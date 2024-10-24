“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, Economic Sophisms, Anno Domini 1848

There are some things you might want to look at before going forward with this essay. First, you may want to read “Mistakes Were Not Made” by

which you can find in many places, and read aloud in many voices, all over the web. You should be reminded at this time that I do not ever intend to coddle you by posting links. But I have tagged the author so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding it.

Second, you may want to read the recent essay posted by

in which she proposes that a new administration under either party’s domination should make minor reforms around the edges of the fda, cdc, and big pharma. To describe my reaction to her essay as “disappointed” would not fully convey the decades of disappointment involved watching her set forth the steps to totalitarian tyranny, notice that they are now all present, and still see her wanting to put bandages on gaping wounds hoping the patient won’t bleed out during her remaining years on Earth.

Third, you may want to look into a recent post indicating that the current administration in the White House has authorised the use of deadly force against the American people. I won’t dignify the source from which I received this information, because it is very stale data indeed. The use of deadly force in contravention of law and in an open act of treason against the limits of the constitution was issued by the evil demon worshipper George Herbert Walker Bush in the last ten days of 1992 while he was running for re-election. Bush the elder deliberately chose to have Vicky Weaver murdered by arch criminal Lon Horiuchi and Bush managed to get buried with honours at a funeral attended by the usual enemies of humanity in 2018 without ever being brought to justice for his many and extensive crimes. Horiuchi is 70 years old and if people like Naomi Wolf have their way, he will die peacefully in the loving arms of his family, unlike Vicky and Sammy Weaver, unlike the people in the church at Mount Carmel, and unlike the many other victims of his depravity.

Reform has been tried

It has been tried, friends, it has been weighed in the balance, and it has been found wanting. Ross Perot tried it in 1992, the same year that Vicky and Sammy were being murdered. He tried it again in 1996. I give him full marks for committing to the campaigns even after his family were threatened with murder, even though he dropped out briefly. I give the League of Women Voters full marks for putting him in the presidential debates even though their control over those private debates by invitation was taken away from them as a result of their fair-minded inclusion. I even give Pat Buchanan some credit for trying to establish an alternative party committed to reform. But I cannot accept the view that reform is possible. It is not.

Reform means that there has been a poor series of choices that may be remediated. Reform means that mistakes were made and in some cases perhaps there was an intention to do evil, but these represent a minority approach to good government and with the rascals voted out we might find ourselves in the position to see earnest and good persons carry out appropriate modifications. Such had been the patient expectation of the American people in 1992.

Again, good marks should be given to Gramm, Rudman, and Hollings for trying to establish, in the absence of sufficient support in the district of corruption for a balanced budget amendment, a path to reducing budget deficits and out of control spending. However, we saw repeatedly under Nancy Pelosi, under Kevin McCarthy, and now under Mike Johnson that there is no spinal integrity for peace, freedom, and free markets. There is only enthusiasm for ever greater grift. As Nancy shoves another twenty dollar pint of ice cream in her gob hole and craves the $6,700 white truffle Cellato confection she loves even more, the American people are told to enjoy the high inflation demanded by the policies of Janet Yellen and Jay Powell.

Again, good marks to Newt Gingrich for standing up for a balanced budget and shutting down non-essential government functions until his private life was exposed and his chances of becoming president were blow-torched by establishment Republican grifters. To quote a famous funeral oration, I am not here to praise reform, but to bury it.

Clinton scum

Naomi will tell you that she was a speech writer and an earnest and committed campaigner for the Bill Clinton teams. I don’t actually know how Naomi feels about the seven dozen Texans who were deliberately burnt to death by her friends in the Clinton administration, on orders of Janet Reno. But the blood of the women and children whose bodies were severely injured in the church vault when special forces put a shaped charge on the roof of their sanctuary and exploded it, whose bodies were then tortured by the cyanide gas created by the flames from the pyrotechnic devices deliberately inserted into the wooden church building (which had been very carefully ventilated by poking big holes up near the roof line) on a deliberately selected very windy day, and whose same bodies were burnt to darkened cinders, that blood cries out from the ground. I have been to Mt Carmel and I know it is so. I don’t know if Naomi cheered when those images of the burning building were released to the public, or when the gutless cowards of the fbi posed in front of the site of their “victory” for the enthusiastic cameras of the hoax stream media.

