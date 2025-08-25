“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, Anno Domini 1850

The men and women of the house of Windsor are evil. They hate humanity, they despise freedom, they seek to enslave everyone, and they want to rape as many men, women, and children as possible. These statements are based on a careful consideration of their actions. They are shielded from the wrath of other people by vile aristocrats who share their tastes for plunder and depravity. They have wealth and power. Since 1717 they have had freemasons at their beck and call because freemasons are demon worshippers who share their hatred of humanity, freedom, decency, and community.

Mike Oliver

In the eleventh month of 1995 my friend Courtney Smith hosted an event in New York city. He wanted to start a new country foundation for the purpose of helping to create new free countries. Courtney and I met as a result of my first book being published in 1994. The Atlantis Papers is about the constitution and law of Oceania, a country designed by our mutual friend Eric Klien along with some notes from Mike Oliver. Courtney read my book, liked it, and called me on the telephone.

Over the ensuing months we talked about new countries. Why start them? The ideal at the time was regarded as Hong Kong, although there were some who favoured Singapore. The idea was that with free markets, private property, and individual liberty, a great deal of growth and economic activity had found its way to free ports, especially ones that were well placed in certain locations. Courtney envisioned a foundation that would examine ways to get them started and keep them going, about which more later.

One of the guest speakers at the founding conference of the New Country Foundation was Mike Oliver. Another was yours truly. Like many libertarian events it was put together over a weekend with the main sessions planned for seventh day. The evening of sixth day was set aside for a cocktail party at Courtney’s home on the Upper East Side. Courtney wrote the book on options trading which was published by John Wiley & Sons and was a bestseller in finance circles. Little did we know at the time, but Courtney would be forced to sell that home shortly after the turn of the century.

So it was that I had the privilege and honour of meeting the founder of the republic of Minerva, Mike Oliver. Mike had been brought to America as a child shortly after the second world war by his parents. They came from Lithuania. He became a real estate developer in Las Vegas where he was very successful. He also discovered intrigue and corruption throughout Clark county Nevada which disgusted him. So in the late 1960s he began to wonder what might be possible if one got away from the evil machinations of the nationalist socialist and internationalist socialist regimes.

He set his sights on a distant watery archipelago north of New Zealand. It was a set of shoals that were sometimes above water. At other times, due to storms and currents, the islands would erode underwater and remain hidden. The whole area was the graveyard of ships, many of them cargo vessels supplying certain trade routes from New Zealand to the Philippines and points north.

We talked at great length that evening, about fifteen of us. We discussed what made the republic of Minerva project, whose flag appears at the top of this essay, get as far as it did, and what caused it to fail. That discussion follows now.

The republic

The idea for constructing the island of Minerva, seen here in a recent photo from a visit to the remains of the reef, was very simple. Get an ocean bottom dredge, load it on a barge, tow it to the vicinity of the reef, put sand from the sea bottom onto the top of the selected sea mount and build up a new island. Not entirely new, as geological eras go, since the whole area had been above water when the water level of the oceans was much lower 15 thousand years ago. Mike set about building a “brave new world” in the middle of the biggest ocean on our planet.

“How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, that has such people in ‘t,” says Miranda.

“Tis new to thee,” replies Prospero.

The photo above has a 2007 date but it is unclear when it was taken. Careful examination of the group standing on one of the two Minerva reefs shows that the cultural weirdness is strong with them.

The reefs take their name from the whaling ship Minerva which foundered on the southern of the two reefs in 1829. The ship took its name from the concept of wisdom as identified by the Greeks with Athena and by the Romans with Minerva.

How did Mike Oliver proceed? Well, in1971 he was provided a one million dollar cheque from John Templeton. You may be familiar with the “Franklin Templeton” group of funds and the annuities they used to pimp in magazine ads in the 1960s and 1970s. Yes, that Templeton. Living in Jamaica at the time to avoid the 95% income tax in England. (“Say five percent’s a bit too small? Be grateful I don’t take it all, because I’m the tax man, and you’re working for no one but me,” sang the Beatles in those years, on the radio.)

At this time we will pause while your host, yours truly, reviews the current equivalent value in dollars using the 1971 standard of $35 per ounce of gold that was then available to everyone on Earth except Americans. Reduced by redemption fees, a million dollars would get you 28,571 ounces of gold. Today the ounce of gold has at this moment a price of $3,368. Yes, the spot market for gold is open. Which means that the exact value of a million dollars in 1971 is $96,227,128 of today’s inflated dollars. Follow me on Substack for more End the Feral Reserveless Scam commentary.

