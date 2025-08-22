“Be prepared! That's the Boy Scout's marching song. Be prepared! As through life you march along. Be prepared to hold your liquor pretty well. Don't write naughty words on walls if you can't spell. Be prepared! To hide that pack of cigarettes. Don't make book if you cannot cover bets. Keep those reefers hidden where you're sure that they will not be found, and be careful not to smoke them when the scoutmaster's around, for he only will insist that they be shared. Be prepared!” ~ Tom Lehrer, AD 1953

The cost of completing a college degree programme has gone up dramatically in the last fifty years. Prices generally have escalated due to the deliberate destruction through monetary inflation of the value of your family’s dollars. Getting a diploma from a widely regarded university used to be viewed as an important achievement. Families even today remark upon “the first one in our family to go to college,” and in other ways indicate the idea that prestige and some measure of prosperity should follow the graduate from then onward.

As with many things, the number of administrators involved in education has risen far faster than the quality or even the quantity of teachers. Costs have escalated. Results have been little better. You don’t get nearly as much for your money. Students leave graduate school with advanced degrees and hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt to seek jobs that have become scarce to non-existent. Academia is broken.

Since college isn’t the way to prepare for a better future, what should people do? It would be helpful if someone were to come up with a series of activities, lessons, and projects, a sort of curriculum for preparation so that young men can become competent, confident, and dangerous. Happily, three men have taken on this project. This week they published The Preparation by Doug Casey, Matt Smith, & Maxim Smith, which offers a wealth of ideas and possibilities.

You may be thinking that it makes sense for someone to seek competence. Becoming good at useful things is evidently a way to make life better for yourself. Since competence is often a way in which a man builds confidence, that also makes good sense. But why seek to become dangerous?

I say that if you aren’t dangerous, you cannot be peaceful. You are merely harmless. If you are dangerous, if you know how to wield techniques and tools of self-defence, you can apply up to deadly force to defend yourself, your family, and your property. Or, to quote from Machiavelli, “Being disarmed, among the other harms it brings you, causes you to be despised.” Becoming dangerous is also confidence building. Doing so in the context of understanding when it is right to respond vigorously is key to being in charge of your future.

Doug, Matt, Maxim

A few days ago my friend Doug Casey wrote me with a reviewer’s copy of The Preparation which I have finished reading. Doug and I met in the fifth month of 2002 at Mark Skousen’s event in Las Vegas, “the Foundation for Economic Education festival and Laissez Faire Books birthday party.” I was sent to this event with the intention of meeting Doug because my friend Michael van Notten wanted to build a new Hong Kong in the Gulf of Aden.

It happens that Doug and Michael knew one another from work they had been doing twenty years earlier in Dutch Guyana, which is now called Suriname. As I recall Michael telling the story, he thought the rebels were going to be enthusiastic about creating a free market city with free port features. Doug thought the established government would do so. They were on opposite sides of the conflict. Both of them were mistaken, and neither side adopted free market policies.

To the meeting in Vegas I brought with me two huge spiral bound books, about six hundred pages of text, graphics, financial projections, and appendices. These were the business plans for Awdal Roads, Somali Free Port Services, a set of utility companies, an education enterprise, and a low cost housing company. For various reasons the project had been derailed by the events of 2001, including the rather dire assertion by NATO general Tommy Franks that bombing all port facilities in Somalia should be adopted as policy. Some months later, Doug paid me the compliment in email of saying that he thought I could write a business plan about anything.

Doug and I met again in the seventh month of 2002 at the world congress of the International Society for Individual Liberty in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I was there to read an eulogy for Michael who had passed away in the intervening weeks. Doug was one of the speakers. We spent some time smoking Cuban cigars and talking about messing about in other countries looking for freedom. So Doug invited me to that year’s Eris Society gathering in Aspen.

