“We have mismanaged this totally... Brexit has failed. We've not delivered on Brexit and the Tories have let us down very, very badly.” ~ Nigel Farage, Anno Domini 2023

The people of the UK voted for Brexit on the 23rd day of this month in 2016. So this week the choice to restore the sovereignty of the UK and withdraw it from the European Union turned ten years old. In those ten years, the Conservative party, the Labour party, and all the other political groups with parliamentary power have utterly failed to uphold the purpose expressed by the people. That election had very high turnout and was a clear victory for Brexit, which deeply upsets every major business owner and every prominent politician in the world. They have set about punishing the people of the UK for daring to want out of globalism.

The people of the UK asked to be let out of the European Union, out of the mandated metric monstrosity, out of the endless flood of criminal immigrants eating out their substance, out of the relentless rape gangs, out of the endless machinations of Brussels bureau rats, and back to a restored Britain. As you can see, the policies of the evil, mass murdering, demon worshipping globalists are fixed, and the strategy of ever voting your way out of these problems is unworkable because: no matter what you choose in voting, you get the policies you don’t want from the people you don’t like. And they rape children.

The Rape Gang Inquiry

I would invite you to read it yourself. In a recent essay, I broke with my preference of not posting links and included a link to a very good and thorough treatment of that inquiry. Let’s hit the highlights.

About 250,000 children, mostly girls, have been raped by gangs in the UK;

All of the police agencies are supportive of the rapists and cover for them;

The pretence of a shortage of jail cells has led to early releases for all rapists;

The young victims live in fear of being grabbed again and raped to death;

Nobody in political power in the UK cares, at all;

The politicians and senior bureau rats in the UK are themselves raping children.

Let me reiterate. I am not here to convince you of things. If you want to regard each of those bullet points as an hypothesis, then please go ahead and falsify each one. That’s why there are open comments on this article. That’s why comments are always open on all the articles here. If the search for the truth is pursued through the discussion, then perhaps we can uncover some facts and figures. But, I suspect that you don’t really want facts, figures, statistics, statements from authorities, or details. So only on very rare occasion when it suits my inclination do I bother to link to very much. To date there haven’t really been many people squawking about the lack of proof. But, by all means, get in the comments and really let me know how you feel about these things.

Are you at all upset that a quarter million children have been raped, deliberately, purposefully, as a racket, for profit, by brutally criminal immigrants who are eagerly supported by enthusiastic police agencies? Do you have any evidence at all that there is any sort of coordinated opposition to the rape activities of these mostly immigrant gangsters? Do you actually think that the freemasons who appoint all those constables and police inspectors who wear that ridiculous freemason checkerboard of black and white squares around their uniform caps and who involve themselves in rape, murder, human sacrifice, and demon worship at their most selective events promoting members to their very highest ranks, actually care, at all that a quarter million children have been raped? If so, please do me a favour and provide even a tiny bit of evidence for this concern on their part.

The truth is that the people who run the police agencies like to see young girls raped. They enjoy sharing stories about each of the girls. They enjoy comparing the pictures. They make fun of the little girls. They don’t care about the harm, the injuries, the suffering, the deaths. The police like to have children raped. The police would do something about the rape gangs if they wanted the raping to stop. They don’t do anything. They work very hard to exonerate the rapists and to get them early release. The magistrates are exactly the same. These are the official policies.

It goes to the top

It is a matter of public record that the evil villain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor raped Virginia Giuffre. He spent as much time as he could with Jeffrey Epstein. He raped as many children as possible. He is mentioned hundreds of times in the millions of pages of Epstein files so far released, and is probably mentioned in the millions of pages of Epstein files that Donald Trump personally opposes ever releasing to the public. Andrew met with Epstein and Maxwell several times a year during the height of their relationship.

It seems clear from his behaviours that Charles doesn’t share his brother’s particular taste in perverse sexual gratification. It also seems clear that Charles never liked his wife Diana and was directly involved in her murder. However, it is also obvious that the criminal investigation into Andrew’s conduct has nothing to do with him raping as many children as possible. There were certain disclosures revealed in some of the Epstein files that suggest that Andrew shared information of a highly secret nature. So he’s in trouble over official secrets. Charles could not possibly care any less how many children got raped by his brother.

Charles is not at all, even slightly, concerned about hundreds of thousands of school age girls groomed and repeatedly raped, for profit, by the people Charles wants imported from around the world. Charles is the representative of a family that originate from Germany. They are pagans. They never wanted to have any part in the church founded by Jesus Christ two thousand years ago. Charles was “crowned” without ever agreeing to defend the faith. It has become clear in recent years that he does not share the faith.

Without consent

The parliamentary system is a sham. It purports to represent the people of each constituency with a member of parliament who respects their preferences. It actually does no such thing. A great many members of parliament have no residence in the constituency they pretend to represent. They are party political operatives. They could care less if everyone in their constituency died, was raped, or suffered in hospital. All they care about is the political power they get from being “parachute” candidates who jump into parliament representing some group of locals about whom they care not one whit.

Without the consent of the governed, it isn’t government. Nor indeed is the outward appearance of consent adequate. For consent to be meaningful it must be fully informed, it must be voluntary, and it must be entered into competently. None of those conditions can be met.

