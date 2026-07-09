“Half of writing history is hiding the truth.” ~ Malcolm Reynolds, 2005

The image at the top of this essay is taken from a New York Times column at the time of the holodomor. It was published in that evil, disgusting newspaper on the 31st day of the 3rd month of 1933, a few weeks after the inauguration of mass murdering demon worshipper Frankie Roosevelt. It was written as part of a special cable to the paper from Walter Duranty who loved Stalin, loved communism, and hated mankind. So millions of people were deliberately starved to death. The New York Times didn’t see fit to print the truth. Stalin exported the grain that might have fed the people so he could get funds to buy more war factories and do other things he enjoyed such as luxuriating at his dacha on the Black Sea or any of his twenty dachas all over the Soviet Union. Adolph Ochs wasn’t interested in publishing the truth in his newspaper, he was interested in publishing convenient lies and selling papers.

Armand Hammer was Stalin’s banker and enjoyed his company. Jacob Schiff made good on the $10 million letter of credit sent with Lenin to Moscow in 1918. The history books have been full of lies since before you were born. That’s okay, friend. They were full of lies before I was born, too.

George Washington didn’t chop down a cherry tree and ‘fess up to his daddy or ever say that he could not tell a lie. He was a liar through and through. The recent film depicting him as a young man is full of lies, pretends he was some sort of outsider rather than born into a wealthy family and welcome at all the best events. He was a terrible military commander and got a lot of men killed, though he also had many men whipped for minor infractions or hanged for what he regarded as major infractions.

Lincoln didn’t free any slaves. If you actually bother to read the words of the “emancipation proclamation” it very carefully asserts freedom only for slaves outside the territory controlled by the forces of northern aggression while maintaining slavery for all those within his grasp.

Benjamin Franklin was no fan of the American revolution. He was probably British agent “code number 72” and he certainly had a title of nobility (esquire) to which he affixed his name. He regarded himself as a member of the gentry. He used his official position as postmaster general of the United States to spy on Americans. He founded the postal disservice for the express purpose of creating a domestic espionage service. You seem to think it is a good idea to talk to your local letter carrier. You are mistaken.

Franklin went to Paris for the discussions of the treaties to settle the global war that broke out around 1775 and continued through about 1785 in terms of war fighting. Actual news of the peace of Paris of 1783 didn’t reach India for quite a while, and some naval vessels of the US navy were taking part in battles there long after the treaty had been signed. Franklin was partly responsible for the treaty in which the American colonies were “granted” their independence from the usurper Georgie the third of Hanover, except for Delaware. Delaware isn’t listed in the treaty among the colonies set at liberty. So it is naturally the home of all the major American corporations. Almost certainly related to that whole “city of London” thing dating back to Anno Domini 43 when Londinium was founded by the pagan demon worshipping Romans.

But, it gets worse. Washington was a freemason, a plantation owner, and a vigorous enthusiast of slavery. He helped bring in the constitution for the purpose of creating all the things you see in the District of Corruption and in the city that bears his name. Like the other senior freemasons, Washington was a demon worshipper and engaged in rites of cannibalism. Franklin was a member of the hellfire club. When the home on Craven street where Franklin lived in London recently had its basement excavated, there were human bones marked where the flesh had been cut away and broken open for the marrow. So Franklin was also very welcome at the constitutional convention in 1787 where he and plantation-born Alexander Hamilton and plantation owner James Madison worked up the casket of the constitution into which they placed the declaration of independence and all American liberty. James Madison never freed his slaves. Thomas Jefferson never freed his slaves (though he was also not welcome at the constitutional convention, so he gets some points there). Jefferson died in debt so his slaves could not be freed after his death. James Monroe freed only one of the 178 people enslaved on his properties.

All contemporary accounts of Christopher Columbus reveal him to be a friend of people with Templar records, related through marriage to Templars, a reader of Templar documents with the hooked X and similar symbology, and a liar. He pretended to offer a reward for the first sailor who spotted land, and when one of them did, denied that there was land, then later “spotted it” himself and awarded himself the monetary reward. He brought native islanders back to Spain after his first voyage, chained up and enslaved. I do consider him a freemason in that the freemasons are simply a re-branding of the Templars. Filing off the serial numbers doesn’t impress me much.

