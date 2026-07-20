“Whoopee! Man, that may have been a small one for Neil, but that’s a long one for me.” ~ Pete Conrad, Autumn 1969

A long time ago I was in Taiwan. My dad had a job there teaching nuclear proliferation topics to graduate students at the nationalist obedience school. (“National Tsing Hua” is the name of the university in Hsinchu where we lived; the words “tsing hua” mean “obediently listening to advice” or perhaps “glorious purity” depending on the mood and intonation of the speaker.) At the time the country was run by Chiang Kai-shek under what is sometimes called “the white terror.” It was a nationalist dictatorship from 1949 to about 1992 when certain laws were officially repealed. About five thousand people were murdered by Chiang and roughly 150,000 or more were imprisoned for various infractions. Among our other interesting experiences, we visited a part of a beach which had been cleared of landmines for visitors to enjoy the seashore. A while later we also saw some pillboxes and off in the strait some of the ships of America’s seventh fleet.

That university town was where we were when word came to our home that there would be a small celebration and a group television watching experience. Very few homes had television, and our near campus house did not. But it was a very special occasion. There was a big event happening on the Moon. So it was that on a very high quality 36 inch black and white cathode ray tube television at the community centre on campus our family got to watch and listen as two American astronauts communicated their first words from the surface of the Moon. From my perspective as a child, it seemed strange that there was a bar stool set up in front of a mock lunar landscape on screen where the host of the television show gave the Chinese language speaking viewers a translation of the ongoing events. Strange in that I could hear in the background of the broadcast the actual voices of the American astronauts but these were spoken over by the master of ceremonies of the show. I did ask my mom if we could call the station and ask that the Chinese gentleman be quiet so we could hear the astronauts speaking and she said no, that wouldn’t be possible.

Some years later I got involved in a limited way in the amateur radio community in several places. Various ham radio operators had done what hams do, which is to get all the information they could from radio and television transmissions. There was a group in the Kansas City area that calculated the distance and direction to source and indeed there were television broadcasts coming from the distance and direction of the lunar surface. In 1986 I began working with Deke Slayton. He had been director of flight crew operations at the time and had picked the crews for each of the Gemini and Apollo missions. He and I talked from time to time about his work at nasa and his time in Russia studying to fly the Apollo Soyuz Test Project mission. Later I met and spoke briefly with Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean while buying some of his limited edition art work at an event in Texas.

Over the years of my stay in Houston (1985 to 2005) I met and worked with scientists at Rice University, engineers and astronauts at nasa, and quite a few people involved in various contractor companies. I also know personally several people in the freedom community who had various roles, including one of the guys assigned by TRW to do the vacuum performance calculations for the lunar module descent engine. Through my connexions to dozens of people involved in the Apollo programme I have secondary and tertiary connexions to hundreds of others out of the roughly 400,000 people involved in the Apollo missions in various capacities directly through nasa or through contractor companies. So, it is my view that we actually sent quite a lot of hardware to the Moon and that twelve men actually walked on its surface. There was a time when this view was not controversial.

You are, of course, welcome to advance any other hypothesis you wish. I do not propose to offer you any links or evidence. You need to do your own research, think your own thoughts, and come up with some understanding of your own. You are, of course, welcome to have beliefs that I do not share. My beliefs are not affected by whether you share them. Indeed, if you think you can make a solid case for a flat Earth around which the sun moves by all means go visit somewhere above sixty degrees latitude (north or south) during the appropriate solstice, watch the sun move around the horizon, and get back to me on how that works. To be clear, I will be evaluating your views on this topic with considerable amusement.

For a time Americans who were interested in the human settlement of space would celebrate this week as “Space Week.” But the nationalist socialists got in bed with the internationalist socialists. So they now pretend that all that matters is the Sputnik launch in the 10th month of the year, and they moved the celebration to that time of year instead. Even so, I remember the lunar landing. I remember my friends who were involved. I also remember the words to a poem written by a friend, Tim Kyger. He titled the poem “Hope Eyrie” and some friends set it to music many long years ago.

The Eagle has landed; tell your children when.

Time won’t drive us down to dust again.

Worlds grow old and suns grow cold

And death we never can doubt.

Time’s cold wind, wailing down the past,

Reminds us that all flesh is grass

And history’s lamps blow out. But the Eagle has landed; tell your children when.

Time won’t drive us down to dust again.

Cycles turn while the far stars burn,

And people and planets age.

Life’s crown passes to younger lands,

Time brushes dust of hope from his hands

And turns another page. But the Eagle has landed; tell your children when. Time won’t drive us down to dust again.

You are now and always have been free to believe whatever you choose to believe.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.