“You will Do well to try to Innoculate the Indians by means of Blankets, as well as to try Every other method that can serve to Extirpate this Execrable Race.” ~ Jeffrey Amherst, general of the British army, 1763

Recent news from the District of Corruption indicates that upChuck the third, usurper of the house Windsor, reviewed a distorted version of history at a formal gathering with Don Trump. Whereas upChuck disliked the notion that in the absence of American help the Europeans would all be speaking German, he wanted to assure his policy adversaries that without British help in the 1754 to 1763 war all Americans would be speaking French. Both of these versions of history have severe limitations.

We spoke Gaelic

It is sort of funny that the descendant of men who spoke German most, French quite a bit, and English very poorly when they were brought over from Hanover in 1714 is giving language lessons at the White House that his ancestor’s troops burnt in 1814 by way of celebrating the centennial of the coronation. Dark humour is like food in Stalin’s Ukraine - not everyone gets it.

Since we are having “history of language” lessons, let me say a few things about my family. We were living in the highlands of Scotland speaking Gàidhlig in 1714. Davidson is a highlands clan, one of the clans of great clan Chattan. The function of the great clans was to provide military alliance for mutual defence. It is a system that would be worth reviewing in some detail if anyone ever wanted to form mutual aid response teams.

The nonsense that passed for politics and the insignificant involvement in those subjugated at the time in providing anything resembling consent ought to be sufficient indictment of the usurpation by the elector of Hanover in 1714. His son, sometimes known as Hanover Brave, born in Germany, raised by German speaking people who lusted for power, declared war on my family about 1744. It is often called “king George’s war” though I dispute his usurpation of the title king. As a result of that war, my family were cleared off our land in 1746 and sentenced to transportation for life to Virginia colony. I have elsewhere related the difficulties attending our family on the ocean crossing, the death of the babe in arms, the unsavoury practices of the sailors toward dead inmates of the hold of the ship, the storm at sea, and how the ship made landfall in New York harbour where, for monetary purposes, the captain burnt the indentures and evicted us from his ship.

It is difficult to see the argument upChuck the third was making about having Americans speaking French as an outcome of the war that ostensibly ended in 1763. Certainly there are reasons to suppose that had the French had their way in the war of the Austrian succession and installed the young pretender Charles Edward Stuart then the “third” chuck would have been Catholic, named after his granddad whose head had been lopped off in 1649, and raised in Rome. It is arguable that his “courtiers” would have spoken as much Latin and Italian as French or English, given where he was born and raised. None of that nonsense would have had any influence on what language Americans spoke in Boston or Ohio.

Their war, their taxes

It wouldn’t come up amongst the mass murderers, demon worshippers, and child rapists who were attending the formal dinner party at the White House where upChuck emitted his disgusting comments about the “French and Indian” war, which was quite a bit longer and nastier (see quote from Jeffrey Amherst, above) than the “seven years war” fought by half a dozen global empires around the same time, but it is a true fact that the American revolution resulted directly from what evil Georgie second and his grandson evil Georgie the third did in prosecuting that war. They lie about fighting it for the benefit of the colonists, who were never consulted as to their preferences. The ugly and sinful evil house Hanover that became house Saxe Coburg Gotha and changed their name when the German military began bombing England with Gotha bombers weren’t ever interested in helping anyone. They had enslaved a great many Scots, Welsh, Irish, English, dissenters, Catholics, and newspaper editors because the only thing that evil family ever cared about was power.

A century later they would be conquering China to ensure that they would always be able to enslave people in China with opium addiction. Today they continue to dominate the opiate addiction slavery cartels. Nothing about house Windsor is any good. Nothing about house Hanover was any good. These are really horrifying people who, as Philip (born Philippos of Greece and Denmark) illustrated in his 1988 comment about wanting to be reincarnated as a virus to slaughter billions of people. These are the sort of ugly, disgusting, depraved people who can think of nothing better to do with billions of people on Earth than murder them. And, you know, rape some of them, eat some of their bodies, and sacrifice others to demons.

It is in that exact context that Patrick Henry spoke of Georgie the third profiting from the examples of Caesar and Brutus, Chuck the first and Cromwell. It is in that exact context that Bostonians opposed the taxes and depredations of the quartered troops in their community in 1770. It is that context that led to the Boston tea party, to the subsequent re-occupation of Boston, to the ride of Paul Revere and others, and to the battles of Lexington and Concord. Your country, by the way, was not founded in 1776. The thing that was actually founded on the first day of the fifth month of 1776 was the Bavarian illuminati. It is that entity that is celebrated by “May day” marches in European cities orchestrated by freemasons and communists.

Your country, America, was founded in 1775. The declaration of independence only reviewed the facts of its existence, it did not call the revolution into existence. Men had already been fighting and bleeding for independence long before congress got around to declaring that it was happening. In their declaration, those plantation owners and freemasons and demon worshippers declared that “to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

No government has ever secured anyone’s rights. That was a lie, and it was a lie when John Locke wrote similar things in favour of the 1688 revolution. Moreover, it is very clear from the events of the sixth day of the first month of 2021 that nobody in the District of Corruption will stand up for the consent of the governed. Ashli Babbitt was murdered and many Americans were falsely imprisoned and tortured on direct orders of Nancy Pelosi to illustrate how little your consent matters to the demon worshippers in that place.