They bought their dredge, loaded it on a barge, had it towed to the reefs, and raised up an island. They put a radio beacon on the island and a whole bunch of supplies, as well as an emergency radio transmitter, flare guns, emergency medical stuff, and food. These things were complete in 1972. Almost immediately New Zealand recognised the new country out of gratitude for the aids to navigation.

One of the reasons the project failed is that Templeton demanded that no guns be brought to the island. He had rather idealistic and even fantastic ideas about world peace. Anyway, the place was unoccupied when the next chapter in the story took place.

The evil violent hateful extortionists, rapists, mass murderers, and torturers of the cia persuaded the “king” of Tonga to send six war canoes of criminals to Minerva. The thugs ransacked the supplies, stole everything they wanted, smashed the radio beacon, planted the flag of the usurper, and went home. A little while later one of the disgusting internationalist socialist groups sponsored by perfidious Albion, the cia, and other demented people calling itself South Pacific Forum recognised the false and lying claim of Tonga. (Tonga itself was proclaimed in 1887 and never mentioned any remote vague interest in the Minerva reefs until 1972.)

It happens that the communists of the US state department opened diplomatic relations with Tonga in 1972. We know why. It happens that the US taxpayers were forced to fund the Fuaʻamotu international aeroport’s dramatic expansion in the 1970s. The war lord was recompensed.

The president of the republic of Minerva, who had been hired by Mike Oliver, was Morris “Bud” Davis. He made the error of leaving the island unoccupied for some weeks so the invasion by Tonga was unopposed. Mike fired him. About a decade later, Davis tried to re-occupy the reef. That lasted a few weeks and they were run off by soldiers from Tonga.

Parts of the reefs remain above sea level. Other expeditions to visit them have taken place. Obviously one would need to be more thoughtful about territory defence if one wanted to actually keep the islands. Necessarily both surface and subsurface vessels, weapons, and a trained militia would be essential. Even so, the combined violence of the United Nations security council permanent veto powers and world’s leading arms exporters would probably be turned against any actually successful free market country. Tyrants hate freedom.

Rough’s Tower

It was, like many times in our planet’s history, a strange time. There was a controversy about unlicensed radio transmitters in Europe. It seems that the horrifyingly decadent, evil, bloated, and disgusting aristocracy over there hated rock and roll music. People generally wanted to hear it. Radio stations which had licenses from nationalist socialist tyrannies were prevented from playing this music, saying certain words, talking about certain topics, and generally having freedom of expression by the licence authorities. So a bunch of guys bought motor vessels, put radio broadcast equipment on them, and sailed the seas. As long as you stayed three miles off shore, in those days, you were in international waters. You can see the story unfold, in part, badly told but with some nifty tunes, in the film “Pirate Radio.” Find your own links.

Why three miles? Well, you see, standing on the shore, at about sea level, a man of six foot height (one fathom by the way, is six feet) could see roughly three miles. Such was the tradition of “all that I can see is mine” nationalist territorial claims.

Not Roy Bates, though. Not for him the bad weather and rough seas, the endless pouring of money down a hole in the water represented by a large vessel. He did operate a pirate radio station, and he did have advertisers on the air paying for the marketing. But he was far more piratical. He went and stole an old fortress much as the Grimaldi family did in stealing Monaco in 1297.

In world war two there were German bombers flying overhead. Yes, of course, they followed suit when the Brits began deliberately bombing civilians in Germany. Nevertheless it seemed mildly important to the war effort to pretend that anyone in Windsor castle cared even slightly for the well-being of their enslaved masses. So they built a floating concrete tower, towed it out into the Thames estuary, and sank it atop a sandy shoal. It ended up about six miles off shore. After the war they took down the anti-aircraft guns but left the helicopter pad at the top and the water-tight doors giving access from sea level. Then they abandoned it.

In 1965, Jack Moore and his daughter Jane occupied the platform on behalf of the pirate station “Wonderful Radio London.” They were ousted in 1967 by Roy and his band of buccaneers. Although he did not broadcast his “radio Essex” shows from the tower, Bates declared the independence of the principality of Sealand. His son fired some warning shots at a bunch of British mariners encroaching on the waters around the platform, allegedly to work on a navigational buoy. This incident led to a charge that the discharge of firearms was illegal. A British court ruled that the platform, being then in international waters, was outside the court’s jurisdiction and dismissed the case. Bates viewed that ruling as de facto recognition of the independent sovereignty’s existence.

