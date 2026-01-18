“Postmodernism has, depending upon your view, either become or given rise to one of the least tolerant and most authoritarian ideologies that the world has had to deal with since the widespread decline of communism and the collapses of white supremacy and colonialism.” ~ Helen Pluckrose, Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity - and Why This Harms Everybody Anno Domini 2020

The men and women of the postmodernist putrescence masquerading as a school of thought have made clear their determination to eliminate standards, objective measures, and all means for determining value. They know that everything they produce is bad. What they seek is to pretend that by not agreeing that any standard is good, their bad fruit won’t be seen as corrupt, disgusting, and nasty.

Progenitors

It began, as many unpleasant things of the last three centuries have begun, in France. Although the first inkling of the possibility of a post-modern movement were perceptible as early as 1870, and the first people to embrace the concept of postmodernism as denial of any meaningful standards of quality was by bad poets elsewhere, the people who really grabbed hold of postmodernism and made it what it is today were French, lived in the 1980s, and are referred to as philosophers. They are, of course, not lovers of wisdom and as such not philosophers at all.

Jean-François Lyotard, known for defining postmodernism as scepticism toward grand narratives, and writers like Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, Gilles Deleuze, and Jean Baudrillard all contributed to this terrible mess. They wanted to destroy the last vestiges of Christianity in contemporary academia while rejecting the concepts of merit that arose during the poorly defined period known as the “enlightenment.” Their goals were to reject standards for the express purpose of justifying the continued pursuit of the discredited system of command economies.

Communism was a complete and utter failure by the beginning of the 1980s. It was unable to educate as well as Christian schools, it was unable to produce as well as comparatively free market economies, it was unable to provide healthcare with anywhere near the level of quality found in non-communist countries, its adherents had less longevity, poorer diets, less effective factories, distorted economies, limited access to basics like electricity, impoverished peasants, highly structured societies with grungy accommodations for nearly everyone, and rigid authoritarian responses to immigration, emigration, crime, and personal ambition. Everything about communism is weak, evil, idiotic, and maniacal. French communists were upset that on any basis of rational examination what they wanted was worse than nearly anything else. So, being both French and communist, they chose to reject all rational examination of their goals. They chose to reject all standards, all expectations, all measurements. Not in the event that by finding other standards they might find some plausible support for their goals, but out of a churlish and desperate refusal to give up what they wanted in the face of overwhelming evidence that their preferences were bad.

Castes

There are many ways of dealing with large populations and grinding poverty. One of the ways in which people in some countries have historically chosen to respond is by establishing a caste system. As hierarchies go, a caste system tends to refuse to allow anyone to improve their situation through skill, diligence, study, hard work, and intelligence. Instead, your place in society was already determined against your interests by the happenstance of your birth. You were born into a caste or level of “unmentionables” and therefore nothing you ever do will be good enough, no job of work that you accomplish effectively can ever be compensated by lifting you out of your level of social connexion, no amount of ingenuity is ever going to do your children any good.

It is the nature of all caste systems, especially those in India, those in China, those amongst the aristocracy of Europe, those in Africa, and those in the more ancient Mayan, Aztec, and Inca societies of the Western hemisphere, to permanently degrade and abuse those on the very lowest levels. People are never allowed to leave their caste. They are never allowed to improve their situation. Their parents were born into a level, they are born into that level, and generations from now their descendants will be at that level. Only very rare and unusual instances of intercession by someone with power can be cited to suggest the infinitesimal possibility that maybe a very few are brought from lower ranks to slightly higher ones. Caste systems are disgusting.

When the aristo rats of the Dutch, British, French, and Belgian colonial mercantile companies, especially the Dutch and British “east India” companies encountered caste systems they fell in love. There is no aristo rat member of the British hierarchy who has had power and control in the British raj or the corporation successors in interest to all that garbage who doesn’t love the demon worshippers, the caste overlords, and the system of atavistic abuse and destructive control that they found in India. They were already raping, torturing and murdering children as the house of the electors of Hannover while they were in Germany, and when they managed through much chicanery to convince parliament in England of the merits of the foolish, rotund, and inept George, son of Sophie, to be crowned in 1714, they began to celebrate their ability to excuse such raping, torturing, and murdering through various claims of royalty, monarchy, and cosmopolitanism. They used the treasures of India to excuse their avarice and the customs of foreigners anathema to Christendom to excuse their perfidy. Blood drinkers were proud to point out how widespread blood drinking was found. Rather than giving up cannibalism, they sought to justify their faithless conduct by glorifying remote cultures and bringing their worst adherents to Christendom.

