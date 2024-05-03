“Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons,

a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt

for every unclean and detestable beast. For all nations have drunk the wine

of the passion of her sexual immorality, and the kings of the earth have

committed immorality with her, and the merchants of the earth

have grown rich from the power of her luxurious living.”

~ Revelation 18:3

As mentioned in past essays on L5 News the pre-arranged timing of chaos events is now at hand. There are active protests on campuses with the expectation of further chaos in major coastal cities. Overnight from the last day of last month and much of the first day of this month, things turned violent at some of these events with police storming Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, protesters at California colleges being assaulted by police, orders to clear campuses in various places, Jewish students actively prevented from attending classes in a few places, and fraternity brothers defending the American flag from being swapped out for the Palestinian Authority flag. It is, as mentioned in previous essays, an election year. May Day is important to the demon worshippers, the communists, and the freemasons (but I repeat myself).

I am not a fan of the American flag. I spent twenty years living in Texas. During my first week in Houston, attending Rice University for my master of business administration, I learned that the war between the states never ended.

When I got to the business school computer lab, there was only one seat available, at a Macintosh classic between Caroline Williams and Pierre Schlumberger Melcher. Since putting the Mac through its paces was one half of the assignment, there I sat in my Columbia student garb in the 8th month of 1985. (Campus activists protesting apartheid in South Africa and Columbia’s endowment investing in companies there had taken over Hamilton Hall in the Autumn semester of 1984 and blockaded the ground floor entrance through graduation.) Nobody so much as glanced up from their screens.

Provided with a boot diskette and an “apps” diskette, I got the Mac going. Here on the apps diskette was a folder helpfully named “apps.” Opened it with a mouse click. Here was an art app, made some line drawings, added some patterns. Closed. Here was a music app. Pulled down the pull-down menu and loaded the first song because all such choices seemed irrelevant to the task at hand, just make sure I know how to work the app and move on. The tinny little speaker begins to emit the notes of that first song, which was “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” I guess nobody in Cupertino thought to include “America the Beautiful” in the list? Anyway, the notes came out.

Caroline Williams, heiress of the Williams communication fortune, always dressed in a dress, with heels, with a pearl necklace every class day, rain or shine, sits bolt upright in her seat. Her head swivels like a battle droid and she says, “Well! When mah grandmothuh would heah that song, she would just walk out of the room.”

I paused the song. I looked at my neighbour to the right, as if she were a puzzle. I glanced to my left to find Pete Melcher concealing a grin and staring purposefully at his screen. I was on my own. So I took a deep breath, and looked in the drop down list, and behold, it was there! I had the Mac play Dixie.

Caroline smiled slightly, lifted her chin, and, without looking my way said, “That’s bettah!” She went on with her work, and I stayed up late that night staring at the ceiling over the cot in my converted “Tidelands II Motel” room that was recently repurposed as the Graduate House. The war wasn’t over. Hundreds of thousands of combat dead, hundreds of thousands wounded with arms or legs obliterated, the country torn apart, savagery for years thereafter, and an act of settlement called Posse Commitatus, and a hundred fifteen years after the war was supposed to be done, it had solved nothing, settled nothing, ended no animosities. Would it ever end?

You will not ever find me pledging allegiance to a hunk of cloth. When Francis Bellamy wrote the pledge of allegiance in 1892, he was an ardent nationalist and socialist. He wanted to deify the flag, and sanctify the indivisibility of a nation that had only recently been divided over the question of secession. (Constitutional scholars all agreed before the war, including teachers at West Point, that secession was within the powers reserved to the several states.) But it is also not my intention to encourage the flying of other flags, such as that of the brutal and vindictive Palestinian Authority. I do find it strange that the flag of the Union army was defended by fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina, which was a state fighting on the Confederate side after Lincoln declared war against them. Everyone has choices to take.

Authoritarians in Ukraine, Israel, Palestine

It may have escaped your notice, but none of the governments of the Ukraine, Israel, nor the Palestinian Authority are outfits committed to individual liberty, private property, and free markets. Yet they are variously supported by sundry criminal enterprises masquerading as national and regional governments in North America and Europe. Ain’t that a shame?