That event proved very important to me. My namesake, James Dale Davidson, invited me to supper. We lamented our heritage as Highland Scots ousted by the British empire. My lot were transported for life to Virginia, his to Botany Bay. It turns out that not all of us were, though, as that same year there were over 500 listings for “Jim Davidson” in the Inverness telephone book. (I know, kids, what’s a telephone book? lol)

Doug and I would visit quite a bit on different occasions, including at the New Orleans goldbug conference founded by Jim Blanchard, at other Skousen-hosted festivals in Vegas, and in Aspen. I was asked to make a presentation at the 2005 Eris Society about my work in Somalia. Doug, Rick Rule, Courtney Smith, and I had lunch with Ron Paul that same weekend. Good times.

More recently, I began watching Matt Smith interview Doug Casey. After a few months it became clear that they were both intent, intelligent, and erudite, so watching their “Doug Casey’s Take” became an enjoyable part of many weeks. When I released my analysis of the 2024 election “Those who withdrew from the system didn’t vote,” Matt commented that it was the most sensible take on the election results that he’d seen.

In his discussion of his own background in The Preparation Matt points out another common thread that runs through his life and my own. He was, he says, “put into” the gifted learning programme in his school. So was I. As I’ve written elsewhere in this ‘stack, I found it useless and opted right back out.

However, since each of the authors of The Preparation have identified their educational experiences (Doug has a degree from Georgetown which took years he feels would have been better spent doing other things; Matt dropped out of University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana; Maxim is pursuing the alternative learning programme outlined in the book) it seems fair, to me, to mention my own.

Nobody in my family had been to an Ivy League school since 1819. I gave the valedictory speech to my high school graduating class, was named a Kansas scholar, and matriculated to Columbia University where I was a John Jay scholar. My concentrations were astrophysics, economics, and history. After graduation I went directly to Rice University and completed an MBA in marketing, entrepreneurship, and operations research. I am aware of a number of opportunities that arose in connexion with these educational experiences and I believe I would have been happier, more successful, and better prepared had the Preparation been available to me in my day.

Maxim

There was a time when Substack was considerably more useful and less algorithmically challenged. During those earlier years, the project of preparing Maxim Smith to become a great man, through reading and studying, training and travelling, as well as talking to other men of accomplishment came to my attention. It really is an interesting idea. What if someone volunteered to try a new approach to preparing to become an adult? A guinea pig, as he calls himself in many of his essays, who is willing to see what comes of learning how to become a great man using a previously untried set of techniques is what we might call a pioneer.

Now, being a pioneer may sound good. But in business school we were told that pioneers are often found by the trail they’ve been blazing, face down, with an arrow in their back. Which isn’t meant to scare anyone off, but is meant to point up the extent to which courage and bravura are necessary if you are going to “hare off on your own.” In his Substack essays Maxim has been exhibiting enthusiasm, diligence, courage, and bravura, among other aspects of good character. Interesting note: his paid subscribers provide him around $5K a year in revenue from the writing.

Generalist

In his 1973 novel Time Enough for Love, Robert Heinlein wrote, “A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialisation is for insects.” There is such a thing as a “jack of all trades.”

This idea, including that exact quote, figures prominently in the design of the Preparation. The goal is not to prepare a young man to enter a particular profession but to be competent, confident, and dangerous enough to understand anything. Doug Casey makes the case for the intention of identifying the inter-connectedness of many different types of activity with reference to a book The Voyage of the Space Beagle by A.E. van Vogt in which the author comes up with a study of nexi (a mistaken plural of nexus based on misunderstanding Latin declensions, which is how everyone I know interacts with them) which he calls “nexialism.” First published in 1950, van Vogt’s book seemed like a good choice, so I went to one of the places where I find books and got a copy to read. Not bad.

Epictetus errs

In their ideas for young men, Doug and Matt both find value in the stoic philosophers. There are many things beyond our control. How we react to them, however, is entirely within our control. That point seems lost on the people trained to find offence at every spoken word, who seek to garner favour and preference by posing as victims, and demanding reparations generations later, seeking to punish the children for the sins of their great grandparents.

