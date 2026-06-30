“If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” ~ GK Chesterton, reported Anno Domini 1952

This week, the day after tomorrow as I write this essay, Victory Palace Poetry has invited me to read one of my poems, “Anthem for the Ama-gi.” I have accepted the invitation.

You can read more about the poetry event at Victory Palace Poetry’s substack. Here is a link all about it: link

The Anthem

Many years ago I was told by a friend of mine from Holland, Michael van Notten, that there would be a gathering in London, Ontario of the International Society for Individual Liberty. At the time, the group went by the acronym ISIL. It was the seventh month of Anno Domini 2000.

A good friend of mine in Texas had been working with me on the ratification of a new, very liberty oriented, constitution for that country. He lent me his Volkswagen Jetta. At the time I still had an older passport and also at the time it was still possible to cross the border into Canada with no other documentation than a driver licence (if you were driving). So I attended the event.

While there a man drew these symbols on the blackboard, in chalk:

He explained that these symbols were written in cuneiform and represented the most ancient way of saying “we’re free.” It represents manumission, debt cancellation, and freedom from servitude.

So I wrote a poem about it. You can read my poem at the following link:

When a friend died

In 1993 one of the groups I was involved in was the Houston Space Society. We had a meeting about the planet “Mars.” Michael Duke from the NASA “Mars Exploration Study” team and Robert Zubrin who had published The Case for Mars were both speakers.

About the time of this meeting, one of our core members had a severe aneurysm-related stroke. He was in the hospital. So after our meeting and getting the speakers situated at their accommodations after the event, I went to the hospital to find out how bad things were for our friend. He died a short while later.

For various reasons the work I was doing at the time had tapered off. A talent agency had a gig for me, so the same morning that I found out my friend was dead, I was sitting in the “green room” at the location for the shooting of the film “Reality Bites.” I would be an extra in the film, no lines of dialogue, probably no screen credit. But it paid “scale” which made it worth sitting there and getting in costume and going along with the directions. Meanwhile, I sat with a yellow pad of paper and wrote out the following poem.

In the event there is extra time, I may also be called upon to recite this poem at the event this week.

There were other poems when I was writing poetry. I don’t talk about most of those.

Please support my work

This week I am very grateful for the ability to pay in full and on time the rent on the storage unit in Ohio where I had to leave all my stuff several years ago. It was in the midst of the covid lockdowns and scam that I learned that I could no longer live in Dayton. In about a month I am planning to get myself to Ohio to get all my things out of there. A good friend I’ve known since 2004 has agreed to let me put my stuff in the spare bedroom at his house in Illinois. So there will be moving! That is also a blessing, having a place to take things where there won’t be a monthly rental fee. It is also a project about which I have no clarity on how I’m going to pay for. If you are able to help out with the moving expenses, please contact me in the comments or direct messages, unless we’re already in communications in some other way.

This week I posted about how you should be careful when receiving direct messages here on Substack, or any platform. People will pose as someone else and send you an address for a crypto payment or some other sort of transaction. You should know that I will never tell you where to send any funds using comments or direct messages on this system. So we’ll need to get in touch by email or by encrypted chat or messaging using some other methodology.

If you would be interested in my novel Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves please let me know. After Dark Publications is planning to have it available in time for the Christmas season this year. It will be available in hard back in a limited edition and in trade paperback.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Space Travel Services is planning to rent space at several space ports over the next few years to sell space tourism events, book travel to launch sites, and sell gear appropriate for space tourists. We are seeking to get involved at the Vegas Spaceport in the near future. If you’d be interested in getting involved, please let me know.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. In Indonesia a friend from Texas is putting together a number of film and television projects and other entertainment industry activities. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.