It is this flexibility that CMC telecom pioneer John Gilmore referred to when he said, “The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.” This way of passing information and communication around a network as a distributed resource with no central control manifested in the rapid growth of the anarchic global conversation known as Usenet. ~ Howard Rheingold, 1993

In it, our friend, who is one of those cats that has no use for central planning or command economy type authoritarianism, a free marketeer kitty as it were, points out that there are some really interesting things that happen around “the big lie.” I wanted to spend some time with this topic because it has come up again and again.

The noble lie wasn’t either

Long ago as such things are regarded in our culture, there was a fellow named Plato. Several decades back there was a required class at Columbia college of Columbia University that had been founded as “King’s college in the city of New York.” The required class was called “Contemporary Civilisation.” Given the high level of reee in such circles these days, I’ve no idea if the class is still taught, still required for graduation, or whether the entire core curriculum that was a feature for many decades of a Columbia undergrad degree has been tossed in the ash bin of history along with everything else the woke communists hate. Plato’s The Republic was required reading for this class.

I have a great many criticisms of Plato. We may return to these topics in future essays. For now let us examine one of the aspects of Plato’s ideal republic, that it be based upon a lie. What is the “noble lie” of which he wrote? It is the falsehood that some people are better than others, that some are more deserving of every comfort and every conceivable educational advantage, that certain people deserve to be given the best food, the best tutors, the most effective physical training, and should be destined to be philosopher kings, each such “king” ruling everyone else in a given community.

Plato knew it to be false. He called it a lie. It is a lie.

Plato felt that it was essential to base an entire culture upon a falsehood because he believed that a hierarchy is essential. He would give various examples of hierarchies in nature and then pretend that what other creatures do must be applied to human society. He wanted to build a lasting hierarchy and he believed that nobody is really better than anyone else at ruling, but that telling this lie about the nobility of such persons would be a good thing.

I believe just the opposite. I believe that Jesus Christ has the goods on this topic. Those who hear the words of Jesus and do them build upon a solid foundation. They build their homes upon a rock. And when the storms come and the winds blow and the flood waters rise, their homes remain standing because they are founded upon a rock. Those who do not do the words of Jesus are building upon a foundation of sand, the shifting sands of expedience. When the storms come, the winds blow, the waters rise, their homes fall, and great is their fall.

Jesus is the truth, the life, and the way. Building upon the truth is essential. It is especially important for social and economic projects. That’s why God repeatedly instructs people to have only one weight, not separate weights for foreign visitors, not cheating weights, but true measure. Give measure for measure. Build upon the truth and your building lasts. Build upon falsehood, as Plato insisted, and you end up with a mess.

If you would like to see monuments to the messes that can be created by trying to build a hierarchical system on a foundational lie, simply look around you. The lies are more numerous than ever, and the failure of the systems involved is incoming.

Resistant to programming

God creates very well. Better than you, of course, and better than people sometimes imagine. We are resistant to programming.

Even people who can be hypnotised, and not everyone can be, don’t generally think they are being programmed by the hypnotist. They think they are going along with the gag, being cooperative for the sake of a good time. And, when people under hypnosis are told to do something that is contradictory to their own nature, they often refuse to carry out the command. It is very difficult to get someone to kill another person or himself under hypnotic or post-hypnotic suggestion because the suggestion goes against the soul’s essential nature. Of course, not all souls are the same, and some do quite heinous things even without being hypnotised.

To get further into this topic, you may recall the words of one of the arch enemies of humanity, decency, and goodness, Yuval Harari, saying that mankind have no souls and that the mind is hackable, that we are hackable animals. Harari is the protege of the evil and disgusting Klaus Schwab. He has spoken to enthusiastic reception at World Economic Forum events because the World Economic Forum is entirely populated with evil, disgusting, hateful, wicked people who hate humanity, eat human flesh, drink blood, rape children, or are otherwise really bad. They tend to want to slaughter right around 7 to 7.5 billion people and enslave the rest. They want you to eat bugs, drink only bug juice, live in a pod, and be disposed of by immediate murder in the event you ever say you are even slightly unhappy with your living conditions.

Harari seems to imply in some of his talks that he has performed vivisection on numerous occasions on other people. I believe he has tortured some people to death, on information from various sources. He claims to have found no “soul” in his investigations, by which I gather he means that he views the three spatial and one temporal dimension as “reality” and the soul as something that could be removed from the human body if he wanted to do so, and he evidently does want to create soulless automatons in human form by merciless torture and depravity. He also seems to imply that through extensive experiments in trauma based mind control he has been able to coerce people to do things that are against their essential natures, presumably to include murder and suicide.

