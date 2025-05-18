“If one were to judge legislators wholly by the effects of their actions, and not partly by their intentions, they would deserve to be classed and punished with those mischievous persons who put obstructions on the railroads.” ~ Henry David Thoreau, “Civil Disobedience,” Anno Domini 1848

Much has been written over the years about unintended consequences. We are told not to ascribe to villainy those things which may be explained away by stupidity. It was Robert Heinlein who first came up with that idea and published it. So, of course, it is known as “Hanlon’s razor” because someone found Hanlon’s entry into a a discussion of Murphy’s laws to be more handsome. Or perhaps the deliberate intention was to ignore Heinlein, we don’t know.

One of the people here on Substack who writes very well indeed is known as

but is not, in fact, that famous KGB operative who defected to the West to explain a few things to Americans. We might refer to our contemporary friend as “Yuri Bezmenov’s Ghost” and he has a very different saying. Always ascribe to malice those things which have gone on too long to be explained by stupidity.

This idea is very important. People of good character that I have known for years will post something giving the benefit of the doubt to the policy makers, pointing at the results as though these were errors. This sort of thing happens quite often and does not seem to stop. It happened just yesterday with a good friend on Twitter evaluating some policy out of the District of Corruption.

Deliberate results

I suggest you stop being nice to the people who keep hurting you. Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt. Stop pretending that they didn’t know. They knew, they wanted the results they obtained, even though those results are horrific, and they did these things deliberately. They didn’t see the horrifying results, the dead and maimed children, the poisoned water, the neurotoxic effects, the economic deprivation, the suffering and illness as side effects. They saw those things as the main effects.

You seem to believe that the people in the District of Corruption who tell you that they are public servants but manage to pocket millions of dollars are in fact working for your best interests. They are not. They are not good people of sound character.

They are mass murdering demon worshipping child torturing fiends. In many cases they are cannibals, eating human flesh and drinking human blood. They terrorise children in order to up the adrenochrome in the blood, then murder those children, then drink their blood. These are not nice people.

You may want to believe that you are governed by good people. You may have been told by a pastor or minister that these people who claim dictatorial powers over you were appointed by God. They were not. Those pastors, priests, and ministers who say so are liars.

Poisons are meant to poison

The people who make the jabs are not ignorant of what is in the jabs. They are allowed by “emergency use authorisation” signed by the 45th president of the USA to prevent you from knowing what is in the jabs. You can find images of the “intentionally left blank” pages of what would have been the description of the contents of the jabs had they been ordinary medications with ordinary medication package inserts. These inserts do not describe side effects because the purpose of the jabs is to poison.

The purpose of deliberately injecting children with poisons is to hurt them, damage their nervous systems, destroy brain function, and in many instances kill them. Blue Cross & Blue Shield will pay your pediatrician extra money for jabbing children with poisons. Your pediatrician knows about the harm these poisons cause and doesn’t care for your child’s health as much as for the extra money. The insurance companies know about the harm these poisons cause and don’t care. They are not on your side. Their goals include the suffering and death of you, your children, your entire family.

The results are the goals and are not errors. The result of sudden infant death syndrome within a day or two of receiving jabs from poisoners who lie and masquerade as pediatricians is the goal. It is not an error. It is not an unfortunate result. It is not part of a series of unfortunate events, but part of a deliberate plan to hurt you, hurt your family, enrich doctors, reduce the long term costs to the vicious insurance part of the venal and corrupt finance industry, and make as much suffering as possible for other people.

Poisons are meant to poison. They are not meant to treat illnesses. They are not meant to prevent the spread of some mystical disease that allegedly enters in through some unproven contagion. We have imaging systems that can enlarge and photograph individual atoms spelling out the letters IBM on a substrate but somehow we are unable to ever actually show these protein strings that are called viruses. We have experimental evidence that contagion doesn’t occur through the transfusion of blood nor from the ingestion of bodily fluids from an infected person, but we are told to believe that the poison jabs are saving our children from diseases.

