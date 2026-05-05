“If you don't have a strategy, you're part of someone else's strategy.” ~ Alvin & Heidi Toffler, Powershift: Knowledge, Wealth, and Violence at the Edge of the 21st Century, Anno Domini 1990

My crazy friend Naomi Brockwell wants to use legislation to reform a system that has been spying on Americans since Ben Franklin started running the postal service in 1775. You can read about her work with the Ludlow Institute on their web site or on her substack at NBTV. Please don’t misunderstand that I refer to her as my friend, because she and about three dozen of her associates in San Francisco and I (and a number of my friends) danced together in 2017 at the decentralised dance party festivities associated with the Startup Societies conference. No, the wild transports of musical enjoyment aren’t why I call her crazy. Everyone knows that legislation doesn’t stop criminals, especially criminals in the governments of this world. So while a surveillance reform act may sound helpful, it is like that old saying about people who do the same things again and again expecting to get a different result each time being crazy. Americans seem to be strangely unwilling to admit that having not worked the last 237 years it is not going to work any better this time. (By the way, the first of next month y’all can celebrate the 237th anniversary of the very first piece of legislation ever passed by the mass murderer demon worshippers in congress. It was the “oath act” and required the taking of oaths deliberately to spite our Lord and Saviour who told us to swear not.)

Well, as a result of her enthusiastic post on the topic, I replied thanking her and the Ludlow Institute for bothering to take action against unwarranted surveillance. In my reply, I quoted Lysander Spooner on the ineffectiveness of the constitution at limiting the power of those who sent armies across the country to murder, rape, torture, steal, pillage, and destroy. In response to my comment “Valued Customer” pointed out that killing cannibals is actually a good way of getting them to stop eating people. (I never doubted it. My comment, a quote from friend Bill Buppert of the Chasing Ghosts Podcast, was that you cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. And you can’t.)

In his reply (yes I am using the generic pronoun “he” as is tradition) he used the term “obligate parasite” which brought on a rush of biology class practical exam enthusiasm for me. Since I’ve done the thing where I used that phrase in the title of this essay, and then just launched into the story, you have probably been wondering whether I’m gonna bother to define the term. Well, sure, you could do your own research, and I do encourage that, but in the interests of narrative unity, lemme say that an obligate parasite is one that cannot survive or complete its life cycle by reproducing without its host. An excellent example is the hookworm, so the featured image for this essay, shown above, is a hookworm.

Everywhere

Hookworms are mostly found in boggy ground. They like sewage and damp soil. If you walk around outside with bare feet and especially if your feet or ankles have any cuts or abrasions, you might wind up with a nasty parasitic infection. Livestock, including family pets, are also subject to these things. They feed on blood, they find one another in the small intestine where they hook to the capillaries or arteries in the wall of your guts, reproduce sexually, and emit thousands of eggs every day which your body sends out into the world whenever you defecate. Obviously, indoor toilets and good sanitation help reduce their prevalence which is why many people complain about the way homeless populations are discouraged from using indoor toilets.

When I originally conceived this essay the subtitle was going to be “in the District of Corruption” and one of the amusing thoughts that came up for me was the fact that “foggy bottom” and “the swamp” are phrases we use to describe many of the parasitical, evil, mass murdering, child raping, lying, stealing, cheating scum in that same district. But, within moments, it seemed obvious that everything wrong with every agency and every bureau rat obligate parasite in the District of Corruption is also true of every agency and every parasite in your state capital, your county seat, your city government, your zoning board, your medical licence board, every other professional board, the banking cartel, the pharmaceutical cartel, the labour union cartel, the ad agency cartel, the film studio cartel, the auto industry cartels, the semiconductor cartel, the package delivery cartel, and all the other outfits that oppose your individual sovereignty and freedom of action. Yes, friends, it is worse than you think, and has been for a very long time.