Aristocratic

From time to time I mention the widely repeated and truly disgusting comedy routine, “The Aristocrats.” You can find instances on YouTube and other streaming sites. The routine always involves a family that comes all together at the same time to a talent agency. There they are asked to demonstrate their “act” to the talent agent. They commence to engage in horrifyingly perverse, disgusting, and violent behaviours. After wiping the various body fluids that have splattered on him, the talent agent asks what they call their act, at which time the dad of the troupe says, “We call it ‘the aristocrats!’”

There are no exceptions. Aristo rats do not build for the future. They might point to one or two ancestors who did at some point, but not today. Today’s aristo rats are peers of various realms. That means that some usurper, someone falsely claiming to be “king” has named them to the same caste level as that usurper. They are given titles. Some are given lands. Some are provided regular funds. Some are given offices. Many are given power over others, mostly in the form of violence such as command of military units or espionage scum, and some through economic power over various regulatory authorities that restrain trade and commerce. Aristo rats are evil.

Their goals have always been clear. The aristocracy, even those who claim to seek to build a symphony orchestra here or an opera house there or a museum or art gallery in some place or another, only ever want to enslave mankind. They hate freedom. They want everyone to submit to their authority. They demand obedience. They have no authority, in reality, because all authority derives from God. They claim authority by having titles given them by usurpers who defy God and falsely claim to be “king” but are none. No aristo rat should ever be trusted. They have sworn fealty to evil.

Communist

Over the last few years I have been at some pains to repeatedly point out that Karl Marx was a freemason. His writings were funded and published by freemasons. He was an advocate of slavery. He was an advocate of tyranny. He was an advocate of dictatorship. His writings were required reading in my freshman and sophomore college years as they had been for about a hundred years at the same school from which I graduated.

Communism is evil. Communism seeks to subjugate all the world. Communism is the actual goal of the socialists, and all socialists actually know it to be true. The Fabian socialists in their stained glass window, a window designed by evil George Bernard Shaw, promote the idea of men with hammers smashing the whole world until all the rivers run red with blood, all the oceans are pink with blood. They seek to set everything on fire. They seek to promote a wolf in sheep’s clothing in their heraldic achievement to represent who and what they are. They were all delighted by the first world war, by the nine million murdered in combat, by the fifty million and more murdered by the poisons falsely named “Spanish flu” in the immediate aftermath of the war. The aristo rats and their vile socialist brethren celebrated the Bolshevik revolution and its atrocities. Aristo rats all love atrocities because they bathe themselves in blood.

You can see their idea of the best possible thing for all mankind by looking at North Korea. Hardly anyone has electricity. Hardly anyone has other than a starvation diet. The only family with true power is running the place. Everyone else is a subject, no matter how many medals they pin to their uniforms. Socialists love the ‘democratic people’s republic of korea’ and want that lifestyle to be forced on you. Every individual Democratic Socialist of America is a vile communist who seeks to degrade, abuse, enslave, torture, murder, rape, and steal from everyone else in America, including in that exact order. You should reject anyone who identifies as a Democratic Socialist and you can often suspect them of that outlook if you see a little red rose icon in their avatar or profile name. They will lie and deny, but they really enjoy seeing other people get hurt.

Masonic

Masons are liars. They deny it, they try to hide it, but they advocate for hierarchy, for aristocracy, for a violently imposed caste system, and they want to destroy freedom.