No. It is a lie. The pediatricians, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical industry are deliberately and maliciously poisoning your children. They want you to be infertile ex post facto and they want your children, should they survive, to also be infertile.

Syphilis could be cured when the men of Tuskegee who were already infected and some who were deliberately infected during the experiments were denied the information on how to be cured.

These are not good, kind, decent, well-intentioned people who have erred. They are false, deceptive, evil, mean-spirited, avaricious, and hateful.

War is meant to destroy

The house which at the time had a name like “Saxe Coburn Gotha” and which had until the death of Victoria been the house of Hannover was not incidentally involved in orchestrating and profiting from the war of AD 1914 to 1918. They did not change their name to “Windsor” because they were unaware of how much they were hated for the horrors of that war, but entirely because they wanted to distance themselves from their German pagan origins and their worship of pagan and demonic entities. They were war profiteers and are war profiteers to this day.

The financiers who bought lots of artillery shell production companies wanted the war to last longer. So the peace of AD 1915 was refused. Instead the people involved deliberately arranged for the firing of something like 1.75 million artillery shells from the “Allied” side in the battle of the Somme from the first day of the 7th month to the 18th day of the 11th month of AD 1916. The intention of firing artillery shells is to blow things and people apart. The dead and the dying from the firing of those shells were deliberately killed and maimed.

These are choices. The results are the goals. Always.

The people who made brutal war on the European continent hate you, hate your family, want to conscript your children, and want to profit from more wars. They are not nice people. They are evil and ugly.

Through various nefarious means they arranged to end the hiatus in warfare that commenced in 1918 and start the war anew in 1939. Then they had a whole new set of war systems from which to profit. They sold aeroplanes that would be shot at and shot down. They sold bombs that would be flown to destroy non-military targets like Dresden and Cologne. They had clever men invent clever nuclear weapons and had those deliberately and maliciously dropped on the civilian populations of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Those nuclear bombings were not “necessary” to win a war against a country whose navy had already been obliterated. Air dominance over Japan was already a fact when those lone bombers dropped their infernal devices. The first of those nuclear bombings resulted not only in the instant obliteration of about 100,000 persons and the slow painful deaths by radiation poisoning of a further 40,000 persons within a few months. At least another 100,000 were slaughtered by the second bombing. Figures are not easy to obtain because the demon worshippers run many of the online resources covering up for the demon worshippers.

The results are the goals. Killing people, especially the remnants of Christianity in Japan found in Nagasaki, was deliberate. The intention was not to frighten the Japanese people, but to frighten all people everywhere.

That same goal was pursued with the above-ground nuclear “testing” of these sorts of weapons. Fallout from the Nevada test site was deliberately and intentionally allowed to rain down on civilian towns without any warning of the people living in those places because the military wanted to “follow” the people for years afterward and see how many of them succumbed to death by radiation poisoning or cancers. In other words, the men and women of the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex are profoundly evil, vile, disgusting.

The results are the goals.

Their words

You might want to challenge me on these things. Anyway, people before AD 2020 often wanted to challenge me on the idea that the people who have power and are in the thing calling itself government are exclusively and entirely evil, or are powerless “opposition” meant to give a fig leaf of possibility to those who would otherwise demand changes. (Yes, you have your guy Thomas Massie who says that the national debt is a burden Americans must pay. You have your guy Rand Paul who is more inclined to military disbursements than his dad. Neither of them are going to fix anything. To the extent that they are not also bought and paid for, they are incapable of amassing a majority for change.)

Lately after watching the insanity over masque mandates, the closing of outdoor recreation areas, arresting a mannequin on a beach because it looked like it was fishing in defiance of orders by those in power, the complete idiocy of socialist distancing, and the vaxxajab mandates, their attendant deaths and harms, and making families watch their loved ones die alone in cold rooms while nurses put warm water in plastic gloves to pretend someone was holding their hand, I get somewhat less pushback. Nevertheless, I want you to know, the people who have been doing these things have been saying what they have in mind.

