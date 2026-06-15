“If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” ~ GK Chesterton Anno Domini 1915

A very good friend and long-time patron sent some money. So I was able to book a room for three nights. As I was heading to the room with some of my gear, an older lady began carrying her ice ahead of me, and stopped for a cigarette. She stepped to one side and I thanked her. She said, “You look like a man on a mission.”

It came to me that what she said was true. So I said, “Yes, I am.”

What is my mission? All the way back in 2017 when my friend Ben Stone published my book Space Scouts: A Field Manual Parody I wrote an introduction in which I mentioned the purpose of freeing the slaves, stopping the wars, and ending the tyranny of the state.

Clearly, I need help to accomplish this mission. So I have been praying for help, and considerable help has been provided.

In 1991, I was arrested and falsely charged with felony gambling promotion of a lottery. A few months later the state of Texas attorney general agreed, in writing, that my company and I had been running a lawful sweepstakes the whole time and dropped the charges. These facts are a matter of public record. They don’t do much in terms of what it was like for me, and I’ve put some of those experiences in writing elsewhere in this newsletter.

One of the things that I learned from that experience was that it was possible to have a $30 million contract, possible to have a 14-page legal opinion letter, and possible to have contacts with people on the nation state’s “national space council” and brief them about the project, and still get arrested, falsely charged, and experiencing the uncushioned accommodations at old Harris county lockup with the raw sewage all over the floor of the main holding cell. You really think you can stay safe by obeying all the laws, and you are really wrong about that idea.

There used to be a saying, “ignorance of the law is no excuse,” and there are now so many laws that it has been true since at least the time of Lambert vs California (1957) that ignorance of the law is a valid excuse. A court case in 1991 (Cheek v United States) raised this issue and established a standard of knowing violation to tax compliance matters while another case in 1994 (Staples v United States) applied the matter to machine gun manufacture and sales. In simple terms, ignorance is in fact an excuse. And there are far too many “laws” made up by evil men and women who hate you and want to hurt you.

How many laws? So many that they fill 190,000 pages and more at the national level, about 1.5 million pages for state laws, and about 100 million pages for all the local city and county laws across 20,000 identifiable jurisdictions in the USA. Of course you aren’t going to spend your entire life being familiar with all those laws, and any lawyer who tells you that he is familiar with all the laws is lying to your face. You should get up, walk out, and not engage such a legal “expert.” They ought to know better, and most of them do. It is an exercise in humility to engage in confronting the vast terrain of legal pitfalls and malicious entanglements and you don’t need to do it.

Resolve to serve no more and you are at once free, wrote Etienne de la Boetie, five hundred years ago. If you want to understand what he meant, you really ought to read his essay, published posthumously because he knew very directly about the tyranny of the state. The item to seek out is “On Voluntary Servitude” and a good place to get it is from the Ludwig von Mises web site at Mises.org because those people are really dedicated to your freedom. Many of the very smartest people I have ever met work for that enterprise, or did so before passing away.

Are there slaves? Yes. There are people, millions of them, in America, being bought and sold as slaves. Human trafficking is real.

The people in the hoax stream media are liars about it. They lie when they review “Sound of Freedom” and say it is a bad film that improperly describes what is actually happening. It is a mild mannered film that barely scratches the surface of the real problem.

The real problem is in house Windsor, house Rothschild, in the houses of congress, in your statehouse, in the cartels, in the drug culture, and all over the world. Some of it is done in the name of freemasonry or other esoteric cults. Some of it is done in the names of certain demons. There is a worldwide infestation of evil.

Make no mistake, they have been working for centuries to destroy Christendom. They want to enslave you, your family, your children. They want to inflict propaganda through the public schools. They want to rape your children again and again forever. They want to help you die with medically assisted death. They want to harvest your organs and the organs of your children and grandchildren.

Nothing about the state is any good. Nothing about the military enterprises are any good. Nothing about the war profiteers is any good. Nothing about genocide is any good.

The growth of your economies has been tied to the growth and success of your families. More people are better. You should endeavour to help one another with all these matters, such as freeing the slaves, stopping the wars, ending the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny.

It is a mission. It is my mission. I would like it to be yours, as well. Please join me in this work.

I don’t promise it is easy, because I know directly that it is not. I don’t promise that you are going to be recognised for your part in this work, because you may not. I do promise that there are good things ahead for all of us who are faithful and who believe in a better future through the passion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. We have been rescued from debts we could not pay by one who paid a price he did not owe for crimes he did not commit so that we may be free.

You should take those lessons to heart. You should read the Gospels. You should share them with all souls. Those who believe may be baptised.

There is work to do. We must be about it.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.