Naomi is welcome to protest her innocence of any enthusiasm for what was done to Americans at Ruby Ridge by the elder Bush and at Waco by her friends in the Clinton Administration. She is welcome to protest her innocence of enthusiasm for the work the same Clintons did to hide the evidence of their crimes by blowing up the Murrah Feral Building in Oklahoma City along with dozens more children along with all the information about the Rose law firm, the Whitewater investigation, and the Waco Massacre so that they could pretend none of those things happened. I may have to await any such protestations a very long time.

Cocktail parties

While Mount Carmel burned there were cocktail parties in the district of corruption. I say that in ignorance of the society pages of their local yellow journalism rag and without access to any of the relevant calendars of the demon worshipping filth who attend such events. I simply assert that within hours or at most a few days, there were cocktail parties in the seven wealthiest counties in the world where today the vast majority of three million bureau rats work and play with $6.5 trillion of grift, theft, and guaranteed loans representing the 2024 fiscal year budget.

You should do the mathematics, because arithmetic used to be regarded as a good thing to know. If we are to believe the published figure of 3 million feral gooferment employees and the $6.5 trillion official value of FY 2024’s budget, we get $2.167 million in salary, pensions, benefits, travel, per diem, and whatever actual work is done to pretend to be pursuing the agendas of the various agencies involved, per employee on average. It must be lucrative to be a paid prostitute for the demon worshipping filth in the district of corruption, because there is no eternal reward for such behaviour, only eternal damnation.

I am, of course, going to be asked, “Who are you to judge?” and I shall answer, consistently as ever, that I am not the judge of the living and the dead. Jesus Christ was conceived of the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate and the demon worshipping filth of the Roman province of Judea, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose again from the dead. He sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. He will come from there to judge the living and the dead, when, and just as he sees fit. I’m not the judge, but I can tell that demon worship results in damnation. Of course, it is possible to repent such sins, turn away, and be considered for eternal salvation, but one would have to see some sincerity in the acts of penitence and some remorse and some effort to make up for the fruits of such behaviour by paying compensation to the many victims.

Power corrupts

It has been well said by Acton that power corrupts and greater power corrupts more greatly. JRR Tolkien wrote that power attracts the corruptible. He also noted that bossing other men is not good work for anyone. Not one in a million are virtuous enough to do it, and those are rarely the ones who get the work.

So why does Naomi want to make modest and mild reforms to the fda, cdc, big pharma, and other agencies of the recent plandemic scandals and vaxxajab genocidal poisonings rather than accept the necessity of massive change? I don’t really know, but I suspect that having pleasant gatherings of the ladies who lunch, or brunch, or have afternoon tea, or attend those aforementioned cocktail parties hosted by the cream of district of corruption society, may have something to do with it.

Or perhaps Naomi and her former associates in the Clinton government are not ashamed of the things done by the Clintons. Perhaps they feel that the long and disgusting history of regulatory agencies, regulatory capture, revolving doors between big business and big government agencies, and the swarms of bureau rats that eat out our existence are things we should not merely suffer but enjoy.

After all, where are the cousins and nieces and nephews to get cushy inside jobs working in air conditioned offices? Where are all the friends and family going to be when the trillions of dollars of grift goes away? How cruel am I to imagine that such men and women would be morally suited and adequately virtuous for digging ditches and cleaning toilets, and not much else?

War, still

It is no longer possible to deny that the feral gooferment is at war with the American people. No, I won’t call it federal, because that implies a confederation of interests, and those in the district of corruption are against the rest of the human race. No I won’t call it government, because I read aloud the words of the preamble of the declaration of independence as part of my valedictory address to my high school graduating class. Everyone at my high school was required to study the constitution for two semesters in order to be amongst those graduates. So I know that “government” as the word is used in its operational sense in America means a system that performs essential duties to protect life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness deriving its just powers from the consent of the governed.

From her recent essay extolling the virtues of limited reform of the fda, cdc, big pharma, and the regulatory morass in the swamps of the district of corruption, I infer that Naomi Wolf continues to give her consent to be governed. I do not.

I have not since 1993. I have stood against that system. I have refused to earn any income, year after year, and I have refused to renew my “driver licence,” and I have only paid those taxes that I actually owe. I have been relocated, praise God, to a state which doesn’t charge the highly regressive sales tax, and I have qualified not to pay the “occupancy tax” form of theft either.

I have rebuked the system again and again for its use of euphemisms. Inflation is theft. Taxation is theft. Regulations are theft. Civil asset forfeiture is theft. Eminent domain is theft.

By their fruits ye shall know them. A corrupt tree brings forth corrupt fruit. You cannot use plunder to do good works. You need to stop. And you need to stop consenting to others doing these things.

