“Become Competent, Confident, and Dangerous – This is more than self-defense; it’s about becoming a person who can think independently, act decisively, and adapt to any challenge.” ~ Maxim Smith, The Preparation, Anno Domini 2025

It came up on a note this evening. Why buy gold, silver, gear, food, to prepare? To prepare to run and hide, the writer asks? If we aren’t going to hang the ones who have ruined our country, what are we preparing for? So that seems like an excellent topic for my current essay. Prepare for what, and when?

The short answer is available in Latin. Right around AD 385 Roman author Publius Flavius Vegetius Renatus published his treatise on military tactics, De Re Militari in which he wrote the words: “Igitur qui desiderat pacem, praeparet bellum.” Therefore he who desires peace should prepare for war. A very similar phrase, though in ancient Greek, is found in Plato’s discussion of the laws. He wrote, “to enjoy peace those living in a city-state must be ready for war.” That was published about 348 years Before Christ.

Yes, sure, it would be well to tar and feather those scoundrels who are not hung from lampposts. A friend of mine once said that Constitution Avenue in the District of Corruption featured several miles of suitable fixtures for nooses and open spaces for gallows. But, as you know, it is one thing to contemplate bringing justice to those who operate a $7.4 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026. It is another thing entirely to actually accomplish any part of that intention.

Cult of murderers

Two things happened in 2016 which explain much of the world around you. Both of these things were the expression of the people of the two countries involved. In the “United Kingdom” or as we used to call it, England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the people voted against the continued involvement of their country in the European Union. The Brexit vote represented the withdrawal of the consent of the governed for the system of ever increasing bureaucracy, ever growing layers of domination and control, and the unwillingness of the British people to submit their traditions to the idiotic decrees of Brussels.

That particular event made the house of Windsor very angry. It made many in the parliament very angry. It made everyone in the bureaucracies of Europe very angry. How dare these people refuse their consent? How dare they imagine themselves to be sovereign? They had to be punished.

Elizabeth Nickson of “Welcome to Absurdistan” gives the details of the dire consequences that ensued. Treason is what happens when people who have power over a country choose to betray that country. The usurper upChuck the third is guilty of treason. The “conservative” political party that refused to implement Brexit and the "labour” or communist party that never wanted to implement Brexit, have also committed treason. Essentially everyone with any office or title or peerage in the UK has been engaged in treason including the deliberate murder through poison jabs, rape gangs, the release of violent criminals from prisons, and the importation of violent criminals to both murder the British people and replace them, ever since 2016.

You can read her latest piece here: A Murderous Cult Run by a Murderous Cult Run by a Murderous Cult All Funded by People Who Hate America, Americans and freedom

Mistakes were not made

Above I mentioned that there were two events in 2016. Obviously the other event that upset the ignorant, evil, willfully foolish people in the District of Corruption was the vote taken for president of the United States. Despite considerable efforts to steal that election for “Her Turn” Hillary, the vote went the other way. Once again the people refused to consent to be governed by the mass murdering demon worshipping cannibals including Hillary, the Podestas, the Obamas, and their cohort of vicious psychopaths.

So in 2019 they hatched a plan to slaughter tens of millions of Americans. They tried to simulate it with “event 201” and the bureau rats at Johns Hopkins even came up with a scary animation on the spread of the “virus” or war pathogen that they deliberately released in Wuhan during the world military games there. They also came up with an economic programme to release trillions of dollars of new money to their evil, nefarious, overweight, ugly, disgusting troll friends in the banking cartel while locking down Americans to prevent them from getting any benefit of the new money, using the Cantillon effect to hurt as many American families as much as possible. Meanwhile they deployed two thousand mules to steal the election of 2020 and prevent the re-election of then-president Trump. They also planned to release a poison jab that would impoverish American families with chronic illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

Mistakes were not made. My friend Margaret Anna Alice came up with that sentence to describe what was being done. One of her better essays on this topic is found here: We Have Been Living Through a Global Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Experiment: The Cruelites Want Civil War; Let’s Resurrect Civil Discourse Instead

