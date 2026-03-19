“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” ~ Juliet Capulet, Anno Domini 1595

A club for writers, editors, publishers, and readers who share ideas, help one another get published, help published works reach more readers and generate bigger sales, find agencies that can sell overseas publication, film and television, and other rights, and support all and sundry with merchandising, forums, prayers, and good feelings is the goal. It needs a name. So, please suggest names.

Connecting the nodes

An essay about the advantage to everyone in a network if more of the nodes are connected has already been published here at L5 News. So let me know if you have trouble finding it in the archive. Admittedly the 321 articles (which used to be called posts) here in this ‘stack make for considerable reading, so if you need help please add a comment. Comments are a good way to interact. Also, they help lift articles in the algorithmic madness.

The basic idea of the network effect is embodied in Metcalfe’s law. It says that the value of a network proceeds in proportion to the square of the number of nodes. If our club’s nodes are viewed as individual members of the club, then the more members the club has, the greater the economic value of the network. Doubling the number of members would quadruple the value of the network.

In some ways, this valuation represents how a telecommunications company would view the value of the network. It doesn’t actually matter to the phone company if some of the phones on the network never ring. Nor does it matter much if some of the phones only ring about twice a month, or only ever connect to one other node. So, I have proposed a corollary to Metcalfe’s law which suggests that the value of the network to every member of the network is enhanced by having more connections amongst the nodes. That should result in more total communications activity, more inspirations as people share ideas and discuss events, and more enjoyable use of the network.

Gatherings

A very long time ago, I went to my first science fiction convention. That same year, I went to my first Renaissance festival. Today those events were 48 years ago. Yet they live in my memory as happy times.

Getting together in meat space, as we sometimes say, is different from having conversations online. Even with video conferencing software it is not the same thing. And, some of us are of a more suspicious frame of mind, and wonder whether the proprietary (closed source code) video conferencing software is gathering images of people and their movements, vocal inflections, and other details in order to spoof more people with more deep fake videos. Even just to pretend that people who have been herded off to death camps are still alive, to keep their relatives comparatively docile while even more horrific events are planned, would seem to be motivation for some of the really terrible people involved in these “apps” to gather video recordings and sell them to deep state agencies.

One of the things that made space development conferences and science fiction conferences and even ren-fests different from trade shows and business conferences, for me, was the essential nature of the people attending. One of my teachers once said, “The vision is painted on the walls. You don’t have to explain everything to begin a conversation. You already know that everyone there already knows what you’re talking about.” For example, in 1971, one could simply show up at the Sheraton Boston hotel for the 29th World Science Fiction convention and talk about Larry Niven’s Ringworld and the vast majority of the people attending or even staying at the hotel would know quite a lot about what you were saying, even if they hadn’t finished reading the book.

So, in addition to having a club for authors, editors, publishers, readers, illustrators, agents, screen writers, and other interested people which has an online presence, various forums for discussions, different digital gatherings using actually encrypted and open source messaging and conferencing apps like Signal, Session, and Jitsi, by some arrangements to be defined, I would also like to put together some meetings. Maybe even on a regular schedule with differing locations as well as local “meet ups” where people who are in the club can meet one another regularly or intermittently.

Can you have a first annual convention? Of course, if it is the first one, and you only intend to have another one the following year, is it annual at that point? Perhaps we should find out.

Where would you like to meet? When would you like to meet? Who are you, anyway?

Feel free to add your suggestions for a name, your ideas about meetings, and the possibility of getting involved in a club as described, how that makes you feel, what you think of it, and how it might be improved, here in the comments. Or, you know, in direct messages if you prefer, or by email or other encrypted messaging if we’re already communicating in other ways.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.