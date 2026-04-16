“What we observe is not nature itself but nature exposed to our method of questioning.” ~ Werner Heisenberg, Anno Domini 1958

The “public sector” is a mess. You know it. Every agency claiming to represent the people has been overwhelmed by liars, thieves, fraudsters, rapists, and murderers. So the idea of creating anything in the public sector ought to, by now, seem to you like a really bad idea. Political power is magnetic to deceivers and corrupters.

Therefore I won’t propose any state entity at all, ever. The ideas involved in nuclear physics are familiar to me from childhood because I grew up with a theoretical nuclear physicist dad who pioneered the application of nuclear technologies to seagoing vessels in his research in Norway in the 1950s. It seemed natural to be part of the physics club in my high school and to include astrophysics as one of my concentrations in college.

Yesterday my eyes were opened to a problem which has very far ranging implications. I’m grateful to Bill Buppert of Chasing Ghosts Podcast for bringing the link to my attention, and to Fleet Logic for their detailed review of the situation. Since you would do well to read that detailed review before proceeding with the rest of this essay, here is the link, all embedded the way Substack thinks is best:

Metaphor is a very useful linguistic tool, so let’s defer to Fleet Logic and quote their understanding of the situation: “The mine is the maintenance enterprise itself: yards, dry docks, nuclear-qualified trades, planning, quality assurance, and the throughput needed to take ships and submarines in on schedule and return them to the fleet on schedule. When that system loses margin, the fleet starts to suffer ‘readiness attrition’ - ships and submarines are not destroyed in combat, but they become unavailable long enough that they may as well be gone.”

You are, of course, free to think that the world would be better off if nuclear submarines were owned and operated by private enterprises and not by nation states. You can also think elaborate thoughts about how a world at peace wouldn’t need nuclear powered high speed attack submersibles with heavy duty torpedoes. These are very nice thoughts, and you are welcome to develop any or all of them in the comments. None of which denies the fact that we live in a world with nuclear powered vessels and we want to see them kept in operation as long as they remain useful.

The story of the USS Boise is a story of a canary dying in a coal mine, which should signal to the people in that mine that there is something deadly requiring immediate action. Having a warship scheduled for refit for about a decade and having no facilities, no qualified workers, and no capacity to refit it strongly suggests that the entire nuclear power and nuclear propulsion industry are in trouble.

Since 1975 the number of teaching reactors and schools providing nuclear engineering studies has declined by about 50%. We used to have about 50 such reactors in the United States, now we have about 24. Yes, of course the “Three Mile Island” nuclear power plant incidents were significant in the minds of many people. No, nuclear power is not nearly as dangerous, even in terms of radiation, as coal. Nor is it any where as damaging to the environment as solar and wind systems, nor does it emit nearly as many noxious gasses as oil and gasoline power systems. Essentially all of the environmental objections to nuclear power are nonsensical and come from funding by big oil companies and eugenicist Malthusians (like the Rockefeller family) who want dramatically fewer people on Earth.

Far more people die mining coal every year than have died in all nuclear power system accidents in the last hundred years. Which is not to suggest that I’m against people using coal or mining other useful minerals from the ground. I am saying that hysteria with respect to power technologies has led to a profoundly warped set of policies.

Nuclear propulsion

Most of what you read about in terms of nuclear power systems for propulsion are essentially steam engines. The first steam powered vessel was demonstrated in 1783. The first commercially successful steamship was put into operation in 1807. Nuclear power is a much better tool for generating high pressure steam than its predecessors which burnt coal or oil because a very small amount of nuclear fuel goes a very long way toward making lots of steam for many years.

There is, however, a different technology which makes use of nuclear power. NERVA stands for Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application. It was a joint US atomic energy commission and national aeronautics and space administration programme active from roughly 1955 to 1973. It was initially under the Air Force as Project Rover. The goal was to design and develop a nuclear thermal rocket engine. It worked really well, so nasa and the air force chose to kill it off entirely in their political focus on putting all efforts into the space shuttle system.

NERVA used nuclear systems to heat liquid hydrogen fuel. These systems generated up to 869 seconds of specific impulse which is much greater than the most advanced (and complex and expensive) chemical rocket engines which generate about 452 seconds for oxygen-hydrogen (the space shuttle main engine performance in vacuum) or up to 542 seconds for an experimental lithium-fluorine-hydrogen engine tested in the 1960s by Rocketdyne. The upper stage RL10 engine has 465 seconds specific impulse in a vacuum. The theoretical limit for NERVA systems we know how to design would be about 910 seconds of specific impulse.

Monatomic hydrogen would be a superior fuel to normal hydrogen in terms of specific impulse. We will leave aside for discussion another time the costs involved in producing substantial amounts of monatomic hydrogen. Using a NERVA system capable of 910 seconds of specific impulse and replacing the normal hydrogen with monatomic hydrogen would increase the result by about the square root of two because the molecular weight is half. So, 1.41 times 910 = 1,283.1 seconds would be the upper theoretical potential for this sort of system. If you aren’t familiar with space propulsion systems, that won’t seem like a very impressive figure, but please refer to the existing rocket performance data in the previous paragraph. The point is, if we want to open the solar system, let alone the galaxy, to human exploration and settlement, we really need NERVA technologies.

Moreover, we need a private enterprise that develops nuclear power and nuclear propulsion technologies, makes them available to industry, and trains up people who can work on these systems, who understand them. Or, to quote Johannes Kepler in his 1610 letter to Galileo, “Create ships and sails capable of navigating the celestial atmosphere and you will find men to man them, men not afraid of the vast emptiness of space.” And not afraid of the complex systems that make those ships go.

John Wilkins around 1665 is quoted as saying that “If we can only stay away from politics we’ll be flying to the Moon in a few generations.” Well, of course, the “royal” society didn’t stay away from politics. After the goldsmiths were defrauded by the Stuart family and upChuck the second closed the exchequer in 1672, money was debased by politics, so essentially everything was corrupted thereafter.

A new school

One of the first opportunities for a private enterprise nuclear power and propulsion institute would be training students in nuclear technologies. You can see some students at the Oregon state university in Corvallis in the image at the top of this essay studying some nuclear stuff. The screen that two of them are looking at is above the windows that show the actual teaching reactor in the next room. Quite a lot can be learned in such places.

Given the large need for qualified nuclear technicians, engineers, and scientists, it should be possible to develop a series of teaching reactors that are more advanced than those put together in the early 1960s. Most of the teaching reactors in the USA have been around since 1961 or so, which puts some of them past retirement age if 65 were any sort of sensible sunset for such tech. Yes, they may be refurbished and yes they may last 80 or 100 years, but their technology level is frozen in time, and tech has moved on in various ways.

In addition to developing new and better teaching reactors, building several college campus locations for teaching nuclear power and propulsion would be a major purpose for this private enterprise. Colleges and universities perform research and teach students. Researchers develop new technologies and intellectual property can be licensed for additional streams of revenue. All of these technologies can be commercial without any (corruptly allocated) government contracts. And if some of our students go on to careers with military contractor companies, that would not be unexpected. People have choices to take.

If you would be interested in these developments, I am putting together an advisory group from whom I intend to solicit advice and suggestions. So if you have advice and suggestions, please share them in the comments or get in touch with me through direct messages.

Please support my work

Things have been very difficult for me for several years. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. The rent for this month is now past due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

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It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.