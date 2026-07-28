“Put not your trust in princes…” ~ Psalm 146

Over the weekend while you were trying to relax and get ready for this week, the more active of the incumbent senators from Kentucky, a guy named Rand Paul, released a number of sets of excerpts from the diaries and personal journals of a man who is a mass murderer, on information and belief, named Anthony Fauci. Back in 2005 it was a great pleasure to share a meal with Rand’s dad, Ron Paul, along with Rick Rule, Doug Casey, and Courtney Smith. Interesting times.

Well, in case you missed it, Fauci lied and people died. Fauci recommended remdesivir to pad his own wallet and that protocol was deadly. The doctors and hospitals developed a protocol for intubation and ventilator “support” which killed many. Applying these protocols was very lucrative. They made sure to profit from the suffering of others. The doctors and hospital administrators imposed evil restrictions that prevented, for example, my friends Cathy and Rylla Smith from seeing their dad and holding his hand in the hospital while he was, in effect, murdered.

All of these things were deliberate. The poison jab injections were deliberate. Killing millions of Americans was the intention. Justifying extreme restrictions for the 2020 election so that two thousand mules could deliver endless ballots for Biden-Harris was among the goals. The purpose of a system, as Stafford Beer pointed out in 1979, is what it does. Mistakes, as Margaret Anna Alice points out again and again in her essays and poetry, were not made. People were deliberately hurt as much as possible by doctors all over America and all over other supposedly up to date “advanced” industrial countries. Doctors, some nurses, essentially all hospital administrators, and all the major insurance companies set financial incentives to demand mass murder at the mine face of “health care.” And they made videos of nurses (and some doctors) dancing in celebration of their wickedness.

The institutions

Of course, you cannot trust the institutions set up to do things. That is especially true of the institutions set up by the billionaire class of self-styled “nobility.” A great many of them are evil.

You cannot trust the evil men and women of “Amnesty” who think that a charity for battered women set up by JK Rowling must be attacked and criticised because she correctly understands that biologically male men are viewed by battered women as scary and a threat no matter whether they are perverts in dresses or not. Amnesty may or may not “officially” regret having attacked Beira’s place, but you should remember that they are on the side of the rapist aristocracy.

You cannot trust the evil men and women of the Pritzker hospitals and clinics which deliberately misdiagnose children and subject them to mutilation and pharmaceutical therapies for profit. You cannot trust the evil men and women of Pfizer and the rest of big pharma who were going broke in 2019 and made profits pushing poison jabs and demanding compliance. You cannot trust the evil men and women in politics, in what passes for journalism, and in celebrity-infested music, film, and television, who said things like “screw your freedom,” and “if you are unvaccinated you should never be allowed access to intensive care unit hospital treatment.” These are profoundly disgusting and evil people who knew better, many of whom were paid for these positions, and some of whom are continuing to profit from the murder and suffering of others.

The American Medical Association is evil. The American Pediatric Association is evil. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is evil. The Centres for Disease Control are evil. The Food and Drug Administration is evil. The militarised occult banking syndicates and their “financial services” and especially “insurance” industry associates are evil. They have knowingly demanded newborns to age six be inoculated with dozens of injected poisons that have led to an epidemic of autism among American children. They have knowingly demanded poison injections against “covid” for the purpose of sterilising and harming Americans with heart diseases and cancers. You should never trust any of these people.

The agencies

There is now extensive documentation, including considerable detailed investigation by Mathew Crawford of Rounding the Earth substack that there is an extensive set of esoteric groups at the heart of an identifiable conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty and individual liberty of the American people. If you want details, you are going to need to do your own research. I’m happy to point you at certain ideas, but if you don’t look things up on your own, if you don’t do your own reading, why should I do that part for you? I don’t put many links in my essays here because you should view everything you read, here and elsewhere. as sets of hypotheses which it is up to you to falsify. If the TikTok and YouTube videos are all you need to “know” what to think and what to avoid thinking, then you certainly aren’t going to follow a bunch of links from me, a stranger. And you shouldn’t follow links anyway, without considerable care because links in older essays can have been redirected to malware sites without the knowledge of the person who posted the link, and because there are a lot of bad people out there. Your communications privacy and your data security are at risk, at all times, and I teach courses on this subject. (Still only $20 for a course through the end of this month.)

But, look, begin with the 1877 testament of Cecil Rhodes. He says that freemasons should conspire to thwart American freedom and bring everyone in the world under the hegemony of the British empire. Then look at the 1910 stained glass window designed by evil George Bernard Shaw showing men smashing the world with a hammer and a sickle so that all the rivers run red to the sea and the world becomes British red. Try to understand these things.

People talk about the consolidation of “mainstream” media into a very few corporate giants. They assign the causes to a certain religious minority. They are mistaken about who is behind it all, but correct that the consolidation has taken place. It began in the 1890s and it was substantially funded by what was then house Hanover and is now house Windsor. Cecil Rhodes played his part in thwarting individual liberty and private property in South Africa, Rhodesia, Uganda, and other British occupied territories in Africa. They stole the gold and diamonds and used that wealth to suborn your media and your politicians.