The freemason temples are temples to evil. Within those places they engage in a series of low level ceremonies for their broadest level of adherents to get them used to doing disgusting things. Some have urination and defecation by members of higher “degrees” on the bodies of initiates as part of their ceremonies. Some have blood letting on the bodies of initiates as part of their ceremonies. Quite a few practice vile behaviours toward children that are essential for “elevation” into the highest degrees. There is no limit to the bad things they will do. They do not represent order, decency, goodness, justice, mercy, nor propriety, but the opposites of all these things.

Masons have done a lot of damage in our world. Cecil Rhodes was a committed freemason, an evil slave holder, a mass murderer, and one of the most accomplished thieves in world history. His 1877 testament reviews in detail his plans to suborn the American authorities and make them serve only the interests of the vile hegemony of the usurpers of the “British” empire. He funded the Rhodes scholarships, which is how Bill and Hillary came to meet and marry. He funded the foreign relations councils and round tables. His adherents, including the filthy Alfred Milner used his wealth which they controlled after his death, to accumulate ownership in war materiel companies and then help orchestrate the first world war. Their successors in interest helped to orchestrate the second world war.

The men and women of the cia get to be at the very top of that outfit if and only if they are part of some freemason order or a derivative branch of that system of unbelief. The skull and bones types are the worst and most disgusting of the lot. They have deliberately sent anti-communists to their deaths in communist countries, as detailed by David Talbot in his excellent book The Devil’s Chessboard. Most of the top echelon of the cia are psychopaths like Allen Dulles. Some of them are mere psychophants whose rise to near the top is of limited duration.

Altogether and very deliberately, following in part the detailed plans of the malicious Albert Pike, the freemasons have made the District of Corruption what it is today: the most wretched hive of scum and villainy in North America. Freemasons have done the same for the city of London and through their Jesuit associates for the Vatican. They heap sin upon sin.

Usurpation

It does you no good to claim innocence if you support tyranny and injustice. If you pay taxes you don’t owe to people you don’t like who use that money to do terrible things, you are committing sin. You should stop. You might have to reconsider whether it is worth the cost of condemning your own children to slavery, torture, abuse, rape, and death to have the things you think you get out of paying taxes and purchasing certificates and licences and authority to do business from evil men and women bent on your destruction.

Now, if you are a freemason or other demon worshipper, you may already be inured to sacrificing your child, especially your first born child, to your ambition. You may have already seen their living bodies torn apart or their living bodies burnt in ceremonies such as the immolation of care. You may feel that you are strong enough to endure the knowledge that it was your choice, your avarice, that led to their suffering and death. Or you might choose to repent.

Yes, it is possible to repent even the most grievous sins. It would be well to begin with repentance. Much that seems impossible becomes possible if you accept that you have done wrong and choose to turn away from evil and turn to God. These are not choices that everyone takes, but they are very powerful choices.

Taking a title of “nobility” which is nothing noble but is utterly ignoble from an usurper is itself evil. You should know better. You should not accept such things nor the emoluments that accompany them. Doing so is ugly. Aristo rats are ugly. Stay as far away from them as possible.

Everywhere you look people are taking choices. Many are choosing who to serve. Joshua in his day asked that the people he was leading choose who they would serve. Elijah in his day told the people he was leading that they should not be halt between two choices. You are in a later day. You have choices to take.

You choose to believe what you want to believe. You do not have to live like a refugee.

You can support my work

Some of my friends have been very helpful this week. I am deeply grateful for their assistance.

One of the projects I’ve been working on is Axiom. You can learn more about it in the essay by that same title here on L5 News. You can earn “acorns” by becoming a member of the Axiom network. Feel free to ask me how in the comments. Do you have an opinion? You can post your opinion as an hypothesis on the Axiom platform. Then you can add “evidence” which might be as simple as a written statement. You can also post links as evidence. Every 24 hours, at midnight over where the astronomer John Flamsteed did most of his work after AD 1675, the Axiom social media platform distributes 12,000 acorns to people who have mostly posted hypotheses, evidence, and ideas to the platform. You can also earn acorns by selling memberships. Acorns are interoperable with the Internet Computer Protocol cryptocurrency and the team is working on adding them to the “Pancake swap” system. You can ultimately sell them as ICP on exchanges like Coinbase and get your national currency. So, I would encourage you to do so.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.