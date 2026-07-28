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Uncle Albert
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Bob Dylan wrote a song about how we all gotta serve somebody…read the above article 👆in its entirety and I found it to be spot-on in so many ways…too many to count and thanking you for this bit of original writing…I did not re-stack it becos it is too much truth in it for my readers and subscribers to absorb all at once…so I will reproduce bits and bobs on Substack until I have re-published it in its entirety…at least, that is my plan

as an illustration, my ancestors were two brothers living in Linlithgow, Scotland and the one brother embezzled £88 pounds, was imprisoned and then shipped off to Australia on a prison ship…he survived and gained his freedom at the end of his sentencing and then started working in the gold fields of Australia…we know this becos he wrote a letter to his brother in America (that brother immigrated at about the same time to America) and this letter written and dated 1853 has been handed down to me…it is preserved between two pieces of glass and framed so it is legible…

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