Evil demon worshipper Albert Pike wrote about it during the early years of the war between the states 1860-1872. He wrote that the freemasons who worship Lucifer, hate God, and despise Jesus Christ, were going to pick the heros and manipulate events and present conflicts for the purpose of slaughtering innocent people as just wars.

Evil demon worshipper Cecil Rhodes wrote several versions of his last will and testament in which he proposed a comprehensive conspiracy, and yes he did call it a conspiracy, to force the American people back into subjugation to the usurper that sits on the throne in England, and to create a globe spanning total empire of Britain that would destroy all opposition, enslave everyone, and murder many tens of millions. He wrote about these ideas, he encouraged the executors of his estate to pursue these ideas, and he wasn’t humble in the least.

George Bernard Shaw who came up with the design for the awful ugly evil stained glass window of the vicious psychotic Fabian socialists in England declared his intention to have rivers of blood turn the oceans pink in order to slake briefly the thirst of the demons he worshipped. He was an advocate for the “Salvation Army” which is as hypocritical and anti-Christian a group as ever pretended to help the poor “do the most good.”

The founder of Standard Oil, John D. Rockefeller, was an evil man who wanted to reduce the global population and enslave those who survived the onslaught of his prescription poisoners, his plastics industries, and his fuel additive poisons. He hated everyone else in business, hated his neighbours, hated the other families that would come to visit, even charged them to stay as overnight guests because his idea of hospitality was venal and disgusting, and was otherwise a really bad man. He wrote about his ideas. “What am I to do with this rural people I find myself amongst,” he once asked, as if the people around him were his property. He funded the American Medical association and its efforts to licence healing practitioners and prevent access to midwives, to chiropractic, and to other alternatives out of a profound hatred for other people.

The men and women of the banking cartel and of the Feral Reserveless scam are hateful, vile, disgusting, wicked, and mean. They have deliberately and purposely destroyed the economic power of the dollars your family has. The actual results of their work is that 99.4% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed. Your family might have saved in a bank account a dollar in AD 1932 which is now, today, able to buy as much gold as six-tenths of a cent could in 1932.

The results are the goals. The Feral Reserveless system is designed, deliberately and purposely, to make American taxpayers pay the interest on the debts accumulated by evil demon worshipping pagan European aristocrats. The debts pay for the wars and the war profiteering. The income taxes pay the interest on the debts. None of these debts are yours, none of them came with your informed consent, and even how the demon worshipping filth at the fbi, cia, nsa, dea, batfe, and other secret agencies spend the money is no longer published in defiance of the constitution.

In their own words they will tell you that they are trying to raise inflation to hurt your family more. In their own words they will tell you that they want to deny rural areas to farmers, ranchers, lumberjacks, and tradesmen. They want to do these things not out of any enthusiasm for wild spaces but out of a determination to eradicate as much of the human race as possible. They hate you. They want to hurt you. They say so in their own writings.

Perhaps in the fullness of time having seen what you have seen and having noticed now that it has gone on a very long time you will come to believe them when they tell you how much they want you to suffer.

Propaganda is lying

A friend on Twitter posted a “quote tweet” of a meme showing two modes of journalism. In the before time, according to the image, journalists would stand in front of the people and question the guy at the lectern. Today, journalists stand in front of the guy in the lectern with a bullhorn and shout the same nonsense at the people. My friend asked his followers when did the change over happen?

I replied that it was by AD 1896 that the demon worshippers of the house of what is now called Windsor had used their ill-gotten wealth in gold and diamonds from South Africa to buy up newspapers and magazines. They did their work so that in 1898 there would be a war between Americans and the Spanish empire based entirely on propaganda and lies. They did their work so that in 1915 when the Lusitania sailed with war munitions the east coast American newspapers refused to publish the advertisements taken out by the German admiralty warning that the ship was a target of war. They did their work so that people would die in Cuba, the Philippines, the Atlantic ocean, Puerto Rico, other Spanish possessions, and in Europe for generations. They did their work so that fat ugly Progressive “republican in name only” Teddy Roosevelt would be lauded for creating huge new Feral gooferment agencies, destroying individual liberty, and be given accolades for saying idiotic things like “The Filipino people are not yet fit to govern themselves.”