Matt quotes and expands on Epictetus, “Epictetus tells us, ‘No one does wrong willingly.’ Wrongdoing stems not from malicious intent but from ignorance or a mistaken understanding of what is truly good or right. According to Epictetus, if people knew better, they would act better.” As a general rule, that is sound. However, it is also clearly the case that malice shouldn’t be ignored. Some people are truly evil and will do things with the intention of hurting others even to their own detriment.

Way back in 1941 Robert Heinlein wrote, “You have attributed conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity.” For reasons beyond my ken, this concept has been given the name “Hanlon’s razor” after a fellow who contributed to a book about Murphy’s law many years later, and is often stated, “Never attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity.” Much more recently, a gentleman who comments on Substack and Twitter using the profile name of Yuri Bezmenov has suggested we revisit the idea. He says, “Always attribute to malice that which has continued too long to be explained by stupidity.” In a world where about 12 million children are stolen off the streets of communities, raped, tortured, enslaved, murdered, and in some cases eaten by cannibal aristocrats, it seems prudent to mention that some people are malicious and a number have chosen to embrace evil.

Matt points up an important application of the stoic philosophy. By accepting that things beyond your control happen to give you opportunities to rise above them, by loving the fate you experience, you are better able to control how you react. Your reactions are within your reach. In particular, Matt’s dad abandoned his wife and children when Matt was a young boy. At various times in the ensuing years, his dad was a disappointment, not showing up when he had agreed and not helping his offspring. Matt chose, very wisely, to forgive his dad. He also resolved to be a much better dad to his son, and The Preparation is solid evidence that he is.

My own experiences are a bit different. My dad was frequently violent. He also clearly loved his wife and children. He was a really great teacher, and when he was in teaching mode would be very kind and understanding. When he drank or when he was angry or when he was re-living the battle traumas he experienced in occupied France and Germany during the second world war, my dad would become violent. He beat me bloody on more than one occasion. In the fullness of time, when I was caring for my elderly parents twenty years ago, my dad apologised for his violence and I forgave him.

In his discussion of stoic philosophy Matt also gives us an important look into the life of Marcus Aurelius. This particular Roman emperor did a lot of good things, worked to hold to the traditions started under the republic, helped the sick rather than fleeing the city during a plague, and was widely regarded as good and honourable. His son, Commodus, however, was a monster. Which leads one to conclude that something was very much amiss in the philosophical meditations of Marcus Aurelius. Why didn’t he do a better job of preparing his son for the succession, or of naming a better successor in the event he wanted the power to go to another person? Perhaps if he had The Preparation he would have been able to raise a better son. Food for thought.

Highly regarded historical figures mentioned prominently or referenced generally in The Preparation did well in some respects but: Julius Caesar was betrayed and murdered; Cicero was hunted and murdered; Seneca was forced to suicide; Socrates drank the hemlock poison decreed by his Athenian peers; Tiberius and Gaius Sempronius Gracchus were beaten to death; Tacitus died during a purge; Lucretius was driven mad; Decimus Junius Brutus Albinus was hunted and executed; Domitian was murdered; Claudius, Caligula, Galba, Vitellius, Commodus, Caracalla, Pertinax all murdered, Claudius by poison by his wife.

Rome was a dark age because the people involved worshipped demons, were vindictive, failed to provide for their successors to succeed, and demanded privileges for being born into certain families without having any merit. Before Constantine, the empire was funded by debasing the coinage, pillage and plunder, and adding ever more wearisome burdens on the population, at times as much as 30% of the economy went into taxes, fees, and bribery. After Constantine the twin pillars of Christianity and true weight gold and silver coins created a period of eleven hundred years of increasing prosperity, new inventions, and enormous accomplishments in architecture, trade, and commerce. We refer to the “Italian Renaissance” because of the long-term economic stability brought about by good money. So these matters should figure prominently in our understanding of where the Renaissance men came from in the first place.

Cycles

There are worksheets included, beginning about page 76. The first exercise is to set rules for yourself about what you will allow yourself to do; list virtues to which you aspire; list capabilities you are acquiring. Maxim provides his own as examples; this exercise is character building.