They did other things as well. The british east india company and its espionage operatives conspired to murder Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy. Yes, you would need to spend some time on that topic. The skull and bones group at Yale out of which sprang the evil mass murderers of the central intelligence agency is a group descended from the templars who fled to sea after the 1307 massacre. The skull and bones, the “jolly roger” flag, and certain of the traditions of the pirates come from the templars who were the original militarised occult banking syndicate, the “original gangsta” or as we say in English, echt banking gangsters.

Yes, you should in fact use my essays as a source of vocabulary and look up words like “echt” to see what I’m trying to say. Look up the quotes at the top of these essays, too, and read some of the stuff written by the same persons.

Look, I have no respect for the fbi, fda, cia, british east india company, nasa, and other outfits that I refuse to capitalise. I don’t think you should either. My style is very much my own, as is my vocabulary, as are my essays. You may say “other people don’t believe what you believe,” to which I respond, “my beliefs don’t require that they do,” as is tradition. Your beliefs and the things you do in your bedroom neither break my leg nor bloody my nose, so I don’t get bent out of shape about them. Maybe you should really understand whether “tolerance” is a good thing and whether you are doing the right thing in voicing no objections to evil.

With regard to the agencies, look at who profits. Look at who started them. The fbi? Started by Teddy Roosevelt. He was no hero. The USS Maine was never attacked by Spain. That was a lie told by Hearst and the other hoax stream media moguls of the day who were compensated by the house Hanover for lying America into war with Spain. McKinley found out all about it and was furious. So he was murdered. Teddy found out all about it and was charmed. Also he noticed that McKinley was being dead, so he did whatever he was told.

In 1908 Teddy started the fbi as a domestic espionage and police agency. He hated the American people and wanted everyone enslaved. He admired the British aristo rats. He won the Nobel prize because he was compliant with what the entirety of European aristocracy thought should be done to enslave everyone everywhere. Congress stood on their hind legs and refused to fund the fbi, so the fbi found dirt on members of congress and the outcome of the 1908 election showed congress what was true. After that, they reliably funded the fbi.

In 1906 Teddy started the fda. He wanted control over all food production and over all pharmaceutical production so that house Hanover (which by this time, after Victoria’s death, had become house Saxe Coburg Gotha) would dominate the American people. He used a book by yellow journalist Upton Sinclair, The Jungle, to justify his creation of the fda. The nation state agency approach was so clearly wrong that Good Housekeeping started their “seal of approval” independent verification project in 1909. You may be amused when you find out who owns that magazine.

In 1914 to celebrate the bicentennial of their family’s accession to power, those Saxe Coburg Gotha people set fire to the world with the war we call “the first world war” and was known at the time as “the great war.” They conspired with other European aristo rat families to murder 9 million in combat, millions more with starvation, and tens of millions with the pathogen cooked up in their military encampments which they had their hoax stream media call “Spanish flu.” It was neither Spanish nor flu. By 1917 the German family opposing them chose to name an aeroplane “the Gotha” and send it over England to bomb certain targets. The English people were very upset and very tired of the war, so the artful and evil house Saxe Coburg Gotha changed their name to Windsor.

In 1916, Woody Wilson started the black chamber to spy on all telegram and telephone traffic. Western Union and American Telephone and Telegraph were eager participants, which is how at&t ended up with the long distance monopoly for so many decades in the 20th Century. Wilson would appoint J. Edgar Hoover to be a member of the fbi team. Not many years later, Hoover became director and remained director of the fbi for the rest of his life. In the 1960s when he would be asked about this matter, he would say that he was director for life because he had film footage and photos of every prominent American man “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” and he was extorting everyone in sight. The fbi has always known, and has always supplied and murdered the children for the extortion work. That’s why Dan Bongino and Kash Patel initially denied there was any actionable material in the Epstein files and were reluctant to release them. You think the “department of justice” is interested in justice for you and me and the millions of children raped and murdered worldwide every year? You should not put your faith in them.

All the agencies are corrupt. All the bureau rats are corrupt. You should not trust any of them to protect you. You cannot rely on other people for your privacy, your security, your understanding. Yes, you actually have to do a lot of “work” and a great deal of reading to get any sort of understanding and develop any sorts of effective tactics and strategies. I’m available to help as a guide and teacher. But you cannot farm it out.

Robert Heinlein once wrote that you have to be able to kill your own dog. I think that was around the time of the “Old Yeller” film in which the great family dog gets rabies and has to be killed. Heinlein said that farming it out doesn’t make it better, but much worse. Worse for you. Worse for the dog. Doing your own research and taking your own choices are major elements to having free will. Pretending otherwise isn’t doing yourself a favour. Yes, we do live in interesting times, as a certain British diplomat once said, and so you should take some time, grow up, and get busy. To quote a proverb, in all thy getting, get understanding.

Using children and the elderly against you

The vicious policies of economic destruction called “the lockdowns” in 2020 were deliberate. They said things like, “If you go out you are killing grandma and the vulnerable.” They used children and the elderly to justify their terrible policies.

The truth was very bad. The feral reserveless scammers created trillions of dollars. A guy named Richard Cantillon pointed out that the benefits of inflation go almost entirely to the people closest to the creation of the money. With respect to what evil Woody Wilson created in 1913, the feral reserveless scheme, the big banks, especially in New York, get the money first. The benefit is increased if everyone else can be prevented from spending money for many months, which was the actual purpose of the lockdowns. Your wealth was stolen from your family by evil men and women. They knew exactly what they were doing. And they really, really hate you. (That’s why they want you disarmed. They have read Machiavelli, who wrote, about 500 years ago, that among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised.)

