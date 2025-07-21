L5 News

L5 News

Dennis Feucht
3d

I would be interested to know which government the Unites States is incorporated under; it appears as though it is sovereign. Corporations are created as creatures of governments who maintain sovereignty over them. This is why true churches cannot be incorporated (through Title 26USC501(c) 3) because they are the creation of Jesus Christ, not the State.

A corporation is

1. Created by the State,

2. Sanctified by the words of the State (statute),

3. Empowered by the Legislature, and

4. Subject to the courts in all things.

A church is

1. Created by God,

2. Sanctified by the Word of God,

3. Empowered by God’s Spirit, and

4. Subject to Jesus Christ in all things.

Religious corporations are not churches.

As a corporation, the USA would be subject to some higher authority. It is certainly not Jesus Christ. Who could it be? The UK at this point in history appears to be subservient to Washington. Perhaps this has to do with the invisible layer of power above politics, involving the international bankers and those who control the money system? Yet they would not be in a legal position to incorporate. So who would be?

Kerry Adams
3d

Superb! 🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯

