L5 News

L5 News

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
1d

Thanks for sharing your memories of a historic day.

On a side note, it is refreshing to read one of your articles that has an overall positive tone. Not that those you have disparaged were not deserving of the negativity, just that I like this more optimistic side you are sharing.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

I am not a believer re the moon stuff. Primarily, why have we ever not gone back? It doesn't take much to dupe billions. We see this daily.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
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