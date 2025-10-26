“The government is so out of control. It is so bloated and infested with fraud and deceit and corruption and abuse of power.” ~ Ted Nugent, Anno Domini 2013

It is a long-held view and frequent source of commentary for this publication that in the absence of the consent of the governed, it is not “government,” but tyranny. Americans have traditions that extend back to centuries ago when many of us were forced off our land on other continents and brought here. One of those traditions says that we have rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness, and that to secure these rights, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Much injustice has been done in many “judicial districts” and many who claim to be superior by the names they had at birth have proven to be rapists, liars, murderers, thieves, and corrupt in numerous ways.

For some years the policy of this publication has been that there is no “c” in bureau rat. Today we are adding a new policy. There is no “c” in aristo rat.

The following information summarises verified and documented evidence of systemic misconduct within a judicial district in western Colorado. All statements are based on records, correspondence, and filings preserved in federal archives, open-records responses, and certified mail receipts.

For more than a year, multiple citizens have submitted evidence of misconduct to every level of government oversight. The record now forms part of several federal civil-rights filings and includes dozens of individual complainants as well as a verified public petition requesting independent review.

Summary of Issues

• Coroner Conflict: A former county coroner repeatedly classified suspicious deaths as self-inflicted and referred the cases to a funeral service later prosecuted for criminal activity. A close relative of that coroner currently holds a prosecutorial position in the same jurisdiction where the disputed autopsies remain unexamined.

• Judicial Misconduct: Numerous judges and magistrates in the same district were identified for suppressing evidence, retaliating against litigants, and issuing inconsistent or unlawful orders. The pattern originates from administrative leadership that fostered a culture of concealment and retaliation.

• Law-Enforcement Abuse: Reports from detainees and witnesses describe assaults, medical neglect, and retaliation inside the county jail. New lawsuits mirror the same conduct previously reported.

• Open-Records Failures: Formal information requests concerning misuse of county funds and closure of public offices for private purposes received no response.

• Financial Irregularities: Complaints submitted to federal and state financial regulators describe potential conflicts of interest involving local financial institutions and public employees. Separate occupational-exposure records describe unsafe handling of biological material at an agricultural facility under state oversight.

• Employment Exploitation: A former ranch-management employee performed contracted labor under a multi-year agreement but never received documented pay. Inquiries to ownership and management were ignored.

• Oversight Collapse: State disciplinary and regulatory agencies were formally notified of conflicts and failed to investigate. Acknowledgments were issued, followed by silence.

• Administrative Self-Referral: State-level officials redirected misconduct complaints back to the same district accused of wrongdoing, nullifying independent review and perpetuating the cycle of suppression.

Documented Correspondence

Notices detailing misuse of public resources, retaliatory conduct, and unsafe detention conditions were transmitted to federal and state authorities as well as independent media outlets. These communications are time-stamped, archived, and cross-referenced in federal records.

Dr. Thomas Canfield, the former Montrose County Coroner, signed off on many rulings and personally referred a large share of cases to Sunset Mesa Funeral Home - later exposed in federal court for trafficking in human remains without family consent. Despite that referral pattern, Canfield was never prosecuted and faced no professional discipline, while his daughter Anna Cooling now serves as a Deputy District Attorney in the same jurisdiction where her father’s autopsies and rulings remain under question.

Whistleblowers and victims have been targeted with contempt motions, sealed filings, and financial sabotage. Judicial officers including Judge Cory Jackson, Judge Laura Harvell, Judge Keri Yoder, and Magistrate Kellie Starritt have been named in complaints for their role in suppressing evidence and issuing orders contrary to record facts. Attorney Jacqueline DiStefano’s conduct likewise reflects a pattern of bias and procedural manipulation that has eroded trust in the bench. Law-enforcement officers under Sheriff Gene Lillard have been implicated in assaults and denial of medical care inside the Montrose County Jail, and new lawsuits filed in October 2025 confirm that those patterns persist.

Beyond the courts, related misconduct has surfaced in financial and occupational contexts tied to these same networks. Complaints to the FDIC and IRS regarding Grand Valley Bank, Capital One, and associated accountants have led to active federal review and an IRS audit of records involving falsified lending and identity-theft activities connected to judicial personnel and county officials.

Petition

One of the important rights that arises from our nature as human beings is the right to petition for redress of grievances. Here is a related petition, which contains some additional detail, as well as comments from some of the victims in the comments section.

Change.org Petition

The petition was launched on Change.org to expose the pattern of retaliation, altered death classifications, and conflicts of interest that have flourished under local immunity. It summarises forty-six individual complainants whose verified statements and exhibits are now preserved in federal filings and distributed to forty-eight different state and federal agencies. Each of those complainants has either witnessed or directly endured misconduct tied to this same judicial circuit - judges, prosecutors, and law-enforcement officers operating in a closed loop without independent oversight. The petition has become the single most public expression of a truth that the paper trail already proves: citizens have lost faith that Colorado will police its own institutions.

Conclusion

The evidence establishes an ongoing, coordinated failure of accountability spanning the judiciary, law-enforcement, and oversight agencies within one region of Colorado. Every statement above is verifiable through docket copies, certified-mail receipts, or official acknowledgment letters available upon lawful request.

The material in this article was provided to L5 News through our connexion to our friends in Nucla and as a result of our previous article on the topic of corruption in Colorado. We are not disclosing identifying information given the pattern of corruption, abuse of power, violence, and the covering up of all these crimes.

If you have further information about the disgusting corruption of the vile officials in Colorado, please feel free to contact our team in the comments or by direct message.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.