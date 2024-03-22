But Queen Vashti refused to come at the king's command delivered by the eunuchs.

At this the king became enraged, and his anger burned within him.

~ Esther 1: 12

For a number of years, one of the ways that I would go to the Lord in prayer for information about what to do, or what to expect, or what I was doing in error, was to consult the Bible. I would pray aloud, “God please guide my hand and help me understand. Amen.” I would hold the closed book with its spine in my left hand and move my thumb of my right hand over the pages. I would feel the muscles in my spine respond to a stimulus, a kind of electrical tingling, and that would be where I would open the book. Then I would look at the pages.

If the chapter of the book of the Bible on the left page began the page earlier, I would turn back (as many pages as needed to reach the beginning of that chapter) and begin reading. If the chapter of the book on the right page ended further along I would read through to the end of that chapter as well. Then I would consider the lessons indicated and see what stood out in my mind. Sometimes a passage would appear to me to be highlighted. Try it for yourself if you wish.

It didn’t happen for me that way on the 20th day of the 10th month of 2019. I didn’t know it at the time, but a great many events had taken place in that same month. Nobody had mentioned to me the world military games in Wuhan, China. I don’t follow sports, unless the lady I’m dating is fond of hockey which moves fast enough to remain interesting to me.

Nobody had adverted on the person calling itself “pope” Francis placing a wooden idol of the Brazilian demon Pachamama in the church of St. Mary in Rome. At the time I wasn’t following the collapse of the moral authority of the Vatican and the ripping apart of the current schism.

Someone smuggled a bioweapon, I believe, in the diplomatic pouch, from Fort Detrick’s ultra secret biological weapons laboratories to Wuhan. You can comment all you like but I’m not going to get “into” it with you about whether anyone was ever ill between 2019 and 2021 before the evil vaxxajabs. I was ill, others were ill, God says people were ill, that’s good enough for me.

On that day I was at an event in Waynesville, Ohio at the oldest Quaker meeting house in the Ohio river valley. Having been driven by a friend and arriving early to allow him to attend the “adult day school” I found myself very bored. So I sought out the library and found a leather bound Bible. Looking inside, the words spoken by Jesus were in red ink. My favourite kind of Bible! So I went into the main meeting room to read.

It’s a big place, room for about 200 worshippers if all the pews were filled completely. Quakers used to have a lot of gumption about ending slavery and ran a lot of stations on the underground railway to free slaves. People used to admire Quakers for believing that in saying “thou shall have one weight” God meant for people to charge one price for their goods rather than haggle. Quaker stores started the bit about putting price tags on things. People who had to get something purchased and didn’t have time to go haggle in the market would send a child to “the Quaker store” knowing that the child wouldn’t be cheated, but would be given correct change.

There was nobody there. I sat at the end of a pew fairly far back in the room. The air was still. It was neither hot nor cold that day. There was no furnace, no air conditioner, no fan moving the air. I was reading in the Bible from the book of Luke, chapter 7 as I recall, and dwelling on the words in red from Jesus. I had begun near the beginning of Luke and was reading along at a nice clip, enjoying myself. Then one of the elders at the front of the room spoke up.

“We should settle in for worship.” It’s a kind of Quaker-speak for “be quiet.” While I was reading, about twenty people had come in and taken seats around the circularly disposed pews, with the elder “weighty” members of the gathering being on the pews facing the rest. We all quieted down. My habit was always to close my eyes, and recite in my mind a variation of the Lord’s prayer that made me feel comfortable and calm.

At the end of this mental recitation, I said in my head, “And Lord if there is a Bible verse you want me to read aloud today in meeting, please show it to me.” Then I opened my eyes, preparing to close the Bible and shift my grip to seek out a passage in my usual manner described above. Behold, the Bible pages were different. I was no longer looking at Luke chapter 7. Before me on the left was the last chapter of the last book of the last prophet of the Old Testament, Malachi 4. On the right was the cover page for the New Testament.