Rough’s Tower aka the principality of Sealand would be home to some offshore servers until a fire deliberately set by special boat services put paid to the “data haven” plans for the fortress. A number of other activities have been pursued, including the usual issuing of passports, the occasional postal stamp proposal, and some talk of minting gold and silver coins. You can find abundant links discussing Sealand, the fight over possession in 1978, the expansion of territorial waters in 1987 following the “law of the sea treaty” out of the United Nations, and other similar topics if you wish.

Earlier this century I proposed some innovative methods for making permanent a few of the sand shoals around the tower. These were not, to my knowledge, ever implemented.

Stiefel’s Atlantis project

Also in the 1960s there was a lot of soap. Werner Stiefel ran a company that made soft soap, added perfumes, and sold it through various outlets. Made millions of dollars profit. Didn’t like the tax regimes, didn’t like the regulatory regimes, wanted out. So he conceived of Operation Atlantis to build a libertarian micronation in international waters. A friend of mine, Spencer Heath MacCallum got involved in the project roughly 1969 and later gave me a ten gram silver “deka” coin with the project’s symbols on it.

Like a great many other decent men and women, Werner had read Ayn Rand’s 1957 novel Atlas Shrugged. In that novel, John Galt and friends leave behind the increasingly corrupt and decadent society of America. They hide under a holographic screen in a mountainous valley in the Rockies. They know that without the men and women of merit, the unworthy civilisation in which they grew up would collapse. They planned to start anew. It is an interesting story and also a tedious allegory for Rand’s philosophical ideas, some of which have merit and some of which don’t.

Operation Atlantis was begun to build a manufactured place, either using concrete boat technology or using some sort of sea surface platform. For a variety of reasons, Stiefel and his family were persuaded to relocate to part of the Cayman Islands instead, and more or less abandoned the project.

At the time the project was prominent, you could put any flag on a vessel. If you chose a flag of convenience from some place like Panama or Liberia, you didn’t have huge fees, heavy taxes, or any regulations as long as your ship was in international waters. So putting a country on a boat made sense at the time. In 1982, the “law of the sea” treaty of the United Nations made it basically impossible to work that angle without the cooperation of an existing nation state. Any such vessel can be boarded by any military vessel of any other nation, and if you resist, they can torpedo your boat. It’s an ugly world made worse by the freemasons and other demon worshippers.

Ruby Ridge

It turns out that if you want to be left alone and let other people know, the nationalist socialists of the District of Corruption will track you down, lie about you, entrap you, try to arrest you, and kill your family dog, your son, and your wife. Such was the experience of Randy Weaver. George Herbert Walker Bush made these bad events happen in 1989 to 1992 out of a severe hatred for all mankind motivated by his demon worshipping as a Skull and Bones mason. (You’ll remember Georgie from such other hits as the JFK assassination, the conquest of drug trades in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and elsewhere, and his bone headed invasion of Somalia.)

Waco

It turns out that if you start a religious community in a rural area and tell people you want to be left alone by the corruption of the world, the vile internationalist socialists in the District of Corruption will track you down, lie about you, entrap you, attack your church’s dormitory, use military helicopters to fire down into the dormitory, try to gain access with ladders, kill people, and then burn the whole place to the ground in a coordinated attack. Janet Reno, Bill Clinton, and everyone ever involved in any part of the feral bureau of investigation are evil.

Above you can see the church property being deliberately burned by the “hostage rescue team.” First they used their tanks to poke big holes in the wood frame building and collapse several staircases to prevent escape. Then they had their Delta force team put a demolition charge on the church vault’s roof in order to obliterate the lives of the women and children hiding there. (The Delta team members would later confess in detail to Mark Bowden in interviews in Mogadishu during his coverage of what would later be known as “Black Hawk Down” which you used to be able to read on the Philadelphia Inquirer web site, and probably can find in the web archive if you look.)

Then they deliberately fired pyrotechnics and CS gas munitions into the building on one of the windiest days of 1993. They set fire to the building, blamed the victims, and poisoned with cyanide gas many of the survivors of their other military operations.

That same year a friend recommended that I buy a paperback copy of War and Anti-War by Alvin and Heidi Toffler. In it they interviewed secretary of state Warren Christopher who told them that it was policy to prevent independent national sovereignties in Africa and other regions because “we would need five thousand country desks in the state department” if people were left to our own devices.

