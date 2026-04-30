L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
17h

In the fall semester at St. Andrews, my dorm was McIntosh Hall, whose nickname was Chattan.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Jim Davidson and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jim Davidson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture