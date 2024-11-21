“Measure twice. Cut once.” ~ carpenter’s adage

The terrible evil nasty demon worshipping filth who usurped the throne in England in Anno Domini 1714 built a horrid temple of freemasonry in London in 1717, and then subverted an author in France. His name was Jean-Jacques Rousseau and his lying book The Social Contract is the basis for the “Jacobin” revolution of France that slaughtered tens of thousands of good Christians. Rousseau was paid by the freemasons for writing it. The freemasons loved the power that came with the revolution, loved the bloodshed, and wanted a world government. So they eagerly backed Napoleon who took their insipid units of measurement to all parts of Europe with brutality and viciousness. The Russians resisted until the Bolsheviks slaughtered the tsar’s family and forced in the new units - the Bolsheviks were also funded by the freemasons. The Americans resist to this day because we don’t like being told what to do.

No, I don’t call it “systeme internationale” and its other euphemisms. It is the Napoleonic system. And the picture up above is a foot long ruler. You find them in all parts of Europe in stationery stores because a ONE FOOT RULER is useful. The foot is a useful unit of measure, so the Napoleonic jerks have a 30 centimetre measuring stick. They won’t admit that their entire system is idiotic, pleonastic, and bad. But they will blush if you press them on the issue of the French “academy” being so mendacious that they pretended they could or would measure the distance from pole to equator through the Paris meridian and base their “metre” on that distance, and then fail utterly to consider the users of their system and not define a “foot” in some effective way. Bunch of nonsense.

Systems don’t need to be universal

Jimmy Carter was hateful and evil while president. Still is kind of nasty last I heard. Born in 1924 he would be 100 years old nowadays. He did a lot of idiotic and terrible things. Among others, he tried to force everyone in the country to use the nasty worthless badly conceived and poorly implemented Napoleonic system. Proof positive of his freemasonry tendencies.

There is a conceit among the demon worshipping filth that they ought to rule the world. They have a pyramid symbol they like to tout. They like to pretend that they are builders. They have a divider and square or “compass and square” which they use to pretend that they are legitimately interested in accurate measurements. They are not. They hate humanity, decency, and goodness. They are evil Lucifer worshippers who hate Christianity and have contempt for God.

They don’t rule the world. They won’t ever rule the world. They have hurt billions of people pursuing their evil ambition of global domination for the Hanover usurper family. They have shed oceans of blood. They don’t deserve anything but ridicule, contempt, and disregard. They should be ostracised from society. They shouldn’t be banned or forbidden, but watched carefully and restricted from any contact with children. Those who repent may hear the Gospels. Perhaps their repentance would be sincere, I am not the judge. Jesus Christ is their judge, and yours, and mine.

We have lots of tools for calculating things. We lazy software guys have coded software so we don’t have to remember things like 31.1034768 grams to the ounce troy. You can easily look it up, even if you don’t have a copy of the 63rd edition of the Chemical Rubber Handbook in storage in Ohio. Or you can memorise things, as I have done in this instance because as a gold and silver bullion dealer it was a useful bit of knowledge.

We don’t need to convert to grams. We don’t need only one calendar system. We don’t need only one measuring system. And “standard” measures are better than “metric” measures for lots of applications. Plenty of cabinetry is produced by skilled artisans who work in inches and feet, and if you don’t like it, don’t buy from them.

But don’t pretend that there is anything good, at all, about Jimmy Carter. He, like every president since roughly James Garfield was murdered in 1881, and arguably since the “constitution” was coerced into a semblance of ratification in late 1788, was a terrible man.

His “fifty-five mile per hour” mandatory national speed limit was unconstitutional and idiotic. Do you actually burn less fuel travelling slower and taking a lot longer getting there? Does it not affect you in South Georgia in those vast empty zones between communities? It certainly was a bit of eastern effete nastiness imposed on the people of Western states where things are far apart. But American easterners never care about other people, they are the most absurdly provincial people I’ve met on four continents. Not quite as xenophobic as the Somalis and Yemenis, but quite a lot more narrow minded.

Jimmy also failed, utterly, to do what the country was demanding: put a leash on the evil deep state spy agencies. Oh, the congress approved “oversight” committees that did not engage in any oversight, did not restrain anything, listened occasionally in hearings, mostly just had cocktail parties behind the closed doors when they held secret hearings to hear secret lies told by the spy agency managers, and drank lots of adrenochrome blood together.

You want to know why we had the Barbara Boxer thing, the Diane Feinstein thing, the Nancy Pelosi thing, the Mitch McConnell thing, the Adam Schiff thing, the Lindsey Graham thing, and the other things for so many decades? Same for the rest of the “oversight” committees and the seniority holders in house and senate. They were a narrow group of easily subverted corrupt scum and they were bought and paid for. They have their palaces, their twenty dollar pints of ice cream, the children in the basement being tortured to death, and they revile you and your freedom, your desire for peace, your anger over their corruption. They are and always will be disgusting. In any unit of measure they are evil.