You are welcome to say to me, “what was done on the 7th day of the 10th month in 2023 by the Palestinian terrorists was horrid and unconscionable and requires an ongoing response.” You can also pick out any day going back to 1948 to start looking at the atrocities on each side, I don’t mind. Tens of thousands of people have been killed by the Israeli government this calendar year, and thousands were killed by the Palestinians in past years, and by other Arabic nationalist governments in decades past, and by the other regional governments. USS Liberty was deliberately targetted by Israeli aircraft and gunboats and only kept from sinking by miracles from God.

The Ukraine is run by mass murderers. They have emptied the country of millions of residents who have fled as refugees. They have conscripted hundreds of thousands of civilians, given them minimal training, and thrown them into battle. Hundreds of thousands of these ill-prepared soldiers have died in combat. Thousands more are dying this year. These things are happening exactly as Victoria Nuland, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama planned in 2014, and they are all three laughing and toasting their accomplishments. They hate humanity, they hate decency, and they want to enslave mankind. The war in Ukraine is helping them do so. The war in Gaza is helping them do so. You should reflect on these events as indicative of the preferences of the politicians now in power, and of the bureau rats who run the agencies, and of the demon worshippers who run both kinds of creature.

The plan is to empty full places to create a sort of “blank slate” upon which they will write their new way of life that they plan to force on all of us. The call them “smart” cities and “fifteen minute” cities because if they called them death camps and told you that the average life expectancy in them would be fifteen minutes, they would not get as many people stupidly eager to move into them. They mean “smart” in the sense of “monitored” as the smart appliances and smart phones are monitoring everything now (except where jail broken and modified by clever software devs and pro freedom computer experts like me).

Commies over the border

Going back into the last century, for many decades, I have pointed out that a border wall high enough to keep people out will also be high enough to keep people in. I was not raised to be a fan of the Berlin wall, nor of the iron curtain. People wanted to get out of authoritarian east Germany and authoritarian Warsaw pact countries and authoritarian Soviet occuped Russia, and I don’t blame the victims. I blame the freemasons who funded Hitler, Stalin, Mao, the Japanese militarists, Pol Pot, and the mi6/cia/fbi/nsa/mossad evilness. I especially blame Cecil Rhodes and his adherents, psychophants, and heirs.

So, yes, there are lots of military age men, many of them ardent communists, some terrorists from various places, coming into the United States. They are a multi-million man army and are funded by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s deliberately added $3.5 billion in the most recent Ukraine-Israel funding bill. The Speaker hates freedom, hates humanity, wants to enslave mankind, and provided billions for funding the army of reprobates recruited by Obama, Biden, Nuland, and their crew. They each get a refillable debit card, taxpayer funded housing, a free cell phone, and instructions on where to wait before being deployed to slaughter Americans, rape women and children, and pillage the countryside.

Congresscritters for grift

The men shown in the picture just above are traitors. Each one ofthem holding the flag of Ukraine to wave it in the house of representatives is evil. Each of them hates humanity, decency, and wants to enslave mankind. These men and women congress critters are the enemies of freedom. They are individually and severally corrupt. They are bought and paid for by the military industrial financial complex. If they had a Ukraine flag in their hand for this photo opportunity, they are scum. And if you were thinking you were going to vote your way to freedom, against that onslaught of corruption and betrayal, you were a fool to think so.

If you think that 98% of congressional incumbents being re-elected while congress has about a 10% approval rating is just how these things go, you might be too slow and febrile to be reading this essay. Or you might have an especially good argument to make in the comments, and we’ll have a look.

Newt Gingrich and the Gramm-Hollings-Rudman crew had the chops to reduce spending and even close the government down until Clinton reduced the deficit. To an accounting zero in the last year of the 20th Century and the last full year of Clinton’s last term (the year 2000). Mike Johnson not only doesn’t want to ever threaten to shut down the government, he doesn’t want to ever cut spending, balance the budget, or disobey his owners.

Crisis managers foment crises

In the first part of 2002, my friend Michael van Notten and I were contending with the dissolution of the Awdal Roads Company’s finances, the clear evidence that building a free port in Somaliland would only result in it getting blown up, and the complete disappearance of the people who had said they would fund our work since the unpleasant events of the 9th month of 2001. Michael suggested that I go meet Doug Casey who would be speaking at an event in the 5th month of 2002 put together by Mark Skousen and the Foundation for Economic Education.