You speak English in America because you choose to speak English. In the last 251 years languages such as Greek, Latin, Hebrew, Spanish, French, German, English, and many others have been taught by Americans in homes and in taxpayer funded propaganda mills posing as schools. One of the really important things about the English language, and one of the main reasons that it has so many words brought in from other languages, is that it has no official authority. Nobody says what is and is not a word, and all English teachers who say otherwise are lying. You can use any word to mean whatever you please, which is why biannual not only means every two years but also means twice a year, even though we also have this word semiannual. Any dictionary that doesn’t admit it is only reporting on usage is not a good dictionary. Any style manual that claims authority to tell you how to use words or punctuate sentences is amusing. You are free to make it up as you go along, and if nobody understands what you mean, that’s what you get for non-standard usage.

It happens that the reason English has no official authority that says what is and is not in the language is because when the evil Norman French conquered England in 1066 and began raping men, women, and children in their pillaging frenzy, they mostly spoke a dialect of French. They considered English beneath their dignity. When the evil mass murdering demon worshipping child rapists from Hanover got to England in 1714, they spoke mostly German and some French (for it was then the language of diplomacy and other perversions such as alchemy). They also regarded speaking English as undignified. You are much better off without any official authority, especially when you consider the diseased, degenerate, depraved maniacs in parliament and in house Windsor ever telling you what your language should be.

Their war

The evil freemasons made it clear in 1877 when Cecil Rhodes emitted the first of his testaments on the topic that they wanted to pervert the American political scene and make the colonists into British slaves. I believe they arranged the murder of James Garfield because he was resistant to their depredations. All through the 1880s and 1890s the evil British slaughtered and enslaved people in South Africa and elsewhere in order to have enormous wealth, huge amounts of gold, and effective control of the diamond trade. They used much of that wealth to buy up magazines and newspapers and to manipulate propaganda. Among the outcomes of their efforts was the 1898 war between the empire of Spain and the United States.

Subsequently, the evil men and women of house Saxe Coburg Gotha came into control of the American government. Quite a lot of opponents of the income tax, of Prohibition, of the end to state legislatures appointing senators, and opponents of the feral reserveless scam were sent to the bottom of the sea when the Titanic sank. Truly evil and reprobate people met on Jekyll Island to orchestrate the destruction of American independent finance. Evil mass murderer and demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson was elected. The post awful, which had been spying on American correspondence since cannibal Ben Franklin was put in charge of it in the 1770s, supported the war effort by even more spying on the mails. The black chamber was established to spy on telegrams and telephone calls. All of these endeavours were orchestrated to support the bicentennial celebration of the Hanoverian usurpation.

They started a war in 1914. They started it to prevent the Baghdad Berlin railway from bypassing the Suez canal and the British control of Yemen and the Bab el Mandeb strait. They started it to excuse the slaughter of about 9 million men in combat and about 50 million civilians with their war pathogen (falsely called “Spanish flu”). Yes, there was an armistice in 1918. No, that war isn’t over.

It continues. In 2014 to celebrate the tricentennial of their evil family’s lust for power and conquest, they tried to start another war with Russia. They lust after the Crimea. They want to break the Russian confederation of states into many smaller territories that they want to exploit, enslave, and destroy. Vicious ugly upChuck the third was in the District of Corruption stirring up congressional support for endless war with Russia, not to benefit Americans but to benefit his greedy disgusting family.

Their war on freedom includes their “green” movement. The green parties are communists. The communists were put into power by freemasons. The Fabian socialists want so many dead people that the rivers would run red and the oceans turn pink, judging by George Bernard Shaw’s stained glass window that is displayed at their headquarters. All of these people are terribly evil. All of them hate humanity, hate fertility, and want to slaughter billions of people.

In 1914 the military intelligence operations in England took control of spying on Brits through the mails, telephones, and telegraphs. MI stands for military intelligence. MI one through eight were known back then. Most of those horrifyingly ugly espionage operations are concentrated in MI 5 and MI 6 and in the grotesque communications intelligence headquarters GCHQ. The “powers behind the throne” certainly include nasty evil ugly depraved murderers in military intelligence in England, the USA, Israel, and other places. A lot of truly nasty people.

So, Woody Wilson who lied and lied about keeping America out of the war asked congress to declare war on Germany. He wanted to kill a lot of Americans in Europe. He wanted to help his masters in the freemasons and in house Windsor. So he did. He did a lot of damage during his time in office (1913 to 1921). He did these things in service to evil.

Choose

You should not choose to serve evil. You should not agree to bow to these things calling themselves kings and queens. None of the aristo rats of Europe are any good. They believe themselves to be better than commoners because they are more sophisticated, by which they mean more perverse. They do not love their neighbours as themselves, but consider commoners to be unfit for their homes, unfit for their parties, unfit to speak with. The history of European aristocracy is a history of vile disorder, abuse of power, rape of children, and murder of innocence.

So, choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family we serve the Lord our God.

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