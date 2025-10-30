“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” ~ Ephesians 6:12

A few years ago I spent some time in Naturita and in Nucla. These seem like fairly normal small communities in Colorado. Lately I’ve been shown quite a bit of information about corruption in both places. Here is what I have been sent about Naturita.

Evidence from citizen correspondence, declarations, and municipal filings indicates a pattern of systemic abuse and obstruction within Naturita, Colorado. The incidents below align with broader misconduct alleged in forty-six formal complaints already referenced in federal filings. The conduct raises potential violations of due process and property rights under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and 18 U.S.C. §§ 241–242.

Key Incidents

1. Clerk’s refusal to accept in-person filings/service

Residents attempting to lodge civil-rights notices and injunction requests report in-person rejection by the Naturita clerk, being told to mail filings instead. This practice delays timestamps and deprives access to timely review, contrary to normal acceptance standards. Documentary proof (messages, photos) shows mail-only acceptance was imposed.

2. Court’s dismissal of resident motions following clerk/town-attorney interference

Records reflect that a municipal judge dismissed multiple resident motions in bulk after prolonged clerk-level interference and town-attorney involvement in the filing pipeline. The effect is procedural suppression: filings delayed or blocked at intake, then dismissed for alleged defects or timing that trace back to the clerk’s handling. This pattern denies meaningful access to the court.

3. Retaliatory enforcement against an elderly homeowner (~$20,000 “cleanup” and lien)

An elderly resident received approximately $20,000 in assessments for “cleanup.” Evidence indicates the contractor left work unfinished, yet a lien was placed on her home. Provided communications substantiate the resident’s account; reporter corroboration recommended via CORA for the work order, invoices, before/after photos, and recorded lien entry.

4. Ongoing harassment of residents (selective citations, contempt threats, intimidation)

Multiple accounts document recurring tickets, threats of contempt, and clerk interference, especially toward individuals cooperating with oversight efforts. One resident’s filings were forced to mail due to clerk refusal; others report escalation after publicizing misconduct.

5. Forced entry on elderly resident “Brown,” subsequent hospitalization and death

Witness accounts allege forced entry by law enforcement, followed by hospitalization and later death. A family post confirming hospitalization exists; a contemporaneous public incident report or article has not yet been located in freely accessible archives. Verification requires targeted incident logs and newspaper/library pulls.

Pattern and Context

These incidents reflect a closed local loop where the clerk’s gatekeeping and town-attorney involvement shape what reaches the judge, followed by wholesale dismissal that cites defects stemming from the clerk’s own handling. Combined with high-dollar liens and selective code enforcement, this forms a retaliatory ecosystem that chills complaints and obstructs redress. The pattern is consistent with broader allegations within Colorado’s 7th Judicial District.

Multiple residents report coordinated harassment and intimidation on local Facebook message boards and community pages after they spoke up about Naturita enforcement, liens, or court conduct. Posts include doxxing, threats of “inspection,” and ridicule tied to pending citations. Several accounts appear to be operated or boosted by individuals with direct ties to town leadership or their close associates. Where a poster is a current official or an agent acting at their direction, this conduct constitutes retaliation for protected speech and supports claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.