Michael knew Doug from the two of them being on opposite sides of the war in Suriname in the early 1980s. The Dutch empire had settled their part of what is called Guyana long ago. They “granted” it independence in 1975. In 1980 the government was overthrown in a military coup. Doug seemed to think that one side would be good for establishing a free market city through policy advice. Michael thought the other side would. In the event, both were proved wrong.

Doug Casey was already famous for his Crisis Investing book. In 1979, it was on the bestseller list for 29 consecutive weeks. Doug would go on to regale many gold bug, financial, and freedom conferences with his wit and wisdom. For example, he would frequently say that he never held a regular job. Why not? Because they had a question on their application forms that asked, “Do you favour the overthrow of the United States Government by force or violence?” And he would always circle violence.

One of the things Doug pointed out was the Chinese ideogram for crisis is made up of two other figures: the symbol for danger, and the symbol for opportunity. If you look for the opportunities, you can make good things of a crisis.

Naturally, the people who have the power to send lots of money to earnest young college students and encourage them to form open air encampments with identical tents and free contraceptives will have a campus riot any time they please. The useful idiots who take their money and orchestrate these events on many campuses from coast to coast are happy to do so. Some students are happy to have final exams cancelled. And if it worked in 1968 (an election year) and in 1984 (an election year) it can work in 2024 (an election year). If you think these events are organic and arise rhizomatically (from the grass roots) you might not be thinking very clearly. Sober up and come back why don’tcha?

Sterilisation campaigns

In the early 1970s I read about Sweden having a campaign to sterilise the unfit. A young lady was found to be doing poorly in school. She was just entering her teen years. Rather than test her eyesight, she was sterilised on orders of the school administration. Many persons of low IQ were routinely sterilised under government policies. Later she was given an eye exam and eyeglasses. Her scores in class went up remarkably high. She proved to be at the top of her class at graduation. But the sterilisation procedure could not be reversed.

Today the man posing as Michelle Obama and her husband, the former president and current grifter in charge of the Biden administration, are promoting the opportunity for hospital administrators and doctors to make huge amounts of money with surgeries to permanently sterilise children, teenagers, and adults through “trans gender surgery.” In very many cases, these procedures also prevent any further interest in sex, any possibility of having an orgasm, and, of course, any chance of having children. The Obamas, the Bidens, and their disgusting supporters hate humanity, hate God, and want to prevent people from being fruitful and multiplying. The Pritzker family are among the opportunists making fortunes pushing sterilisation procedures. Your politicians and bureau rats love these things and want more and more sterility because they hate you.

Fake “Patriot Front” ferals on parade

In the photo just above you can see men from the fbi pretending to be conservative American patriots. They are filthy swine, liars, poseurs, and paid to march around in these costumes. They invariably have similar hair cuts, similar trousers, and are rarely confronted by the members of local law enforcement. Their masques are not removed at arrest (if any) because they are not really patriots. They use the Patriot Front as a guise to promote the idea that Americans are violent, racist, and need to be subjugated. Each fbi agent on payroll today has been personally involved in child trafficking, in the coercion of politicians and bureau rats with child porn created by the fbi and artfully inserted on computers by their agents, and with sex acts with children. As their leader and hero J. Edgar Hoover taught them to get photos and films of prominent politicians “in bed with a dead girl or a live boy” and the fbi agents all know it is how they get their budget authority, so they all participate and celebrate by murdering the girls and boys after raping them.

J. Edgar Hoover is celebrated by the freemason demon worshippers, especially the elderly matrons who run the high society dinner parties in the District of Corruption. A huge brutalist modern architecture building was completed in 1977 to celebrate the brutality of the fbi and is, to this day, named after cross dresser and child murderer J. Edgar Hoover. You cannot go to a cocktail party in the vicinity of Mordor on the Potomac without hearing the older ladies extolling the virtues of raping children, because all the fine ladies are great enthusiasts of murder, theft, rape, and cannibalism.

