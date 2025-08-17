“It is organised violence on top which creates individual violence at the bottom. It is the accumulated indignation against organised wrong, organised crime, organised injustice, which drives the political offender to act.” ~ Emma Goldman, Anno Domini 1917 address to the jury in her trial for opposing conscription

There is a funny man who was born with the name Melvin Kaminsky in 1926. You know him better as Mel Brooks. In his film “History of the World, Part One,” he portrays Louis Seize. An assistant comes to him to say that the people are revolting, to which Louis retorts, “They certainly are!” It’s funny because it inverts the reality.

In fact the people in power are revolting, disgusting, perverted, evil, sadistic, violent, vicious, and without redeeming qualities. They are trained and encouraged to be cruel, hateful, mean-spirited, and terrible. They choose to serve other demon worshippers and receive from those others the wealth and access to power that they crave. They are only given these benefits if they demonstrate their willingness to harm, maim, rape, murder, and eat the flesh of other people. This paragraph is not hyperbole, but fact. If you aren’t willing to look at the facts, then you won’t want to admit the truth. But if you never look at the truth, you’ll never understand why your world is such a mess.

Wrecking cities

There have been one thousand seven hundred and thirteen years since Constantine was told to conquer under the sign of the cross. Christendom, which had been spreading through the world through the power of the Holy Spirit now also became the official doctrine of faith of the Roman empire. At the same time the debasement of currency was ended and gold and silver coins of full weight and purity began to circulate.

The liars who worship demons have taught generations of children to regard the ensuing centuries as “the dark ages” but they were not. They were a great flowering of civilisation, of goodness, of decency, freedom, technological development, free markets, and security of private property. You need only look at the great cathedrals of Christendom, especially in Europe and the Americas, to see what tremendous things were being built on the solid foundation of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

In recent years, many of those cathedrals have been deliberately burned. Cities that used to be admired all over the world have been maliciously degraded, with human sewage in the streets, crime, hopelessness, and endless betrayals by those parties who pretend to be tasked with ensuring order actually ensuring chaos. These changes are part of a plan to eradicate opportunity, foment despair, encourage suicide, and enslave mankind. Many beautiful things have been deliberately destroyed and ugly, horrid, disgusting modernist, brutalist, and post-modernist garbage has been pushed as art and architecture in a world that was once worthy of the description “gilded age.”

Meanwhile, the most wretched filth to ever burden a throne, presently calling itself the house of Windsor, orchestrated a series of wars to justify bombardment of many of those same cities entirely for the purpose of destroying beautiful places, good people, and wondrous works of art. Their usurpation is meant to be the culmination of the Cecil Rhodes plan of 1877 to create a “secret society” to bloody the world under the ugly red banner of the red coated military of the most perfidious empire ever created.

Rape gangs

To celebrate their work, the transgendered, child raping, sadistic violators of Christendom have made rape gangs immune from prosecution. Why should the kind of men and women who run the nationalist socialist and internationalist communist administrations of the various countries ever prosecute rape, torture, enslavement, murder, or cannibalism? All of the so-called “elites” are in fact effete, no longer effective, incapable of goodness, unwilling to provide decency, eager for degradation.

Rape gangs are part of their deliberate output. The results are goals. We know better than to listen to the lies they spew about their intentions.

Degrading women by insisting that men who dress as women must be regarded as women is another of their objectives. The first lady of 2009-2017 is a man. The first lady of France today is a man. It has been an essential goal for generations for the demon worshippers to normalise abomination and perversion. It is not accidental that there is a demon in priDE MONth. Nor is it incidental that the drag queens dressed in demonic costumes only seek to read to young children, never to the elderly. Their intention is to harm and pervert generations of children to the detriment of mankind.

The Epstein files contain extensive evidence of wrongdoing. Kash Patel knows it. Dan Bongino knows it. Pam Bondi knows it. Donald Trump knows it. They refuse to prosecute any of the perpetrators of rape of young boys and girls because they are bad, wrong, and complicit. They don’t want to upset their actual masters. They have never served the American people. They hold Americans in contempt. You are despised by those who claim power over you.

The personal backgrounds of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine (French for female hostage) Maxwell, and their coterie of child rape extortionists include a who’s who of finance magnates and espionage agencies. They “have the goods” to expose and embarrass many of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world, including, judging by existing court documents and other evidence, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and many others. The people in power don’t want to prosecute anyone responsible for the destruction of humanity and the end of decency. They revel in these things.

Legislative malfeasance

You don’t need any legislators. You had the common law three hundred years ago. You had the commandments in Exodus chapter 20 over three thousand years ago. There is nothing in a parliament, a congress, a state legislature, a county commission, or a city council but evil, corruption, greed, and abuse.