You will notice that it takes repeated and persistent application of trauma to get trauma based mind control to achieve the intended objectives. They cannot get the goals they want by simply rewarding people for doing the things they want, so they use the infliction of horrors to get people to have a psychotic break, to create an “alter” personality that is different in some ways, or more than one that are different in various ways, in order to process the trauma.

Basically, it is something every actor knows how to do. You create a facade, a masque, and people think of you in a certain way. As long as you stay “in character” people are not interacting with the real you, they are interacting with the role you are playing.

Long ago, that was one of the ways that I was able to survive repeated and persistent childhood physical violence by my parents, older brothers, school class “mates,” and random strangers, including the police. I was taught acting by a very good drama teacher, Sally Hersh, and was able to persuade the people at school that I was the absent minded professor character they thought they understood. I did it because I was unhappy pretty much all the time being tormented and taunted and treated like dirt. So it developed that it was the absent minded professor Theodore Kokintz who they were treating that way, and I was simply staying in character from the play “The Mouse on Mars” in which I had this role in junior high school.

Trauma based mind control has some similar aspects, but it is far more torture, far more coercion, the inescapability of being tortured again and again, which sets up the soul’s seeking after an alter, a different “personality” that can interact differently with the pain and with the people who are doing the torturing. They break your mind. Your mind reassembles itself into a different person.

Of course, not everyone does. Sometimes they break your mind and it stays broken and they don’t have any use for you gibbering all the time, so they kill you. They killed a lot of people in the various Mein Kampf (MK) Ultra and Naomi projects. They still do. Monarch programming is one of the particularly heinous sorts.

You are welcome to inquire how I know so much about these things. I did a lot of work with anonymous remailers for a long time because I was a survivor of childhood violence. I know a lot of people (men and women) who have been raped. I know a lot of survivors of various military and deep state mind control projects. I know people who dropped a lot of acid, possibly more than they should.

No, I don’t offer a lot of links in my essays. I don’t offer them because I am not trying to footnote a scholarly text to prove the things I write. I don’t offer them because you’re an adult or you wouldn’t be reading these words, or you will be an adult very soon if you are a precocious person reading this far into one of these essays. So you should figure out how to use IPFS, Yandex, search tools, and how to go to a library and find things in the card catalogue and how to find books on the stacks, and how to find books that you are led to find by the Holy Spirit. You should, in sum, do your own research.

If you do your own research, you can convince yourself that I am full of tripe and stop reading my stuff. Or you can convince yourself that I had some insights worth following up which led you to explore some of the vast rabbit holes under Watership Down. Given the hundreds of people who subscribe for free to this ‘stack of essays, and the persistent readers who keep showing up in the notifications, I suspect that those who have done the research have confirmed for their own purposes enough of what I’m saying that they keep coming back.

Hard to unfool

One of the things that people notice, and which shows up in the above captioned (rare link up there, go click through if ya wanna) from our favourite Boriqua Gato is that once someone has been programmed they don’t want to admit they have been fooled. I believe that’s part of God’s design. We are hard to program and once we have been guided into a certain mode of thinking we don’t want to give it all up and adopt a new mode.

People will actually fight to keep their illusions. It is a difficulty. Over time, it has allowed Edward Bernays and his followers to use propaganda to get people to borrow money to buy stuff they don’t need to impress people they don’t like. You might recognise that last sentence as partly inspired by the film “Fight Club” based on the book of the same name. People have been aware for some time that the adverts and blipverts on hoax stream media are persuasive.

One of the things about the “big lie” is that it overwhelms the senses. So much so in some cases that people will not only fight to keep believing it, but will actually deny the input of their own senses in order to stick with the lie that comforts them.

It is not a new thing. In the book of Isaiah, God went to great lengths to explain it. In chapter 30 thereof, there is a passage as follows:

For they are a rebellious people, lying children, children unwilling to hear the instruction of the Lord; who say to the seers, “Do not see,” and to the prophets, “Do not prophesy to us what is right; speak to us smooth things, prophesy illusions, leave the way, turn aside from the path, let us hear no more about the Holy One of Israel.” (Isaiah 30: 9 to 11)

People like to be comfortable. People become complacent. If they can get food, clean drinking water, and a safe warm place to sleep, they tend to put up with a great deal. Thomas Jefferson and the other members of the committee for composing the declaration of independence put it to the world that prudence dictates that institutions long established should not be thrown down for light and transient reasons and that all experience has shown that mankind are more inclined to suffer evil while evil is sufferable than change things to which they have become accustomed.

