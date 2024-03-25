For I desire steadfast love and not sacrifice,

the knowledge of God rather than burnt offerings.

~Hosea 6:6

God has repeatedly spoken to the prophets to say that he does not want burnt offerings. Yet

reports that

in Jerusalem at the Mount of Olives.

It is a very bad idea to disobey God. So why would people in the nation-state of Israel be preparing to sacrifice a red heifer in a manner displeasing to God? Perhaps they have not understood the prophet Ezekiel.

God spoke

Through the prophet Ezekiel, God spoke to the Israelites. The elders of Israel came to Ezekiel seeking to be informed of the will of God, and God replied, in Ezekiel chapter 20, that He would not be inquired of by them. Moreover, God said:

I will purge out the rebels from among you, and those who transgress against me.

I will bring them out of the land where they sojourn, but they shall not enter the

land of Israel. Then you will know that I am the Lord.

~ Ezekiel 20: 38

Have they been purged? No, they have not. I went to the Lord in prayer. No, they have not been purged. Is it sufficient to the purposes of God that some people of Jewish faith have left the places where they were and entered into the territory now occupied by the nation state of Israel? Of course not. God has spoken. God will bring them out of the land where they sojourn. God will purge them. But they shall not enter the land of Israel.

God continued on this same matter as follows:

For on my holy mountain, the mountain height of Israel, declares the Lord God,

there all the house of Israel, all of them, shall serve me in the land.

There I will accept them, and there I will require your contributions

and the choicest of your gifts, with all your sacred offerings.

~ Ezekiel 20: 40

Are all of the house of Israel currently on His holy mountain? They are not. Therefore, the pose of the persons planning to sacrifice a red heifer is unacceptable. These are not offerings that are wanted by God.

Also to Amos

God also spoke to Amos warning against the burnt offerings. He said:

Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not

accept them; and the peace offerings of your fattened animals, I will not

look upon them. Take away from me the noise of your songs; to the melody

of your harps I will not listen. But let justice roll down like waters, and

righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.

~ Amos 5: 22-24

God seeks that you be merciful to one another. God has repeatedly said that He won’t accept burnt offerings. It is sinful to disobey God.

No Christian can be Zionist

Christian Zionism is false. No Christian who reads Scripture, hears the words of Jesus, and does them, can support this sacrifice of red heifers. Doing so denies the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Peter denied Jesus three times. After the Resurrection, Jesus confronted Peter about this fact. Jesus asked Peter three times if Peter loved him. Each time, Peter said yes, and Jesus said “feed my sheep” or “feed my lambs.”

What is your goal, Michael? What is the goal of the Zionists who remove to Israel those who have not been purged by God? What is the goal of the “Third Temple” heresy? It is to hasten God. It is to bring about the day of the Lord.

Why would you seek to do so? Again, through the prophet Amos, God spoke these words:

Woe to you who desire the day of the Lord! Why would you have the day

of the Lord? It is darkness, and not light, as if a man fled from a lion, and

a bear met him, or went into the house and leaned his hand against the

wall, and a serpent bit him. Is not the day of the Lord

darkness, and not light, and gloom with no brightness in it?

~ Amos 5: 18-20

Are you insane?

There is yet time to repent your sins. There is yet time to make a better world for yourselves and your posterity. There is yet time to show justice to the poor and the ill and the elderly, to care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect. Why would you hasten the day of destruction when the towers fall?

You cannot force God to send the Moshiach. God will send whomever God chooses when God wills. You Christians cannot hasten the day of the Second Coming of Christ. Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and will come when it is time, to judge the living and the dead.

Your “rapture” fantasies and your “left behind” novelists are anti-Scriptural. You are pursuing heresy with passion. You should stop and repent.

We are not here on Earth at this time to force God to do anything. Not one of us has any such power. We are here to hear the words of Jesus and to do them. To establish an order that will carry the Gospels to the farthest stars and to all souls in between. To love one another, and to love God.

God loves you. God has stored up for you blessings beyond number. All that God has asked, ever, of anyone, is that you love God with your whole soul and your neighbour as yourself. Be blessed. God’s will be done. Praise God. Amen.