They use their pretence of concern about the elderly, the infirm, the sick, the dying, the children, the very young to impose all sorts of terrible policies. They have compulsory propaganda served up at your taxpayer funded propaganda centres (mistakenly called “schools”) by communist members of the teacher unions. They tell you that they care about the children of families that struggle to pay national, state, local, and regional taxes, fees to use their own property, fees to go hunting or fishing in God’s creation, and many other fees. They know that you have trouble keeping up with the inflation caused by the demon worshippers of the feral reserveless scam. They know because all those policies are deliberate. The purpose of a system is what it does. What these systems have been doing for centuries is impoverishing hundreds of millions of people all over the world.

The evil Hanover family forced my family off our lands in the Highlands of Scotland. We were “convicted” in their kangaroo courts and exiled for life to Virginia colony, as a family. They pretended to care about the children and elderly they stuffed in the holds of ships in Aberdeen harbour to keep us imprisoned. They pretended to care about the children and elderly they chained below decks on commercial ships and sent over the ocean to their North American colonies. So my family arrived on these shores in 1746. Not all of it. The evil Hanovers made sure that the baby died at sea of poor drinking water. Our family kept the baby’s body hidden since the sailors of that east india vessel would have urinated on the child’s body and then torn it apart in front of the family as they had done others on that same voyage.

You should look at the files on some of these people. The documents read like demon’s résumés.

So, I deny that they have any compassion. They have the pretence of compassion. It is a stage play to them. If you read what the Mountbatten family did in India, if you read about “prince” Philip wanting to reincarnate as a virus to slaughter billions of living souls, if you read about Andrew raping children, you know with whom you are dealing. You should not take their side.

The doctors

The doctors in America have chosen to serve evil. They have a cartel. They attack alternative health care providers. Their attacks on chiropractors were so wrong and so egregious that the courts found against them and in favour of chiropractic.

The medical doctors deliberately conspire to limit the number of graduates of medical schools. They deliberately conspire to limit how many surgeons are available. They demand licences from state agencies. They prevent anyone from providing any health care information without a licence. They attack anyone who suggests you eat healthy or exercise or avoid going near them. But you should be cognisant of your food and its ingredients. You should read labels. You should demand any doctor who ever prescribes any medication first give you all the detailed literature, including all the journal articles, on that medication, read all of those things, point out all of the adverse consequences, then tear up the prescription and throw it right in his face.

Doctors are in cahoots with the pharmaceutical industry. They get sent paid prostitutes in various attire who pretend to represent the medication purveyors. One older doctor was recently shown in photos on social media with hundreds of “free” pens provided by big pharma and paid for by the buyers of those medications, including taxpayers. Doctors hate you, want to poison you and your children, and are determined to prevent you from being healthy. A healthy patient is no longer a customer.

The purpose of a system is what it does. The results you see were the goals all along. Mistakes were not made.

The hospitals

The hospitals were paid to kill people. Many hospitals still are. You should stay away. Nurses who write, such as Dee here on Substack, and visitors to hospital districts in 2020 will assure you that there was no pandemic. Many hospitals were largely empty. And paid tens of thousands of dollars to ventilate, poison with remdesivir, and engage in other unbecoming conduct to murder patients and hurt their families as much as possible.

You should stay away from hospitals. The third leading cause of death in America is “iatrogenic” or doctor and hospital induced illnesses, conditions, and deliberate execution. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are killed every year by hospitals, clinics, and doctors.

They believe that Malthus was right. Thomas Malthus was a terrible liar and a very bad economist. Everything he wrote is garbage. People are good. More people are better. There is no population explosion, there are not three feet of horse manure on every street in London.

But there are child raping mass murdering cannibals. The house Windsor is directly responsible for the 2014 Maidan massacres which led to the current war. We can now clearly see that Ukraine bombing Iranian ships in the Caspian, the Houthis attacking Saudi Aramco, and the closure of Bab el Mandeb and Hormuz are aspects of a wider war. Why 2014? Why, to celebrate their tricentennial in power with mass murder and global privation.

They want to pretend that slaughtering millions of people every century since 1714 is doing us all a favour because in their minds there are “too many” humans. Who paid for the Georgia Guidestones and the declaration that no more than 500 million humans should be allowed? You should find out.

Your constitution was written by plantation owners, mostly freemasons. You would be unwise to expect it to be enforced to keep you and your family safe and free. It won’t be.

The money

The money involved is huge. Big pharma has trillions of dollars in market cap.

Here, I sense that some of you are very angry with me for not doing all the research for you. So, follow this link to the cia-controlled wikipedia page on big pharma by market cap, limited to only those with more than ten billion dollars market cap:

The Big Pharma link on Wikipedia

If you don’t know how to do research, start by reading that page. Then read all the footnotes. Then follow the links from the footnotes and references. Then search on phrases like “Roche company product deaths and liability” and see what comes back.

Here’s one result: “Roche failed to investigate over 80,000 reports from consumers of adverse effects of drugs. The 80,000 reports included over 15,000 deaths.”