Several times this week I’ve seen a little chart showing the changes in the healthcare industry since some fifty years ago. There were about 317,000 doctors fifty years ago and are now 1.1 million doctors, and this growth is shown as a yellow line that thickens by about 3.5 times over the period shown. Meanwhile the number of hospital administrators, state and feral regulators, accountants, report filers, report inspectors, report collators, insurance industry examiners, billing code specialists, and other bureau rats has exploded, mostly since 2010 from several thousand fifty years ago to many millions today. Similar charts can be found in education, where the number of teachers is now far outstripped by not only the number of parasitic infestations of bureau rats and time serving hacks, but also outpaced by the growth rate of those same report filing persons.

Yes, of course you don’t need public school teachers, at all. They are deliberately harming your children, producing far worse test scores and far less literacy than fifty years ago, and they are mostly communist members of mostly authoritarian communist unions. Yes, of course, you don’t need allopathic medical doctors, you don’t need them to prescribe poisons pushed by big pharma, you don’t need to darken the doors of their offices, and whatever they say and do is most likely wrong. You might be more free to consider alternatives if they weren’t responsible for attacking all alternative healthcare choices with their “medical association” and its nasty lobbyist parasites.

Yes, the power industry is the same. Instead of having thousands of power companies providing different kinds of power systems, we have a very small cartel of big power companies and a grid. They have lobbyists. They have “regulators” which they captured over a century ago. Don’t even think about stringing cable to a friend’s house, they will be very vexed. I live in a community where Pacific Power has the monopoly and makes rate payers miserable. Also in this community, a great many of the power poles I walk past feature completely rusted transformers, many of which are actively leaking. Several are so decrepit that a large mound of rusty looking material is all around the base of the power pole, blocking much of the sidewalk. Yes, children do walk down those sidewalks before and after school, which should add to your reasons for opposing the public indoctrination camps that masquerade as learning (or, more recently, “learing”) centres. No, of course the city and county don’t police these matters, no of course the state utility board doesn’t care, no of course the power company never inspects and none of the people involved in it care, even slightly about the people being poisoned by their rusted leaking power poles and the lead, mercury, cadmium, polychlorinated biphenyls, and other nasty stuff coating the sidewalks and entering the ground water every time it rains.

Obligate parasites don’t care. They infest.

They are everywhere. They do not contribute to productivity. They don’t help anyone. But they have plenty of political pull. Gosh.

Treatment

Compared to an infestation of bureau rats it is relatively easy to get rid of hookworms. There are a couple of one dose products that interfere with hookworm energy production. One of these chemicals binds to the colchicine-sensitive site of beta tubulin, making it impossible for the hookworm to take in glucose. So the adults and larvae wither and die. Naturally, this same chemical interferes with your beta tubulin, but you have a much greater range of tubulin compounds (mostly alpha and beta but also gamma, delta, and epsilon) in your body so you can survive the short term attack on beta tubulin. Meanwhile the hookworms die, which is the result you want. After a few weeks if they show up again, possibly from eggs that didn’t get flushed out of your digestive tract, you can re-treat. Roughly the same chemicals work to treat your pets, not only of hookworm but of a number of other nasty infestations.

Sadly, you cannot simply go around putting beta tubulin binding chemicals in the water coolers at your local, regional, state, and national infestations of obligate parasites to any good results. Worse, they’ll probably notice your activities and get upset with you. So you would need to think about the whole “obligate parasite” thing as a metaphor, and literally avoid being too literal.

If the hookworm is interested in your blood glucose what are the bureau rats in local, regional, state, feral, international, union, lobbyist, and cartel agencies interested in? Glucose is to energy for a hookworm what money is to a bureau rat. Thus, if you want to reduce an especially bad infestation, take away their money.

You don’t owe income taxes. One of the best substacks on this site is from Leithian, and here is her essay on that topic. Even if you did owe income taxes, you can establish a non-profit charity for religious, scientific research, education, healthcare, or other charitable purposes. Every state has a preferential rate for forming such not-for-profit entities. Every bank and every credit union has someone who can set up a new “taxpayer” identity number and get you a shiny new bank account (or credit union account) for that new thing. Nearly every state that collects sales tax will insist that major retailers keep on hand a form that lets your non-profit exempt itself from sales tax, and some retailers will give you a number to use in making sure sales taxes are not collected from your non-profit. The same is true for electric power taxes, communications industry taxes, and all other taxes. Yes, of course, there are bureau rats involved in making sure the forms are filled out, and there is some effort involved. But you can actually, legitimately, avoid most taxes.