The second controversy

Why isn’t time decimal? The Napoleon system is touted by smooth brain “genius” level scientific grifters as being better because it is so good to have dekametres and centimetres and millimetres. So why aren’t there ten seconds in a minute?

Oh, that was a controversy back in the day. There was a huge amount of data based on the second as a sixtieth of a minute and the minute as a sixtieth of an hour and the hour as a twenty-fourth of a day, and a day as one-three-hundred-sixty-fifth-and-a-quarter of a year. You can read about it if you look for it. Since you prolly won’t, I won’t supply links you won’t follow to discussions you won’t read about things you find tedious. I’m cool like that. -grin-

So they decided that it was enough that they had to struggle and figure out how to convert the measurements they had for various speeds and durations and volumes to include spatial dimensions measured in these new units. The “academy” didn’t want to have to come up with a new unit of time. So they never did.

It’s all a mess, and science is in thrall to it because the demon worshipper filth want global control. And why do they want to control all the measuring tools, all the scientists, all the money, all the bureau rats, all the politicians? So they can continue to be parasites and so you have nowhere to go.

The mElon doesn’t want you to be free on Mars. He wants a plantation there, with plantation slaves. He wants to put a chip in your head that monitors your every thought so you can be murdered by his “large language model” algorithms that he will lie and call “artificial intelligence” to attempt to exculpate himself from responsibility for its actions. The algorithm will detect you searching on how to 3D print your own gun and the chip will melt your brain until it oozes out of your nostrils, and the mElon will smile and grin at the change all around.

The goal of the freemasons - and if you mirror the logo for “X” which is what the mElon calls his Tweetie bird app, you see their compass and square tools - is total domination. Not freedom. Not free will. Not goodness. They want power. They help the other demon worshippers, giving juicy “roles” to the most foul and disgusting people like Tom Hanks and Christy Teigen for adverts or films or whatever. They have no real power, they are incapable of miracles, all they have are deceptions, illusions of showmanship and stop camera cleverness. They want to deceive the elect, enslave the masses, murder billions of people, drink blood, eat human flesh, hurt other people as much as possible, and deify their “emperors” as was done in Rome of yore.

Shrinking lumber

I’m not saying that the only people who are deceptive in their trade practices are in Europe, or use the Napoleonic system. Certainly I am not the first to notice that the “2x4” is not 2 inches by 4 inches. “Oh, it is when we cut it, but it dries and shrinks.” Uh huh. Sure.

Or you cut it as small as you can get away with, and if it is full of knots you bury those sticks in a big bunch, and if your buyer doesn’t come to the lumber yard to actually pick decent wood he gets the garbage your lumber yard delivers to his work site, and you bank the proceeds and don’t mind a li’l celebration. Grifters gonna grift.

But I suspect that it is cutting into safety margins. People design based on certain sizes for lumber and certain expectations of quality. The enviro wackos have been shoving animal dung down the chimneys of off-brand lumber mills to get them to shut down to make a more powerful cartel amongst the surviving lumber mills to increase prices, and for sure the enviro shills grift hard on that stuff. Spotted owls? Yeah, they like the areas where there are no trees better, but the wackos can’t grift without some animal victim. And the hairless mole rat never comes up because ugly.

People used to use actual wood in their buildings. But then the “engineered lumber” scam came along, and people are told that the glued up fibre boards are “stronger” and the glue that outgasses and poisons their children, well, that’s no big thing. It only poisons everyone in the home for a while, and only the most sensitive children develop chronic illnesses, and besides, all that sawdust and all those wood shavings were going to ‘waste’ or used to fuel the sawmill, and the Rockefeller and Getty types can’t sell as much of the goopy sludge leftover from refining oil if there aren’t pharmaceutical poisons and petrochemical glues. They are grifters, they torture children to death, and they live in palatial homes and walk among you. Though mostly they are chauffered from hither to yon because they know that we know what they are and what they do.

Architectural idiocy kills

My dad was a nuclear physicist. He also taught engineering physics. The physicists didn’t all enjoy the intro classes, so they took turns. As chairman of the department of physics and astronomy, he would take his turn to show a good example. And the engineers really needed to know more than they did.

There was a hotel in Kansas City, a Hyatt Regency by brand. There was an architect who was sure he was clever. And he represented a firm that promoted his education and skills and clever projects. He designed “sky bridges” also called “skywalks” across the multi-story atrium. He did a really bad job because he didn’t care to do a good job, or because he was ignorant of basic things like how tools work.

So the lower sky walk connecting two sides of the atrium was suspended from the upper sky walk which in turn was suspended from the ceiling five or six stories above. It was all meant to look very surreal, as if the sky bridges were lighter than air. And it was all supposed to support the weight of people on the walkways, but not so much weight as if every two feet held at least one person. But it was a business hotel, so there certainly wouldn’t be a big crowd using the sky bridges at one time.

It gets worse. His design concept was to use box beams to save weight, helping to make the whole structure look lighter and more nearly weightless. And those bridges were supposed to be suspended with long rods that would go from the ceiling through the upper bridge deck down to the lower bridge deck. That way the weight was all held by the ceiling, right?

Only, you would need to thread the entire length of these 60 foot rods, or how were you going to get the nuts onto the rods to hold the upper deck and the lower deck in place? Well, no such lengthy bolt, as indeed they would have been, was available. So the contractor substituted and behold changed the design drawings and behold the changes were signed off by engineer and architect.

Suddenly those upper box beams had rods coming down from the ceiling. Then there was an off-set about a foot, and another set of rods went down from the upper bridge to hold up the lower bridge. Looked roughly the same, still put some of the load up to the ceiling at the top of the system, but, oh, those box beams weren’t designed to have the shear on them involved in the rods going to the lower level being so near the rods going up. Whoops.

Also, there was a big celebration when the place opened. In my youth I always remembered that it was the first of the year 1980 but the wickedness of wikipedia now asserts it was the 7th month of 1981. Anyway, there were many hundreds of people in the atrium, there was dance music, and people were bouncing up and down on the upper and lower bridges and dancing on the floor below the bridges and probably over-loading the bridges because there was actually a person every two feet, on both sides of the walkways, and some in between, all down the length of both bridges. People were looking over the rails and drinking and dancing and singing gustily and being party goers of a wealthy effete crowd of parasites sucking down the booze, snorting up the coke and it all fell down.

The bridges collapsed under the strain. Over a hundred people were killed by the negligence of the architect. So, you know, it probably doesn’t matter whether he used English or Napoleonic measurement units. He was a goof. He did a goofy thing. And people got killed.

Enumeration is sinful

There was a guy named David. He was proclaimed king of Israel. Samuel the prophet and judge did this thing, and you can read about it in the Bible. Having a king was a direct and deliberate rebuke against God by Israelites who did not want to be ruled by God nor judged by God’s chosen judges.

David sinned and numbered the people. One of his lieutenants, iirc a fellow named Joab, didn’t want to do the work, and refused utterly to count the Levi tribe who were priests before the Lord in the tabernacle where it was pitched in Jerusalem. As a result of this terrible sin, thousands of people died. David repented.

I should like very much at this time to mention that the strange six-pointed “star” that is composed of two triangles, one pointing up and the other pointing down, is not the star of David. It is called that name but it is in fact the star of Remphan, and has nothing to do with “king” David. Those who govern the country of Israel use it on their flag because they are, as Jesus says in the Bible, “the synagogue of Satan.”

How should you know? Well, you should judge them by their fruits. Is Israel free, safe, prosperous? No, no, and no. It is dangerous, enslaved, taxed heavily for “protection” by its gooferment, its people spied upon and enumerated in many ways, forcibly vaxxajabbed for international travel, and at war constantly. At the moment its military are engaged in genocide in Gaza and the frequent rape of prisoners because everyone who is part of the Israeli government is either indelibly evil or very tolerant of those who are terribly disgustingly evil.

You live in a world that has a lot of things gone wrong. Children are not safe on the streets of the cities. At least eight million a year were being stolen in 2019, and I don’t trust any of the counting, then or now, but I have information and believe it to be a much larger number today. Children are raped and tortured by Hollywood movie stars and by national politicians.

So you should understand what it says in the declaration of independence of 1776 about these matters. Government involves the unanimous consent of the governed, or it is not government but coercion. They have abandoned government, placed us out of their protection, and make war on us.

You have no obligations to obey them. You should obey God, not men. (It says so in the Book of the Acts of the Apostles.) You should hear the words of Jesus and do them, so that you can build on a solid foundation. You should render unto them only what belongs to them, and unto God what belongs to God. God created the heavens and the earthly realm, and everything belongs to God. The fakers in the district of corruption created nothing, are parasites, and nothing belongs to them. They are worthy of nothing.

Look to your family. Look to your community. Look after the people near you. Love yourself, love your neighbour, love God - the rest is commentary. You have no obligation to the deep state, to the spy agencies, to the militarists, to the war profiteers, and if you send them money they will do terrible things with it. So cut that out.

It is time. We should be about our Father’s work.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.