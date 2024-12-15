“Liberty is an acknowledgement of faith in God and His works” ~ Frederic Bastiat, The Law, Anno Domini 1850

There was a time when people sent some of their children to colleges and universities to study scripture and become professors. Professor is a word that is meant to signify a person who professes faith in God. Later this tradition declined. So has trust in “experts.”

I submit to you the proposal that if you look at it even cursorily, you will find that many professors have become whores for whomsoever is willing to pay for their opinions. You should be able to establish to your own satisfaction whether this fact has always been true, or whether it has arisen as a direct and consequential result of taking away the expectation that professors should make a profession of faith in God.

Professing faith to qualify for office

In 1776, states such as New Jersey and Maryland required that anyone seeking to hold public office should make a profession of faith. Maryland specifically required a profession of faith in God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Ghost, and to acknowledge the Bible as divinely inspired. Wisconsin previously had a profession of faith in the Christian religion and a firm conviction of that faith to hold office.

In Article 6, the constitution for these United States says: “The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, and the Members of the several State Legislatures, and all executive and judicial Officers, both of the United States and of the several States, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Previously in these pages, I have mentioned that God is referenced four times in the declaration of independence of 1776. God is also called upon one time, at the very end, of the articles of confederation. But nowhere in the constitution is the word God mentioned, nor the concept of divine providence. God is not only entirely outside of the interests of the freemasons, demon worshippers, Lucifer worshippers, plantation slave owners and slave torturers, and human sacrificers such as Ben Franklin - the bones of whose victims were found under his home on Craven street in London in 1997, but they deliberately forbade any test of religious qualification to hold offices in the government described in their abominable constitution.

I suspect that some Quakers were involved at least in the ratification convention in Pennsylvania because the specification is that “oath or affirmation” should be involved. Quakers are very faithful to the words of Jesus, in my direct personal experience of my fellows in many of the meetings of the religious society of friends of Jesus. Jesus told his followers to swear not but let your yes be yes and your no be no, more than this comes from evil.

“Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.” ~ Matthew 5:37

Other than these occasional lapses, I have scoured the constitution for evidence that the authors of it were even vaguely interested in God, Jesus, or Christendom. I believe they took a blood oath of secrecy at the outset of their convention because it was their intention to defile the people and country of America. If you seek monuments to the truth in this matter, look around you.

Groves are bad

Long ago there was a guy named Plato. He taught in a group of trees that were called a grove, and also by the name “academe.” In the following centuries, it became common to refer to colleges and universities as the groves of academe. God hates groves.

First Kings, 14:15 “For the LORD shall smite Israel, as a reed is shaken in the water, and he shall root up Israel out of this good land, which he gave to their fathers, and shall scatter them beyond the river, because they have made their groves, provoking the LORD to anger.”

A university about which you may have heard, Oxford, where filthy demon worshipper Cecil Rhodes endowed a set of scholarships to defile and pervert American scholars, describes the concept of the groves of academe as follows: “The academic world; originally as a quotation from the Epistles of the 1st-century AD Roman poet Horace, ‘Atque inter silvas Academi quaerere verum [And seek for truth in the groves of Academe].’

You will find in Athens references to an historical place where Plato taught that is called by the same name, the groves of Academus or Hecademus as the name comes to us. Of course, necessarily, ancient Greek is a language spoken by people other than contemporary Greeks and is written in characters other than the Latin alphabet, so you can make of the transliteration what you please.

You can find dozens of passages about God’s anger toward those who pretended to be faithful to God but worshipped other things in groves of trees. It is idolatry and pagan, and I’ve previously been at some pains to describe the vast errors of the German pagans and their successors in Buckingham, Berlin, and other places run by the families of the Saxe Coburg Gotha heritage. If you want to know all the things wrong with the European aristocracy, you should begin by examining in considerable detail whether any of them are actually Christian. Many in Christendom are only putting up a front of pretence and are in fact vile demon worshipping cannibals.

Walls of Ivy

There are people who claim to be learned or educated who may come across this essay and assert that I am somehow jealous of better trained “professionals” or as we sometimes say, “pros” or even, more accurately, “prostitutes.” Without doubt they are mistaken. No such jealousy pertains to my character.

Indeed, I have a bachelor’s degree from Columbia university, which is widely regarded as an “Ivy League” school. While there, my concentrations were astrophysics, history, and economics. As well, I have a master’s degree from Rice University with concentrations in entrepreneurship, marketing, and operations research. After graduate school I completed studies under the supervision of Michael van Notten and Spencer Heath MacCallum related to free port development and Somali culture. So, I don’t think it valid to suggest that I am poorly educated.

My own teaching credentials begin in 1980 at the University of Kansas where I was a paid adjunct instructor at the debate camp. I’ve also been a paid instructor at a community college in Texas and in many private educational settings, including at major corporations. I’ve been a lecturer in Aspen, Milan, Dax, London Ontario, and held seminars in many other places.

One of the interesting books that I read in college was called Up Against the Ivy Wall. It was published in 1968 by Jerry Avorn just after the Spring semester had ended. Jerry was on campus during the rioting by the police, witness to their violence and destruction of campus facilities, battery and attempted murder against students, and repeated violations of individual privacy and decency. It would probably be instructive to people who think that protestors should be treated harshly by the police, though getting any of them to actually read it would be a stretch.

Of course, Columbia, Harvard, Yale, and the other colleges that associate with those universities (Barnard, Radcliffe, etc.) have in some of their founding documents indications of the traditional expectations of such schools. Colleges and universities were established to teach Christian men how to be good ministers, how to be educated in the priestly needs of a community, how to understand and obey the Gospels. But, as mentioned above, these traditions declined, and so did the quality of their educational “output.”

Human resources

The term “human resources” is evil. It hearkens back to the plantation system of slavery. It is meant to degrade people by not referring to them as people nor even as personnel, but as “resources” to be used, abused, and dismissed after no longer useful. It is symbolic of the degradation and viciousness of American culture that the term is common in both academic and business settings.

People are good. More people are better. People are the source of production, so we have measures of productivity. The last four hundred years has been a bonanza in terms of human productivity because we have found many ways to increase the time available for prayer.

“Say what?” I pretend to hear you ask.

Yes. Labour saving devices were originally intended to help the faithful have more time to spend in reading the Bible, contemplating the Gospels, and praying to God. Many of the fine inventions of the Shaker communities in Ohio and elsewhere are testimony to their determination to be engaged in prayer rather than in quotidian tasks such as peeling apples, washing clothes, or wringing them dry to hang on the line. If you use a circular saw or have a metal cap on a roof pipe or chimney, you can thank some members of the Shaker faith.

God commands us to be fruitful and multiply, to subdue this earthly realm, and have dominion over the animals. It might be well to do more to uphold God’s commandments, if you want to get through the difficult times ahead.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.