You have freedom and free will by the grace of God. You don’t need and should never have been asked to obtain a licence to hunt, fish, drive, occupy buildings, open a business, buy, sell, or provide professional services. All such laws are evil and parasitical.

Every legislator is a liar. They lie when they say they represent you. They lie when they say you owe things because of laws they passed. They lie about your property. They lie because they are evil. They lie about their intentions, but all they want is to hurt you, hurt your family, and be paid enormous sums of money to go on hurting everyone they can.

Indoctrination

You know who doesn’t have to provide proof of vaccination? Everyone.

You know who doesn’t mind if their children aren’t allowed to attend the indoctrination centres run by state and local tyranny? Home schoolers. The Amish. Unschoolers. People whose children pursue independent study.

If you send your children to the communists to be indoctrinated you are harming them. If you send your children to pediatricians to be injected with poisons you are harming them. God put your children in your care. You should not betray that trust.

You do have choices. You don’t have to serve the interests of the evil men and women who hate you and want to hurt you and your family.

Consent

The people in power don’t ask for your consent. Therefore they are not “the government” because by tradition “…to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Over 116 million Americans did not consent to vote in the 2024 election and over 76 million more were denied the opportunity to vote due to age.

You have no obligation to be on anyone’s payroll. You should not consent to payroll withholding because it is evil. The evil men and women who run businesses and “hire” people and then hold part of their pay back are sinning against man and God.

“Behold, the wages of the laborers who mowed your fields, which you kept back by fraud, are crying out against you, and the cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord of hosts” according to Scripture in James chapter 5. “Income tax withholding” and “federal insurance contributions act” withholding are evil. The companies that extract these funds fraudulently do not tell the truth that you don’t have to have any money withheld. They keep the money for up to 90 days and pay only once a quarter the amount withheld, earning with that money in the meanwhile, because they are bad and wrong.

This year over 103 million Americans are not in the work force. Therefore they are not represented on “payroll” and are not cruelly defrauded of their pay. Yet last month only 42 million Americans were on food stamps. That strongly suggests that over 60 million Americans are able to make ends meet without basic food-related welfare and related payments. You have the opportunity to research how they go about being independent. Meet me in the comments for discussion if you wish.

You don’t owe taxes. Liars tell you that you owe taxes, but so what? Liars tell you many things. Where is the agreement by which you gave your consent?

You don’t owe any part of the “national” debt nor any of your state’s debt if it is allowed to have one. A debt is a contract. People in the hoax stream media telling lies about it doesn’t make it an obligation. Only an agreement, in writing, specifying the terms, specifying every single expenditure of public funds, signed by you, with or without collateral pledged by you, and indicating a zero rate of interest could possibly be valid. No such agreement exists.

Americans in very large numbers were cognisant of the C-SPAN coverage of the hearings before congress in the late 1990s. The official from the infernal revenue service said that they were brutal to people they suspected of not paying taxes because there were over sixty million Americans who didn’t even file tax paperwork every year, even though the irs thought they should. Lately that figure is over 120 million non-filers. They don’t have enough people to chase every American nor enough jail cells if they had the budget to convict all non-filers.

Toppling tyrants

About five hundred years ago a fellow in France wrote an essay on voluntary servitude. Étienne de La Boétie was careful not to let the essay be published until after his death. Nevertheless, it is a brilliant review of your role in being enslaved. You would do well to seek it out and read it over. You should do so, not only for your own sake, but also for the sake of your children.

Rebellions are crushed. Revolts are suppressed. Rebels are treated brutally. If you don’t believe it, you should spend a few weeks reading up on every rebellion and every revolution in world history. Since you may have other obligations, set yourself only the task of reading about those revolts and rebellions since AD 1650 perhaps. You will find a great many people died in battle, were executed for treason, and were treated horribly as a result of taking up arms to fight against the power mongers.

You should reflect on the nature of power. If you contemplate a group of people who are more powerful, militarily, than the existing tyranny, then you should understand that you have much to fear from the group that overthrows the tyrants. “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Or, to paraphrase Sam Houston in 1861, when he was then governor of Texas, “Why leave one failed union only to join another?”

Withdraw from the system. Stop voting in their elections. Stop pretending that their “government” serves you. Stop obeying them. Stop buying their licences. Stop asking the state to overpower your neighbours who do the professional work you do without a licence. Stop being complicit in your own enslavement and stop being cruel to your neighbours.

You have choices. You don’t have to put your hands on the tyrants to topple them. Just stop holding them up. They will fall. And great will be their fall.

As Joshua said long ago, choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.