It was in that context that I was looking through some USEnet newsgroups in the eleventh month of 1993 when I ran across a proposal to build a new country.

Klien’s Atlantis project

So I got in touch. The plan was to build a new country on artificial platforms in international waters. So I loaded a mattress in the back of my Honda civic station wagon and headed to South Henderson, Nevada. It was twelfth month of 1993.

Eric had rented a big house and ran a strange communal living arrangement. Chuck Geshlider had a print shoppe in the garage where he made flyers and promos for a variety of Vegas area businesses. Eric had his own bedroom upstairs, as did a small number of other participants in the group. There was a large bedroom on the ground floor converted to a sort of barracks with room for my mattress to sit on the floor at one side.

Most of my time was spent on various USEnet forums, promoting the project. Eric spent most of his time contacting prospective investors and donors. He also ran an Internet service company providing these new “web sites” to a few businesses. Naturally he named his business after the Colossus from the Forbin project film of the same handle. (An early set of computers were called Colossus by the Bletchley park code breakers associated with Alan Turing. They named it after the statue at the harbour entrance of Rhodes that had been one of the “seven wonders” of the ancient world until it was destroyed by an earthquake.)

Chuck printed up copies of a monthly newsletter called “Chainbreaker.” It had some pretty good essays about the need for a new country. There were booklets with the constitution and the laws of the new country, which Eric wanted to call Oceania. “Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia” he would quote from the book 1984 by George Orwell. There was a sense of zaniness about the place.

Eric found an architect who had built a floating hotel that sat in Saigon harbour during part of the Vietnam war. The architect agreed to complete a model in time for a big conference Eric planned for late Spring. There was to be an event in Caesar’s palace, and Eric paid them a big deposit. It was supposed to happen in the fifth month of 1994.

However, Eric had another problem. He was gambling on the stock market. My friend Lynn Atherton would later invite me to visit her home in Tulsa. She told me all about it. Turns out Eric didn’t have stop loss orders. Why not? He didn’t believe he could be wrong. The market could be wrong, but not Eric.

Well, Eric had margin calls in the early months of 1994. And the $250,000 he had raised for the Atlantis Project was just sitting there. Obviously the stock market was wrong, so Eric grabbed the money and met his margin calls. And, would you know it? The market continued to be wrong until Eric was wiped out. Chuck would later get Eric to admit all these things while crying openly. Chuck didn’t mention that he was taping the conversation. Played part of one tape for me in 1998 and showed me the rest of the tapes, along with all the parts of the architect’s model which had been duly delivered in time for Caesar’s to cancel the event owing to no further funds being provided.

Meanwhile, I had returned to Houston to work some other gigs. I was still promoting the project. I also wrote The Atlantis Papers to describe the constitution and laws of Oceania. Well, I was a little busy working for a computer tutoring service in Deer Park when the fifth month of 1994 rolled around, so I barely noticed that the much anticipated and ballyhooed conference didn’t happen.

Courtney Smith, though, was furious. He had put $50,000 into the project. He had rounded up funds from his friends in finance. Well, I finished my book and shipped it to Eric. Courtney got a copy and a sort of lame letter of apology from Eric. I had put my phone number in the book, so Courtney called me up. We talked.

Courtney worked out a plan for Eric to pay back the money he had taken. It included moving to New York city and setting up his web development and web hosting business in a suite of offices that Courtney controlled. They made that happen over the Summer. It turns out that Courtney introduced a lot of companies in finance to the idea of having a web site. He hired my friend David Mayer who had refugeed out of Houston after the Space Travel Services project was destroyed and was working as a bicycle courier in NYC. So David began coding web pages for big business. Eric hosted many of those sites. And, for a time, it was good.

Foundation

Meanwhile the year 1994 continued. Courtney and I corresponded by email, which has been my favourite since 1978. He proposed that there should be a group that discussed how to start new countries. He mentioned his friend Mike Oliver and the republic of Minerva. He mentioned in general terms the predecessor Atlantis Project. He told me about this strange Dutch diplomat, Michael van Notten, who had plans in East Africa. He mentioned the dogs of war strategy used by Bob Denard to steal the Comoros islands in 1978 which worked until about 1989.

I thought it was a great idea to have a new country foundation. Several libertarian authors agreed to write articles for the newsletter that would be its main output. The year 1995 arrived and Courtney set up the founding conference for late in the year. Wes McCain agreed to sponsor some of the foundation’s work. At the time, Wes was managing about six billion dollars in funds under management for various New York city based financiers.

