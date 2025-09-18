“And this got me thinking: what’s the most effective way to move privacy and decentralized tech forward? Perhaps the internet itself taken on the role Bell Labs once played, and become the shared space where ideas collide, disciplines mix, and breakthroughs emerge? If so, how do we best harness this potential?” ~ Naomi Brockwell, AD 2025

This week a number of important developments for Secure Perimeter Institute. We have invoiced our first customer, so we have an account receivable. Generally that’s a big milestone for a new business. We’re providing tech support, a security audit, and a migration protocol for our new customer.

Seeking patrons

We would like to promote data security and communications privacy. Some of our techniques are one-on-one classes, video class overviews, an industry compendium which we’re calling “The A to Z of Cyber Security” as its working title, and a private community.

To that end we have been building a set of pages on the Patreon platform. Here is the link:

Secure Perimeter Institute on Patreon.

Yes, it is very much under construction right now. Yes we would encourage you to have a look. Yes you are welcome to share it with your friends, family, and people in your communities.

Seeking customers

It is always good to have a first customer. It is also a big milestone to have more than one customer. So we’re looking for more customers. To that end we are offering a 20% commission to anyone who brings us a customer who pays us for our services. If they buy from us more than once, you continue to receive commissions.

If you are interested in becoming a customer we’re happy to offer you a 20% discount in place of the commission. We offer services in education, training, guidance toward certification, consulting, security audits, penetration testing, migration to open source platforms, and other cyber security products and services. If it involves communications privacy or data security we’re ready to help.

Strategic partners

Yes, we are interested in working with other organisations in this sector of activity. If you have a chance, I would encourage you to browse over to the Ludlow Institute web site. Quite a few of their advisors, board members, and principals are top notch people whose reputations are bespoke in our industry.

Other related groups such as the Electric Frontier Foundation, Live Free Academy, the People’s Reset, and the Free Cities Foundation are among outfits we plan to approach in the next few weeks. We’re always interested in additional colleagues. So if you would recommend we talk to anyone or some group, please feel free to let us know in the comments.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.