Do you care for someone in your family who is elderly? Or young? Elder care and child care are legitimate non-profit functions. All education is a legit non-profit activity. Do you like telescopes or microscopes? Scientific research and training are non-profit functions. And a non-profit can buy groceries for events, can rent rooms or buildings, can buy office furniture, can buy bedroom furniture because every office needs somewhere for the hard working cadre of professionals to rest up during those 16 hour work days, and so forth. So, you don’t have to pay taxes.

And why would you want to pay nasty evil demon worshipping child raping cannibal mass murderer liar cheater thieves? Seriously. You know what they are. You know what they do. You know what they want. They want to enslave you and rape your children. Forever.

Now, look, I don’t want to encourage you to file for grants from any of these parasitical agencies. You can, of course, get money from your state and feral agencies for doing all kinds of things. You can also borrow money at advantageous rates for enterprises that are non-profit. Given that the average American earning income they bother to report makes about $65K per year, and given that you can anticipate having about 40 years of working career, your total income over those four decades would be about $2.6 million and well over $1 million of that is going to be stolen from you in payroll withholding of income taxes, federal “contribution” to insurance, various state and local fees, property taxes, and so forth. So you won’t get any argument from me if you say that you are entitled to apply for money from government agencies for your various non-profit entities. And if they send you plenty of money and you spend it caring for your family, friends, and neighbours, great.

The system is parasitical. It is not sustainable. I don’t think you actually need to accelerate its failure. It is arguably some sort of criminal conduct to encourage you to do things that are against the law, so I don’t. I encourage you to obey the actual laws, especially where those say that someone in your particular situation doesn’t owe taxes.

It isn’t criminal to tell you that the big banks are evil. So banking with someone local is better. Using a credit union is better still, because as a member of the credit union you are supposed to get a share of the profits from lending and collecting fees from the other members. So while you are being infested with financial industry parasites, at least you can share in the revenue streams.

What if it is a crime to resist? Resist anyway. Look, something like 66 million Americans were already not filing income taxes in 1998 when the irs commissioner was called to testify before a congressional committee. I watched those hearings on CSPAN. Lots of Americans had been treated very brutally by irs “investigators” and the congress critters wanted to pretend to care. (And wanted to pretend to pass legislation to reform the irs instead of get rid of it.) Well, the commissioner person was asked why his people were so brutal. He trotted out that number, right there on television. Tens of millions of Americans they thought should file would not file, and they didn’t have enough jail cells to arrest everyone, so what were they supposed to do. Exemplary beheadings “pour encourager les autres” to quote from the most recent Librarian of Celaeno essay.

I’ve tracked the figures because for a long time they kept reporting how many Americans were filing income taxes. The last numbers I looked at indicated about 125 million non-filers every year. About a third of the adults in the country refuse to respond to the census. About a third of the country doesn’t vote in the mid-term elections, and slightly fewer don’t vote for presidents, either. Why would you? It isn’t like any of these people who lie, cheat, steal, rape children, pass budgets for the lobbyists that bribe them the most, and authorise murder in cold blood of Americans like Ashli Babbitt actually need your consent. They will continue to infest the body politic as long as any power can be grabbed by their filthy bloody hands.

On voluntary servitude

You want to build a civilisation? Stop supporting evil. You want the tyranny to fall? Stop holding up the tyrants, stop helping them, stop feeding them. Five hundred years ago, a guy in France named Etienne de la Boetie wrote that you don’t need to put your hands on the tyrant to throw him down, all you have to do is stop holding him up. Of course, he didn’t publish those words himself, but some friends did after he was dead.

Not me, of course. I’ve been writing in my own name letters, articles, essays, fiction, and non-fiction since 1977. Sure, I’ve been arrested. Sure, the police have broken my bones. Sure, projects I have started were destroyed by various obligate parasites in various agencies. So what? I would rather be stateless and free than obedient and enslaved.

Please support my work

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full and on time. I have tonight and tomorrow before the rent is late and a late fee is added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

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It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.