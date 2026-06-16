“Liberty, then, is the sovereignty of the individual, and never shall man know liberty until each and every individual is acknowledged to be the only legitimate sovereign of his or her person, time, and property, each living and acting at his own cost.” ~ Josiah Warren, Equitable Commerce, 1848

It has been an interesting week. Last week included two nights searching for a place in the dirt to sleep. One of the places that worked out was down a road that has recently been “improved” by the city and county. It passes under the interstate near here. A few weeks ago, there was construction going on, and that phase of activity has ended. Where before there was an unlit road with no foot path and older asphalt, today there is a slightly wider pavement, a marked bike trail, and some indication of future plans to build a foot path when the area has grown up a bit more.

During me late night and early morning hunt for a place to get horizontal for a while, I returned to that area. Last year I had been able to get off the road and into the trees a ways without any difficulty at night or in the morning. So up the road I went, enjoying the smooth pavement and the marked bike lane for my passage. Then I got to the area where I had slept before, and behold the ground was all torn up. Ahead of me closer to the interstate were buildings not previously seen. Up I went, and came back to the level area to get my suitcase and whump! into the ditch I went. Went up a different way and whump! into a different ditch. Tore my pants, skinned open a divot on my shin, mild lacerations to my wrist. But I got uphill, out of sight in the trees, slept about three hours, got up, got my things back together (I thought), and went to the burger joint which opens early for breakfast trade. They are very happy to have me working on my laptop over by their window, since customers in the restaurant attract customers to eat there (as is tradition).

Yesterday I went back to the same area looking for some things that fell out of my suit jacket pocket on one of those drops into the ditch. I did find my things, which is nice. Also I noticed the tall power poles that the regional inter-state electric power utility monopoly has along the road. I saw that the road construction teams had chopped down the very tall dead trees that were near the road. And I noticed that the corrupt relationship between the city, county, and that electric power monopoly did not include the city or the county making the power company put up street lighting. So, of course it is hard to see the ditches on the open ground. Not fun.

You may be asking yourself, why would they be developing the roadway and not the sidewalk? Well, they did put in some pieces of sidewalk here and there, but they are widely separated by ditches and by unpaved portions, so essentially not navigable by someone with a rolling suitcase, a backpack, and my arms full with briefcase and that rolling case. The answer was right there in broad daylight. Three new buildings, obviously intended for apartment dwellers of the near future, have started going up. Walls and roofs are on, finish work and windows not yet complete. But you can see where the corrupt city can meter water to each resident, the corrupt power company can meter electricity to each resident, some corrupt monopoly network communications provider can meter connectivity to each home, and the tax money and user fees are gonna roll right in. If you look at your power bill or you look at your phone bill or your Internet bill, you’ll see that the city, county, and state grab some money every billing cycle. They do so because they make it work that way, because they never ask you for your consent, and because you never do anything about it.

You put up with too much

Didn’t the lockdowns convince you that they don’t care about your consent? The Feral Reserveless scammers issued trillions of dollars of new money in 2020 to fix the huge liquidity crisis in the finance industry and also helped guarantee the purchase of more trillions of dollars in national debt. You got access to none of that money early on because you were locked down in your homes and your “non-essential” businesses were closed by mandates. Then you got to defend your health care sovereignty, your actual bodily autonomy, from poison vax jab mandates in late 2020 and through 2021. You couldn’t enter a Trump building anywhere without showing “proof” of vax jab poisoning.

Have you noticed that the coastal cities are not underwater? Yes, the climate hoaxers got billions of dollars for their scientific grifting and the sea levels did not rise as announced hysterically by Algore in his “An Inconvenient Truth” documentary. How inconvenient. It turns out that in the last two hundred years, total sea level rise has amounted to less than four inches, and it continues to rise and fall with the tides, with rainfall and snowfall totals.

It turns out we are not running out of water because the water evaporates from the surface of rivers, lakes, and oceans, and falls as rain. It turns out we are not running out of oil, but discovering major new oil and gas fields every few years, many of them with enormous reserves. Some of them are discovered in places where they are then fought over. I could tell you stories. It turns out that the biogenic origin for oil is unlikely and the biogenic origin for natural gas is idiotic. There are vast methane clouds in deep space which we have seen with our telescopes when we point them out between the stars, trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and not a farting dinosaur anywhere to be seen. It turns out that there are atmospheres and oceans with gaseous and liquid methane in the planets and on the moons of the outer planets of our star system, far from where we think dinosaurs and ancient fern trees grew during the “carboniferous” era. It turns out that the scientists are lying grifters who only want more money to read books, stay out of sight, and occasionally measure something out in the woods.

Of course, those facts have not stopped the Malthusian demon worshippers. Thomas Malthus lied about what to expect. Is there three feet of horse manure on every street in London? No. Turns out horses were replaced not many decades after Malthus died. Are we running out of room to live? Have you ever driven through the Rocky Mountains or far northern Canada? I have done. There are about 1.475 million square miles, mostly empty, just in the states and provinces with Rocky Mountains. The free mountain west is big, empty, and mostly unclaimed.

No, there is no need for eugenics. That is an idiotic doctrine by the demon worshippers who claim lineages and blood lines from ancient times, some from before the flood. They believe in a purity of heritage which is not indicated by the extensive evidence of hybrid vigour and from the very extensive evidence of feebleness among inbreeding aristocratic families. You have some of the stupidest people in the world telling you how to live. And they want to murder you, rape your children, and steal everything in sight. The arguments about over population were all paid for by the Club of Rome and World Economic Forum types, are all false, and are used by them to excuse their work in mass murders through war and genocide. And you put up with it.

Now Larry Ellison has been kind enough to mention, in a speech to his team which has been published, that his company and other big data companies plan to monitor all devices continuously 24 hours a day, seven days a week, fifty-two weeks a year. “Everyone will obey us because they’ll know we’re always watching,” is the short summary. He wants you enslaved. And you put up with it.

Your phone is watching and listening. Many of your computers are watching and listening. Many of the other devices in your home have new technologies and updated tech. Your television can both see and hear as well as show you stupid people falling over and emit loud noises. Your toaster has an app you download before you can get your bread toasted. Why do you put up with these things?

Did you think none of these things were your fault? Maybe not. But they are definitely your problems. Do you want to be free? Because it does take effort. I believe it is worthwhile. But maybe you don’t.

Please support my work

It is getting increasingly sketchy. So I applied for work at a place I know. They acknowledged that they need help. Also they aren’t able to hire at this time. The rent on my storage in Ohio where all my books and personal papers, mementos, family photos from my mom’s side, and many other useful things are kept is past due, again. It was past due until the last day of last month when I was able to make a partial payment. It is past due again for this month, so the confiscation of my stuff is no doubt soon to be again threatened. Meanwhile, a friend has agreed to store my stuff for free, and the idea of going to Ohio and getting my things to Illinois seems totally out of reach.

One (1) person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in hard cover, linen bound, printed form. So there are 299 left on offer for $88 plus shipping. You can also buy it in trade paperback for $19 plus shipping. One (1) person has indicated willingness to buy the trade paperback. Feel free to let me know if you’d like a copy, because it costs quite a bit to get the printing part of publishing started. I have extensive experience in this industry with several of my own books, and with those of a number of other authors.

I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome. I’m looking for work, for investors into some projects, for customers of those same projects.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.