“But whether the Constitution really be one thing, or another, this much is certain - that it has either authorized such a government as we have had, or has been powerless to prevent it. In either case it is unfit to exist.” ~ Lysander Spooner, Anno Domini 1874

Every day of every year everyone in the house of representatives in the District of Corruption is running for re-election. How do you know a politician is corrupt? They win re-election.

At the top of this essay is a distribution from the 2024 general election results. You can swap in the names of candidates for the colours shown. Red is how many voted for Trump. Blue for Harris. Green for Stein. Purple for RFK, Jr. from the “American royalty” so-called. That pale yellow shows the vote total for Oliver. Other candidates got votes totalling a very small number and are shown in a dark grey. That big pie piece at 43% of the total? That’s all the adult Americans who chose not to vote.

Now, if you follow German politics, you really ought to read eugyppius who has all the best facts and figures from the plague chronicle. In some provinces of Germany the Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany) has gotten sufficient support to gain perhaps 33% of the seats, with a further 25% held by the centre party “Christian” Democratic Union or “Christian” Social Union. Although you can see where that set would make a majority, it is of a pair of flavours that are not allowed to mix. Germany is not my country, so if you think you understand it, please feel free to say more in the comments.

My view has been that Americans are not going to agree with one another, nor support any one particular path into the future. That seemed evident from watching the Watergate hearings and the elections in 1972 and 1976, to me. Perhaps I was precocious, but the idea that everything was going to get better because Americans had found some political solution to complex economic and social difficulties seemed absurd even that long ago. Nothing in the fifty years since then has persuaded me otherwise. Indeed, the last time I felt there was any point in casting a vote that wouldn’t be counted, I voted for Ron Paul when he was the Libertarian party candidate in 1988.

Rascals

Some people are celebrating that Thomas Massie lost his primary to challenger Ed Gallrein. Many of the people I know are unhappy with the result. Whether you see Massie as a rascal who deserved to be voted out because he refused to toe the political party line of the guy from Florida who erected a larger-than-life-size statue of himself in gold, maybe having slept through the Bible study class on the third chapter of the book of Daniel; or see him as the one true Appalachian willing to oppose the surveillance state, the really interesting question is: how do the rascals get into power in the first place?

Yes, there is abundant evidence that elections are fixed. There is abundant evidence that just getting a political party on the ballot is difficult, which is something that the Libertarian party, the Boston Tea party, and several other parties with which I’m familiar have dealt pretty much every year since John Anderson got on the national televised debates in 1980. Ballot access is a topic you can read about at Independent Political Report which is where obsessive compulsive signature gathering aficionados go to get their lack of national press coverage.

But if you want to know how rascals get in power, you need to go look in a mirror. If you are voting at all, you are cooperating with your enslavement. If the people in power have any of your money then you have delegated, willingly or not, the power to make big changes to your world. You should look into how to avoid paying any taxes that you don’t owe. If you look closely, you will find that you don’t actually owe any at all.

It was a mistake to believe that “to secure these rights governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Those things in your county seat, state capital, and in the District of Corruption do not secure the rights to life, liberty, and property. They never have. They never will.

They have no just powers. They don’t involve you in any of their decisions. They don’t care about your consent. They hate you, want to hurt you and your family as much as possible, and are paid to engage in all manner of chicanery.

You don’t need a legislature. You don’t need any new laws at all. Quite a few laws are found in the Bible, you might start with those if you think obeying laws is going to help you.

You don’t need any taxes at all. So you don’t need a legislature deciding to raise taxes. And you can easily see that you are not provided the opportunity for informed consent because the national security rules exempt them from informing you of how all your money is spent. So you should stop pretending that they want you involved. They will borrow tens of trillions of dollars and pay trillions in interest and kick the can down the road, whether you consent or not, whether you vote or not, whether you pay taxes or not, whether you pay more than you owe or less than you can get away with.

The rascals are in power because you left the door open. Think about what it would look like to close the door. Or, to use a favourite medical analogy: remove the tumour and replace it with nothing.

Decentral is better

How do I persuade you? I don’t think I will.

Either you see the possibilities of running your own life and having all your friends, neighbours, and family members run their individual lives, or you think everyone has to obey the system. Larry Ellison says everyone has to obey, that he will make sure everyone is always being watched, and his software will make sure you and your family are hurt as much as possible if you step out of line or speak out against his authoritarian total surveillance state. He hates you because you exist, he hates your fertility because you bring more people into existence, and he wants to make sure his child rapist friends in power are never prosecuted.

I don’t think he and his son are any good. His son just took over one of the big Hollywood studios. My experience of Hollywood is that they are a gang of rapists who hurt children as much as they possibly can and every once in a while throw a film onto screens around the world for profit. There is not a single allegation of murder, rape, theft, fraud, corruption, and chicanery in the history of Hollywood that seems difficult to reconcile with the facts. None of them are any good.

None of the politicians are any good. Not even Senior Molay freemason templar oddity Thomas Massie. Not even Ron Paul. You don’t deserve to be ruled by good men, you deserve to run your own life. The system that was crafted by freemasons like George Washington, Alex Hamilton, and James Madison, and by demon worshipper cannibals like Ben Franklin isn’t fit to exist, as Lysander Spooner pointed out over 150 years ago.

None of the academics are any good. The universities are full of smarmy communists who have nothing but contempt for anyone who ever builds anything. Not a week goes by that I don’t see some personal account from a victim of academia whose ideas were railroaded because they challenged the mainstream narrative or whose academic success was prevented because they refused to be adequately communist. The cultural revolution has been in full swing for decades and the howling red fury is every day engaging in ritual humiliation of anyone who dissents.

Why do you feel you need these things? What have any of these institutions done for you? Proprietary software from the tech bros is spying on you. Hollywood is raping children right now and assigning the most compliant roles in the next big action thriller. The District of Corruption is disgusting and will only get worse. Academia is unwilling to publish the truth or even allow it to be published. The textbook industry and most of the rest of publishing were captured long ago and have killed to protect their cartel. So if you look for institutional reform, you are wasting your time. By all means, waste some of mine by responding in the comments with all your clever ideas for fixing things that were designed to create plantation slavery and enslave all mankind. I’ll be delighted to read your thoughts on these topics.

Your choices

Running your own life isn’t easy. It isn’t inexpensive. It isn’t trivial. But it is worth doing.

If you want to take charge of your own destiny as much as possible, the first thing you should examine is your communications privacy. I cannot tell you how many businesses have failed because their plans got exposed to those who wanted those plans to fail, but I can give you many examples. If you need help understanding encryption technology or evaluating encryption tools, please let me know. That’s why I founded the Secure Perimeter Institute. I’ve been teaching encryption since 1992, communications since 1980, and computer technology since 1985.

You should examine what you are using for money. Many of you are stuck in the fiat money banking cartel, and it shows. You pay interest you don’t owe to people you don’t like for things you don’t need. Since 1998 I’ve been involved in the digital gold industry and in the cryptocurrency industry since 2014. Feel free to ask me questions.

You should examine where you live. Maybe you and your neighbours can defend your area. If so, you should work with the people around you to make your community safer. If not, you should look for somewhere else to live.

You have choices. You have opportunities. But you cannot avoid responsibility for every choice. Those choices have consequences.

Please support my work

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.