This information was provided to L5 News this evening. We are reporting it now as we were informed.

“This is about Naturita. My family member is gone now he was murdered. It’s been proven we begged for help from every official we could now hes gone and no one is helping my aunt. The DA asked for proof of this so she could drop charges they had against him. What a joke. Please my aunt is hurting so bad my cousin was alive for 6 hr’s and no one called her until he was gone”

“July 3rd we got the call from the hospital on the 4th after he passed and there is no report of the issue. No one wants to answer for the mess they have done. I wish that someone would tell the truth no that my cousin in gone his name was Brody Blue kurkenburge he was in his 30's he still have a wonderful life he could have lived. He was not perfect but he was honest and kind. Please help his Mother and Brother get closer. My mom is her sister and they haven't stopped crying from that day forward. It's been a heart breaking month for us all”

If you have contacts in Naturita, Colorado please find out what you can about this matter.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.