The consent of the governed is not obtained with full disclosure of all the expenditures of the tax money stolen from the people in various ways and the expenditures of the fees stolen from the people for various supposed privileges. Parliament refuses to require the publication of all the expenses. They claim national security. They claim the difficulty of having bureau rats bother to keep track. They glut themselves and their families on privileges and benefits. They ridicule their constituents at dinner parties, get drunk on cocktails, and have a good laugh at everyone who obeys their idiotic rules. They are arrogant and ugly. They lie, cheat, steal, and they rape children. When called upon to do so they authorise the murder of anyone who is inconvenient to the tyranny.

The people may have the choice to vote or not vote. Fully 27% of the people of the UK who were eligible to vote didn’t bother to do so in 2016, for the Brexit vote. Why not? For all manner of reasons, no doubt. But quite a few don’t think the system represents them, don’t want to be involved in it, and won’t go to the polling places because the people who administer the elections are a bunch of jerks. You can ask the people of the UK why they don’t vote. Since over a quarter of the people won’t vote, it is clear that the system doesn’t have the consent of the governed.

Yes, I believe the unanimous consent of the governed is essential for any claim that the entity oppressing the people is legitimate or in any way a consensual “government.” It is not.

John Locke lied. It is not true that we secure our rights by instituting governments. That has been tried many times and it has always failed. It failed with the Magna Carta, which is hidden away and ignored. It failed with the peasant’s great rising when the aristo rats were having their hired men rape the virgin girls to get an extra shilling per child by claiming they were now adults. It failed with the English civil war. Even chopping off the head of a brutal ugly nasty despicable tyrant wasn’t enough to secure the rights of the people. So there was a restoration, and then a “glorious” palace revolution, a game of musical Stuarts, with the eldest daughter of James the Second becoming queen along with William of Orange in 1689.

And, so you Yanks don’t get too full of yourselves, your American revolution also failed to secure your rights. Or did you think your rights were being respected by those things in the District of Corruption that claim power over you?

Global tyranny

The flag of the United Nations was designed in San Francisco in 1945. Some of the delegates to that conference were from Columbia University. The “office of strategic services” which became the central intelligence agency was involved in designing the lapel pins for the members of that conference.

If you look at the official flag of Columbia University you see a light blue field with a white crown on it. You might ask yourself why it has that look. It turns out that Columbia was founded as “King’s College” in the city of New York. My diploma from Columbia still has that terminology, in Latin because reasons. Columbia was founded in 1754 by George second. That crown is a symbol of his family, the Hanover family, and their usurpation of the title “king.” There is no king but Jesus Christ.

If you look at the flag of the United Nations it also has a crown. Yes, there is a polar projection of the continents of the Earth in the center. Surrounding that depiction of Earth are laurel wreaths, which were used to crown the Romans who were allowed to have a triumphal parade in Rome - generally with a slave holding the crown over the head of the general (who had often been hailed by his troops “imperator” or worthy to lead Romans). That slave would ride in the chariot with the victorious general and remind him from time to time that the glories of this world are fleeting.

Now, try to imagine if that globe were a head and that crown were surrounding it. Look at it from different angles. Think about what it is saying. The flag of the United Nations is saying that there is a king of the world.

I’m saying that the victors of the second world war claim the authority to impose that worldly domination all over the world. Those victors are among the biggest arms exporters in the history of the world. The victorious “allies” have the permanent veto seats in the security council. No major war takes place anywhere in the world without their involvement, without them selling arms to one or both sides, without their fingers in all the pies, getting lots of corrupt profits from the wars, and lots of individual pleasure for the politicians and bureau rats from the deaths, the bloodshed, the suffering.

These aren’t good people. And you should make a greater effort to stop obeying them.

Your obedience isn’t protecting you. It isn’t going to protect your children. You should stop “doing your part.” They aren’t going to protect children from rape because they are rapists.

Do you know why the federal bureau of investigation (the fbi) won’t help prosecute the Epstein rapists? The system would have to produce detailed records for the defendants, who are very wealthy men. Those men know what the fbi has always been, since it was founded in 1908. The short version was frequently cited by J. Edgar Hoover when anyone would ask him how he had so much power. He had power because he had film and photos of every prominent man in America “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” And the fbi always provided the children, and always murdered them. All that information would come out in detail during any prosecution on criminal charges of any of those very prominent visitors to Epstein’s island and ranch and other properties.

Why did Teddy Roosevelt found the fbi? Congress refused to fund it. So the fbi found dirt on a bunch of congress critters and after the 1908 election, congress has always funded the fbi. The idea for it came from the same people who murdered McKinley. And was Teddy going to say no? Of course not.

If you don’t like the way things are, and I myself certainly do not, then you should stop supporting things the way they are. You can begin by not paying taxes and fees you don’t owe to people you don’t like for things they don’t provide anyway - things like security, prosperity, peace, justice, freedom. If you want things like those, including all those things and more, then you need to look elsewhere. You aren’t going to get those from rapists and war profiteers. Grow up.

Look at things the way they really are. You don’t have to put your hands on the tyrants to push them over. Just stop supporting them. Stop holding them up. They cannot operate without your help.

They don’t have enough voices and eyes to rat out all your neighbours. They rely on you and people like you to summon the police and testify and bear witness and make complaints. They rely on you and the scum running social media sites to report on infractions against wrong think. They don’t have enough prison cells for everyone, and they might be reluctant to pull that “lock down” thing very often.

As long as you cooperate with the system of your oppression, you are going to suffer.

You do have to serve someone. You have a choice. You are free to choose who to serve.

As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.