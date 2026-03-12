“I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.” ~ Potter Stewart, 1964

In 1960 a court in England approved the publication of DH Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover in defiance of a case brought against the publisher for obscenity. In 1964 a film based on a short story published in 1876 was the subject of a court case in which supreme court justice Potter Stewart famously established his own standard for obscenity, which that particular film did not meet. In 1966 that same court reviewed a case arising from Massachusetts against the publication of the 1748 novel Fanny Hill and established a broader standard that books could not be censored for obscenity unless they were utterly without redeeming social value.

Since then publishers have chosen to allow essentially any language at all in any book they publish. I am against censorship, especially censorship by nations, provinces, states, municipalities, and other structures claiming to be “government.” However, I am also convinced that publishers, editors, and authors have responsibility for the works they write, edit, and publish.

There are topics which involve human digestion, anatomy, and reproduction which are regarded as obscene. People who spend time on farms and ranches generally have comprehensive awareness of these matters. Cow flop stinks. Animals may be trained to use litter boxes and wait at the door to go outside for urination and defecation, but many animals don’t have any real control over their excretory functions. It seems silly to make a big deal about bathroom activities. Toilet humour isn’t funny. Nor is it sinful.

Profanity

Profanity is an entirely different class of writing. When people take the Lord’s name in vain, when they use the name of Jesus Christ as an epithet, when they use the phrases G## da## it or G## ##mn you without redaction or symbol substitution, they are sinning. Writers who put these phrases in their stories and articles know that readers will read the words and perhaps say them in quoting the text. Editors know that readers are exposed to profanity if they don’t discourage authors to use those words. There are, of course, plenty of other ways of describing vexation, disagreement, or identifying something as unpleasant such as the gerund form of f#ck and some of those barnyard words alluded to above. Publishers choosing to put profane phrases into circulation by publishing do so knowing that they are causing readers to sin.

Choices have consequences. Someone taking the Lord’s name in vain may repent and be forgiven. Someone causing others to do so may repent and be forgiven. However, one important aspect of repentance is to turn away from sin and sin no more. Causing a book or magazine that contains profanity to come into wide circulation by publishing it clearly results in an unknown number of future readers being caused to sin. Given that there are a large number of other turns of phrase which authors might be asked to use instead, it is not essential to the meaning of any ordinary work not dealing primarily with a discussion of profanity, to be published with such words.

Some publishers may complain that “everyone else is doing it” but that isn’t a meaningful defence. You don’t have to choose to sin. Just because other publishers are enthusiastic about profanity doesn’t mean that you have to be sinful. There are plenty of stories, books, and articles that don’t contain profanity, enough to make an effective publisher reasonably wealthy. And what value is the whole world if you gain it by losing your soul?

After Dark Publications

Way back in 1994 I was asked to write a book. The title requested was The Atlantis Papers. It was requested by the two founders of the 1992 Atlantis Project, Eric Klien and Chuck Geshlider. It didn’t contain any profanity or obscenity. Rather, it described the constitution and law of Oceania, a country that the group intended to build on concrete platforms on the open ocean. For various reasons the project fell apart, so that by the time I was done writing the book it was abundantly clear that the publishing of it would need to be handled by me, as well.

That book was the first one I published under the name “After Dark Publications.” Since then I have published several more, including my 2010 compendium of essays Being Sovereign, my 2011 selection of my essays from L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise entitled Being Libertarian, my 2017 book The Space Scouts Field Manual Parody, and Courtney Smith’s last book Viewpoints of a Trader. published in 2022. None of these books included any profanity or obscenity. There was a time (before 1966) when publishing companies were able to routinely claim that they were not publishing such words. Since then, that tradition has declined. So has much of society.

The name After Dark Publications arose from my reading of J. Neil Schulman 1979 science fiction novel Alongside Night which described an underground movement of free enterprise ventures, revolutionary agorist cadres, and a war between good and evil. Good was represented by decentralised, free market, independent, self sovereign, armed individuals. Evil was the nation state plundering everyone, pillaging, lying, cheating, stealing, murdering, and doing all the other things we see in the District of Corruption. Night had fallen on America, but alongside that dark time there was an entire new civilisation being built. After Dark Publications is about building that better future.

Today I am raising funds to expand After Dark Publications. We will be publishing several books on communications privacy and data security, including an overview of these industries as well as a primer for adults to use in safeguarding the online experiences of their children and young adult family members. I would also like to put together funds to encourage other publishers to build or rebuild their physical and online publications.

After Dark Publications is 32 years old and has a number of titles already in its body of work. As publisher, I am inclined to offer 9.6% of the company in a seed financing round for $192,000. The minimum investment would thus be $12,000 for a maximum of 16 initial investors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This article is not an offering of securities, nor is it an advertisement of any such offering, but it is a discussion of the publishing industry.

A complete business plan and further documentation is being developed.

Please support my work

Tonight I’ll be back to sleeping in the ditch unless I’m able to find work, or help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.