Abdication

So it has taken a long train of abuses and usurpations. How long? Oh, children, you have no idea. Hundreds of thousands of years ago there were hominids travelling amongst the stars. We had a space elevator, as such things are now called among the technologically aware. You might think of it as a “beanstalk” which gave access to the remains of the planet Tiamat, including places like the main belt asteroid 16 Psyche which has quadrillions of dollars worth of gold and platinum in it. A castle “in the sky” accessed by a beanstalk that was grown from seeds - technological seeds as described in the writings of Neal Stephenson in, for example, The Diamond Age: or a Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer. Graphene is one of the strongest materials we know and it grows like other carbon molecules if given the right nutrient feed.

There was a terrible crime. Humanity was betrayed. Demons were brought here. Terrible things were done. There was a war in heaven. God won that war. There are reasons that the war didn’t end here. It will be ended soon.

For the American colonists the long train of abuses and usurpations began shortly after the French and Indian war, the global war known more widely as the “Seven Years War” of 1756 to 1763. To pay its costs in that war, and in the settlement that followed, the House of Hanover (which today lies and calls itself Windsor) wanted to tax the colonists because they were far away and improperly, poorly represented in parliament. Patrick Henry spoke against those taxes in 1765 in a famous speech in which he noted that Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the first his Cromwell, and (as the assembled burgesses of Virginia began shouting about treason) George the third may profit by their example.

Henry would go on to be a speaker against other abuses and usurpations, including his very famous 1775 speech asking to be given liberty or death. Patrick Henry was against the constitution, which is a terrible document, written by evil men who wanted to establish plantation slavery and wanted to be sure you and your children would be enslaved. In addition to Henry and many other anti-federalists, such intelligent critics as Henry David Thoreau and Lysander Spooner have completely eradicated any reason brought forth for the constitution which, as the latter noted, “has either authorised all the tyranny we have suffered, or has been powerless to prevent any of it; in either case it is unfit to exist.”

There was a long train of abuses and usurpations which led to the war between the states which is mistakenly called the American civil war. I would trace our current troubles to the murder of a sitting president, JFK, in 1963, by the actions of the cia, fbi, and dod. I would trace the more obvious hostilities to the 1993 massacre at Waco. And, of course, they were so successful in lying about that event, about Ruby Ridge, and about the Murrah Federal Building in 1995, that they also lied about the events of the 11th day of the 9th month of 2001. The USAPATRIOT act has pretended to authorise even more tyranny.

In fact, of course, none of it is authority. Way back in that declaration of independence, the authors of it noted that governments are instituted among people, deriving such just powers as they have from the consent of the governed. For a great many years, including by murdering JFK, those with the real power in the District of Corruption have abdicated government by denying that your consent is important.

The argument that the 1960 election was valid is tenuous at best, but it was accepted by the people at the time. So it has a kind of validity. In any event, nobody agreed that it was okay to murder the president. But murdered he was.

The argument that the 1992 election was valid is similarly tenuous. It did have that very strange fellow, Ross Perot, as a third candidate. He clearly knew that it would be a terrible thing if George Herbert Walker Bush, who was there in Dallas making sure JFK was murdered, were re-elected. However, again, people acquiesced in the outcome of the election. But nobody I know has any agreement with what was done at Ruby Ridge, with the elder Bush’s deployment of Marines to Mogadishu in the 12th month of 1992, nor with the things Janet Reno had done to the men, women, and children in their church at Mount Carmel in 1993.

The number of things published by the liberal socialist hoax stream press that lies and calls itself mainstream regarding the invalidity of the 2000 election is a big number. The corpulent and often clever film maker Michael Moore goes over some of those thoughts in his very interesting film “Fahrenheit 911” which joins “Loose Change 911” and other films as classic documentaries against the deep state, the shenanigans, and the evil being perpetrated not only against the American people but against the people of the world to maintain the power and authority of a group of really sick, twisted, ugly, depraved denizens of that District of Corruption.

Nor do I have to hunt very hard to find hoax stream liberal socialist criticisms of the 2004 election. It featured Skull and Bones depraved lunatic Bush and Skull and Bones depraved swift boat scumbag John Kerry demanding power and authority over you, me, and everyone on the planet.