I put my hand on that right hand page, and felt it, turned it. It was blank on the other side. It felt cold. So I started at the beginning of chapter 4 and read all the way through. The part I read aloud that day was obvious to me. You might enjoy reading the whole chapter.

In the following months, I continued to work on stilling my “ego voice” in my mind. It is my view that we are all connected to God through a sort of dimension doorway, that most of my soul is in the heavenly realm, and that the part which animates my body is not the entirety. Various out of body experiences that have been described to me, and which I have experienced, seeing myself down below as if I were up in a corner of a room where I had been meditating, and various descriptions of near death experiences by others have persuaded me that the soul is able to perceive reality as if I am right up behind my eyeballs, or as if my being is centred in the middle of my body, or outside of it. Your experiences may vary. But there is a sort of “inner monologue” that is my own mind, thinking over things I have seen and read and heard and sometimes it gets a song stuck on repeat, and so forth. If you know you know.

If you sit quietly you can turn that voice off. I don’t really know how to do it for you, but I know it can be done. You can stop attending to it. Just let it be. “Settle in for worship” is the way Quakers talk about it. Still your mind. Then, if God is receptive to your openness, you may hear words or see words or be shown an image.

It has happened that Quakers have described feeling themselves pulled upward by the collar at the back of their shirt or suit or dress, and, standing upright, began speaking without being fully conscious of what they were saying. A lady I know had that happen at a Quaker meeting in Japan, after someone else had spoken at length in Japanese. She responded in English, which was politely translated by one of the other people attending worship service that day. After this happened she sat down and felt very embarrassed, because she barely remembered what she had said and didn’t know any Japanese so she felt perplexed. Later, the meeting ended. Several people came up to her speaking in Japanese and when her local guide explained, she said she didn’t know any of the words she had heard. But she had responded to every thought the previous speaker had given, she was told. How did she do that? Through the power of the Holy Spirit.

You don’t have to believe these things. I’m not asking that you believe me. I would ask that you believe Jesus Christ, and read what he said, and hear his words, and do them. I am motivated to help you find eternal salvation because I am here. I am here because I care. I agreed to come into this life. I believe we all do, and that we are told about the major events we are going to experience, the choices we’ll have, and the trauma we face, and we don’t have to do this thing, come here, be a part of what is going on here. This place is not an easy assignment for anyone, as Jesus told us - there is tribulation here.

Micah 2

I’m somewhat careful about what I say with regard to the Quakers, because I believe a great many of them have been deceived in recent years. I don’t suggest going to a Quaker meeting without being confident of its members. Many times I have been told not to even try at certain locations. So if you don’t find Quakers to be enthusiastic about individual liberty or obedience to God, please feel free to share your experiences here. I’m not going to defend their behaviour. The people in charge of worship services at the Dayton Friends Meeting closed the meeting house to worship services in the 3rd month of 2020. I believe they did that in defiance of God.

So in the following weeks I was repeatedly led, by that tingling in my spine and my right thumb, to the passage in Micah chapter 2 in which it says that this place is not your rest, the ground here has been polluted against you. I was being told to leave Dayton, to leave Ohio. And I wasn’t listening.

I had searched for my spiritual home for twenty years. Twenty years of boredom, seeking a community. From 1997 until 2017 not finding a community for myself. Moving to Ohio to help a very good friend there, and finding my spiritual home. I was home. I wanted to stay home. God wanted me to move on.

So I began to be shown the first chapter of the book of Esther. Queen Vashti is disobedient. So she is replaced. She won’t obey the king who is king of a vast territory from India to Ethiopia. So she loses her place, and is shut up with her servants in a remote part of the palace grounds and never sees the king again. Esther is chosen to replace her. Esther is perfectly obedient. Esther is a metaphor for our Mother Mary, who was perfectly obedient to God even though her life as a consequence of her obedience involved seven terrible sorrows, including watching her only son dragging a cross up a hill, being nailed to it, pushing down on the wounds in his feet so he could lift his shoulders high enough to breathe, and dying on that cross. She waited there until his body was taken down, and then she held the lifeless body of her child. Then she watched him buried. Yet she obeyed God, knowing these things from about a month after giving birth, when she was told by Saint Simeon in the Temple that “this is the Messiah.”

