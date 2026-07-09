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Matt deGrey's avatar
Matt deGrey
1d

Very good Substack Jim, and I enjoyed the hell out of it too. I’d also love to hear more about your take on "isil".

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2 replies by Jim Davidson
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TC
3h

Thoroughly enjoyed this article. I prefer the truth particularly by someone that knows what they're talking about or writing about. Some of this I knew and some I didn't. Thank you.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
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