But you will find that the people who hate freedom and independence will shriek loudly if you talk to them about the case for election fraud in 2008 or 2012. They really liked being lied to by the gay man who married a tranny and bombed the living daylights out of every country he could. On the other hand, they will just as eagerly shriek in outrage about the invalidity of the 2016 election of the 45th president and the shocking, shocking I tell you, loss of the Hillary. It was, she was quite sure, her turn.

I don’t need to say it, but I kind of enjoy saying it. You aren’t going to vote your way to freedom. Who amongst the tyrannical government would be willing to accurately count the votes? How hard is it for them to lie and manipulate and control politicians? Especially with prominent connexions to Epstein, Diddy, and Oprah.

Friend of freedom Emma Goldman noted that if voting were going to change anything, the people in power would make it illegal. You are going to see what she meant in a few days time when they announce the results of the selection that they call an election. You will also see what is done to keep power by people who not only hate you but who rape and torture children as often as they can.

A very long time ago a bad man named Teddy Roosevelt created, against the wishes of congress, an agency called the Feral Bureau of Investigation. The bureau rats he found to run it were a nasty bunch. After a while, his successor, Woodrow Wilson, appointed J. Edgar Hoover to run the thing. Hoover was very proud of saying that he had film of every prominent man in business, politics, or industry “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” He used these things to control people around him and was permanently at the head of the fbi. Later his files were stolen by the Clintons in a brief scandal called FileGate which went away when they began to reveal some of the facts documented in those files.

My favourite writer on all things economic,

wrote recently (gonna shock you and give a second link) about

. Apparently you can get blocked on Twitter by one of the hoax stream goofs named Steph because she is sensitive about being called callous and clueless about the privation caused by inflation and the escalating cost of living.

In this essay, you can see a graphic from 1975, a newspaper clipping in which Jack Anderson and another author report on revelations on Capitol Hill. Hearings before congress revealed that the cia used a “honey pot” of sex to target foreign diplomats. Rudy wonders whether it was only foreign diplomats, or maybe also domestic bureau rats, domestic politicians. I would wonder if Steph and Olbermann and others like Stephen King have also done deals “with the devil” and there is dirt they don’t want exposed, so they toe the party line.

Songs for sectarians

A very long time ago there was a technology called vinyl records. There was a speed very rarely favoured, 78 revolutions per minute. Such much revolution!

My mom had a set of 78 records called “Songs for Sectarians.” Every few years I would get a hankering to hear those tunes. You can find some of them on various music platforms. One that I liked was “Our Line’s Been Changed Again,” because I knew the various historical figures involved from my readings on the topic. I also enjoyed “Bill Bailey the ultimate sectarian.” But my favourites were “The Old Bolshevik’s Song” based on the Gilbert & Sullivan song about a “Model of a Modern Major General” and “Oh My Darling Party Line” based on “Oh My Darling Clementine.” Please indulge me for a few moments with some of the lyrics from this last:

In old Moscow, in the Kremlin, in the fall of thirty-nine, sat a Russian and a Prussian, writing out the party line. Chorus: Oh my darling, oh my darling, oh my darling party line. Oh I never will desert you, 'cause I love this life of mine. Leon Trotsky was a Nazi, oh we knew it for a fact. Pravda said it, we all read it, Before the Stalin-Hitler Pact. (chorus) Once a Nazi would be shot, see, that was then the party line. Now a Nazi's hotsy-totsy, Trotsky's laying British mines. (chorus) Now the Nazis and Der Fuehrer stand within the party line. All the Russians love the Prussians, Volga boatmen sail the Rhine.

So, now you know a bit about what I think regarding cognitive dissonance, how people are willing to accept programming to a certain extent, and how they will fight to keep believing a particular set of programming long after it has become absurd. I don’t really want to talk about the people from the Young Spartacus League who were still selling newspapers at Columbia when I was a student there, or how they were determined to uphold the rhetorical position that libertarians are fascists.

I will simply leave you with a final thought on these topics. God has been very angry. There are many and abundant reasons for God’s anger.

In Isaiah 30, God explains the plan for helping you through these difficulties, with direct guidance. Also in that same chapter, God speaks of a day of destruction when the towers fall, a day of God’s terrible wrath. I suggest you read the whole chapter and reflect on the word of God as often as possible. And get out of the big cities.

God sent Jesus to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. God lives and is engaged in our lives all the time. A reckoning comes. Praise God. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.