Gosh. Have you tried it on Yandex?

Some recommended browsers from my friend Naomi Brockwell and the Ludlow Institute include Brave, Mullvad, and LibreWolf. She recommends search engines such as Brave, Mojeek, Metager, SearX, Whoogle, Startpage, Duckduckgo, Swisscows, and Presearch. These are not my recommendations, so you should look into Ludlow Institute, NBTV, and Naomi’s credentials. Try these products and services. Think for yourself.

There are extensive criminal enterprises involved in the drug trade. The premiere and still leading drug crime profiteers are house Windsor and have been since they forced the opium trade down the throats (and into the lungs) of the Chinese people with the opium wars of the 19th Century. The vile british east india company won those wars with british navy help. That’s how they came into possession of Hong Kong. Then their freemason buddies funded Mao and got him to slaughter 76 million Chinese persons and enslave the other 900 million.

There are extensive criminal enterprises masquerading as big pharma killing tens of thousands of people every month, at times every week, and when they are really having profits roll in, every day. You should look at the details. You should not turn your face away from the facts. You owe it to yourself and to your family to know the truth.

The “left”

Okay, let’s give you some more details. Here is a link to an image. I won’t publish the image myself, but if you follow this link you can see ZeroHedge has published it for you.

Link to picture describing the contemporary “left” of our day.

Here is the article on ZeroHedge where it was featured.

Here is a related article on the topic from the perspective of mass murderer Bill Clinton and his sycophants.

Seriously. It is not just me. The people who have billions and trillions of dollars and want to control your destiny are funding so many communist revolutionaries, struggle session imposing vicious thugs, and bad people that it seems to even worry some of the arch enemies of individual liberty like Clinton associate Mark Penn. How much vicious violence do you need to understand?

Our favourite plague chronicler eugyppius here on Substack has given details of the recent slaughter in Berlin. He writes extensively on the determination of the “left” in Germany to prevent the most popular political party from having any power. He wrote extensively about the plague of tyranny during the lockdowns. He has noted the difficulties inherent in the bad technologies of “renewable” energy and the stupidity of abandoning and destroying nuclear power in Germany. You might do well to look at his essays because what is happening there is very much “the plan” for Canada and for America.

Friend, do not “trust the plan.” The plan is bad. The results are obvious.

The purpose of these systems are what they do. The Fabian socialists talked about it in the years leading up to the first world war. They talked about a proliferation of anti-freedom political parties and violent cadres. They talked about violence being used to extend the power of the British empire. Look at the Tavistock institute, the round tables, the Rhodes scholars (Bill and Hillary for examples), and the councils on foreign relations and on internationalist relations.

Look at who funded Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot. Read what Antony Sutton wrote about those matters in the 1970s. Follow the money. That was the advice from “Deep Throat” to the investigators of the Watergate scandal. It is good advice.

You know where we first heard it? From Cicero. He wrote that if you want to know what’s really going on, follow the advice of a prominent magistrate and ask “who benefits.” Cui bono, as they write it in Latin.

In the year 80 BC Cicero published his work “Pro Roscio Amerino” with these words:

“L. Cassius ille, quem populus Romanus verissimum et sapientissimum iudicem putabat, identidem in causis quaerere solebat, cui bono fuisset?”

Maybe spend some time with those ideas. Maybe get some software to translate them into your contemporary lexicon.

Definitely look at the history of Cicero and Marc Antony and Gaius Julius and Octavian. “On December 7th 43 BC, Marcus Tullius Cicero, lawyer, statesman and orator, was beheaded on the orders of Marc Antony. Cicero’s right hand was also cut off and nailed, along with his head, on the Rostra, the speakers’ platform in the Forum Romanum.”

Do you think it is merely incidental that the men who orchestrated the attacks on the Philippines, Malaya, and Hawai’i were following orders to make sure those events took place on the 7th of December? I myself do not.

Peer review

Okay, I pretend to hear you lament, we get it. It is hard to know in whom to place trust.

No, I don’t think you do. If you are looking to farm it out in any way, such as by trusting “peer reviewed” literature, you are still not getting it. And you and your family are not gonna make it (ngmi).

Look who are the peers of the realm? The ladies and “lords” in the upper house of parliament are not good men and women for the most part. Many of them are demon worshippers. One or two of them hunt human beings on their estates and villas in various places around the UK and around the world. Some of them showed up in Kyiv in 2014 to participate as snipers, shooting targets on both sides to make the conflict as violent as possible. Some were sniper tourists in Sarajevo during the siege 1992 to 1996 that ensured the fall of Yugoslavia during one of the most horrendous episodes of banker induced hyperinflation the world has seen.

You want literature reviewed by peers? I do not.

They lie. The experts lie. They fill the publications with results that cannot be reproduced. Our friend Demi Pietchell of Starfire Codes has been bringing the receipts. A very high percentage, the vast majority, of the published results in peer reviewed literature cannot be falsified because those results cannot be reproduced and have not been reproduced.

Aaron Swartz was, in my opinion, murdered because he built the RSS software that helps people get hold of the text of any web site and just do the readings. He was murdered because he wanted to make textbooks and published journals open source. And, of course, the official reason for death is “suicide.” Perhaps they simply drove him to depression and self harm, but I think there is abundant reason to suspect the doctors who run county coroner offices. Many coroners are evil and conspire to conceal evidence and finger people who are not guilty for crimes that were committed by officials in county offices like sheriff and deputy and clerk.

