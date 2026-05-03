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SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
2d

Best. Redeem your stored stuff.

Released in Wuhan, yes, but it came from Chapel Hill, North Carolina via the Wuhan Military Games.

https://billricejr.substack.com/

The CCP and PRC are dupes. And Ron Unz suggests China have suffered a severe depopulation.

Though I was already aware of the concept, you added Cantillon Effect to my vocabulary.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2d

This hit me this morning:

https://substack.com/@philipmollica/note/c-253042620

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