Presidential candidates for vaxxajabs

There are two presidential candidates who are officially on record in favour not only of vaxxajabs for children and adults who have a tiny risk of death from what is called “Covid 19” but are also in favour of the big pharma regimen of dozens of vaxxajab poisons for infants and toddlers. Trump and Biden both hate you and want you and your children to suffer and die. They love the turbo cancers, the myocarditis, the pericarditis, and the autism caused by the vaxxajabs for young and old, and they want more Americans to be forced to take the jabs. Trump chose to oversee the destruction of the American economy, and if you think he was bamboozled, you aren’t going to convince me that him being foolish enough to take advice from bad people is a good reason for him to be supported politically.

The fbi, cia, and nsa long ago took over the key positions in the Libertarian National Committee. They own and operate the LP, and you can tell the date of the conversion, in 2006 at the Portland convention, because they eviscerated the platform, got rid of the “zero aggression” principle, and instituted a policy of grifting for hand outs and getting politicians like Bob Barr to be the candidate for president. I gather on information and belief that these people against freedom have invited Donald Trump to speak at their convention later this month, in the District of Corruption where they love to worship the state.

End of foreign reserves means end of global trade

You may have missed out on the nuances of recent legislation to fund the immigrant invasion ($3.5 billion) and Israel ($26 billion) and Ukraine ($60 billion) and a few billion here and there for other grifts and garbage. Mike Johnson has outdone himself in betraying the American people, and he had plenty of help. You may have also noted that the speaker of the house voted in favour of endless warrantless spying on Americans because he personally hates freedom and wants to see you enslaved, your family murdered, and your possessions taking for his grift and greed.

Yes, the congress has now authorised the gooferment to steal the TikTok app from its current owners and give it to military contractor companies. And, the congress has no interest in having impeachment hearings for the Biden corruption in the Ukraine that they impeached Trump for noticing. The congress is especially excited and enthusiastic about the Boeing whistleblowers being murdered so that planes falling out of the sky can persist and they can use these events to excuse shutting down all vacation air travel forever. But, in all this hullaballoo, they authorised the Biden administration to steal all the foreign reserves from Russia.

Oops. Well, that is going to end foreign trade for a lot of American companies. It is also going to hasten the demise of the dollar. Mike Johnson doesn’t mind because he will be getting lots of funds from the Central Bank Digital Currency that will spy on every American and prevent you from using your money to support your family.

A while back, Biden and Nuland arranged, with help from Liz Truss (who was named, of course, after Elizabeth II) the destruction of undersea natural gas pipelines. Doing so was meant to hurt as many people in Europe as possible. It is also meant to threaten all undersea communications cables. These demon worshippers don’t want free trade, they want you to suffer and die, freeze to death in the dark during a winter of sickness and death. They want every winter to be deadlier because they hate mankind.

The large import export banks and companies that thrive on foreign trade could sue the Biden administration over this policy cluster, but they won’t, because they are bought off too. Oh. Well.

Zero day “exploit” Substack app

On the first day of this month, my Substack app failed. So did several other people’s. Of course, the software was noticing the proliferation of words like “freedom” and “God” in my writing, so the zero day exploit was triggered for me. I don’t believe it was “malicious hackers” but rather it was the deliberate policy of the liberal socialist communists who own and operate Substack to attack conservative and religious authors because they hate God, hate freedom, and hate mankind. Which is not currently stopping me because I never installed their stupid app on my laptop, and simply use the web site to write these essays.

However, you may find out that Substack has eliminated my entire ‘stack after a few more months. They already removed “Bilbo” which was an account I followed, and which followed me, a few weeks back. Substack is not actually for freedom of expression.

Abdication

He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out

of his Protection and waging War against us.

He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt

our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.

He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign

Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation

and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty

& perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and

totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.

~ excerpt from the grievances of The Declaration of Independence

You really ought to read that whole document every few weeks or so. I’ve included the link because you should read it all the way through. Try to imagine how many of those things of which the “founding fathers” complained are true today. Also try not to be too upset when things don’t get any better between now and the election. The people in power won’t help you because they already have power. They don’t care about you, and never will.

So are you on your own? Not at all. There is a just God who rules over the affairs of mankind. God loves you and wants you to be happy. God wants that for you so much that He sent Jesus to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. So put not your faith in princes. Put your faith in God. Pray every day.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.