You don’t like not being able to trust the hoax stream publications. You won’t like not being able to trust the “peer” reviewed literature, either. But a great many demon worshippers, cannibals, child rapists, and bad men and women are involved.

Francis Bacon is one of the perverts who was responsible for the subsequent establishment of the “royal society.” He was involved in the translations of Biblical scriptures that became the authorised “king” James version of the Bible. He is one of the two men most often identified as a candidate for being the “real” William Shakespeare. The other, Edward deVere of Oxford, seems, to me, a more likely candidate. I take no position and do not discount the possibility that William Shakespeare the producer of the plays was actually the prodigious author of the works assigned to his name. But I will say that if you don’t trust the language we are handed by the people in power through their propaganda mills they falsely call “schools” you should probably spend some time reading up on the wickedness and british east india company work of Francis Bacon.

Robert Maxwell was in publishing. Textbook publishing. He named his daughter “Ghislaine” which is French for “hostage.” Ghislaine Maxwell probably was the operator of Jeffrey Epstein for whatever espionage agency murdered her dad. (Yeah, it was an accident. lol)

You have been lied to your entire life. It is not okay. Your parents and grandparents were, as well. Fleet Street, where all the newspapers were in 1714, was at the time almost wholly compromised. In 1729, a journalist (of sorts) named Jonathan Swift published his essay, “A Modest Proposal,” in which he described the wealthy aristo rats of London baking and eating the flesh of babies. You think he was joking? I don’t.

Remember my recent essay on Tiberius? Yeah, people say Suetonius made all that stuff up. Oh, anything he wrote with which Tacitus agreed is fine. But anything that attacks the aristo rats and especially the imperial pomp and circumstance must be false. The people who run things like the cia sponsored wikipedia are really jerks about these topics. They know what sort of men and women they protect. They know who these beasts are, what sort of beastliness they do.

The rape commission in the UK found in one year over 200,000 English girls were raped by rape gangs, mostly Pakistani. The peers in the house of Lords do nothing and won’t allow anything to ever be done. Many of them partake.

The new surveillance

A lot of very ugly things have been said in recent years by Larry Ellison. He is on record favouring total surveillance at all times of everyone. Everyone will obey everything he demands because we will know that his sycophants in power are always watching. Yes, that is a summary of his comments. You should go look up what he actually told his team of managers. Let me know in the comments if you think I have captured the gist of his ideas.

Garrett Langley (of the same family that the cia put their headquarters in Langley Virginia to honour? idk) says that if you ever talk about cutting down a “Flock” camera you are a domestic terrorist. Probably he wants you to be tortured to death before you are murdered by the state. He says that safety is a right, and thus he takes the opposing view of hellfire club member, known cannibal, and mass murderer Ben Franklin who wrote that those who give up freedom for security deserve neither and get nothing. But Garrett really wants to put Flock cameras up everywhere. He really agrees with all the magistrates who release all the violent criminals that are seen on various camera systems (such as that train in Charlotte) committing murder and then getting released from custody again and again. After all, those judges help keep his business very profitable.

The new surveillance is everywhere. You think you are safe inside watching your screens and staying away from the Flock cameras. “After all,” whined someone on socialist media recently, “putting up cameras in public places doesn’t violate your privacy. You have no expectation of privacy in public places.”

Say, that reminds me! I wrote an essay about a circuit court decision in which the judges ruled that you have no expectation of privacy of your home’s outside unless you put up gates and doors and walls and fences. If the police are allowed to plant a GPS tracking device on your car which is parked in the driveway of your home, they reasoned, then one or two bad people might be caught, and if police abuse that power to follow their ex-wives, kidnap the children no longer allowed in their custody, or rape teenagers they think are good looking, the justices had no problem with those consequences. I wrote that essay and my friend L. Neil Smith published it in The Libertarian Enterprise but you cannot read it there. Nope! Because someone who did read it there ratted us out to the US Marshalls Service who removed the domain name until Neil agreed to remove my article. He and I corresponded about it quite a bit.

You can, if you want, read that essay of mine in a book I published round about 2011. The title is Being Libertarian but I don’t get any royalties from it so I won’t include a link to it on any book seller. Maybe that would change later, but there have been a lot of things contributing to my impoverishment. As I noted a few months back, some people fall on hard times. Others are pushed. I was pushed more than once.

Your apps spy on you. Did you know that Google’s default settings for its browser on your Android phone give permission for the web browser to use your camera? Yup. That’s how they know which adverts have your attention. The camera is looking at your eyes. Do yourself a favour and get a little clip to cover the cameras front and back. Or just stick stickers over them if you don’t mind cleaning off the glue when you actually want to use the camera. About fifteen years ago I bought one of the last flip phones because that model did not have a camera built in. They don’t make those as much and they don’t connect to the 4G and 5G networks. The older networks have been taken down and the spectrum reassigned by the evil sycophants of mass murder at the feral communications commission who help oversee the stream of hoaxes from the licensed and muzzled mass media.