Matt goes over several important ways to get the funds you need to complete the work. Students might find a patron and become a client, doing useful things to earn the necessary support. Some students will find parents and other family members willing to pay the costs, especially if they show diligence in completing the character worksheets and perhaps do odd jobs to pay for one or more cycles on their own. As well, there are lots of jobs any student can do which pay your way. For examples, I’ve been a recycler, paper deliverer, fry cook, short order cook, line cook, saucier, dishwasher, waiter, cheque processing clerk, team leader and supervisor of clerks, lawn care provider, and a number of other entry level jobs, some to pay for college, some in other contexts. Matt also points out the risk of going through an academic degree programme for years while “AI” is busy replacing hundreds of thousands of job positions every month.

Each cycle includes anchor courses, academic courses, and five adjunct elements: Travel, Work, Reflection, Fun with a Purpose, Sports and Games. Cycles have names like “fighter,” “pilot,” “medic” and more. Rather than summarise these, I think you would be better served by reading through the curriculum chapters in The Preparation.

Results

Maxim seems to be thriving. His reports, often several times a week, include his increasing knowledge of Spanish, chess playing, ranching, working Oregon wildfires, pilot training, and other skills. (Side note: quite a few states have extensive budget for fighting wildfires, so you may be able to have your pick. Oregon doesn’t charge sales tax, so you may find you keep more of what you receive in pay.)

I think a good way to promote the book would be to have a “Doug Casey’s Take” episode with Maxim, Matt, and Doug all discussing the concepts involved in the project as well as results so far. Mind you, there are also a large number of bookstores, libraries, art galleries, freedom festivals, trade shows, and other venues for a book tour. Probably the Jim Blanchard goldbug conference in New Orleans would be a test market, just in time for Christmas shoppers.

Readability

There are a large number of hyphens that have been replaced with the much wider em dash. In a few places the em dash is used grammatically. However, it breaks up hyphenated words on many pages, making the reading a bit bothersome. There are also hyphens where the contexts suggest a wider dash is meant, such as page 74.

For my own part any TLA is too many. The three letter acronym BJJ is particularly unknown. Page 75 has two bullets combined into one “27 hours flying a plane Fixing fences”

Otherwise, the text is well curated.

On page 72 there is an extraneous blue line that breaks up the second to last virtue discussion after “…in the presence of those who” which is a graphics flaw.

There seems to be a mathematics error in the blue box on page 95.

A number of places in the book include QR codes for links to various resources. In the pdf or eBook versions of the book these might be provided as working links, but were not in the version I received. I’m not a fan of scanning QR codes for complex reasons.

There are other usage errors. Perhaps a cycle that includes copy editing might be good.

Security Learning

Recently I began working on a new project, Security Learning. The intention is to provide mentorship and education services for people who want communications privacy, data security, financial autonomy, and surveillance self-defence skills but aren’t acquainted with the many technologies available to help you. I’ve spent most of the last fifty years becoming familiar with online systems and services from 75 baud acoustically coupled modems to fibre optic bandwidth. Since 1980 I’ve been paid to teach communications, physics, history, mathematics, software systems, desktop publishing, programming, business planning, financial modelling, and forensic accounting.

I’ve worked with anonymity services, cryptocurrencies, a Who’s Who of cryptography and penetration testing experts, and a large number of cryptographic protocols. I know the hardware, the software, the platforms, the code base, and people who can help guide you to a better future. Since this essay is broadly about education, I wanted to mention my availability for consulting and teaching services in these areas.

The nexial nutshell

“In the long run there can be no excuse for any individual not knowing what is possible for him to know. Why shouldn’t he? Why should he stand under the sky of his planet and look up at it with stupid eyes of superstition and ignorance, deciding vital issues on the basis of somebody’s fooling him? The smashed civilisations of Earth’s antiquity are evidence of what happens to a man’s descendants when he reacts blindly to situations, or if he depends on authoritarian doctrines.” ~ A.E. van Vogt, 1950, The Voyage of the Space Beagle

You have choices to take. Choose knowledge.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.