Study while there’s time. When the power runs out, have books and magazines to keep studying. The skills you learn may save your lives.

You’ll want paper maps. The cell phones might continue operating since cell towers often have their own generators. But the GPS satellites might go away due to any number of conditions, including just being encrypted by the military to spite the American people. Oh, sure, lots of the ordinary military people at lower ranks are okay, but many of the general officers are demon worshippers, more so if they are in psychological operations. Suspect anyone from West Point of being the worst sort of person.

Your freedom depends on you. Nobody in power wants you to be free, so you have to be prepared to free yourself.

There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations, and who will raise up friends to fight our battles for us. The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. Besides, sir, we have no election. If we were base enough to desire it, it is now too late to retire from the contest. There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable--and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come. ~ Patrick Henry, Anno Domini 1775

Prayer

In your preparations you should make sure to have copies of the Bible and read the Gospels, aloud, to everyone in your family. You should repent your sins. If you believe, you should be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit. You should hear the words of Jesus Christ and do them. I strongly recommend prayer. Here is a prayer that I say several times every day.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. Thy will be done. Amen.