Please feel free to list some of your favourite “American hero” type characters from history. Let me have a crack at debunking the mythology surrounding them. Or keep your heroes, I don’t mind.

How about Ed Koch? Terrible man. Met him in 1981. He made a lousy candidate for president. How about Rupert Murdoch? Met him the following year. Both of them were guests of the “John Jay scholars” named after that same John Jay who negotiated the treaty with Canada and was a justice on the supreme court. Jay was noted for his work pimping the constitution in those anonymous letters published as The Federalist Papers that you might have read if you hadn’t gone to public school in more recent years. I was one of the scholars whose scholarship was named for him. I was also the “National Distillers” scholar as part of the National Merit scholarship program.

Rupert Murdoch liked the photos he published of scantily clad women in his tabloids. I asked him about the photos. He said they sold papers. That’s what he cared about. He was unconcerned about publishing the truth. About the time I was graduating from Columbia he was buying 20th Century Fox. The following year, while I was studying for my MBA at Columbia, he was buying up local broadcast stations and building Fox News as a broadcast network. I don’t think you should trust Fox News. But, I also don’t think you should trust the Microsoft NBC (MSNBC) network, nor the Communism News Network (CNN) nor any of the other outfits pimping propaganda for the hoax stream media system. Maybe read up about “operation mockingbird” and then back date it to when it really got started with the wealth coming out of South Africa and Rhodesia in the 1890s.

William Randolph Hearst had a very tenuous relationship with the truth. The USS Maine was not blown up by Spanish agents in Havana harbour. But publishing headlines saying it was sold newspapers.

None of your media moguls are any good. Larry Ellison’s son owns Skydance and they just bought Paramount Global. So you should expect more films from the woke Hollywood studio industry. Paramount has owned “Star Trek” since they bought the properties of Desilu studios many years ago. Larry you may recall has earned the eternal disgust of all mankind by telling the managers of his business that he wants to have everyone in the world constantly under surveillance so they will all obey his every whim. “They’ll know we’re always watching,” he told his managers in breathy excitement, fairly drooling for the undeserved and unearned power and control. No doubt a born extortionist judging by his attitude.

Would you like another anecdote on Lincoln? James Buchanan once said that if the transcontinental railway was ever made into a government project it would be the biggest boondoggle ever. It was. One guy, James J. Hill, would build the Great Northern transcontinental railway without any taxpayer subsidies, without any track laying funds granted him. But that came later, and he had a number of clever ideas going for him. But back to 1859. Lincoln takes a trip to Council Bluffs, Iowa. He meets Grenville Dodge there. Each of them bought land. Later, in 1863, Lincoln had congress set the eastern terminus of the transcontinental railway in what city? Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lincoln’s property is across the street from what became Union station of the Union Pacific railroad company. Dodge’s land is quite nearby. Good ol’ “honest” Abe.

Endless shenanigans took place during the transcontinental railway project. It was indeed a huge boondoggle. Lots of unnecessary track was laid. Millions of dollars in track laying bounties were paid for track that was not needed. That was back when an ounce of gold was officially equal to twenty dollars. So if you want to know the current year numbers, divide by 20 and multiply by $4,200 or whatever today’s price of gold might be. Millions then are billions now.

You really need to understand what was done to your textbooks. Robert Maxwell named his daughter “hostage” but he used the French word, Ghislaine, so it sounds better to American ears. He was highly motivated to corner the market in textbooks. There is also a cartel associated with scholarly publications, academic journals. A guy named Aaron Swartz tried to make them open source. Aaron is dead now. Journals are still costly and textbooks are extremely expensive.

You might want to bother to understand why your country’s literacy and test scores in international academic achievement have dropped dramatically since 1979. It is because Jimmy Carter wanted to destroy education and get the teacher unions to support his 1980 re-election campaign. He was a terrible man. Mass murderer. Brought the Shah of Iran to this country for cancer treatments that could have been provided by exporting a few doctors to France for a week or two. The Shah died. So did the eight men in the hostage rescue teams of Carter’s “operation eagle claw.” Oh, was I supposed to capitalise the name of a military operation? Yeah, well, I didn’t.