My suggestion is that you spend quite a while reading through both of those essays I’ve linked here. Really think about them. Think about the kind of people who would do these things. Review if you would the history of Thomas Malthus and his hare-brained ideas on how there were already too many people in the late 18th Century. Try to understand that the people who have been running the universities in the UK, Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and the people running all of the state and provincial and national agencies believe these things: you should die, your children who don’t die should be made infertile, seven billion out of eight billion people should die, everyone else should own nothing, be enslaved, and obey them, always, and Christianity should be forbidden.

Now, as always, I don’t intend to prove any of those things to your satisfaction. I intend for you to regard everything I’ve written in this essay, and all my other essays, as a set of hypotheses. You get to disprove any hypothesis you find here in L5 News with your own research. Please do not take my word for it.

Please do your own research. Feel free to add quotes and comments and statistics in the “reply” section you find at the bottom of this essay and every other essay. Mama says don’t follow links from strangers, so you should not ever ask me to follow any link because most likely I won’t. But feel free to make your case. Restack with a comment. Tell me why I’m wrong.

If you do your research and it seems clear to you that I’m not wrong, then you should reflect on what that means. What does it mean when 1.3 million federal level bureau rats and several hundred congress critters and millions of schoolteachers and university professors and corporate gangsters in banking, pharmaceuticals, big tech, surveillance and communications tech, and military contracting all want you dead? How should you plan to attend to these matters?

Treason doth never prosper

In AD 1618 a bunch of epigrams by a fellow named John Harington was published. One of those epigrams went as follows: Treason doth never prosper: what's the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it Treason.

Now, let that period of history be reviewed briefly, please. That same year Harington’s epigrams were published two arrogant representatives of the “holy Roman emperor” were thrown out of a window in Prague. The “thirty years war” was begun. During the course of that war, the people in England had enough of their arrogant royal family and in AD 1649 they got together in front of the “banqueting house” and watched while upChuck the first’s head was lopped off by an official executioner. Yes, the head of government and of the Anglican “church” was convicted of treason and executed. Oh, probably they were reluctant to half hang him, as they did commoners accused of the same crimes, and have an executioner shovel his guts out and wrap them around a stick, then tie teams of horses to each of his limbs and have his body torn apart by whipping those horses in different directions.

An estimated 200,000 people died in the English civil war. An estimated 8 to 12 million died in the war against the usurpations of the emperor in the thirty years war. So, you might want to be prepared.

Prepare for war. How? I’ve written extensively on this topic. Secure your communications privacy and your data security. Buy radio equipment so you can stay in touch with members of your family and of your community while you are away from home. Have plenty of fuel. Have plenty of ammo. Have plenty of alternative forms of payment, including pre-paid debit cards, gold, silver, spices, chocolate, toilet paper, and other useful trade merchandise. Have skills that you can deploy to help your neighbours keep going. Think about how you would defend the valley where you live. Have lots of paper maps and know your way around. Build a mutual aid response team and a search and rescue team in your community. Love your neighbours. Grow your own food. Raise chickens and cattle. Know how to hunt and fish.

Stop supporting your enemies. Stop paying them. Never take a hunting licence ever again. Never take a fishing licence. Don’t pay to do the things you know how to do, like using your car to travel. Stop obeying. Stop complying.

Dare to call it treason. Look, friend, I’ve been writing about this stuff for over forty years. In my own name. Yeah, sure, it hasn’t been easy. But I’m still here. So don’t be dismayed. Don’t be afraid.

Pray

How did people get through the English civil war? How did they get through the thirty years war? They said many prayers. They went to the Lord in prayer and asked for help. God responded.

Here is a prayer that you might like to pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

If you have another prayer to recommend, please add it in the comments below.

Please support my work

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full and on time. I have two more days before the rent is late and a late fee is added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.