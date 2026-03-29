“All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances; and one man in his time plays many parts, his acts being seven ages.” ~ Shakespeare, As You Like It, Anno Domini 1599

Today being an anniversary of some importance to me, I thought I would take some time to make note of some upcoming events related to this publication and to make an appeal. Feel free to ask questions in the comments.

The founder of the L5 Society, my friend Keith Henson, has been in touch about a paper he was written and some graphics for a pitch deck with regard to a new project. The project would provide an interesting way to store power from solar power generation systems overnight during those hours when the sky isn’t bright with sunlight. It is a very large scale and industrial style of power storage producing synthetic gas in quantity. My plan is to publish the paper as a guest essay in L5 News this week.

Also this week I’ll be submitting a guest essay to another Substack which has solicited entries about privacy and freedom technologies and tactics. So I’ll let you know if it is accepted for publication and then restack it and link to it from a future essay.

Would you like to see chapter ten?

So far I have posted nine of the chapters of my novel Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves here at L5 News. Why?

My thinking is that people are very unhappy with recent events. They see the Epstein files will never lead to any prosecutions of any of the rapists. They see the wars in the various parts of the world that never seem to end. Endless corruption from those in power. Endless crimes against humanity. Nobody is being prosecuted for the poison jabs. Nobody is being prosecuted for the stolen 2020 election and its fraudulent certification. Nobody will be prosecuted for the murder of Ashli Babbitt. The lockdowns were unconstitutional an inhumane and killed many people. Hospitals were paid bounties for murdering people and jabbing them with poisons. There is documented evidence of plans to impoverish millions of families with catastrophic health effects and then murder them. Canada has killed more Canadians with its “medically assisted death” madness this past year than the number of stray dogs they’ve killed.

So I wrote a novel to show you there are other ways. It is set not too far in the future among Americans as we once saw ourselves. Bold. Innovative. Willing to fight for freedom. The characters in my story have those traits. It isn’t clear, at all, that Americans generally do, but there is some evidence that at least a few are willing to free themselves.

To say that the response to the first nine chapters has been limited would seem to be understatement. A few people have opened the emails. Some few have liked a chapter or so. Not many comments. Not much encouragement.

Do you want me to keep posting the chapters? Or are you tired of it?

The number of subscribers to this ‘stack has nose dived since I began posting the chapters, so I suppose that is a sort of silent commentary.

Please let me know in the comments. Please don’t be shy. We don’t live in times when you should be silent about current events. Let me know what you really think, please.

An appeal

I need help. I don’t like saying it. I don’t like the situation I’m in. But I have $1.25 and so very likely will be sleeping in a ditch near here later this evening. I don’t have enough money to buy something and stay at the nearby restaurant that lets me plug into the electric power grid and connect to their wi-fi.

My goal for today is to pay the rent for the book storage in Ohio. I have about 2,100 books there, and furniture, some mementos. Everything I have from six decades of living on this planet. It would be nice to have enough to bring the account current. It is past due for this month.

A friend in Illinois has agreed to store my things at his home. So I am raising money to go to Ohio, rent a truck, and get my books to his place.

Your help would be very much appreciated. Any amount would be helpful. I am able to accept payments by CashApp, Zelle Quickpay, BTC, ICP, and ETH cryptocurrencies, and in some other ways. If you can help, please do. If you need more information and we’ve been corresponding by encrypted message or email please send inquiries those ways. Otherwise let me know in the comments or by direct message and I’ll provide contact information. (I won’t ever send you a cryptocurrency address in direct messages on this platform. Anyone who does so isn’t me, and has probably spoofed the system, as someone was evidently trying to do in recent weeks.)

Thank you for continuing to read L5 News. I would like very much to be able to continue to publish it.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.