What are the good fruits of the military industrial complex? Fear. Fear of a global thermonuclear war. Fear of a genocidal slaughter in eastern Europe or the Levant or Africa, or anywhere. Fear isn’t good fruit, Naomi.

Where are the good fruits of big pharma? Poisoners have been poisoning and exempt from liability for a long time. Children are increasingly autistic. Learning achievement is down. Education is suffering. Inventions are scarce and few in the mechanical and physical technologies. Vaxxajab injuries are way up. Death by poison is way up.

What are the good fruits of the department of education started under Jimmy Carter and dramatically expanded under the Bushes, Clinton, and Obama? Functional illiteracy amongst high school graduates has never been higher in this country. A hundred years ago, high school graduates from America were the shining example to the world of a free people growing and prospering with only a few dozen feral agencies creeping in. A hundred years ago the best students graduating from American public high schools knew at least one foreign language, had access to classes in Greek and Latin, studied the great works of literature, were conversant with the facts of science, and knew such higher mathematics as trigonometry, calculus, and linear algebra. Today’s high school graduates have trouble identifying the ocean to the east of the United States given a multiple choice quiz.

Your government is evil, Naomi. And your support of it has been mistaken. At least mistaken, if not worse. You have indicated that you were deluded, but you are no longer deluded. You are aware.

Yes, I am also aware of others who share your sentimental attachment to the institutions which have betrayed humanity. You would like to not upset too terribly much the very nice ladies who used to invite you to their events. But you have seen the truth of what has been happening. You must know, by now, that no amount of advocacy for minor reforms around the edges of the vast wasteland of Mordor on the Potomac is going to ingratiate you to them. They have cast you out of their society, and they are not going to welcome you back into the innermost circles. They may tolerate your occasional presence at the periphery of their luxurious celebrations of iniquity. But does that really appeal to you?

Yes, I have based this essay upon Naomi Wolf’s choices and published views. You are welcome to think ill of me for using her as a “foil” in exposing the weaknesses of her arguments. But her desire for minor reforms around the edges of a system that is not broken and cannot be reformed is not shocking or out of step with a great many millions of other Americans.

Not broken

You haven ‘t been paying attention, so it shocked you just a bit when you read “not broken” in the paragraph just above. You sat up a tiny bit. But the system isn’t broken.

MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE.

I will shout it again and again. I grew up with a lot of violence at home, a lot of shouting, and shouting would lead to being beaten. I do not like needless suffering. Not a fan of the yellin’. Not a fan of the Yellen either, for that matter. But I feel like opening up the window and shouting at the top of my lungs, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more.” You should, you know. Catharsis is good for the soul.

Mistakes were not made. The system is corrupt by design. It was designed this way by the demon worshipper Ben Franklin, a member of the hellfire club who was disgusting in his depravity. Benjie mocked the woman of Philadelphia society who asked what the convention had wrought by lying and saying, “A republic, if you can keep it.” He knew that it was corrupt from birth and not a republic at all but a tyranny carefully planned. He and the plantation owners like Hamilton and Madison and the demon worshippers like John Jay and George Washington pushed it through and coerced even tiny Rhode Island for refusing to ratify.

The declaration of independence calls upon God four times. The articles of confederation call upon “divine providence” one time. The constitution? Zero times, and it forbids any test of religious faith for holding public office. Demon worshippers hold the highest offices in the most luxurious suites, behind the scenes in the district of corruption. The system works for them.

Of course they prevent it from being reformed. They don’t want it reformed. It is not broken from their perspective. And to them, your consent is inconsequential. You don’t matter. So the fact that you think the system is broken and in need of reform is symptomatic of your delusion. You are deluded in believing that those who have political power care at all about you.

Chuck Schumer posed by a barbecue grill of raw meat with a slice of cheese pretending he was a backyard chef. He isn’t. Does he even eat meat and cheese in one sitting? Adam Schiff was in a hotel in Tangiers, on information and belief, when the teen boy he was raping made so much noise that Anthony Bordain complained to the front desk and was later murdered. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell have never tired of the delightful luxuries they get from the corrupt military contractor companies, nor have Kinzinger, Cheney the elder and younger, and Romney.

Freemasons and demon worshippers (but I repeat myself) are epidemic in the halls of power. The real plague is the plague of tyranny and it is global.

