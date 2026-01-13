“Who can say what the future may bring,

Will it cause us to weep or cause us to sing?

I don’t believe in predestined fate,

The future will be what we choose to create.”

~ Anthem for the Ama-gi

Today I wanted to share some of the projects in which I’m involved. Please feel free to discuss any of these in the comments. New project suggestions are always welcome.

Axiom

There is a new social media platform called Axiom. One of its key features is that all of the posts are permanent on a blockchain. The purpose of the project is to establish tools for censorship-proof social media, building a series of axioms by testing hypotheses with evidence (for and against), and allowing participants to mine crypto through posting ideas and giving context.

Currently the company is seeking working capital. The Axiom project has been built independently since 2024. It as a working decentralised application, an active utility token, and over a hundred user accounts already without marketing in earnest. Their token, the Acorn, is interoperable with ICP, the Internet Computer Protocol token with buyers and sellers using existing swap sites and ICP exchange providers. You can contact me here in the comments or by direct message for more information.

Secure Perimeter Institute

Since the late Summer of last year, I’ve been working very actively to build a new educational establishment we’re calling Secure Perimeter Institute. We are providing security audits, transition to open source operating systems and software, essays, and information about computer data security and communications privacy.

I very strongly urge you to learn as much as possible about your devices, how they operate, and what they are doing. You may be surprised by how much information is being shared with other parties, including the companies that provide your operating systems, the apps you install, and your communications service providers. It is possible to have much more privacy, but it requires effort.

Freedom Renaissance Studios

“It is inaccurate to say that I hate everything. I am strongly in favor of common sense, common honesty, and common decency. This makes me forever ineligible for public office.”

~ H.L. Mencken, 1950

For over a year, I’ve been working with entrepreneurs, film makers, screen writers, and experts on the development of a film studio. We don’t want to make films the way Hollywood and London have been, but with very current technologies and without the focus on post-modernist political nonsense.

Eldar Capital

Since 2016 I’ve been providing financial information and connexions to entrepreneurs and businesses. Some of the companies we work with are in privacy technology, communications systems, space development, logistics, mining, and food production. In addition to finance, banking, and networking, I provide consulting services in technology, forensic accounting, business plan analysis and development, and digital marketing.

How you can support my work

This morning thanks to a friend, I am indoors. However, I don’t have funds to stay inside tonight. We did find the money to keep the company server online. I was able to renew my phone. However, no money for the book storage rental in Ohio. So your financial support would be appreciated. If you are able to help, please help.

I have fully recovered from my recent illness. I am available for work. I’m also available to network since I know a great many people in various industries. Feel free to inquire in the comments, or by direct message, or by other means if we’re already in private communication about what sorts of work I can do. These include business planning, finance, non-profit fundraising, forensic accounting, management consulting, technical consulting, chief technology operations, operations research, and systems integration. If you have work that needs doing, please let me know. I am eager for work.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters.

You can support my work including these essays (posts), my short gold commentary notes, my other notes and replies, and the many projects in which I am engaged through various means. These include CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email. If you would like to make a contribution to the new school project through me, please let me know and I will forward the funds promptly.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.