Your Uber app uses your devices’ GPS to find your location. Guess what? They have a lot of data they make available to various buyers on where your device goes. Do you think they have the cameras on looking at your eyeballs? Tell me, if your device told you that a certain app did not have permission to access your camera or location or microphone, would you trust the operating system was truthful? If the operating system was installed by a major telecomm provider and uses Google, you should probably be sceptical.

Break time! I found two dozen apps that I had not permitted Google play store to install on one of my devices a few weeks ago. My device was complaining that it was running out of memory. (The device provider and telecomm service company wants me to upgrade from my vintage 2022 phone. I myself do not.) So, let’s see what’s new, shall we?

Break time is over. In the last four days since I checked it, no new games and no new apps are installed. I have not spent the time to go over all the permissions for each of the installed apps in a few weeks, though, so those are probably not set where I want them. Yes, you should definitely cover the cameras when you aren’t using the device. And if you are serious about privacy, take out the battery.

Yes, in fact, in 2005, in feral court, the evil feral bureau of investigation admitted that evidence entered into a criminal case came from them turning on the microphones in cell phones unbeknownst to the persons they were investigating who had turned off their phones but had not, foolishly, taken out the batteries. And the judges allowed it. And the convictions have been upheld.

You aren’t going to get any help from the people who kidnap and rape children. You do know that, right? You won’t get any help from the “hostage rescue team” that slaughtered seven dozen Texans in their church near Waco in 1993 on direct orders from Bill Clinton and Janet Reno. All those Hollywood movies and television shows about how the fbi are the good guys? All those are lies. All that propaganda is to get you to put your trust in people who hate you, who want you dead, and who rape children.

If you aren’t using an open source operating system like Linux and if you aren’t using exclusively open source software like OpenOffice you are being spied upon. Even if you use an ostensibly, purportedly open source operating system like Google’s version of Android, the default settings are spying on you. And they are selling the data to advertisers, to Palantir, and to national espionage agencies in Israel, the UK, and the District of Corruption.

Seriously, I teach classes in communications privacy and data security. Or, anyway, I would if you were to hire me to do so. The $20 per class special lasts through the end of the month. Do you have any idea how much your devices are spying on you? How much of your data is going over the Internet connexions to Microserf headquarters and elsewhere? I can show you.

Did you know that your television is watching you? Yes, the new smart televisions are going to “smart” in the sense of hurting. A very sharp pain, This comes from the earlier English word smeart, meaning causing pain. “This is what I do. I drink coffee and I know things.”

Yes, Naomi Brockwell has some essays and videos on the topic. Your LG and Samsung televisions are taking images. They capture an image about every half second in one case and a few dozen times a second in the other (which is which? idk idc it just doesn’t matter) of what is on your screen. They want to know what you are watching.

Do you see that device at the front of the television? It is the sensor for your remote control device. You know what it senses? Near infra-red in most cases. Have you ever seen a camera that works for black and white television? These detect near infrared. Same sensors. Same tech. Those funny shows where they have the lady dress in a black outfit that shows up see through in near infrared, so on television she looks exposed? Oh the hilarity. Yeah, your body heat shines right through those fabrics, so the cameras are getting a good look. Maybe wear a lead under girdle, idk.

My point is that they have “discord” servers and “slack” places where the South Korea techs share especially juicy videos of families and couples engaging in private activities at home. Maybe unplug the television and leave it unplugged.

Given the british east india company and militarised occult banking syndicate owners of the hoax stream media, you probably don’t need “programming” from mass murdering child raping cannibal demon worshippers. The part of your brain that is turned off while you watch films and television shows is an important connexion to your soul, so you should be careful. Be on guard against deceptions. The cia spies and the mi6 spies and the James Bond spies and the “tinker tailor soldier spy” and all the rest are not fighting against international terrorism. They are installing terrorists like the current president of Syria in place of terrorists like the former president of Syria. Make no mistake, the Russians love their terror plots, too.

Industry cartels

Are you ready to trust them? The American Dairy Association cares about your local dairy farmer. As long as they exclusively sell to companies that use pasteurisation to heat up the milk, kill all the flavour, and eliminate any possibility of it protecting you from poisons. Did you notice that in Oregon you get 10 cents for a beverage bottle? But what do you get for a milk carton?

Milk is a beverage right? Well, you get nothing! Yes, that’s right, you cannot get any recycling rebate for milk cartons because the dairy associations and other cartels are “protecting” local dairies. Isn’t that fun? Do you trust the poisons they add to milk to remove the milk fat? They do. And the milk fat is the healthiest part. Fat, it turns out, is essential to your body’s metabolism. Fatty foods do not make you fat any more than beefy burgers make you a cow. Your body breaks down fat cells and meat cells in your food. Cholesterol is produced in your body as part of the cholesterol cycle and the men and women pushing poisons on the public to reduce cholesterol are knowingly breaking that cycle to your detriment.

A friend, Mary Ruwart, an MD and PhD iirc, worked for big pharma. She also wrote books on the topic of Healing Our World. We were at a conference in AD 2000 in London, Ontario (the world congress of the international society for individual liberty) when she first mentioned that she had worked on what became the statin drug sold by the company that employed her at the time. Her team found that if they reduced the size of cardiac arteries to a very tiny pinhole size, but kept the animal subject of the experiment supplied with about 400 international units equivalent of vitamin E, there was no danger, at all, from heart attacks. But, of course, you cannot patent and over price vitamin E. Anyone can buy vitamins and anyone can sell them. Big pharma hires lobbyists who try to make it illegal, because house Windsor wants you sick, or dead, and enslaved.