That also didn’t “do it” for me. So my next door neighbour moved away. The new neighbour came into the gated and fenced back yard and poisoned three of my crops with herbicide. When I asked her why she poisoned my mint, violet, and wine berries, she said they were poison ivy. Yes, all three of them. That evening I was reminded of the text of Micah 2, and thought, “Oh. The ground has been poisoned against me. I get it.” So I finished packing my books and made plans to leave town.

My Spiritual Journey

Recently someone restacked one of my posts with words to the effect they think maybe I’m trying to start a cult. I’m not. I’m being obedient to God.

If you want to go to Guyana and find some guy to poison your Kool-Aid, you should look elsewhere. I’m not here about you following me. I’m here about me following the words of Jesus and doing them. Yeah, that’s also what Mother Mary says, “Do what my son says,” is her most frequent comment to people who have experience of her speaking to them.

From My Sanctuary I send you My Love and My Consolation, and once more

I tell you to look at My Son and to do everything that He tells you to do. He is the living Word of the Father, His Love made flesh for you.

~ message from Mother Mary 2024

Do I want you to obey me? No. Dude, I don’t even know you.

I want you to obey God. Jesus obeyed God and purchased for every creature in all of creation the rewards of eternal salvation. Think of it. Everyone who believes may be baptised and live forever in heaven with God.

Do I want you to send me money? I do not. I have asked from time to time if I should turn on Stripe or include a payment link in the footer of these messages. The answer is always no.

Bringing Order to Chaos

During the year after I left Ohio, God had me go to a number of different places. I learned how to ask questions. I learned how to hear the answers. I don’t really recommend you do the things that I did to find out what I was supposed to do, because my path is my own, and not yours. I will say that I prayed a large number of penitential rosaries.

There have been a number of visionaries who have been given instructions on how to pray the penitential rosary since 1970. I have followed the pattern described by Padre Pio. You may find videos and written descriptions of the steps involved in various places. It isn’t easy. You kneel down. You hold your arms out. You say four prayers on each Hail Mary bead. You say other prayers on the chain and on the Our Father beads.

At one point in 2021 I was kneeling on muddy or rocky ground in a rain forest under an overhang next to a waterfall in Northwest Arkansas praying 21 penitential rosaries in a day. Not only for my sins but for the sins of others, that they may be redeemed despite having died without seeking forgiveness, or may yet die outside the state of grace. For the salvation of souls.

In those days it was still my frequent habit to ask for a Bible verse, “Guide my hand to help me understand.” And during that long strange Summer on the side of that mountain, Esther chapter one came up a number of times.

So, if I want you to follow your own path, why am I writing about my spiritual journey? Quite simply, because I might be able to shine some light where you are able to see better which way you should go. Even more simply, because God wants me to do so.

God is the creator of the heavens and Earth. He has access to all the wealth of the universe. Which, when you think about it, is pretty big.

What do I want? I want to free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, from a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars and to all the creatures in between. So I pray several times every day for God to provide guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Show us the little fires, oh God, so we may pass by them. Bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for.

In response to these requests, God has instructed me to start an order. To bring order to chaos there is a need for structure.

You might choose to be a part of it. For example, you might go to your local homeless shelter and volunteer to wash dishes. I’ve washed dishes in a lot of homeless encampments, anarchist libraries, homeless shelters, van lifer communities, community kitchens, and dormitory kitchens from New York to San Francisco, from Florida to Washington, from San Diego to Maine. You meet some interesting people in those places. Anyway, I did.

Your path is your own. Choose for yourself. When you think about, taking your own choices is the realisation of freedom. May God bless you with abundant blessings. Amen.