You respect them too much. You put their agency names in all caps, like the “fbi” matters. They were founded in 1908 by Teddy Roosevelt against the express wishes of congress which refused to fund them. So they found dirt on a bunch of congress critters and have been funded every year since then. And you wonder why your country is a mess.

You think the men who marched off to war against Spain in 1898 were heroes. I think they were deceived. You think the Japanese empire attacked Pearl Harbour unprovoked and without warning. I happen to have seen all the radio direction finding worksheets tracking the Japanese fleet across the Pacific. They appear in the appendices of a book on the topic published Anno Domini 2000. FDR and Churchill both knew all about the Japanese attacks on Hawai’i, on Batavia, on the Philippines, on Singapore, and on Malaysia weeks in advance of the actual events. They didn’t warn the military leadership in the American and British garrisons, they didn’t warn the Dutch, they didn’t say a word to de Gaulle’s people about the plans for French Indochina. They wanted a lot of dead Americans to bring about American participation in the war to support Stalin. It was still an open question in December 1941 whether Moscow would be taken by the Wehrmacht.

Do you have any idea how many lies you’ve been told? The gulf of Tonkin “incident” didn’t happen the way it was reported. The USS Liberty actually was attacked by the enemy military of supposed “ally” Israel which deliberately murdered 34 American sailors and tried to send the ship to the bottom of the sea. LBJ had John McCain’s dad cover things up.

There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq except for whatever remained of the chemical weapons sold by Rumsfeld and Cheney to Saddam during the Iran Iraq war. The powder displayed by Colin Powell at the United Nations meeting wasn’t a chemical weapon. The anthrax that ended up in congress in 2001 was manufactured in Fort Meade, Maryland by a military contractor. So was the pathogen in Wuhan in 2019 during the world military games.

Garfield, McKinley, and JFK were killed on orders of the British espionage services. The skull and bonesmen of the cia did the deed on JFK. There is extensive documentation. The Warren commission lied about it. The Waco massacre was the fbi deliberately barbecuing seven dozen Texas men, women, and children. The Danforth commission lied about it, not only whitewashing the facts but actually bleaching the evidence on camera, the footage having leaked out.

Ed Snowden tried to warn you about the surveillance state. He’s living in exile. Julian Assange did warn you about Hillary’s state department. He was tortured for years. Bradley/Chelsea Manning tried to help expose the mass murdering deep state and had her prison sentence commuted by Obama just before he left office in 2017. Maybe go watch the “collateral murder” video to celebrate.

Do you remember when Obama began calling Daesh, also known as ISIS, by a new name, “ISIL”? I remember. I know why, too. Ask me in the comments if you want to hear the story.

There are times when I doubt if anyone really cares about these things. Maybe you would be happier living with your delusions. Maybe you want to be lied to about everything. In the “Jurassic World” film the female protagonist, Claire, says, “It’s okay to lie to people when they’re scared.” It really isn’t. In fact, that’s the very worst time to do so.

You should stop obeying the people who want you enslaved. You should stop following the law. You should stop pretending that you can obey millions of pages of laws at feral, state, and local level. You should stop pretending that the feral government, which is out of control and totally wild, is now or ever was “federal” or had any checks or balances on power. You should stop calling it “government” since it doesn’t seek the consent of the governed and has not had any such consent at least since the other states declared war on Rhode Island for refusing to ratify the constitution. But you probably won’t stop paying taxes, signing up for user fees, paying to visit “national” parks, and doing the other things.

I get tired of trying to tell people about their past. I did study history in college. It was one of my three concentrations during my studies there. History, economics, astrophysics. I don’t think you really want to know. The truth makes people uncomfortable. So much so that student groups at major American universities demand that teachers not be allowed to teach them uncomfortable truths. Well, kids, you get no safe spaces here.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.