But big vitamin has lobbyists too and so far the scum in the District of Corruption have not succumbed to the siren allure of big pharma bribes.

Do you think the big oil companies want lower oil prices? They do not. They may want fewer regulations in certain instances, but they mostly want fewer competitors. Regulatory capture means they get the regulations they want. Those regulations cost you about $1 out of every $4.85 gallon of gasoline. They inhibit competitors, which is why big oil loves the District of Corruption so much. It is why they loved the Texas railroad commission’s battles against “hot oil” during the 20th Century, too.

Do you think that there are only three major car companies in America (Government Motors, Ford, Chrysler) because nobody else knows how to make cars? No, most of the forty or so auto shop guys with whom I graduated high school could take apart and put back together any car in the parking lot. They could, and would be happy to prove, bring their tools to school on a Friday, go out to the football field if you had put all the parts from every car in the teacher parking lot completely at random all over that field, and put all those cars back together by Sunday afternoon. Every car would run better than before. There would be no extra parts. Deteriorated parts would be replaced if you would supply funds to visit the local auto parts stores and junk yards.

No, the reason the big auto makers love the District of Corruption is because their cartel thrives on the absence of competition. The epa and the department of transportation make sure that when a car from Europe or Korea or Japan comes to America it is downgraded from 45 miles per gallon fuel efficiency to about 30 miles per gallon. To protect you, the consumer, from outrage? Of course not. To protect the big auto makers who hate you and want to hurt your family as much as possible.

Yes, of course there are cartels. No of course the “trust busters” in congress failed, utterly, to break up the cartels. The trust busters went bust. Much of what passes for an economy in your country is captive to cartels and regulators. Which is why the 3D production industry is so great.

You can beat them, you see. It is not only 3D printers that fabricate from plastics or low strength metal sintering. It is also electrical discharge forming and it is also cutting with computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided machining (CAM) systems. Your local technology enthusiasts probably have a maker space where you can visit and see these things in action for free. You can take a hunk of metal that is exactly the same as used by the gun company that makes your favourite gun and use electrical discharge machining to make the frame or the upper receiver or whatever part. Make gun barrels with the exact same dimensions and using metal of the exact same specifications.

You don’t need permission. I am sick of people whining about not having freedom and then going out and buying “elk tags” to go hunting on the wilderness lands illegally and unconstitutionally kept from the free markets by the bureau of land mismanagement, the nationalist socialists parks (also started by perfidious Teddy Roosevelt), nationalist socialist monuments, and nationalist socialist forests. What is wrong with you? Why would you ever buy a fishing licence? Do the fish care if you catch them without a licence? So why do you care? God put the animals in the forest and the fish in the lakes, rivers, streams, and oceans, and you give some dimwit bureau rat a fee to get a piece of paper that says you are “allowed” by your moral inferiors to hunt and fish. You must be stupid. Maybe you are. Maybe you actually deserve to be enslaved by people who are capable of putting over such an obvious deception on you. Wake. Up.

I am determined to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. But I cannot do these things without more help.

Harriet Tubman wrote a book in which she described herself as a stranger in a strange land. She also said on a number of occasions that she would have saved thousands more slaves if they had only been interested in running away from slavery, if they understood that they were slaves.

Your schools, your evil “department of systematic instruction” aka “education” and your Marxist slave pushing demon worshipping teacher union instructors want to make sure your children don’t know they are slaves. They demand that you have poison jab inoculations before your children can come to school. So you know what? Keep your children at home. And defend your home. You don’t need them coming around checking up on your “home school.” If they try to violate your privacy there ought to be consequences.

International crimes

Do you think there is a free country somewhere on Earth? I don’t. I’ve looked.

I have looked on four continents in person, in dozens of countries. I’ve looked vicariously by corresponding and listening to friends who have visited many other places. Depending on what you want to accomplish there are strategies. Five flags. Second passport. Permanent traveller. Jurisdictional arbitrage. Bank privacy acts here and there still have some effect, though the Panama papers, Bahamas papers, Paradise papers, Pandora papers, and various betrayals of Swiss banking secrecy make it clear that you, prole, are not entitled to the same privacy that the militarised occult banking syndicates get. There are hundreds of trillions in wealth from Rome, Venice, Spain, Portugal, the colonies of various empires including the British, all hidden away out of view.

Very few of the people with wealth and power hear the words and do them. Do they love their neighbours as themselves? Many do not. They live in gated communities with armed guards who are eager to gun down anyone who seeks alms. They have contempt for everyone they disarmed in the UK, in Ireland, in Scotland, in Australia, in Canada. They want to disarm you in the United States, but they do not, so far, because they are aware of how much violence the 250 million Americans who have upwards of 1.5 billion guns and billions of rounds of ammo are prepared to use in defence of their families. They also want to have at least some people around who know how to shoot so they can cater to your patriotism for a few weeks, tell you that some disaster wasn’t caused by them, and insist that you do your “duty” and go off to bleed the ground red far away from your home. Heh-heh. They said “doody.” But no time for that!

