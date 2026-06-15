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Valued Customer
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We are at war with evil enemies, and war requires boldness and reticence, in turn. Accordingly we are as free and self-regulated as our circumstances allow, and as long as we live we must refrain from full expression of our will when our security would be compromised if we exercised our will freely, or die on that hill that day the hammer falls. I have repeatedly lost - been robbed of - everything I owned, homes, personal, and private property alike, until what I have is my word and memories of a life lived too far over the edge.

At the trailing end of my life I am increasingly content at the exchange of stuff for educational opportunities, of my regrets for my wisdom, of my days for my fortune. What I have kept from the depredations of brigands and traitors I will keep even after my body expires, and what I will not keep then has only transient value. I reckon I have chosen wisely to keep my word and my bond, while loosing my grasp of mammon and ease.

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