So what would you? Would you ask them to clean up their act? Would you ask them to be more polite when they next conspire to burn seven dozen Texans to death in a church? Would you ask that their victim disarmament programmes be made more carefully so as to avoid executing in cold blood a woman in Idaho holding her infant child whose son had already been murdered?

The news out of New York City and Hollywood and all the sportsball locker rooms is clear. There can be no doubt that celebrities murder children, rape teens, drink blood, and eat human flesh. The documentation came out when Anthony Wiener’s laptop was exposed, and was further confirmed by other distributions of information such as Hunter Biden’s laptop and Ashley Biden’s diary and Jeffrey Epstein’s client lists. And who on those client lists is going to prison? Who? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Do you choose to ignore how Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and Tara Reade are treated? Do you choose to ignore the things they told you? Do you celebrate the thought of those civilians, including children, being slaughtered by your Clinton administration troops in deliberately firing TOW missiles and machine guns into the Habr Gidr meeting in Mogadishu in 1993? Do you celebrate the troops under the younger Bush gunning down civilians as shown in the collateral murder video? Do you really need me to give you citations and links to the documentation? I won’t, because you don’t. You only need to look at the truth, you don’t need me to hold your hand while pointing you toward it.

Anger

Frankly, a great many of you disgust me in your unwillingness to look directly at the difficult truths. I was once asked why I am so angry. It was in the context of a life coaching class. The teacher was very understanding to the dozen of us assembled for advanced work. Anger, she noted, is a masque worn by fear or sadness. For most of my classmates, it was clearly the secondary emotion of fear. Once they had conquered their fear, they could release the anger and be happier. But for me it has always been sadness.

I have not been afraid. I have travelled on four continents. I have lived in a tent under a waterfall, slept on a beach in Somaliland, been driven around war zones, eaten foods that led to parasitic infections, been beaten by the Houston police to the point of eleven broken bones and a broken lung, swum one hundred fifty yards under water on a single breath before that beating and somewhat less far since then, eaten all manner of foods, been sprayed with all manner of fluids in plumbing and surgical contexts, and I am not afraid.

I am sad. I am disappointed in people who see the truth and seek only mild reforms to a system that betrays itself as dedicated to the subjugation of mankind and the genocide of billions of persons. I am disappointed because I have been shown the potential. I have seen the great cathedrals of Europe. I have seen the stars and planets in the cloudless sky, through telescopes, and in other ways. I have seen what humanity can achieve when we build on the solid foundation of the teachings of Jesus.

I am sad because I know what is possible and I don’t see it in evidence. Instead, I see men and women who have established a morality to justify plunder and who are plundering and plundering. I see them raping children and murdering whisteblowers. I see them worshipping demons and feasting on blood and human flesh. I see them burning people to death in churches and getting on the hoax stream media shows extolling the virtues of doing so.

And I see otherwise good people, otherwise worthy souls, who write the things that scare them, who read the Geneva Bible out loud for the enlightenment of many, who will not commit to meaningful change. Here, they say, is what may be done in the next administration to make a few cosmetic changes around the edges without looking directly at the murdering, raping, torturing, poisoning, war profiteering evil.

It isn’t good enough. Now we are thirty-two years into this phase of this aspect of this war. In many ways it has been going on actively every year since 1337. In other ways it has been a war between good and evil for two hundred thousand years, predating every known “civilisation” as you improperly call your scribblings and histories. Shooting Vicky and Sammy Weaver and burning the Texans in their church in 1992 and 1993 were the opening salvos in a war against the American people.

Abdication

They stopped making children memorise it a hundred years ago. The declaration of independence has a preamble which is still sometimes read aloud. It has a list of grievances. Among those grievances it says about the Hanover usurper, he has abdicated government, placed us out of his protection, and makes war on us. You should read it.

You should, in fact, stop reading this essay right now, go find the complete text, and read it aloud to everyone in your home. Because it ought to ring and echo and resound with clarity. You ought to see in its words and hear in their beat and in their harmonies the situation you are now in. You should, for the sake of goodness, decency, and humanity, declare your independence from evil, at least in your own heart, and also out loud with your whole family.

Have you returned, then? To see what else I have to say? I don’t have much more to say. I know what mankind can achieve. I have sought to lead our people to become a multi-planetary species for fun and profit. I would celebrate the populating of the Moon and Mars because it is fun to engage in procreation. God designed it to be enjoyable.

But there is work to be done here. Because those who worship demons and profit from wars and slavery won’t stop until they are stopped. And you won’t be allowed to settle the other worlds of this galaxy until you attend to these matters.

So I pray: Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.