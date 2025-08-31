“You will retain your place amongst men but you will lose the rights of mankind. When you approach your fellows, they will shun you like an impure creature; and those who believe in your innocence will be the very people to abandon you lest they be shunned in their turn.” ~ Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, Anno Domini 1838

What if you could get the people who want freedom, justice, and opportunity to work for aristocracy, subjugation, and artificial scarcity? Such was the deceptive intent of the men who paid Jean-Jacques Rousseau to write his lies in The Social Contract. Such was the deliberate intent of the men who funded the Jacobin revolution and the bloody terror in France. Such was the purpose of the men who paid Karl Marx to file the serial numbers off Adam Weishaupt’s manifesto and publish his communist scribblings. The filthy demon worshippers hate God and mankind. They seek out cultures that share their despicable views.

In the vast territories of “the subcontinent” the English aristocracy found the freedom to have many wives and concubines. They found a culture already segmented into castes. They loved raping and pillaging. They enjoyed murdering and the hiring of murderers. It isn’t like the English were singularly notorious in these respects. The Portuguese who were there ahead of them, the Spanish, the French, and many of the Dutch also sought overseas satrapies for exploring their decadence and dissipation. It is the case that I choose to pick on the English aristocracy because they are overwhelmingly filthy everywhere they have taken their culture.

I have from time to time mentioned the freemasons, the house of Windsor, and the related groups that seek to enslave everyone in the world. They have, as Frederic Bastiat mentioned in 1850, gone to great lengths to create a legal system that authorises them to plunder, rape, murder, and destroy and a moral code that glorifies these things. They are deliberately evil. They admit publicly to worshipping Lucifer. In private they engage in live human sacrifice, cannibalism, blood drinking, and other unseemly behaviours. They mutilate their own children and sacrifice infants and the unborn to Moloch. The worst part of all these things is: they have people who have grown up seeking freedom, opportunity, and prosperity toiling for them under the false impression that their socialist and communist ideals are ever going to provide any of those things whatsoever.

Communism was not only started by freemasons but has been funded everywhere by freemasons. Spy agencies were not only started by freemasons but have been used to ensnare and subjugate millions of prominent people all over the world. Freemasons deliberately and purposely use children in their extortion schemes because they hate children, they hate innocence, and they want to torture and rape everyone on Earth.

The descendants of the Norman conquerors who raped England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland were very much at home when they found their way to India. The highest levels of India’s aristocracy also practice the rape of children, the subjugation of everyone else, the looting and pillaging of travellers, and all the other sins of despising those who are not already wealthy. The descendants of the vicious German pagans from Hannover who were installed as usurpers in 1714 have likewise sought to rule the world. You can see their bloody imprint in the encyclopedia of a hundred years ago where every British colony is deliberately shown in the bloodiest red because to the British aristocracy, bloodshed is desirable. George Bernard Shaw celebrated this preference by showing the rivers in red and the ocean itself in pink on the globe for the stained glass window he designed for the vicious thugs of the Fabian socialist society. It is red that was chosen for the Salvation Army because they are associated with the Fabian intention of shedding as much blood as possible, not merely for the purpose of creating a “new soviet man” in the image of the demons they worship, but also to slake their continuous thirst for blood.

You don’t have to like these ideas. You are not required to believe what I believe: my beliefs do not require you to share them. But you are encouraged to disprove any of the foregoing sentences you see in this essay, or any other of my essays. Think of these statements as hypotheses and disprove them. If you cannot disprove an hypothesis you may want to consider where it leads. And if you don’t like what you get when you follow that path, then choose another path.