The aristo rats are rats because they do not love their neighbours. They want to enslave those of their neighbours they do not arrange to murder. They refuse to sit near you in the houses of worship they have built. They have special seating in football arenas and sports stadia, at the opera, at the symphony. They go on special days and at special hours to the galleries and museums. They get to see all the giant bones hidden away in the Smithsonian which bought or absconded with those items in the 19th and 20th Century (and still do).

Not all of them. Or, not quite all. There are one or two wealthy families that have not succumbed to the glamour of evil. Maybe even a few. But they are not the majority and they know it. They know it better than any, because they consort with those other families that rape children and drink blood (or have it transfused).

Soon it won’t be “international” crimes but interplanetary crimes. Yes, the gangsters want to go inter global. The british east india company executives are salivating about the slave plantations that Elon wants to put on the Moon and Mars.

Think you are surveilled here? Imagine living where you have to buy air every month or you suffocate. Imagine living in a technological prison, a panopticon to make Jeremy Bentham fairly shiver with ecstasy. Do you want to agree to travel to the Moon by signing an indenture for a “term of years” to work off the debt of being transported there? I would counsel you do not. If you cannot afford to go, don’t go. That indenture will allow your new owners to add to the years for any minor infraction. It will require you to pledge your children as collateral, forever, to be enslaved, raped, worked to death, and otherwise murdered. There is nothing about the evil nationalist socialist mass murderer Werner von Braun’s Mars Projekt and its “elon” ruler that is any good.

That von Braun fellow was rescued by the templar/skull and bones/jolly roger/freemason/british east india company/cia people in “operation paperclip.” He and his family were hauled to America. Why? Because the British hierarchy really enjoyed having lots of Britons murdered by V2 missiles. They really wanted to make sure they could do the same to other countries. The reason von Braun was loved is because he was an eager nationalist socialist, he joined every club with a swastika he could find. His buddy Dornberger said, before his own death in 1980, that he used the Weimar republic law that exempted military officers from joining political groups to opt out of everything except the swastika hunting club which had the only access to hunting deer. He would say he loved venison more than politics. So his buddy von Braun, who was an eager and enthusiastic officer in the SS, and who eagerly and enthusiastically worked slaves to death in work camps building missile parts and rocket systems, could also have opted out. The aristo rats in America and in Britain and in Europe loved the nationalist socialists and the internationalist socialists. As Antony Sutton demonstrated in his various books on the topic, they funded Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and the others.

My suggestion is that you don’t trust them. They want prison colonies on other planets to get rid of undesirables just as they wanted prison colonies in America and Botany Bay. They sent various lots of Davidsons to places in America and to places in Australia, as my friend James Dale Davidson reminded me in 2002. He bought me supper in Aspen because we were both there as guests of Doug Casey’s Eris Society. You might enjoy his book The Sovereign Individual or my book Being Sovereign neither of which pays me any royalties, so feel free to grab the free pdf versions around on the interwebz.

At the time of the “peace of Utrecht” there was this provision made for the wealthy and powerful in England at that year. “The Treaty of Utrecht granted Great Britain the asiento de negros, a 30-year monopoly contract to supply the Spanish American colonies with 144,000 enslaved Africans (4,800 per year). Britain assigned this lucrative privilege to the South Sea Company, transforming the transatlantic slave trade into a major pillar of the British imperial economy.”

You should definitely read about the city of London. You should definitely read up on that South Sea Company. You should know that the bursting of the South Sea “bubble” in 1722 was deliberate and led to a sixty year depression that helped bring about two global wars (1756 to 1763, immediately after George’s war to clear the Highlands and enslave my family; as well as 1773 to 1784 during which there were the American Revolutionary War / Global Bourbon War (1775–1783), the War of the Bavarian Succession (1778–1779), and the bizarre, bloodless Kettle War (1784), among other conflicts among the self-styled “nobility” of Europe.) The slave trade has always been very profitable.

When the family of Victoria wanted to pretend to end chattel slavery they passed some laws in parliament. They kept the opium trade. They later would corner much of the trade in illicit prescription narcotics, cocaine, and marijuana. Making things illegal doesn’t end them, it only makes sure the market is limited to those willing to be very violent. The Mountbattens and Windsors are extremely violent. Ask Virginia Giuffre’s family for details. Or ask the family of Diana formerly of Windsor who was murdered by them.

Who you serve

You are probably thinking that I am very upset. Somehow this Fauci diaries stuff has triggered ol’ Jim once again you may be saying.

Far from it.

I’m very calm. I know that to fund Space Travel Services I cannot count on some people who have worked with me in the past. I may be able to count on some others. It happens that there is a major investor prospect who really likes the idea of space industry investments being so entirely orthogonal economically that there is zero correlation with any other major type of investment. If you are not familiar with modern portfolio theory then concepts like correlation and covariance may not be topics you understand. If you want to profit from your investments, you should look further into these matters.

The truth is that there are a lot of bad people in the world. Many of them knowingly serve evil.

If you form a company you either serve limited partners or you serve shareholders. That is not always easy.

But you are going to serve someone. Joshua made that very clear about the year 1406 BC when he said, “Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.”

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.