The results are the goals.

Oh, sure, you like clever writing in cinema and television. So you like “Mad Men” and you admire Madison avenue writers and photographers and cinematographers for cleverly portraying products and services in “the best light.” And maybe you like the annoying ads featuring some beast or some infant promoting the financial services of wicked anti-freedom “Liberty mutual” insurance. I don’t see the attraction.

But you should be aware that many of these same people that hire advertisers are also hiring astroturf. They are paying people on Twitter, Failbook, Substack, and other platforms to lie and say things they want said. They are calling good men bad names, associating their conservative and Christian views with the pagan screechings of Adolph Hitler. They are not organic, rhizomatic writers commenting on current events. They are paid performers and paid propaganda pushers. Of course, yes, I am making here a critique not only of those who pay them but of the poor and weak brothers and sisters who take the money and get their word rate.

It has even come to my attention that quite a lot of what is being paid for is of increasing shoddy quality. Otherwise capable writers are simply concatenating a bunch of paragraphs they get off some “artificial intelligence” set of algorithms that purport to give the details on some topic. When they have enough of these disparate and ill-connected paragraphs arranged together, they submit the piece and it is published. They are paid their word rate and the readers are puzzled by the dimwitted mass of verbiage, what we now call “word salad” that has been emitted. Perhaps these writers feel that by being paid for shoddy output they are somehow putting one over on the people whose money they are taking.

The results are the goals.

It might be well if you stopped watching television. Stop turning it on. Stop having it tell you what is important, what to think about those matters, or even whether to concern yourself with the actions of people who live thousands of miles from you and, by making you their enemy, have declared that they are not wanting to be your neighbour.

Consent matters

You don’t have to go willingly. They want you dead but you don’t have to help them kill you.

You don’t have to poison your children. They want your children to suffer and die but you don’t have to help them hurt your sons and daughters.

You don’t have to consent to tyranny. There is no part of tyranny in which God takes any part. God has made it clear that you are not to compel anyone to read the Gospels or to say that they believe. You are to publish the Gospels, publish the truth, tell people about eternal salvation through Jesus Christ. You are to compel no one.

It is not “government.” The thing in the District of Corruption is the most wretched hive of scum and villainy and it claims to be the government of the American people. It is not.

You see, before there was a country here, there were ideas. One of the key ideas that is written up in fairly good order in the Declaration of Independence is the idea that the purpose of government is to protect individual liberty. An inextricably related idea is that the powers of government derive only from the unanimous consent of the governed.

Consent involves being informed. If important information about how your money is being spent is withheld from you, that is not informed consent, it is fraud. Since the murderers of JFK were hidden from you, and the Gulf of Tonkin incident was a fraud, and the weapons of mass destruction were not in Iraq, and many other lies have been told, you should stop calling it “our government.”

It may not matter to you, but it actually disgusts me when Americans say “we are paying for children to be murdered in Gaza” and other things about how the evil men and women in the District of Corruption are spending the money they stole from Americans. Start saying “they” and stop saying “we” when you talk about tyranny. Stop taking responsibility for the actions of people who do not listen to you, do not love you, do not want good things for you.

You do not have to consent to be enslaved. You should not do so.

The results are the goals. None of these terrible things that are happening are even slightly incidental or unforeseen consequences of the actions taken. Poisons poison and cause suffering and death. Wars destroy and cause suffering and death. Propaganda is lying and causes suffering and death. The destruction of free markets through regulations and monetary inflation and tariffs and prohibitions is not incidental, it is deliberate. The purpose of the Feral Reserveless swindle is to enslave your family and cause suffering and death.

Until you are willing to look directly at the results and see that the people in power intended these things for you and your family, you are being deceived. For some people it is perhaps out of being busy doing other things or being distracted. But for many adult Americans it seems to be a choice to look at the propaganda and choose to believe it instead of rejecting it. The results are the goals and the lies are meant to pretend otherwise.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.