The founding conference took place. For a few years there was a newsletter. Shortly before the conference, Courtney determined that Eric was never going to pay his debts so he changed the locks on the office and seized all the equipment as collateral for the loan. Eric went back to Nevada. David continued to work at web development for a while.

MirCorp

Meanwhile another friend was building a telecommunications company. My friend Walt Anderson had started Mid-Atlantic Telecom in 1984 about the time AT&T was being ousted from its monopoly over long distance calling. Walt’s company was acquired by Frontier communications in 1992. Walt took stock for the acquisition and built Frontier into an acquisition target for Global Crossing. The 1999 acquisition yielded $11.2 billion shortly before the dotcom crash.

Walt abundantly funded some non-profit foundations promoting the human settlement of communities in space. He also worked with an India telecommunications magnate to buy the Mir space station. MirCorp still exists. But the parasitic bureau rats at NASA persuaded the state department to convince the Russian federation to push the Mir space station itself into the atmosphere to burn up. Can’t have new free countries in space, don’t ya know?

Somali free port

From 1995 to 2002 I worked with Michael van Notten on a group of projects in Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, and Somaliland. For me it all began on the day after the founding conference in the big conference room at Towneley Capital Management’s New York office. It was a first day (what the demon worshippers call “Sunday”) so the markets were closed.

There on the big table was a colour map of the Horn of Africa showing the territories of Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti (formerly the French Somali Coast), the Crowne Protectorate of British Somaliland, Italian Somalia, and across the water, South Yemen. Then there was another map showing Awdal province, its border with Djibouti, and the little fishing village of Zeila (as Americans would say it, Saylac as the Somalis prefer to spell it).

Over the ensuing years I would learn quite a bit of Somali language, make several trips to the area, send some friends to Kismayo and other places, and see what we could do about starting a new free port. Michael and I put together a Somali Free Port services company and incorporated in Mauritius the Awdal Roads company. The idea was to build a new port to compete with the port of Djibouti and build a toll road to the big market in Ethiopia.

The war with Eritrea had resulted in defeat for Ethiopia in 1993 and the loss of their Red sea coast. The port of Djibouti was charging about $1500 for offloading a single container onto their docks, while at the same time Jebel Ali port in Dubai was charging $50 for the same operation. The only railroad into Addis Ababa from the coast comes from Djibouti which makes everyone uphill pay very high prices. Djibouti is a majority Muslim country and Ethiopia is mainly Coptic Christians. It is this arrangement that was decreed by the freemason demon worshippers in the District of Corruption and in Europe in order to attempt to eradicate the Christian population of Ethiopia and enslave the survivors.

Injustice

A number of false charges were brought against Courtney Smith in 2002. A number of false charges were brought against Walt Anderson about the same time. Courtney had to sell his home to hire lawyers to defend himself. Walt was incarcerated without trial and coerced into a plea agreement.

Courtney’s attorneys were able to impeach every prosecution witness brought by the fbi including several agents. Every witness was shown to have lied to the jury. So the defence rested without putting on a case. The jury was furious about being lied to and having their time wasted. So they acquitted my friend.

But Courtney’s woes weren’t over. The Securities and Exchange Commission had filed administrative charges alleging impropriety and had taken Courtney’s broker dealer licence. He never got it back. The SEC refused to make an administrative ruling to prevent their ruling from being overturned by a federal court on appeal.

Walt is among the many refugees from injustice now living in Spain. He has an interesting new telecommunications company he’s developing, based in the UK.

My friend Doug Jackson was falsely accused of various money laundering allegations by the fbi in order to destroy e-gold. The case was settled and Doug is back to medicine. Meanwhile e-gold is gone.

My friend Bernard von NotHaus was falsely accused of various charges. His case went to trial in North Carolina at an interesting place called “Statesville.” Liberty Dollar is gone.

I was falsely accused in 2017 and SWATted by my neighbour across the street. Sold my home to pay for my legal defence. The case turned out well for me and the prosecutor moved to dismiss the charges. In 2018 the prosecutor moved to expunge the arrest record. My home is gone.

The record of people trying to build freedom communities goes on and on. The people who hate freedom have much wealth and power. They are individually evil and malicious. They use their resources to hurt other people with the goal of enslaving all mankind.

So, it is in this context that I have been working with some friends to start a new thing to teach as many people as possible how to have data security and communications privacy. If we mean to free ourselves, we need to keep our conversations private.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.