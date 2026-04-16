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Gilgamech
19h

When I saw this article I thought you might be talking about power reactors not propulsion reactors. I would like to see private enterprise working on thorium reactors. There are a handful of projects out there, mostly government sponsored as far as I know?

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3 replies by Jim Davidson and others
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Gilgamech
19h

As I understand it the main reasons for cancelling NERVA included

- risk of a nuclear reactor exploding (conventionally) in the atmosphere during launch

- concerns that it might complicate international agreements on nuclear weapons in outer space

- it became clear the Soviets were not going to get to the Moon

Shame, it’s a damn good rocket.

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